Activtrades Ltd

Account: 23 Name: WE Pat Currency: EUR 2009 January 30, 22:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
26183222009.01.02 20:22sell0.10usdcad-fx1.21341.22911.20852009.01.02 20:241.21340.000.000.000.00
 12464336myrobot_latest
26255122009.01.05 22:08sell0.20eurchf-fx1.50841.52421.50392009.01.05 22:481.51370.000.000.00-70.03
 12464336myrobot_latest
26256102009.01.05 22:24sell0.10gbpchf-fx1.63071.64771.62602009.01.05 23:561.63130.000.000.00-3.97
 12464336myrobot_latest
26256232009.01.05 22:26sell0.20eurgbp-fx0.92620.94320.92152009.01.05 23:400.92620.000.000.000.00
 12464336myrobot_latest
26333922009.01.06 22:00buy0.10eurgbp-fx0.90370.88710.90822009.01.06 22:050.90430.000.000.006.63
 12464336FapTurboScalper
26335112009.01.06 22:25sell0.10eurgbp-fx0.90580.92140.90002009.01.06 23:530.90650.000.000.00-7.72
 12464336FapTurboScalper
26339342009.01.07 00:33buy0.10eurchf-fx1.50671.49001.51182009.01.07 00:431.50720.000.000.003.32
 12464336FapTurboScalper
26402412009.01.07 22:00sell0.10eurgbp-fx0.90210.91830.89642009.01.08 00:390.90170.000.00-1.494.44
 12464336FapTurboScalper
26404452009.01.07 22:48sell0.10eurchf-fx1.50361.51931.49872009.01.07 22:511.50310.000.000.003.33
 12464336FapTurboScalper
26404632009.01.07 22:50sell0.10eurgbp-fx0.90220.00000.00002009.01.08 00:390.90190.000.00-1.493.33
 11111Your_Lucky_v2 EURGBP-fx
26404712009.01.07 22:52sell0.10eurgbp-fx0.90260.00000.00002009.01.08 00:250.90230.000.00-1.493.32
 11111Your_Lucky_v2 EURGBP-fx
26404772009.01.07 22:53sell0.10eurgbp-fx0.90290.00000.00002009.01.07 22:530.90290.000.000.000.00
 11111Your_Lucky_v2 EURGBP-fx
26405052009.01.07 23:00sell0.10eurgbp-fx0.90320.00000.00002009.01.07 23:140.90260.000.000.006.65
 11111Your_Lucky_v2 EURGBP-fx
26405542009.01.07 23:21sell0.10eurgbp-fx0.90350.00000.00002009.01.07 23:320.90290.000.000.006.65
 11111Your_Lucky_v2 EURGBP-fx
26407672009.01.08 00:25buy0.10eurchf-fx1.50221.48581.50772009.01.08 00:481.50280.000.000.003.99
 12464336FapTurboScalper
26408282009.01.08 00:40buy0.10eurgbp-fx0.90170.88600.90642009.01.08 00:510.90260.000.000.009.97
 12464336FapTurboScalper
26409322009.01.08 00:56sell0.10eurgbp-fx0.90330.00000.00002009.01.08 00:570.90260.000.000.007.76
 11111Your_Lucky_v2 EURGBP-fx
26409982009.01.08 01:01sell0.10eurgbp-fx0.90320.00000.00002009.01.08 01:030.90250.000.000.007.76
 11111Your_Lucky_v2 EURGBP-fx
26410442009.01.08 01:06sell0.10eurchf-fx1.50391.51951.49952009.01.08 01:131.50330.000.000.003.99
 12464336FapTurboScalper
26410592009.01.08 01:06sell0.10eurgbp-fx0.90310.00000.00002009.01.08 01:330.90230.000.000.008.87
 11111Your_Lucky_v2 EURGBP-fx
26410982009.01.08 01:23sell0.10eurgbp-fx0.90400.91980.89892009.01.08 01:310.90320.000.000.008.86
 12464336FapTurboScalper
26411712009.01.08 01:41buy0.10eurgbp-fx0.90200.00000.00002009.01.08 01:440.90230.000.000.003.32
