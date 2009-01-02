|Account: 23
|Name: WE Pat
|Currency: EUR
|2009 January 30, 22:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|2618322
|2009.01.02 20:22
|sell
|0.10
|usdcad-fx
|1.2134
|1.2291
|1.2085
|2009.01.02 20:24
|1.2134
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12464336
|myrobot_latest
|2625512
|2009.01.05 22:08
|sell
|0.20
|eurchf-fx
|1.5084
|1.5242
|1.5039
|2009.01.05 22:48
|1.5137
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-70.03
|12464336
|myrobot_latest
|2625610
|2009.01.05 22:24
|sell
|0.10
|gbpchf-fx
|1.6307
|1.6477
|1.6260
|2009.01.05 23:56
|1.6313
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.97
|12464336
|myrobot_latest
|2625623
|2009.01.05 22:26
|sell
|0.20
|eurgbp-fx
|0.9262
|0.9432
|0.9215
|2009.01.05 23:40
|0.9262
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12464336
|myrobot_latest
|2633392
|2009.01.06 22:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurgbp-fx
|0.9037
|0.8871
|0.9082
|2009.01.06 22:05
|0.9043
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.63
|12464336
|FapTurboScalper
|2633511
|2009.01.06 22:25
|sell
|0.10
|eurgbp-fx
|0.9058
|0.9214
|0.9000
|2009.01.06 23:53
|0.9065
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.72
|12464336
|FapTurboScalper
|2633934
|2009.01.07 00:33
|buy
|0.10
|eurchf-fx
|1.5067
|1.4900
|1.5118
|2009.01.07 00:43
|1.5072
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.32
|12464336
|FapTurboScalper
|2640241
|2009.01.07 22:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurgbp-fx
|0.9021
|0.9183
|0.8964
|2009.01.08 00:39
|0.9017
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.49
|4.44
|12464336
|FapTurboScalper
|2640445
|2009.01.07 22:48
|sell
|0.10
|eurchf-fx
|1.5036
|1.5193
|1.4987
|2009.01.07 22:51
|1.5031
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.33
|12464336
|FapTurboScalper
|2640463
|2009.01.07 22:50
|sell
|0.10
|eurgbp-fx
|0.9022
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2009.01.08 00:39
|0.9019
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.49
|3.33
|11111
|Your_Lucky_v2 EURGBP-fx
|2640471
|2009.01.07 22:52
|sell
|0.10
|eurgbp-fx
|0.9026
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2009.01.08 00:25
|0.9023
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.49
|3.32
|11111
|Your_Lucky_v2 EURGBP-fx
|2640477
|2009.01.07 22:53
|sell
|0.10
|eurgbp-fx
|0.9029
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2009.01.07 22:53
|0.9029
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11111
|Your_Lucky_v2 EURGBP-fx
|2640505
|2009.01.07 23:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurgbp-fx
|0.9032
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2009.01.07 23:14
|0.9026
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.65
|11111
|Your_Lucky_v2 EURGBP-fx
|2640554
|2009.01.07 23:21
|sell
|0.10
|eurgbp-fx
|0.9035
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2009.01.07 23:32
|0.9029
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.65
|11111
|Your_Lucky_v2 EURGBP-fx
|2640767
|2009.01.08 00:25
|buy
|0.10
|eurchf-fx
|1.5022
|1.4858
|1.5077
|2009.01.08 00:48
|1.5028
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.99
|12464336
|FapTurboScalper
|2640828
|2009.01.08 00:40
|buy
|0.10
|eurgbp-fx
|0.9017
|0.8860
|0.9064
|2009.01.08 00:51
|0.9026
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.97
|12464336
|FapTurboScalper
|2640932
|2009.01.08 00:56
|sell
|0.10
|eurgbp-fx
|0.9033
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2009.01.08 00:57
|0.9026
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.76
|11111
|Your_Lucky_v2 EURGBP-fx
|2640998
|2009.01.08 01:01
|sell
|0.10
|eurgbp-fx
|0.9032
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2009.01.08 01:03
|0.9025
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.76
|11111
|Your_Lucky_v2 EURGBP-fx
|2641044
|2009.01.08 01:06
|sell
|0.10
|eurchf-fx
|1.5039
|1.5195
|1.4995
|2009.01.08 01:13
|1.5033
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.99
|12464336
|FapTurboScalper
|2641059
|2009.01.08 01:06
|sell
|0.10
|eurgbp-fx
|0.9031
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2009.01.08 01:33
|0.9023
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.87
|11111
|Your_Lucky_v2 EURGBP-fx
|2641098
|2009.01.08 01:23
|sell
|0.10
|eurgbp-fx
|0.9040
|0.9198
|0.8989
|2009.01.08 01:31
|0.9032
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.86
|12464336
|FapTurboScalper
|2641171
|2009.01.08 01:41
|buy
|0.10
|eurgbp-fx
