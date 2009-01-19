FIBO Group, Ltd.
A/C No: 40847Name: 888_fibo_8888882009.01.22 05:00 (local time)
 
Closed Transactions:
NTicketMagic NumOpen TimeTypeLotsSymbolPriceS/LT/PClose TimePriceCommisSwapTrade P/L
1101033611602602009.01.19 10:00sell0.10gbpusd1.46341.43030.00002009.01.20 06:551.43030.000.00331.00
2101966931602602009.01.22 00:00buy0.10gbpusd1.40191.38090.00002009.01.22 11:591.38090.000.00-210.00
0.000.00121.00
 
Summary P/L:121.00
 
Winning trades:(1) 331.00
Losing trades:(1) -210.00
Max summary P/L:331.00
Largest winning trade:331.00
Largest losing trade:-210.00
Max consecutive winners:1 (331.00)
Max consecutive losers:1 (-210.00)
Max consecutive profit:331.00 (1)
Max consecutive loss:-210.00 (1)
Absolute drawdown:*
Max drawdown:210.00 (0.00%)
Profit factor:1.58
Avg. profit factor:1.58
Risk factor:0.58
 
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