 11111Your_Lucky_v2 EURGBP-fx
26412012009.01.08 01:41buy0.10eurgbp-fx0.90190.88670.90772009.01.08 02:450.90240.000.000.005.54
 12464336FapTurboScalper
26412162009.01.08 01:45buy0.10eurgbp-fx0.90210.00000.00002009.01.08 02:450.90240.000.000.003.32
 11111Your_Lucky_v2 EURGBP-fx
26470722009.01.08 20:47sell0.10eurgbp-fx0.90300.00000.00002009.01.08 20:540.90190.000.000.0012.20
 11111Your_Lucky_v2 EURGBP-fx
26473672009.01.08 21:55buy0.10eurgbp-fx0.90060.00000.00002009.01.09 01:130.90040.000.000.17-2.22
 11111Your_Lucky_v2 EURGBP-fx
26475082009.01.08 22:07buy0.10eurchf-fx1.49791.48151.50342009.01.08 22:081.49860.000.000.004.67
 12464336FapTurboScalper
26476752009.01.08 23:10buy0.10eurgbp-fx0.89910.88280.90462009.01.08 23:120.89920.000.000.001.11
 12464336FapTurboScalper
26477592009.01.08 23:29buy0.10eurgbp-fx0.89940.88420.90402009.01.08 23:490.90000.000.000.006.67
 12464336FapTurboScalper
26478852009.01.09 00:20buy0.10eurgbp-fx0.89920.88370.90492009.01.09 00:400.89950.000.000.003.34
 12464336FapTurboScalper
26480332009.01.09 01:13sell0.10eurgbp-fx0.90040.00000.00002009.01.09 01:220.90020.000.000.002.22
 11111Your_Lucky_v2 EURGBP-fx
26480402009.01.09 01:15sell0.10eurgbp-fx0.90070.91650.89532009.01.09 01:360.90000.000.000.007.78
 12464336FapTurboScalper
26480672009.01.09 01:17sell0.10eurchf-fx1.49971.51601.49462009.01.09 01:171.49910.000.000.004.00
 12464336FapTurboScalper
26481792009.01.09 02:05buy0.10eurgbp-fx0.89930.00000.00002009.01.09 02:400.89980.000.000.005.56
 11111Your_Lucky_v2 EURGBP-fx
26482112009.01.09 02:50buy0.10eurgbp-fx0.89940.00000.00002009.01.09 03:430.89970.000.000.003.33
 11111Your_Lucky_v2 EURGBP-fx
26537432009.01.12 01:28buy0.10eurgbp-fx0.88820.00000.00002009.01.12 01:380.88870.000.000.005.63
 11111Your_Lucky_v2 EURGBP-fx
26537722009.01.12 01:51buy0.10eurgbp-fx0.88840.00000.00002009.01.12 02:180.88900.000.000.006.75
 11111Your_Lucky_v2 EURGBP-fx
26538722009.01.12 02:33sell0.10eurgbp-fx0.88970.00000.00002009.01.12 03:500.88990.000.000.00-2.25
 11111Your_Lucky_v2 EURGBP-fx
26589352009.01.12 20:04sell0.10eurgbp-fx0.90220.00000.00002009.01.12 20:100.90170.000.000.005.55
 11111Your_Lucky_v2 EURGBP-fx
26592052009.01.12 21:00sell0.10eurgbp-fx0.90230.00000.00002009.01.12 21:240.90190.000.000.004.44
 11111Your_Lucky_v2 EURGBP-fx
26596192009.01.12 22:30buy0.10eurchf-fx1.48861.47361.49362009.01.12 22:311.48920.000.000.004.03
 12464336FapTurboScalper
26597262009.01.12 22:50sell0.10eurgbp-fx0.90280.91890.89802009.01.12 22:540.90220.000.000.006.65
 12464336FapTurboScalper
26600482009.01.13 00:27buy0.10eurgbp-fx0.90180.00000.00002009.01.13 01:080.90190.000.000.001.11
 11111Your_Lucky_v2 EURGBP-fx
26602572009.01.13 01:06buy0.10eurgbp-fx0.90130.88520.90702009.01.13 01:080.90150.000.000.002.22
 12464336FapTurboScalper