|0.9020
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2009.01.08 01:44
|0.9023
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.32
|11111
|Your_Lucky_v2 EURGBP-fx
|2641201
|2009.01.08 01:41
|buy
|0.10
|eurgbp-fx
|0.9019
|0.8867
|0.9077
|2009.01.08 02:45
|0.9024
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.54
|12464336
|FapTurboScalper
|2641216
|2009.01.08 01:45
|buy
|0.10
|eurgbp-fx
|0.9021
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2009.01.08 02:45
|0.9024
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.32
|11111
|Your_Lucky_v2 EURGBP-fx
|2647072
|2009.01.08 20:47
|sell
|0.10
|eurgbp-fx
|0.9030
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2009.01.08 20:54
|0.9019
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.20
|11111
|Your_Lucky_v2 EURGBP-fx
|2647367
|2009.01.08 21:55
|buy
|0.10
|eurgbp-fx
|0.9006
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2009.01.09 01:13
|0.9004
|0.00
|0.00
|0.17
|-2.22
|11111
|Your_Lucky_v2 EURGBP-fx
|2647508
|2009.01.08 22:07
|buy
|0.10
|eurchf-fx
|1.4979
|1.4815
|1.5034
|2009.01.08 22:08
|1.4986
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.67
|12464336
|FapTurboScalper
|2647675
|2009.01.08 23:10
|buy
|0.10
|eurgbp-fx
|0.8991
|0.8828
|0.9046
|2009.01.08 23:12
|0.8992
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.11
|12464336
|FapTurboScalper
|2647759
|2009.01.08 23:29
|buy
|0.10
|eurgbp-fx
|0.8994
|0.8842
|0.9040
|2009.01.08 23:49
|0.9000
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.67
|12464336
|FapTurboScalper
|2647885
|2009.01.09 00:20
|buy
|0.10
|eurgbp-fx
|0.8992
|0.8837
|0.9049
|2009.01.09 00:40
|0.8995
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.34
|12464336
|FapTurboScalper
|2648033
|2009.01.09 01:13
|sell
|0.10
|eurgbp-fx
|0.9004
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2009.01.09 01:22
|0.9002
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.22
|11111
|Your_Lucky_v2 EURGBP-fx
|2648040
|2009.01.09 01:15
|sell
|0.10
|eurgbp-fx
|0.9007
|0.9165
|0.8953
|2009.01.09 01:36
|0.9000
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.78
|12464336
|FapTurboScalper
|2648067
|2009.01.09 01:17
|sell
|0.10
|eurchf-fx
|1.4997
|1.5160
|1.4946
|2009.01.09 01:17
|1.4991
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|12464336
|FapTurboScalper
|2648179
|2009.01.09 02:05
|buy
|0.10
|eurgbp-fx
|0.8993
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2009.01.09 02:40
|0.8998
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.56
|11111
|Your_Lucky_v2 EURGBP-fx
|2648211
|2009.01.09 02:50
|buy
|0.10
|eurgbp-fx
|0.8994
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2009.01.09 03:43
|0.8997
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.33
|11111
|Your_Lucky_v2 EURGBP-fx
|2653743
|2009.01.12 01:28
|buy
|0.10
|eurgbp-fx
|0.8882
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2009.01.12 01:38
|0.8887
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.63
|11111
|Your_Lucky_v2 EURGBP-fx
|2653772
|2009.01.12 01:51
|buy
|0.10
|eurgbp-fx
|0.8884
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2009.01.12 02:18
|0.8890
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.75
|11111
|Your_Lucky_v2 EURGBP-fx
|2653872
|2009.01.12 02:33
|sell
|0.10
|eurgbp-fx
|0.8897
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2009.01.12 03:50
|0.8899
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.25
|11111
|Your_Lucky_v2 EURGBP-fx
|2658935
|2009.01.12 20:04
|sell
|0.10
|eurgbp-fx
|0.9022
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2009.01.12 20:10
|0.9017
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.55
|11111
|Your_Lucky_v2 EURGBP-fx
|2659205
|2009.01.12 21:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurgbp-fx
|0.9023
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2009.01.12 21:24
|0.9019
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.44
|11111
|Your_Lucky_v2 EURGBP-fx
|2659619
|2009.01.12 22:30
|buy
|0.10
|eurchf-fx
|1.4886
|1.4736
|1.4936
|2009.01.12 22:31
|1.4892
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.03
|12464336
|FapTurboScalper
|2659726
|2009.01.12 22:50
|sell
|0.10
|eurgbp-fx
|0.9028
|0.9189
|0.8980
|2009.01.12 22:54
|0.9022
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.65
|12464336
|FapTurboScalper
|2660048
|2009.01.13 00:27
|buy
|0.10
|eurgbp-fx
|0.9018
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2009.01.13 01:08
|0.9019
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.11
|11111
|Your_Lucky_v2 EURGBP-fx
|2660257
|2009.01.13 01:06
|buy
|0.10
|eurgbp-fx
|0.9013
