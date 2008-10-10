Strategy Tester Report
neverloseagain.v1
GoMarkets-Demo (Build 220)
|Symbol
|EURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
|Period
|1 Minute (M1) 2008.10.10 01:35 - 2008.12.31 20:24 (2004.01.01 - 2009.01.01)
|Model
|Every tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
|Parameters
|comment1=" Entry Settings"; intraday=true;
trendTF=1440; signalTF=60; prevRange=0.003; comment2=" Trading time"; start=6; end=24; comment3=" Position Management"; MM=true;
RiskPerTrade=3; Lots=0.01; comment4=" Order Management"; TakeProfit=100; StopLoss=200; TrailingStop=0; TrailingStopStep=0; BE=100; Slippage=10; comment5=" Magic :)"; Magic=250879;
|Bars in test
|34816
|Ticks modelled
|351345
|Modelling quality
|24.93%
|Mismatched charts errors
|0
|Initial deposit
|1000.00
|Total net profit
|5749.19
|Gross profit
|11793.92
|Gross loss
|-6044.73
|Profit factor
|1.95
|Expected payoff
|136.89
|Absolute drawdown
|287.61
|Maximal drawdown
|2258.05 (25.84%)
|Relative drawdown
|52.12% (775.61)
|Total trades
|42
|Short positions (won %)
|18 (72.22%)
|Long positions (won %)
|24 (87.50%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|34 (80.95%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|8 (19.05%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|530.83
|loss trade
|-1004.03
|Average
|profit trade
|346.88
|loss trade
|-755.59
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|17 (5429.20)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|1 (-1004.03)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|5429.20 (17)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-1004.03 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|4
|consecutive losses
|1
|#
|Time
|Type
|Order
|Size
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Profit
|Balance
|1
|2008.10.10 06:17
|sell
|1
|0.20
|1.3525
|1.3725
|1.3423
|2
|2008.10.10 19:25
|t/p
|1
|0.20
|1.3423
|1.3725
|1.3423
|204.00
|1204.00
|3
|2008.10.10 19:26
|sell
|2
|0.20
|1.3425
|1.3625
|1.3323
|4
|2008.10.10 20:27
|t/p
|2
|0.20
|1.3323
|1.3625
|1.3323
|204.00
|1408.00
|5
|2008.10.10 20:28
|sell
|3
|0.20
|1.3300
|1.3500
|1.3198
|6
|2008.10.13 00:00
|s/l
|3
|0.20
|1.3500
|1.3500
|1.3198
|-401.61
|1006.39
|7
|2008.10.13 06:03
|sell
|4
|0.20
|1.3525
|1.3725
|1.3423
|8
|2008.11.26 06:28
|t/p
|4
|0.20
|1.3423
|1.3725
|1.3423
|133.16
|1139.55
|9
|2008.11.26 07:32
|sell
|5
|0.20
|1.2950
|1.3150
|1.2848
|10
|2008.11.26 18:34
|t/p
|5
|0.20
|1.2848
|1.3150
|1.2848
|204.00
|1343.55
|11