26603092009.01.13 01:21buy0.10eurgbp-fx0.90140.00000.00002009.01.13 01:220.90200.000.000.006.65
 11111Your_Lucky_v2 EURGBP-fx
26603152009.01.13 01:21buy0.10eurchf-fx1.48901.47391.49372009.01.13 01:301.48960.000.000.004.03
 12464336FapTurboScalper
26604552009.01.13 01:29sell0.10eurgbp-fx0.90260.91840.89752009.01.13 01:520.90190.000.000.007.76
 12464336FapTurboScalper
26604962009.01.13 01:30sell0.10eurgbp-fx0.90270.00000.00002009.01.13 01:350.90230.000.000.004.43
 11111Your_Lucky_v2 EURGBP-fx
26605412009.01.13 01:52buy0.10eurchf-fx1.48881.47221.49422009.01.13 02:281.48920.000.000.002.69
 12464336FapTurboScalper
26658722009.01.13 20:15buy0.10eurgbp-fx0.90790.00000.00002009.01.13 20:200.90860.000.000.007.70
 11111Your_Lucky_v2 EURGBP-fx
26659162009.01.13 20:25sell0.10eurgbp-fx0.90920.00000.00002009.01.13 20:260.90860.000.000.006.60
 11111Your_Lucky_v2 EURGBP-fx
26659822009.01.13 20:32sell0.10eurgbp-fx0.90970.00000.00002009.01.13 20:380.90910.000.000.006.60
 11111Your_Lucky_v2 EURGBP-fx
26661402009.01.13 21:02buy0.10eurchf-fx1.47501.45821.47992009.01.13 21:211.47560.000.000.004.07
 12464336FapTurboScalper
26662192009.01.13 21:20buy0.10gbpchf-fx1.62311.60721.62742009.01.13 21:231.62430.000.000.008.13
 12464336FapTurboScalper
26662742009.01.13 21:34sell0.10eurgbp-fx0.90960.00000.00002009.01.13 21:400.90960.000.000.000.00
 11111Your_Lucky_v2 EURGBP-fx
26662872009.01.13 21:36buy0.10gbpchf-fx1.62171.60671.62612009.01.13 21:401.62270.000.000.006.78
 12464336FapTurboScalper
26663042009.01.13 21:40sell0.10eurgbp-fx0.90940.00000.00002009.01.13 22:560.90900.000.000.004.40
 11111Your_Lucky_v2 EURGBP-fx
26663292009.01.13 21:46sell0.10eurgbp-fx0.91040.92640.90582009.01.13 22:070.90980.000.000.006.59
 12464336FapTurboScalper
26665332009.01.13 22:13buy0.10gbpchf-fx1.62151.60531.62732009.01.13 22:371.62260.000.000.007.45
 12464336FapTurboScalper
26666092009.01.13 22:39buy0.10eurchf-fx1.47521.46001.48012009.01.13 22:481.47590.000.000.004.74
 12464336FapTurboScalper
26667642009.01.13 23:08buy0.10eurgbp-fx0.90870.00000.00002009.01.13 23:190.91010.000.000.0015.38
 11111Your_Lucky_v2 EURGBP-fx
26667842009.01.13 23:08sell0.10gbpchf-fx1.62491.64081.61992009.01.13 23:541.62390.000.000.006.78
 12464336FapTurboScalper
26668502009.01.13 23:27buy0.10eurgbp-fx0.90850.00000.00002009.01.13 23:330.90840.000.000.00-1.10
 11111Your_Lucky_v2 EURGBP-fx
26668672009.01.13 23:28buy0.10eurgbp-fx0.90810.89310.91402009.01.13 23:550.90870.000.000.006.60
 12464336FapTurboScalper
26669272009.01.13 23:33buy0.10eurgbp-fx0.90870.00000.00002009.01.13 23:540.90870.000.000.000.00
 11111Your_Lucky_v2 EURGBP-fx
26669452009.01.13 23:36buy0.10eurchf-fx1.47521.45841.48082009.01.14 00:261.47590.000.000.214.74
 12464336FapTurboScalper
26670792009.01.14 00:03buy0.10eurgbp-fx0.90860.00000.00002009.01.14 00:570.90910.000.000.005.50