|0.8852
|0.9070
|2009.01.13 01:08
|0.9015
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.22
|12464336
|FapTurboScalper
|2660309
|2009.01.13 01:21
|buy
|0.10
|eurgbp-fx
|0.9014
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2009.01.13 01:22
|0.9020
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.65
|11111
|Your_Lucky_v2 EURGBP-fx
|2660315
|2009.01.13 01:21
|buy
|0.10
|eurchf-fx
|1.4890
|1.4739
|1.4937
|2009.01.13 01:30
|1.4896
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.03
|12464336
|FapTurboScalper
|2660455
|2009.01.13 01:29
|sell
|0.10
|eurgbp-fx
|0.9026
|0.9184
|0.8975
|2009.01.13 01:52
|0.9019
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.76
|12464336
|FapTurboScalper
|2660496
|2009.01.13 01:30
|sell
|0.10
|eurgbp-fx
|0.9027
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2009.01.13 01:35
|0.9023
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.43
|11111
|Your_Lucky_v2 EURGBP-fx
|2660541
|2009.01.13 01:52
|buy
|0.10
|eurchf-fx
|1.4888
|1.4722
|1.4942
|2009.01.13 02:28
|1.4892
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.69
|12464336
|FapTurboScalper
|2665872
|2009.01.13 20:15
|buy
|0.10
|eurgbp-fx
|0.9079
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2009.01.13 20:20
|0.9086
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.70
|11111
|Your_Lucky_v2 EURGBP-fx
|2665916
|2009.01.13 20:25
|sell
|0.10
|eurgbp-fx
|0.9092
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2009.01.13 20:26
|0.9086
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.60
|11111
|Your_Lucky_v2 EURGBP-fx
|2665982
|2009.01.13 20:32
|sell
|0.10
|eurgbp-fx
|0.9097
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2009.01.13 20:38
|0.9091
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.60
|11111
|Your_Lucky_v2 EURGBP-fx
|2666140
|2009.01.13 21:02
|buy
|0.10
|eurchf-fx
|1.4750
|1.4582
|1.4799
|2009.01.13 21:21
|1.4756
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.07
|12464336
|FapTurboScalper
|2666219
|2009.01.13 21:20
|buy
|0.10
|gbpchf-fx
|1.6231
|1.6072
|1.6274
|2009.01.13 21:23
|1.6243
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.13
|12464336
|FapTurboScalper
|2666274
|2009.01.13 21:34
|sell
|0.10
|eurgbp-fx
|0.9096
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2009.01.13 21:40
|0.9096
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11111
|Your_Lucky_v2 EURGBP-fx
|2666287
|2009.01.13 21:36
|buy
|0.10
|gbpchf-fx
|1.6217
|1.6067
|1.6261
|2009.01.13 21:40
|1.6227
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.78
|12464336
|FapTurboScalper
|2666304
|2009.01.13 21:40
|sell
|0.10
|eurgbp-fx
|0.9094
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2009.01.13 22:56
|0.9090
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.40
|11111
|Your_Lucky_v2 EURGBP-fx
|2666329
|2009.01.13 21:46
|sell
|0.10
|eurgbp-fx
|0.9104
|0.9264
|0.9058
|2009.01.13 22:07
|0.9098
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.59
|12464336
|FapTurboScalper
|2666533
|2009.01.13 22:13
|buy
|0.10
|gbpchf-fx
|1.6215
|1.6053
|1.6273
|2009.01.13 22:37
|1.6226
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.45
|12464336
|FapTurboScalper
|2666609
|2009.01.13 22:39
|buy
|0.10
|eurchf-fx
|1.4752
|1.4600
|1.4801
|2009.01.13 22:48
|1.4759
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.74
|12464336
|FapTurboScalper
|2666764
|2009.01.13 23:08
|buy
|0.10
|eurgbp-fx
|0.9087
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2009.01.13 23:19
|0.9101
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.38
|11111
|Your_Lucky_v2 EURGBP-fx
|2666784
|2009.01.13 23:08
|sell
|0.10
|gbpchf-fx
|1.6249
|1.6408
|1.6199
|2009.01.13 23:54
|1.6239
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.78
|12464336
|FapTurboScalper
|2666850
|2009.01.13 23:27
|buy
|0.10
|eurgbp-fx
|0.9085
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2009.01.13 23:33
|0.9084
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.10
|11111
|Your_Lucky_v2 EURGBP-fx
|2666867
|2009.01.13 23:28
|buy
|0.10
|eurgbp-fx
|0.9081
|0.8931
|0.9140
|2009.01.13 23:55
|0.9087
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.60
|12464336
|FapTurboScalper
|2666927
|2009.01.13 23:33
|buy
|0.10
|eurgbp-fx
|0.9087
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2009.01.13 23:54
|0.9087
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11111
|Your_Lucky_v2 EURGBP-fx
|2666945
|2009.01.13 23:36
|buy
|0.10
|eurchf-fx
|1.4752
|1.4584
|1.4808
|2009.01.14 00:26
|1.4759
|0.00
|0.00
|0.21
|4.74
|12464336
|FapTurboScalper
|2667079
|2009.01.14 00:03
|buy
|0.10
