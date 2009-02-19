|Account: 6264187
|Name: NORAD_100K
|Currency: USD
|2009 February 20, 07:12
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|62129033
|2009.02.19 08:17
|balance
|Deposit
|100 000.00
|62129623
|2009.02.19 08:24
|buy
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|133.51
|132.84
|133.78
|2009.02.19 09:41
|133.78
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|288.84
|62136761
|2009.02.19 09:33
|buy
|3.00
|eurjpy
|117.45
|116.80
|117.90
|2009.02.19 09:43
|117.69
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|770.30
|62134877
|2009.02.19 09:25
|buy
|2.00
|audjpy
|59.97
|59.50
|60.20
|2009.02.19 09:43
|60.14
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|363.75
|62134797
|2009.02.19 09:24
|buy
|1.00
|eurjpy
|117.55
|117.00
|118.04
|2009.02.19 09:43
|117.70
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|160.48
|62129791
|2009.02.19 08:27
|buy
|1.00
|audjpy
|60.08
|59.54
|60.20
|2009.02.19 09:44
|60.20
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|128.38
|62134824
|2009.02.19 09:24
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|93.41
|92.70
|93.90
|2009.02.19 10:22
|93.49
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|85.57
|62129501
|2009.02.19 08:22
|buy
|1.00
|eurjpy
|117.70
|117.00
|118.05
|2009.02.19 10:23
|117.74
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|42.79
|62144758
|2009.02.19 10:18
|sell
|3.00
|gbpchf
|1.6909
|1.7100
|1.6886
|2009.02.19 10:44
|1.6886
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|586.73
|62129168
|2009.02.19 08:19
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|93.49
|92.76
|93.95
|2009.02.19 10:47
|93.52
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|32.08
|62146867
|2009.02.19 10:29
|sell
|1.00
|audcad
|0.8109
|0.8301
|0.8087
|2009.02.19 11:09
|0.8087
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|175.99
|62147540
|2009.02.19 10:31
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.4368
|1.4506
|1.4345
|2009.02.19 12:03
|1.4345
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|230.00
|62149329
|2009.02.19 10:35
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.4384
|1.4511
|1.4344
|2009.02.19 12:03
|1.4344
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|400.00
|62152411
|2009.02.19 10:59
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2645
|1.2750
|1.2610
|2009.02.19 16:13
|1.2750
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1 050.00
|62142742
|2009.02.19 10:05
|sell
|3.00
|gbpchf
|1.6893
|1.7060
|1.6845
|2009.02.19 17:09
|1.6845
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 226.47
|62142085
|2009.02.19 10:02
|sell
|3.00
|gbpchf
|1.6869
|1.7095
|1.6819
|2009.02.19 17:14
|1.6819
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 278.01
|62142560
|2009.02.19 10:04
|sell
|3.00
|gbpusd
|1.4346
|1.4531
|1.4310
|2009.02.19 17:20
|1.4310
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 080.00
|62139767
|2009.02.19 09:52
|sell
|3.00
|gbpusd
|1.4331
|1.4526
|1.4306
|2009.02.19 17:21
|1.4306
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|750.00
|62138903
|2009.02.19 09:46
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.4319
|1.4531
|1.4298
|2009.02.19 17:21
|1.4298
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|210.00
|62153022
|2009.02.19 11:02
|sell
|1.00
|nzdusd
|0.5138
|0.5331
|0.5110
|2009.02.19 21:21
|0.5128
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|62149596
|2009.02.19 10:37
|sell
|1.00
|audusd
|0.6459
|0.6606
|0.6434
|2009.02.19 22:17
|0.6434
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|250.00
|62235008
|2009.02.19 23:32
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2669
|1.2620
|1.2688
|2009.02.20 00:49
|1.2688
|0.00
|0.00
|1.38
|190.00
|62235196
|2009.02.19 23:37
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.4295
|1.4246
|1.4340
|2009.02.20 02:48
|1.4246
|0.00
|0.00
|1.10
|-490.00
|62146102
|2009.02.19 10:27
|sell
|1.00
|audcad
|0.8099
|0.8300
|0.8074
|2009.02.20 03:45
|0.8074
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.67
|198.77
|62148124
|2009.02.19 10:32
|sell
|3.00
|eurusd
|1.2632
|1.2800
|1.2608
|2009.02.20 05:41
|1.2618
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.68
|420.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-15.87
|7 428.16
|Closed P/L:
|7 412.29
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|62149884
|2009.02.19 10:39
|sell
|1.00
|eurcad
|1.5853
|1.6000
|1.5808
|1.5850
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.40
|23.82
|62259088
|2009.02.20 05:01
|buy
|1.00
|eurcad
|1.5904
|1.5750
|1.5950
|1.5841
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-500.40
|62145454
|2009.02.19 10:24
|sell
|3.00
|eurchf
|1.4854
|1.4991
|1.4826
|1.4856
|0.00
|0.00
|-14.87
|-50.82
|62259949
|2009.02.20 05:18
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2634
|1.2500
|1.2665
|1.2583
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-510.00
|62258776
|2009.02.20 05:00
|buy
|1.00
|nzdusd
|0.5060
|0.4975
|0.5125
|0.5035
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-250.00
|62258639
|2009.02.20 04:56
|sell
|3.00
|usdchf
|1.1780
|1.1930
|1.1725
|1.1805
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-635.32
|62268461
|2009.02.20 07:02
|buy
|3.00
|eurusd
|1.2585
|1.2393
|1.2616
|1.2583
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-60.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-19.27
|-1 982.72
|Floating P/L:
|-2 001.99
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|100 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|7 412.29
|Floating P/L:
|-2 001.99
|Margin:
|6 162.60
|Balance:
|107 412.29
|Equity:
|105 410.30
|Free Margin:
|99 247.70
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|8 951.19
|Gross Loss:
|1 538.90
|Total Net Profit:
|7 412.29
|Profit Factor:
|5.82
|Expected Payoff:
|308.85
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|1 050.00 (1.02%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|1.02% (1 050.00)
|Total Trades:
|24
|Short Positions (won %):
|14 (92.86%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|10 (90.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|22 (91.67%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|2 (8.33%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|1 278.01
|loss trade:
|-1 050.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|406.87
|loss trade:
|-769.45
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|12 (3 264.91)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-1 050.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|5 085.86 (8)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-1 050.00 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|7
|consecutive losses:
|1