 11111Your_Lucky_v2 EURGBP-fx
26671552009.01.14 00:26sell0.10eurchf-fx1.47591.49141.47172009.01.14 04:171.48120.000.000.00-35.78
 12464336FapTurboScalper
26675522009.01.14 02:17buy0.10eurgbp-fx0.90910.00000.00002009.01.14 02:300.90960.000.000.005.50
 11111Your_Lucky_v2 EURGBP-fx
26676802009.01.14 03:13buy0.10eurgbp-fx0.90910.00000.00002009.01.14 04:120.90960.000.000.005.50
 11111Your_Lucky_v2 EURGBP-fx
26725232009.01.14 20:07buy0.10eurgbp-fx0.90200.00000.00002009.01.14 20:230.90260.000.000.006.65
 11111Your_Lucky_v2 EURGBP-fx
26726922009.01.14 20:33buy0.10eurgbp-fx0.90200.00000.00002009.01.14 20:440.90260.000.000.006.65
 11111Your_Lucky_v2 EURGBP-fx
26727742009.01.14 20:56buy0.10eurgbp-fx0.90200.00000.00002009.01.14 21:220.90170.000.000.00-3.33
 11111Your_Lucky_v2 EURGBP-fx
26728642009.01.14 21:10buy0.10eurchf-fx1.46921.45221.47342009.01.14 21:241.46980.000.000.004.08
 12464336FapTurboScalper
26729412009.01.14 21:27sell0.10eurgbp-fx0.90270.00000.00002009.01.14 23:070.90240.000.000.003.32
 11111Your_Lucky_v2 EURGBP-fx
26730022009.01.14 21:40buy0.10gbpchf-fx1.62701.61171.63192009.01.14 21:431.62810.000.000.007.48
 12464336FapTurboScalper
26732212009.01.14 22:14sell0.10eurchf-fx1.47141.48681.46632009.01.14 22:161.47080.000.000.004.08
 12464336FapTurboScalper
26733232009.01.14 22:27buy0.10gbpchf-fx1.62711.61031.63252009.01.14 22:301.62880.000.000.0011.56
 12464336FapTurboScalper
26733812009.01.14 22:38sell0.10eurchf-fx1.47201.48731.46782009.01.14 23:481.47180.000.000.001.36
 12464336FapTurboScalper
26734462009.01.14 22:43sell0.10gbpchf-fx1.63031.64711.62462009.01.15 00:001.62890.000.00-1.049.52
 12464336FapTurboScalper
26737202009.01.14 23:53buy0.10eurgbp-fx0.90230.00000.00002009.01.15 00:000.90260.000.000.303.32
 11111Your_Lucky_v2 EURGBP-fx
26738942009.01.15 00:01buy0.10eurgbp-fx0.90230.00000.00002009.01.15 00:050.90280.000.000.005.54
 11111Your_Lucky_v2 EURGBP-fx
26739292009.01.15 00:18buy0.10eurgbp-fx0.90220.00000.00002009.01.15 00:320.90290.000.000.007.75
 11111Your_Lucky_v2 EURGBP-fx
26739572009.01.15 00:33sell0.10eurgbp-fx0.90320.00000.00002009.01.15 00:340.90280.000.000.004.43
 11111Your_Lucky_v2 EURGBP-fx
26739912009.01.15 00:34sell0.10eurgbp-fx0.90340.91980.89862009.01.15 00:340.90290.000.000.005.54
 12464336FapTurboScalper
26740342009.01.15 00:42sell0.10eurgbp-fx0.90320.00000.00002009.01.15 00:460.90260.000.000.006.65
 11111Your_Lucky_v2 EURGBP-fx
26741052009.01.15 00:49sell0.10eurgbp-fx0.90320.00000.00002009.01.15 01:550.90290.000.000.003.32
 11111Your_Lucky_v2 EURGBP-fx
26745392009.01.15 01:58buy0.10eurgbp-fx0.90270.00000.00002009.01.15 02:020.90320.000.000.005.54
 11111Your_Lucky_v2 EURGBP-fx
26746142009.01.15 02:04buy0.10eurgbp-fx0.90240.00000.00002009.01.15 02:080.90290.000.000.005.54