|eurgbp-fx
|0.9086
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2009.01.14 00:57
|0.9091
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.50
|11111
|Your_Lucky_v2 EURGBP-fx
|2667155
|2009.01.14 00:26
|sell
|0.10
|eurchf-fx
|1.4759
|1.4914
|1.4717
|2009.01.14 04:17
|1.4812
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-35.78
|12464336
|FapTurboScalper
|2667552
|2009.01.14 02:17
|buy
|0.10
|eurgbp-fx
|0.9091
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2009.01.14 02:30
|0.9096
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.50
|11111
|Your_Lucky_v2 EURGBP-fx
|2667680
|2009.01.14 03:13
|buy
|0.10
|eurgbp-fx
|0.9091
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2009.01.14 04:12
|0.9096
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.50
|11111
|Your_Lucky_v2 EURGBP-fx
|2672523
|2009.01.14 20:07
|buy
|0.10
|eurgbp-fx
|0.9020
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2009.01.14 20:23
|0.9026
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.65
|11111
|Your_Lucky_v2 EURGBP-fx
|2672692
|2009.01.14 20:33
|buy
|0.10
|eurgbp-fx
|0.9020
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2009.01.14 20:44
|0.9026
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.65
|11111
|Your_Lucky_v2 EURGBP-fx
|2672774
|2009.01.14 20:56
|buy
|0.10
|eurgbp-fx
|0.9020
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2009.01.14 21:22
|0.9017
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.33
|11111
|Your_Lucky_v2 EURGBP-fx
|2672864
|2009.01.14 21:10
|buy
|0.10
|eurchf-fx
|1.4692
|1.4522
|1.4734
|2009.01.14 21:24
|1.4698
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.08
|12464336
|FapTurboScalper
|2672941
|2009.01.14 21:27
|sell
|0.10
|eurgbp-fx
|0.9027
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2009.01.14 23:07
|0.9024
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.32
|11111
|Your_Lucky_v2 EURGBP-fx
|2673002
|2009.01.14 21:40
|buy
|0.10
|gbpchf-fx
|1.6270
|1.6117
|1.6319
|2009.01.14 21:43
|1.6281
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.48
|12464336
|FapTurboScalper
|2673221
|2009.01.14 22:14
|sell
|0.10
|eurchf-fx
|1.4714
|1.4868
|1.4663
|2009.01.14 22:16
|1.4708
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.08
|12464336
|FapTurboScalper
|2673323
|2009.01.14 22:27
|buy
|0.10
|gbpchf-fx
|1.6271
|1.6103
|1.6325
|2009.01.14 22:30
|1.6288
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.56
|12464336
|FapTurboScalper
|2673381
|2009.01.14 22:38
|sell
|0.10
|eurchf-fx
|1.4720
|1.4873
|1.4678
|2009.01.14 23:48
|1.4718
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.36
|12464336
|FapTurboScalper
|2673446
|2009.01.14 22:43
|sell
|0.10
|gbpchf-fx
|1.6303
|1.6471
|1.6246
|2009.01.15 00:00
|1.6289
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.04
|9.52
|12464336
|FapTurboScalper
|2673720
|2009.01.14 23:53
|buy
|0.10
|eurgbp-fx
|0.9023
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2009.01.15 00:00
|0.9026
|0.00
|0.00
|0.30
|3.32
|11111
|Your_Lucky_v2 EURGBP-fx
|2673894
|2009.01.15 00:01
|buy
|0.10
|eurgbp-fx
|0.9023
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2009.01.15 00:05
|0.9028
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.54
|11111
|Your_Lucky_v2 EURGBP-fx
|2673929
|2009.01.15 00:18
|buy
|0.10
|eurgbp-fx
|0.9022
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2009.01.15 00:32
|0.9029
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.75
|11111
|Your_Lucky_v2 EURGBP-fx
|2673957
|2009.01.15 00:33
|sell
|0.10
|eurgbp-fx
|0.9032
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2009.01.15 00:34
|0.9028
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.43
|11111
|Your_Lucky_v2 EURGBP-fx
|2673991
|2009.01.15 00:34
|sell
|0.10
|eurgbp-fx
|0.9034
|0.9198
|0.8986
|2009.01.15 00:34
|0.9029
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.54
|12464336
|FapTurboScalper
|2674034
|2009.01.15 00:42
|sell
|0.10
|eurgbp-fx
|0.9032
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2009.01.15 00:46
|0.9026
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.65
|11111
|Your_Lucky_v2 EURGBP-fx
|2674105
|2009.01.15 00:49
|sell
|0.10
|eurgbp-fx
|0.9032
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2009.01.15 01:55
|0.9029
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.32
|11111
|Your_Lucky_v2 EURGBP-fx
|2674539
|2009.01.15 01:58
|buy
|0.10
|eurgbp-fx
|0.9027
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2009.01.15 02:02
|0.9032
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.54
|11111
|Your_Lucky_v2 EURGBP-fx
|2674614
|2009.01.15 02:04