|2008.11.26 18:37
|sell
|6
|0.20
|1.2825
|1.3025
|1.2723
|12
|2008.11.28 14:54
|t/p
|6
|0.20
|1.2723
|1.3025
|1.2723
|197.56
|1541.11
|13
|2008.11.28 14:57
|sell
|7
|0.20
|1.2700
|1.2900
|1.2598
|14
|2008.12.01 15:49
|t/p
|7
|0.20
|1.2598
|1.2900
|1.2598
|202.39
|1743.50
|15
|2008.12.01 15:50
|sell
|8
|0.20
|1.2600
|1.2800
|1.2498
|16
|2008.12.04 18:21
|s/l
|8
|0.20
|1.2800
|1.2800
|1.2498
|-408.05
|1335.45
|17
|2008.12.04 18:21
|buy
|9
|0.20
|1.2802
|1.2602
|1.2904
|18
|2008.12.08 11:04
|t/p
|9
|0.20
|1.2904
|1.2602
|1.2904
|206.38
|1541.83
|19
|2008.12.08 11:11
|buy
|10
|0.20
|1.2902
|1.2702
|1.3004
|20
|2008.12.10 09:26
|t/p
|10
|0.20
|1.3004
|1.2702
|1.3004
|206.38
|1748.21
|21
|2008.12.10 09:37
|buy
|11
|0.20
|1.2977
|1.2777
|1.3079
|22
|2008.12.11 07:27
|t/p
|11
|0.20
|1.3079
|1.2777
|1.3079
|207.57
|1955.78
|23
|2008.12.11 07:31
|buy
|12
|0.20
|1.3102
|1.2902
|1.3204
|24
|2008.12.11 14:08
|t/p
|12
|0.20
|1.3204
|1.2902
|1.3204
|204.00
|2159.78
|25
|2008.12.11 14:10
|buy
|13
|0.30
|1.3202
|1.3002
|1.3304
|26
|2008.12.11 19:04
|t/p
|13
|0.30
|1.3304
|1.3002
|1.3304
|306.00
|2465.78
|27
|2008.12.11 19:04
|buy
|14
|0.30
|1.3327
|1.3127
|1.3429
|28
|2008.12.15 01:20
|t/p
|14
|0.30
|1.3429
|1.3127
|1.3429
|309.57
|2775.35
|29
|2008.12.15 06:20
|buy
|15
|0.30
|1.3477
|1.3277
|1.3579
|30
|2008.12.15 16:09
|t/p
|15
|0.30
|1.3579
|1.3277
|1.3579
|306.00
|3081.35
|31
|2008.12.15 16:10
|buy
|16
|0.30
|1.3577
|1.3377
|1.3679
|32
|2008.12.15 17:25
|t/p
|16
|0.30
|1.3679
|1.3377
|1.3679
|306.00
|3387.35
|33
|2008.12.15 17:29
|buy
|17
|0.30
|1.3702
|1.3502
|1.3804
|34
|2008.12.16 18:44
|t/p
|17
|0.30
|1.3804
|1.3502
|1.3804
|307.79
|3695.14
|35
|2008.12.16 18:45
|buy
|18
|0.30
|1.3827
|1.3627
|1.3929
|36
|2008.12.16 21:23
|t/p
|18
|0.30
|1.3929
|1.3627
|1.3929
|306.00
|4001.14
|37
|2008.12.16 21:24
|buy
|19
|0.30
|1.3902
|1.3702
|1.4004
|38
|2008.12.16 22:20
|t/p
|19
|0.30
|1.4004
|1.3702
|1.4004
|306.00
|4307.14
|39
|2008.12.16 22:24
|buy
|20
|0.40
|1.4052
|1.3852
|1.4154
|40
|2008.12.17 06:50
|t/p
|20
|0.40
|1.4154
|1.3852
|1.4154
|410.38
|4717.52
|41
|2008.12.17 06:52
|buy
|21
|0.40
|1.4177
|1.3977
|1.4279
|42
|2008.12.17 16:56
|t/p
|21
|0.40
|1.4279
|1.3977
|1.4279
|408.00
|5125.52
|43
|2008.12.17 16:56
|buy
|22
|0.40
|1.4277
|1.4077
|1.4379
|44
|2008.12.17 17:04
|t/p
|22
|0.40
|1.4379
|1.4077
|1.4379
|408.00
|5533.52
|45
|2008.12.17 17:04
|buy
|23
|0.40
|1.4377
|1.4177
|1.4479
|46
|2008.12.18 07:26
|t/p
|23
|0.40
|1.4479
|1.4177
|1.4479
|415.14
|5948.66
|47
|2008.12.18 07:39
|buy
|24
|0.40
|1.4477
|1.4277
|1.4579
|48
|2008.12.18 11:39
|t/p