 11111Your_Lucky_v2 EURGBP-fx
26746532009.01.15 02:25sell0.10eurgbp-fx0.90380.00000.00002009.01.15 03:060.90330.000.000.005.54
 11111Your_Lucky_v2 EURGBP-fx
26747742009.01.15 03:28buy0.10eurgbp-fx0.90240.00000.00002009.01.15 06:390.90240.000.000.000.00
 11111Your_Lucky_v2 EURGBP-fx
26805192009.01.15 20:00sell0.10eurgbp-fx0.89700.00000.00002009.01.15 21:240.89670.000.000.003.35
 11111Your_Lucky_v2 EURGBP-fx
26810932009.01.15 21:25buy0.10eurgbp-fx0.89640.87980.90112009.01.15 21:380.89700.000.000.006.69
 12464336FapTurboScalper
26811442009.01.15 21:30sell0.10gbpchf-fx1.64701.66261.64302009.01.15 21:371.64590.000.000.007.45
 12464336FapTurboScalper
26811882009.01.15 21:36buy0.10eurgbp-fx0.89620.00000.00002009.01.15 21:380.89700.000.000.008.92
 11111Your_Lucky_v2 EURGBP-fx
26812502009.01.15 21:47buy0.10gbpchf-fx1.64371.62711.64952009.01.15 21:551.64470.000.000.006.77
 12464336FapTurboScalper
26813512009.01.15 21:59sell0.10gbpchf-fx1.64771.66271.64282009.01.15 22:011.64750.000.000.001.35
 12464336FapTurboScalper
26814002009.01.15 22:12sell0.10eurgbp-fx0.89770.00000.00002009.01.15 22:340.89710.000.000.006.69
 11111Your_Lucky_v2 EURGBP-fx
26814742009.01.15 22:34sell0.10eurgbp-fx0.89790.00000.00002009.01.15 22:360.89720.000.000.007.80
 11111Your_Lucky_v2 EURGBP-fx
26815482009.01.15 22:55buy0.10eurgbp-fx0.89640.00000.00002009.01.15 23:030.89670.000.000.003.35
 11111Your_Lucky_v2 EURGBP-fx
26815862009.01.15 22:58buy0.10eurgbp-fx0.89620.88110.90042009.01.15 23:510.89680.000.000.006.69
 12464336FapTurboScalper
26816842009.01.15 23:04buy0.10eurgbp-fx0.89620.00000.00002009.01.15 23:480.89630.000.000.001.12
 11111Your_Lucky_v2 EURGBP-fx
26817502009.01.15 23:20sell0.10gbpchf-fx1.64901.66401.64322009.01.15 23:491.64770.000.000.008.80
 12464336FapTurboScalper
26818292009.01.15 23:51sell0.10eurgbp-fx0.89680.91340.89102009.01.16 01:410.89640.000.00-0.314.46
 12464336FapTurboScalper
26819262009.01.16 00:07sell0.10eurgbp-fx0.89710.00000.00002009.01.16 00:160.89660.000.000.005.58
 11111Your_Lucky_v2 EURGBP-fx
26819802009.01.16 00:35sell0.10eurgbp-fx0.89670.00000.00002009.01.16 00:370.89640.000.000.003.35
 11111Your_Lucky_v2 EURGBP-fx
26819982009.01.16 00:43sell0.10eurgbp-fx0.89680.00000.00002009.01.16 01:530.89650.000.000.003.35
 11111Your_Lucky_v2 EURGBP-fx
26822702009.01.16 02:43buy0.10eurgbp-fx0.89560.00000.00002009.01.16 04:470.89590.000.000.003.35
 11111Your_Lucky_v2 EURGBP-fx
26939482009.01.19 20:20sell0.10eurgbp-fx0.907300.000000.000002009.01.19 20:220.907200.000.000.001.10
 11111Your_Lucky_v2 EURGBP-fx
26940002009.01.19 20:32buy0.10eurgbp-fx0.906000.000000.000002009.01.19 20:370.906200.000.000.002.21
 11111Your_Lucky_v2 EURGBP-fx
26940572009.01.19 20:53sell0.10eurgbp-fx0.907200.000000.000002009.01.19 21:040.906600.000.000.006.62
 11111Your_Lucky_v2 EURGBP-fx