|buy
|0.10
|eurgbp-fx
|0.9024
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2009.01.15 02:08
|0.9029
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.54
|11111
|Your_Lucky_v2 EURGBP-fx
|2674653
|2009.01.15 02:25
|sell
|0.10
|eurgbp-fx
|0.9038
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2009.01.15 03:06
|0.9033
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.54
|11111
|Your_Lucky_v2 EURGBP-fx
|2674774
|2009.01.15 03:28
|buy
|0.10
|eurgbp-fx
|0.9024
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2009.01.15 06:39
|0.9024
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11111
|Your_Lucky_v2 EURGBP-fx
|2680519
|2009.01.15 20:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurgbp-fx
|0.8970
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2009.01.15 21:24
|0.8967
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.35
|11111
|Your_Lucky_v2 EURGBP-fx
|2681093
|2009.01.15 21:25
|buy
|0.10
|eurgbp-fx
|0.8964
|0.8798
|0.9011
|2009.01.15 21:38
|0.8970
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.69
|12464336
|FapTurboScalper
|2681144
|2009.01.15 21:30
|sell
|0.10
|gbpchf-fx
|1.6470
|1.6626
|1.6430
|2009.01.15 21:37
|1.6459
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.45
|12464336
|FapTurboScalper
|2681188
|2009.01.15 21:36
|buy
|0.10
|eurgbp-fx
|0.8962
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2009.01.15 21:38
|0.8970
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.92
|11111
|Your_Lucky_v2 EURGBP-fx
|2681250
|2009.01.15 21:47
|buy
|0.10
|gbpchf-fx
|1.6437
|1.6271
|1.6495
|2009.01.15 21:55
|1.6447
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.77
|12464336
|FapTurboScalper
|2681351
|2009.01.15 21:59
|sell
|0.10
|gbpchf-fx
|1.6477
|1.6627
|1.6428
|2009.01.15 22:01
|1.6475
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.35
|12464336
|FapTurboScalper
|2681400
|2009.01.15 22:12
|sell
|0.10
|eurgbp-fx
|0.8977
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2009.01.15 22:34
|0.8971
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.69
|11111
|Your_Lucky_v2 EURGBP-fx
|2681474
|2009.01.15 22:34
|sell
|0.10
|eurgbp-fx
|0.8979
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2009.01.15 22:36
|0.8972
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.80
|11111
|Your_Lucky_v2 EURGBP-fx
|2681548
|2009.01.15 22:55
|buy
|0.10
|eurgbp-fx
|0.8964
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2009.01.15 23:03
|0.8967
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.35
|11111
|Your_Lucky_v2 EURGBP-fx
|2681586
|2009.01.15 22:58
|buy
|0.10
|eurgbp-fx
|0.8962
|0.8811
|0.9004
|2009.01.15 23:51
|0.8968
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.69
|12464336
|FapTurboScalper
|2681684
|2009.01.15 23:04
|buy
|0.10
|eurgbp-fx
|0.8962
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2009.01.15 23:48
|0.8963
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.12
|11111
|Your_Lucky_v2 EURGBP-fx
|2681750
|2009.01.15 23:20
|sell
|0.10
|gbpchf-fx
|1.6490
|1.6640
|1.6432
|2009.01.15 23:49
|1.6477
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.80
|12464336
|FapTurboScalper
|2681829
|2009.01.15 23:51
|sell
|0.10
|eurgbp-fx
|0.8968
|0.9134
|0.8910
|2009.01.16 01:41
|0.8964
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.31
|4.46
|12464336
|FapTurboScalper
|2681926
|2009.01.16 00:07
|sell
|0.10
|eurgbp-fx
|0.8971
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2009.01.16 00:16
|0.8966
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.58
|11111
|Your_Lucky_v2 EURGBP-fx
|2681980
|2009.01.16 00:35
|sell
|0.10
|eurgbp-fx
|0.8967
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2009.01.16 00:37
|0.8964
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.35
|11111
|Your_Lucky_v2 EURGBP-fx
|2681998
|2009.01.16 00:43
|sell
|0.10
|eurgbp-fx
|0.8968
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2009.01.16 01:53
|0.8965
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.35
|11111
|Your_Lucky_v2 EURGBP-fx
|2682270
|2009.01.16 02:43
|buy
|0.10
|eurgbp-fx
|0.8956
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2009.01.16 04:47
|0.8959
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.35
|11111
|Your_Lucky_v2 EURGBP-fx
|2693948
|2009.01.19 20:20
|sell
|0.10
|eurgbp-fx
|0.90730
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2009.01.19 20:22
|0.90720
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.10
|11111
|Your_Lucky_v2 EURGBP-fx
|2694000
|2009.01.19 20:32
|buy
|0.10
|eurgbp-fx
|0.90600
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2009.01.19 20:37
