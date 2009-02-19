FXDD

Account: 6264187 Name: NORAD_100K Currency: USD 2009 February 20, 07:12
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
621290332009.02.19 08:17balanceDeposit100 000.00
621296232009.02.19 08:24buy1.00gbpjpy133.51132.84133.782009.02.19 09:41133.780.000.000.00288.84
621367612009.02.19 09:33buy3.00eurjpy117.45116.80117.902009.02.19 09:43117.690.000.000.00770.30
621348772009.02.19 09:25buy2.00audjpy59.9759.5060.202009.02.19 09:4360.140.000.000.00363.75
621347972009.02.19 09:24buy1.00eurjpy117.55117.00118.042009.02.19 09:43117.700.000.000.00160.48
621297912009.02.19 08:27buy1.00audjpy60.0859.5460.202009.02.19 09:4460.200.000.000.00128.38
621348242009.02.19 09:24buy1.00usdjpy93.4192.7093.902009.02.19 10:2293.490.000.000.0085.57
621295012009.02.19 08:22buy1.00eurjpy117.70117.00118.052009.02.19 10:23117.740.000.000.0042.79
621447582009.02.19 10:18sell3.00gbpchf1.69091.71001.68862009.02.19 10:441.68860.000.000.00586.73
621291682009.02.19 08:19buy1.00usdjpy93.4992.7693.952009.02.19 10:4793.520.000.000.0032.08
621468672009.02.19 10:29sell1.00audcad0.81090.83010.80872009.02.19 11:090.80870.000.000.00175.99
621475402009.02.19 10:31sell1.00gbpusd1.43681.45061.43452009.02.19 12:031.43450.000.000.00230.00
621493292009.02.19 10:35sell1.00gbpusd1.43841.45111.43442009.02.19 12:031.43440.000.000.00400.00
621524112009.02.19 10:59sell1.00eurusd1.26451.27501.26102009.02.19 16:131.27500.000.000.00-1 050.00
621427422009.02.19 10:05sell3.00gbpchf1.68931.70601.68452009.02.19 17:091.68450.000.000.001 226.47
621420852009.02.19 10:02sell3.00gbpchf1.68691.70951.68192009.02.19 17:141.68190.000.000.001 278.01
621425602009.02.19 10:04sell3.00gbpusd1.43461.45311.43102009.02.19 17:201.43100.000.000.001 080.00
621397672009.02.19 09:52sell3.00gbpusd1.43311.45261.43062009.02.19 17:211.43060.000.000.00750.00
621389032009.02.19 09:46sell1.00gbpusd1.43191.45311.42982009.02.19 17:211.42980.000.000.00210.00
621530222009.02.19 11:02sell1.00nzdusd0.51380.53310.51102009.02.19 21:210.51280.000.000.00100.00
621495962009.02.19 10:37sell1.00audusd0.64590.66060.64342009.02.19 22:170.64340.000.000.00250.00
622350082009.02.19 23:32buy1.00eurusd1.26691.26201.26882009.02.20 00:491.26880.000.001.38190.00
622351962009.02.19 23:37buy1.00gbpusd1.42951.42461.43402009.02.20 02:481.42460.000.001.10-490.00
621461022009.02.19 10:27sell1.00audcad0.80990.83000.80742009.02.20 03:450.80740.000.00-7.67198.77
621481242009.02.19 10:32sell3.00eurusd1.26321.28001.26082009.02.20 05:411.26180.000.00-10.68420.00
  0.00 0.00 -15.87 7 428.16
Closed P/L: 7 412.29
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
621498842009.02.19 10:39sell1.00eurcad1.58531.60001.5808 1.58500.000.00-4.4023.82
622590882009.02.20 05:01buy1.00eurcad1.59041.57501.5950 1.58410.000.000.00-500.40
621454542009.02.19 10:24sell3.00eurchf1.48541.49911.4826 1.48560.000.00-14.87-50.82
622599492009.02.20 05:18buy1.00eurusd1.26341.25001.2665 1.25830.000.000.00-510.00
622587762009.02.20 05:00buy1.00nzdusd0.50600.49750.5125 0.50350.000.000.00-250.00
622586392009.02.20 04:56sell3.00usdchf1.17801.19301.1725 1.18050.000.000.00-635.32
622684612009.02.20 07:02buy3.00eurusd1.25851.23931.2616 1.25830.000.000.00-60.00
  0.00 0.00 -19.27 -1 982.72
 Floating P/L: -2 001.99
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 100 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 7 412.29 Floating P/L: -2 001.99 Margin: 6 162.60
Balance: 107 412.29 Equity: 105 410.30 Free Margin: 99 247.70
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 8 951.19 Gross Loss: 1 538.90 Total Net Profit: 7 412.29
Profit Factor: 5.82 Expected Payoff: 308.85  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 1 050.00 (1.02%) Relative Drawdown: 1.02% (1 050.00)
 
Total Trades: 24 Short Positions (won %): 14 (92.86%) Long Positions (won %): 10 (90.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 22 (91.67%) Loss trades (% of total): 2 (8.33%)
Largest profit trade: 1 278.01 loss trade: -1 050.00
Average profit trade: 406.87 loss trade: -769.45
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 12 (3 264.91) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-1 050.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 5 085.86 (8) consecutive loss (count): -1 050.00 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 7 consecutive losses: 1