26941152009.01.19 21:08sell0.10eurgbp-fx0.907300.000000.000002009.01.19 21:150.907000.000.000.003.31
 11111Your_Lucky_v2 EURGBP-fx
26941392009.01.19 21:09buy0.10gbpchf-fx1.636700.000000.000002009.01.19 21:251.637800.000.000.007.41
 12464336FapTurboScalper
26945022009.01.19 22:32buy0.10eurgbp-fx0.906400.000000.000002009.01.19 23:020.906500.000.000.001.10
 11111Your_Lucky_v2 EURGBP-fx
26945842009.01.19 22:34buy0.10eurgbp-fx0.906000.890500.910802009.01.19 23:010.906700.000.000.007.72
 12464336FapTurboScalper
26947852009.01.19 22:59buy0.10gbpchf-fx1.636301.619901.642302009.01.20 01:281.628800.000.000.19-50.61
 12464336FapTurboScalper
26948822009.01.19 23:03sell0.10eurgbp-fx0.907100.000000.000002009.01.19 23:040.906500.000.000.006.62
 11111Your_Lucky_v2 EURGBP-fx
26949132009.01.19 23:06sell0.10eurgbp-fx0.907000.000000.000002009.01.20 05:270.913500.000.00-0.24-71.15
 11111Your_Lucky_v2 EURGBP-fx
26949652009.01.19 23:09sell0.10eurgbp-fx0.907800.923500.901902009.01.20 00:290.907500.000.00-0.243.31
 12464336FapTurboScalper
27015452009.01.20 19:50sell0.10eurgbp-fx0.925300.000000.000002009.01.20 20:330.925300.000.000.000.00
 11111Your_Lucky_v2 EURGBP-fx
27020012009.01.20 20:42sell0.10eurgbp-fx0.925800.000000.000002009.01.20 20:560.925700.000.000.001.08
 11111Your_Lucky_v2 EURGBP-fx
27106672009.01.21 20:20buy0.10eurgbp-fx0.936800.000000.000002009.01.21 20:220.937000.000.000.002.13
 11111Your_Lucky_v2 EURGBP-fx
27107092009.01.21 20:22buy0.10eurgbp-fx0.936600.000000.000002009.01.21 20:220.936200.000.000.00-4.27
 11111Your_Lucky_v2 EURGBP-fx
27107182009.01.21 20:23buy0.10eurgbp-fx0.936600.000000.000002009.01.21 20:310.937000.000.000.004.27
 11111Your_Lucky_v2 EURGBP-fx
27107962009.01.21 20:31buy0.10eurgbp-fx0.936200.000000.000002009.01.21 20:400.937000.000.000.008.54
 11111Your_Lucky_v2 EURGBP-fx
27202982009.01.22 23:10sell0.10eurgbp-fx0.937600.000000.000002009.01.22 23:130.937400.000.000.002.13
 11111Your_Lucky_v2 EURGBP-fx
27322392009.01.26 18:29buy0.10gbpchf-fx1.593811.577401.598302009.01.26 20:071.586200.000.000.00-50.82
 12464336FapTurboScalper
27329502009.01.26 20:11sell stop0.10gbpchf-fx1.583980.000000.000002009.01.26 20:111.58503cancelled
27329812009.01.26 20:16buy0.10gbpchf-fx1.584581.581310.000002009.01.26 20:221.584740.000.000.001.07
27329832009.01.26 20:16sell0.10eurgbp-fx0.944330.000000.000002009.01.26 20:170.944090.000.000.002.54
 11111Your_Lucky_v2 EURGBP-fx
27329942009.01.26 20:19sell0.10eurgbp-fx0.944730.000000.000002009.01.26 20:220.944140.000.000.006.25
 11111Your_Lucky_v2 EURGBP-fx
27330042009.01.26 20:19sell0.10eurgbp-fx0.945280.960300.939302009.01.26 20:220.944690.000.000.006.25
 12464336FapTurboScalper
27330292009.01.26 20:23buy limit0.10gbpchf-fx1.574670.000000.000002009.01.26 20:431.58635cancelled