|0.90620
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.21
|11111
|Your_Lucky_v2 EURGBP-fx
|2694057
|2009.01.19 20:53
|sell
|0.10
|eurgbp-fx
|0.90720
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2009.01.19 21:04
|0.90660
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.62
|11111
|Your_Lucky_v2 EURGBP-fx
|2694115
|2009.01.19 21:08
|sell
|0.10
|eurgbp-fx
|0.90730
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2009.01.19 21:15
|0.90700
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.31
|11111
|Your_Lucky_v2 EURGBP-fx
|2694139
|2009.01.19 21:09
|buy
|0.10
|gbpchf-fx
|1.63670
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2009.01.19 21:25
|1.63780
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.41
|12464336
|FapTurboScalper
|2694502
|2009.01.19 22:32
|buy
|0.10
|eurgbp-fx
|0.90640
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2009.01.19 23:02
|0.90650
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.10
|11111
|Your_Lucky_v2 EURGBP-fx
|2694584
|2009.01.19 22:34
|buy
|0.10
|eurgbp-fx
|0.90600
|0.89050
|0.91080
|2009.01.19 23:01
|0.90670
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.72
|12464336
|FapTurboScalper
|2694785
|2009.01.19 22:59
|buy
|0.10
|gbpchf-fx
|1.63630
|1.61990
|1.64230
|2009.01.20 01:28
|1.62880
|0.00
|0.00
|0.19
|-50.61
|12464336
|FapTurboScalper
|2694882
|2009.01.19 23:03
|sell
|0.10
|eurgbp-fx
|0.90710
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2009.01.19 23:04
|0.90650
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.62
|11111
|Your_Lucky_v2 EURGBP-fx
|2694913
|2009.01.19 23:06
|sell
|0.10
|eurgbp-fx
|0.90700
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2009.01.20 05:27
|0.91350
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.24
|-71.15
|11111
|Your_Lucky_v2 EURGBP-fx
|2694965
|2009.01.19 23:09
|sell
|0.10
|eurgbp-fx
|0.90780
|0.92350
|0.90190
|2009.01.20 00:29
|0.90750
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.24
|3.31
|12464336
|FapTurboScalper
|2701545
|2009.01.20 19:50
|sell
|0.10
|eurgbp-fx
|0.92530
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2009.01.20 20:33
|0.92530
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11111
|Your_Lucky_v2 EURGBP-fx
|2702001
|2009.01.20 20:42
|sell
|0.10
|eurgbp-fx
|0.92580
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2009.01.20 20:56
|0.92570
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.08
|11111
|Your_Lucky_v2 EURGBP-fx
|2710667
|2009.01.21 20:20
|buy
|0.10
|eurgbp-fx
|0.93680
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2009.01.21 20:22
|0.93700
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.13
|11111
|Your_Lucky_v2 EURGBP-fx
|2710709
|2009.01.21 20:22
|buy
|0.10
|eurgbp-fx
|0.93660
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2009.01.21 20:22
|0.93620
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.27
|11111
|Your_Lucky_v2 EURGBP-fx
|2710718
|2009.01.21 20:23
|buy
|0.10
|eurgbp-fx
|0.93660
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2009.01.21 20:31
|0.93700
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.27
|11111
|Your_Lucky_v2 EURGBP-fx
|2710796
|2009.01.21 20:31
|buy
|0.10
|eurgbp-fx
|0.93620
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2009.01.21 20:40
|0.93700
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.54
|11111
|Your_Lucky_v2 EURGBP-fx
|2720298
|2009.01.22 23:10
|sell
|0.10
|eurgbp-fx
|0.93760
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2009.01.22 23:13
|0.93740
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.13
|11111
|Your_Lucky_v2 EURGBP-fx
|2732239
|2009.01.26 18:29
|buy
|0.10
|gbpchf-fx
|1.59381
|1.57740
|1.59830
|2009.01.26 20:07
|1.58620
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-50.82
|12464336
|FapTurboScalper
|2732950
|2009.01.26 20:11
|sell stop
|0.10
|gbpchf-fx
|1.58398
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2009.01.26 20:11
|1.58503
|cancelled
|2732981
|2009.01.26 20:16
|buy
|0.10
|gbpchf-fx
|1.58458
|1.58131
|0.00000
|2009.01.26 20:22
|1.58474
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.07
|2732983
|2009.01.26 20:16
|sell
|0.10
|eurgbp-fx
|0.94433
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2009.01.26 20:17
|0.94409
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.54
|11111
|Your_Lucky_v2 EURGBP-fx
|2732994
|2009.01.26 20:19
|sell
|0.10
|eurgbp-fx
|0.94473
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2009.01.26 20:22
|0.94414
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.25
|11111
|Your_Lucky_v2 EURGBP-fx
|2733004
|2009.01.26 20:19
|sell
