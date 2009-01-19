|A/C No: 40847
|Name: 888_fibo_888888
|2009.01.22 05:00 (local time)
|Closed Transactions:
|N
|Ticket
|Magic Num
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Symbol
|Price
|S/L
|T/P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commis
|Swap
|Trade P/L
|1
|10103361
|160260
|2009.01.19 10:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.4634
|1.4303
|0.0000
|2009.01.20 06:55
|1.4303
|0.00
|0.00
|331.00
|2
|10196693
|160260
|2009.01.22 00:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.4019
|1.3809
|0.0000
|2009.01.22 11:59
|1.3809
|0.00
|0.00
|-210.00
|0.00
|0.00
|121.00
|Summary P/L:
|121.00
|Winning trades:
|(1) 331.00
|Losing trades:
|(1) -210.00
|Max summary P/L:
|331.00
|Largest winning trade:
|331.00
|Largest losing trade:
|-210.00
|Max consecutive winners:
|1 (331.00)
|Max consecutive losers:
|1 (-210.00)
|Max consecutive profit:
|331.00 (1)
|Max consecutive loss:
|-210.00 (1)
|Absolute drawdown:
|*
|Max drawdown:
|210.00 (0.00%)
|Profit factor:
|1.58
|Avg. profit factor:
|1.58
|Risk factor:
|0.58