27330342009.01.26 20:24sell0.10eurgbp-fx0.944360.000000.000002009.01.26 20:280.943820.000.000.005.72
 11111Your_Lucky_v2 EURGBP-fx
27331172009.01.26 20:37sell0.10eurgbp-fx0.944430.000000.000002009.01.26 20:430.943990.000.000.004.66
 11111Your_Lucky_v2 EURGBP-fx
27331372009.01.26 20:42buy stop0.10gbpchf-fx1.589130.000000.000002009.01.26 20:431.58626cancelled
27331852009.01.26 20:50buy0.10eurgbp-fx0.943150.000000.000002009.01.26 21:280.943680.000.000.005.62
 11111Your_Lucky_v2 EURGBP-fx
27331962009.01.26 20:50buy0.10eurgbp-fx0.942460.927400.946902009.01.26 20:520.943030.000.000.006.04
 12464336FapTurboScalper
27333502009.01.26 21:05buy0.10eurgbp-fx0.941990.927000.947002009.01.26 21:080.942700.000.000.007.53
 12464336FapTurboScalper
27337672009.01.26 22:05buy0.10eurgbp-fx0.942660.926000.946702009.01.26 22:490.942720.000.000.000.64
 12464336FapTurboScalper
27342002009.01.26 23:13sell0.10eurgbp-fx0.944210.959300.940202009.01.26 23:230.943480.000.000.007.74
 12464336FapTurboScalper
27342072009.01.26 23:15sell0.10eurgbp-fx0.944000.000000.942832009.01.26 23:210.943800.000.000.002.12
27342302009.01.26 23:20sell0.10eurgbp-fx0.943400.000000.000002009.01.26 23:230.942880.000.000.005.52
 11111Your_Lucky_v2 EURGBP-fx
27342762009.01.26 23:24buy0.10eurgbp-fx0.942570.000000.000002009.01.26 23:430.942650.000.000.000.85
 11111Your_Lucky_v2 EURGBP-fx
27343102009.01.26 23:26buy0.10eurgbp-fx0.941680.000000.942732009.01.26 23:320.942100.000.000.004.46
27343742009.01.26 23:33buy0.10eurgbp-fx0.942400.000000.943232009.01.26 23:430.942930.000.000.005.62
27343952009.01.26 23:43buy0.10eurgbp-fx0.942800.000000.000002009.01.26 23:590.942800.000.000.000.00
 11111Your_Lucky_v2 EURGBP-fx
27414042009.01.27 20:00sell0.10eurgbp-fx0.931030.000000.000002009.01.27 21:050.930910.000.000.001.29
 11111Your_Lucky_v2 EURGBP-fx
27418042009.01.27 21:12sell0.10eurgbp-fx0.931560.000000.000002009.01.27 21:150.931460.000.000.001.07
 11111Your_Lucky_v2 EURGBP-fx
27418552009.01.27 21:23sell0.10eurgbp-fx0.931630.000000.000002009.01.27 21:310.931580.000.000.000.54
 11111Your_Lucky_v2 EURGBP-fx
27418752009.01.27 21:24sell0.10eurgbp-fx0.931980.947800.926602009.01.27 21:320.931710.000.000.002.90
 12464336FapTurboScalper
27487652009.01.28 19:00sell0.10eurgbp-fx0.925900.000000.000002009.01.28 19:100.925540.000.000.003.89
 11111Your_Lucky_v2 EURGBP-fx
27490212009.01.28 19:51buy0.10eurgbp-fx0.924370.000000.000002009.01.28 19:540.924890.000.000.005.62
 11111Your_Lucky_v2 EURGBP-fx
27490732009.01.28 20:04buy0.10eurgbp-fx0.924450.000000.000002009.01.28 20:140.924880.000.000.004.65
 11111Your_Lucky_v2 EURGBP-fx
27491512009.01.28 20:15sell0.10eurgbp-fx0.925100.000000.000002009.01.28 20:180.925000.000.000.001.08
 11111Your_Lucky_v2 EURGBP-fx
27491652009.01.28 20:15buy0.10eurgbp-fx0.924700.908600.930002009.01.28 20:160.924930.000.000.002.49