|0.10
|eurgbp-fx
|0.94528
|0.96030
|0.93930
|2009.01.26 20:22
|0.94469
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.25
|12464336
|FapTurboScalper
|2733029
|2009.01.26 20:23
|buy limit
|0.10
|gbpchf-fx
|1.57467
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2009.01.26 20:43
|1.58635
|cancelled
|2733034
|2009.01.26 20:24
|sell
|0.10
|eurgbp-fx
|0.94436
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2009.01.26 20:28
|0.94382
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.72
|11111
|Your_Lucky_v2 EURGBP-fx
|2733117
|2009.01.26 20:37
|sell
|0.10
|eurgbp-fx
|0.94443
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2009.01.26 20:43
|0.94399
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.66
|11111
|Your_Lucky_v2 EURGBP-fx
|2733137
|2009.01.26 20:42
|buy stop
|0.10
|gbpchf-fx
|1.58913
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2009.01.26 20:43
|1.58626
|cancelled
|2733185
|2009.01.26 20:50
|buy
|0.10
|eurgbp-fx
|0.94315
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2009.01.26 21:28
|0.94368
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.62
|11111
|Your_Lucky_v2 EURGBP-fx
|2733196
|2009.01.26 20:50
|buy
|0.10
|eurgbp-fx
|0.94246
|0.92740
|0.94690
|2009.01.26 20:52
|0.94303
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.04
|12464336
|FapTurboScalper
|2733350
|2009.01.26 21:05
|buy
|0.10
|eurgbp-fx
|0.94199
|0.92700
|0.94700
|2009.01.26 21:08
|0.94270
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.53
|12464336
|FapTurboScalper
|2733767
|2009.01.26 22:05
|buy
|0.10
|eurgbp-fx
|0.94266
|0.92600
|0.94670
|2009.01.26 22:49
|0.94272
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.64
|12464336
|FapTurboScalper
|2734200
|2009.01.26 23:13
|sell
|0.10
|eurgbp-fx
|0.94421
|0.95930
|0.94020
|2009.01.26 23:23
|0.94348
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.74
|12464336
|FapTurboScalper
|2734207
|2009.01.26 23:15
|sell
|0.10
|eurgbp-fx
|0.94400
|0.00000
|0.94283
|2009.01.26 23:21
|0.94380
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.12
|2734230
|2009.01.26 23:20
|sell
|0.10
|eurgbp-fx
|0.94340
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2009.01.26 23:23
|0.94288
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.52
|11111
|Your_Lucky_v2 EURGBP-fx
|2734276
|2009.01.26 23:24
|buy
|0.10
|eurgbp-fx
|0.94257
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2009.01.26 23:43
|0.94265
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.85
|11111
|Your_Lucky_v2 EURGBP-fx
|2734310
|2009.01.26 23:26
|buy
|0.10
|eurgbp-fx
|0.94168
|0.00000
|0.94273
|2009.01.26 23:32
|0.94210
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.46
|2734374
|2009.01.26 23:33
|buy
|0.10
|eurgbp-fx
|0.94240
|0.00000
|0.94323
|2009.01.26 23:43
|0.94293
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.62
|2734395
|2009.01.26 23:43
|buy
|0.10
|eurgbp-fx
|0.94280
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2009.01.26 23:59
|0.94280
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11111
|Your_Lucky_v2 EURGBP-fx
|2741404
|2009.01.27 20:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurgbp-fx
|0.93103
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2009.01.27 21:05
|0.93091
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.29
|11111
|Your_Lucky_v2 EURGBP-fx
|2741804
|2009.01.27 21:12
|sell
|0.10
|eurgbp-fx
|0.93156
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2009.01.27 21:15
|0.93146
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.07
|11111
|Your_Lucky_v2 EURGBP-fx
|2741855
|2009.01.27 21:23
|sell
|0.10
|eurgbp-fx
|0.93163
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2009.01.27 21:31
|0.93158
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.54
|11111
|Your_Lucky_v2 EURGBP-fx
|2741875
|2009.01.27 21:24
|sell
|0.10
|eurgbp-fx
|0.93198
|0.94780
|0.92660
|2009.01.27 21:32
|0.93171
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.90
|12464336
|FapTurboScalper
|2748765
|2009.01.28 19:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurgbp-fx
|0.92590
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2009.01.28 19:10
|0.92554
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.89
|11111
|Your_Lucky_v2 EURGBP-fx
|2749021
|2009.01.28 19:51
|buy
|0.10
|eurgbp-fx
|0.92437
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2009.01.28 19:54
|0.92489
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.62
|11111
|Your_Lucky_v2 EURGBP-fx
|2749073
|2009.01.28 20:04
|buy
|0.10
|eurgbp-fx
|0.92445
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2009.01.28 20:14