|24
|0.40
|1.4579
|1.4277
|1.4579
|408.00
|6356.66
|49
|2008.12.18 11:40
|buy
|25
|0.40
|1.4577
|1.4377
|1.4679
|50
|2008.12.18 11:49
|t/p
|25
|0.40
|1.4679
|1.4377
|1.4679
|408.00
|6764.66
|51
|2008.12.18 11:50
|buy
|26
|0.50
|1.4702
|1.4502
|1.4804
|52
|2008.12.18 16:03
|s/l
|26
|0.50
|1.4502
|1.4502
|1.4804
|-1000.00
|5764.66
|53
|2008.12.18 16:46
|sell
|27
|0.40
|1.4400
|1.4600
|1.4298
|54
|2008.12.18 18:13
|t/p
|27
|0.40
|1.4298
|1.4600
|1.4298
|408.00
|6172.66
|55
|2008.12.18 18:13
|sell
|28
|0.40
|1.4275
|1.4475
|1.4173
|56
|2008.12.19 10:48
|t/p
|28
|0.40
|1.4173
|1.4475
|1.4173
|404.78
|6577.44
|57
|2008.12.19 10:48
|sell
|29
|0.40
|1.4150
|1.4350
|1.4048
|58
|2008.12.19 12:08
|t/p
|29
|0.40
|1.4048
|1.4350
|1.4048
|408.00
|6985.44
|59
|2008.12.19 12:08
|sell
|30
|0.50
|1.4050
|1.4250
|1.3948
|60
|2008.12.19 14:02
|t/p
|30
|0.50
|1.3948
|1.4250
|1.3948
|510.00
|7495.44
|61
|2008.12.19 14:05
|sell
|31
|0.50
|1.3950
|1.4150
|1.3848
|62
|2008.12.19 18:35
|t/p
|31
|0.50
|1.3848
|1.4150
|1.3848
|510.00
|8005.44
|63
|2008.12.19 18:35
|sell
|32
|0.50
|1.3850
|1.4050
|1.3748
|64
|2008.12.22 02:33
|s/l
|32
|0.50
|1.4050
|1.4050
|1.3748
|-1004.03
|7001.41
|65
|2008.12.22 07:02
|buy
|33
|0.50
|1.3977
|1.3777
|1.4079
|66
|2008.12.22 09:33
|t/p
|33
|0.50
|1.4079
|1.3777
|1.4079
|510.00
|7511.41
|67
|2008.12.22 09:33
|buy
|34
|0.50
|1.4077
|1.3877
|1.4179
|68
|2008.12.29 08:02
|t/p
|34
|0.50
|1.4179
|1.3877
|1.4179
|530.83
|8042.24
|69
|2008.12.29 08:12
|buy
|35
|0.50
|1.4202
|1.4002
|1.4304
|70
|2008.12.29 12:35
|t/p
|35
|0.50
|1.4304
|1.4002
|1.4304
|510.00
|8552.24
|71
|2008.12.29 12:52
|buy
|36
|0.50
|1.4327
|1.4127
|1.4429
|72
|2008.12.29 20:12
|s/l
|36
|0.50
|1.4127
|1.4127
|1.4429
|-1000.00
|7552.24
|73
|2008.12.29 20:54
|sell
|37
|0.50
|1.4050
|1.4250
|1.3948
|74
|2008.12.29 23:46
|t/p
|37
|0.50
|1.3948
|1.4250
|1.3948
|510.00
|8062.24
|75
|2008.12.29 23:57
|sell
|38
|0.50
|1.3925
|1.4125
|1.3823
|76
|2008.12.30 03:37
|s/l
|38
|0.50
|1.4125
|1.4125
|1.3823
|-1004.03
|7058.21
|77
|2008.12.30 07:00
|buy
|39
|0.50
|1.4102
|1.3902
|1.4204
|78
|2008.12.30 12:21
|t/p
|39
|0.50
|1.4204
|1.3902
|1.4204
|510.00
|7568.21
|79
|2008.12.30 12:21
|buy
|40
|0.50
|1.4202
|1.4002
|1.4304
|80
|2008.12.31 13:46
|s/l
|40
|0.50
|1.4002
|1.4002
|1.4304
|-997.02
|6571.19
|81
|2008.12.31 13:46
|sell
|41
|0.40
|1.4000
|1.4200
|1.3898
|82
|2008.12.31 15:17
|t/p
|41
|0.40
|1.3898
|1.4200
|1.3898
|408.00
|6979.19
|83
|2008.12.31 15:18
|sell
|42
|0.50
|1.3900
|1.4100
|1.3798
|84
|2008.12.31 20:24
|close at stop
|42
|0.50
|1.3946
|1.4100
|1.3798
|-230.00
|6749.19