 12464336FapTurboScalper
27492052009.01.28 20:18buy0.10eurgbp-fx0.924150.907700.929802009.01.28 20:180.924800.000.000.007.03
 12464336FapTurboScalper
27492412009.01.28 20:19buy0.10eurgbp-fx0.924580.907700.928702009.01.28 21:200.923850.000.000.00-7.90
 12464336FapTurboScalper
27492872009.01.28 20:20buy0.10eurgbp-fx0.924000.000000.000002009.01.28 21:200.923820.000.000.00-1.95
 11111Your_Lucky_v2 EURGBP-fx
27494482009.01.28 20:24buy0.10eurgbp-fx0.922000.000000.923322009.01.28 20:290.922050.000.000.000.54
27501522009.01.28 21:27sell0.10eurgbp-fx0.924620.941300.919102009.01.28 21:430.923990.000.000.006.82
 12464336FapTurboScalper
27501942009.01.28 21:30sell0.10eurgbp-fx0.923910.000000.000002009.01.28 22:050.924730.000.000.00-8.87
 11111Your_Lucky_v2 EURGBP-fx
27504702009.01.28 22:00sell0.10eurgbp-fx0.925480.942100.920902009.01.28 22:020.924740.000.000.008.00
 12464336FapTurboScalper
27505542009.01.28 22:10sell0.10eurgbp-fx0.924900.000000.000002009.01.28 22:140.924380.000.000.005.63
 11111Your_Lucky_v2 EURGBP-fx
27507232009.01.28 22:40buy0.10eurgbp-fx0.923220.907000.928802009.01.28 22:530.923800.000.000.006.28
 12464336FapTurboScalper
27509052009.01.28 23:06buy0.10eurgbp-fx0.923560.000000.000002009.01.28 23:230.924070.000.000.005.52
 11111Your_Lucky_v2 EURGBP-fx
27509462009.01.28 23:09buy0.10eurgbp-fx0.922580.905800.926602009.01.28 23:130.923210.000.000.006.82
 12464336FapTurboScalper
27510572009.01.28 23:33buy0.10eurgbp-fx0.923770.000000.000002009.01.29 00:040.923500.000.000.16-2.92
 11111Your_Lucky_v2 EURGBP-fx
27581322009.01.29 20:00buy0.10eurgbp-fx0.906870.890000.911202009.01.29 21:190.905590.000.000.00-14.13
 12464336FapTurboScalper
27649642009.01.30 20:32buy0.10eurgbp-fx0.885640.869800.891002009.01.30 20:560.884790.000.000.00-9.61
 12464336FapTurboScalper
  0.00 0.00 -5.27 375.59
Closed P/L: 370.32
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 370.32 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 1 742.89 Equity: 1 742.89 Free Margin: 1 742.89
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 718.67 Gross Loss: 348.35 Total Net Profit: 370.32
Profit Factor: 2.06 Expected Payoff: 2.22  
Absolute Drawdown: 75.09 Maximal Drawdown: 158.75 (8.80%) Relative Drawdown: 8.80% (158.75)
 
Total Trades: 167 Short Positions (won %): 80 (91.25%) Long Positions (won %): 87 (87.36%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 149 (89.22%) Loss trades (% of total): 18 (10.78%)
Largest profit trade: 15.38 loss trade: -71.39
Average profit trade: 4.82 loss trade: -19.35
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 44 (221.75) consecutive losses ($): 3 (-26.50)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 221.75 (44) consecutive loss (count): -121.81 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 11 consecutive losses: 1