|0.92488
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.65
|11111
|Your_Lucky_v2 EURGBP-fx
|2749151
|2009.01.28 20:15
|sell
|0.10
|eurgbp-fx
|0.92510
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2009.01.28 20:18
|0.92500
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.08
|11111
|Your_Lucky_v2 EURGBP-fx
|2749165
|2009.01.28 20:15
|buy
|0.10
|eurgbp-fx
|0.92470
|0.90860
|0.93000
|2009.01.28 20:16
|0.92493
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.49
|12464336
|FapTurboScalper
|2749205
|2009.01.28 20:18
|buy
|0.10
|eurgbp-fx
|0.92415
|0.90770
|0.92980
|2009.01.28 20:18
|0.92480
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.03
|12464336
|FapTurboScalper
|2749241
|2009.01.28 20:19
|buy
|0.10
|eurgbp-fx
|0.92458
|0.90770
|0.92870
|2009.01.28 21:20
|0.92385
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.90
|12464336
|FapTurboScalper
|2749287
|2009.01.28 20:20
|buy
|0.10
|eurgbp-fx
|0.92400
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2009.01.28 21:20
|0.92382
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.95
|11111
|Your_Lucky_v2 EURGBP-fx
|2749448
|2009.01.28 20:24
|buy
|0.10
|eurgbp-fx
|0.92200
|0.00000
|0.92332
|2009.01.28 20:29
|0.92205
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.54
|2750152
|2009.01.28 21:27
|sell
|0.10
|eurgbp-fx
|0.92462
|0.94130
|0.91910
|2009.01.28 21:43
|0.92399
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.82
|12464336
|FapTurboScalper
|2750194
|2009.01.28 21:30
|sell
|0.10
|eurgbp-fx
|0.92391
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2009.01.28 22:05
|0.92473
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.87
|11111
|Your_Lucky_v2 EURGBP-fx
|2750470
|2009.01.28 22:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurgbp-fx
|0.92548
|0.94210
|0.92090
|2009.01.28 22:02
|0.92474
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.00
|12464336
|FapTurboScalper
|2750554
|2009.01.28 22:10
|sell
|0.10
|eurgbp-fx
|0.92490
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2009.01.28 22:14
|0.92438
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.63
|11111
|Your_Lucky_v2 EURGBP-fx
|2750723
|2009.01.28 22:40
|buy
|0.10
|eurgbp-fx
|0.92322
|0.90700
|0.92880
|2009.01.28 22:53
|0.92380
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.28
|12464336
|FapTurboScalper
|2750905
|2009.01.28 23:06
|buy
|0.10
|eurgbp-fx
|0.92356
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2009.01.28 23:23
|0.92407
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.52
|11111
|Your_Lucky_v2 EURGBP-fx
|2750946
|2009.01.28 23:09
|buy
|0.10
|eurgbp-fx
|0.92258
|0.90580
|0.92660
|2009.01.28 23:13
|0.92321
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.82
|12464336
|FapTurboScalper
|2751057
|2009.01.28 23:33
|buy
|0.10
|eurgbp-fx
|0.92377
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2009.01.29 00:04
|0.92350
|0.00
|0.00
|0.16
|-2.92
|11111
|Your_Lucky_v2 EURGBP-fx
|2758132
|2009.01.29 20:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurgbp-fx
|0.90687
|0.89000
|0.91120
|2009.01.29 21:19
|0.90559
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-14.13
|12464336
|FapTurboScalper
|2764964
|2009.01.30 20:32
|buy
|0.10
|eurgbp-fx
|0.88564
|0.86980
|0.89100
|2009.01.30 20:56
|0.88479
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.61
|12464336
|FapTurboScalper
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.27
|375.59
|Closed P/L:
|370.32
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|370.32
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|1 742.89
|Equity:
|1 742.89
|Free Margin:
|1 742.89
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|718.67
|Gross Loss:
|348.35
|Total Net Profit:
|370.32
|Profit Factor:
|2.06
|Expected Payoff:
|2.22
|Absolute Drawdown:
|75.09
|Maximal Drawdown:
|158.75 (8.80%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|8.80% (158.75)
|Total Trades:
|167
|Short Positions (won %):
|80 (91.25%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|87 (87.36%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|149 (89.22%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|18 (10.78%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|15.38
|loss trade:
|-71.39
|Average
|profit trade:
|4.82
|loss trade:
|-19.35
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|44 (221.75)
|consecutive losses ($):
|3 (-26.50)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|221.75 (44)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-121.81 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|11
|consecutive losses:
|1