Strategy Tester Report
neverloseagain.v1
GoMarkets-Demo (Build 220)

SymbolEURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
Period1 Minute (M1) 2008.10.10 01:35 - 2008.12.31 20:24 (2004.01.01 - 2009.01.01)
ModelEvery tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
Parameterscomment1=" Entry Settings"; intraday=true; trendTF=1440; signalTF=60; prevRange=0.003; comment2=" Trading time"; start=6; end=24; comment3=" Position Management"; MM=true; RiskPerTrade=3; Lots=0.01; comment4=" Order Management"; TakeProfit=100; StopLoss=200; TrailingStop=0; TrailingStopStep=0; BE=100; Slippage=10; comment5=" Magic :)"; Magic=250879;
Bars in test34816Ticks modelled351345Modelling quality24.93%
Mismatched charts errors0
Initial deposit1000.00
Total net profit5749.19Gross profit11793.92Gross loss-6044.73
Profit factor1.95Expected payoff136.89
Absolute drawdown287.61Maximal drawdown2258.05 (25.84%)Relative drawdown52.12% (775.61)
Total trades42Short positions (won %)18 (72.22%)Long positions (won %)24 (87.50%)
Profit trades (% of total)34 (80.95%)Loss trades (% of total)8 (19.05%)
Largestprofit trade530.83loss trade-1004.03
Averageprofit trade346.88loss trade-755.59
Maximumconsecutive wins (profit in money)17 (5429.20)consecutive losses (loss in money)1 (-1004.03)
Maximalconsecutive profit (count of wins)5429.20 (17)consecutive loss (count of losses)-1004.03 (1)
Averageconsecutive wins4consecutive losses1
Graph
#TimeTypeOrderSizePriceS / LT / PProfitBalance
12008.10.10 06:17sell10.201.35251.37251.3423
22008.10.10 19:25t/p10.201.34231.37251.3423204.001204.00
32008.10.10 19:26sell20.201.34251.36251.3323
42008.10.10 20:27t/p20.201.33231.36251.3323204.001408.00
52008.10.10 20:28sell30.201.33001.35001.3198
62008.10.13 00:00s/l30.201.35001.35001.3198-401.611006.39
72008.10.13 06:03sell40.201.35251.37251.3423
82008.11.26 06:28t/p40.201.34231.37251.3423133.161139.55
92008.11.26 07:32sell50.201.29501.31501.2848
102008.11.26 18:34t/p50.201.28481.31501.2848204.001343.55
112008.11.26 18:37sell60.201.28251.30251.2723
122008.11.28 14:54t/p60.201.27231.30251.2723197.561541.11
132008.11.28 14:57sell70.201.27001.29001.2598
142008.12.01 15:49t/p70.201.25981.29001.2598202.391743.50
152008.12.01 15:50sell80.201.26001.28001.2498
162008.12.04 18:21s/l80.201.28001.28001.2498-408.051335.45
172008.12.04 18:21buy90.201.28021.26021.2904
182008.12.08 11:04t/p90.201.29041.26021.2904206.381541.83
192008.12.08 11:11buy100.201.29021.27021.3004
202008.12.10 09:26t/p100.201.30041.27021.3004206.381748.21
212008.12.10 09:37buy110.201.29771.27771.3079
222008.12.11 07:27t/p110.201.30791.27771.3079207.571955.78
232008.12.11 07:31buy120.201.31021.29021.3204
242008.12.11 14:08t/p120.201.32041.29021.3204204.002159.78
252008.12.11 14:10buy130.301.32021.30021.3304
262008.12.11 19:04t/p130.301.33041.30021.3304306.002465.78
272008.12.11 19:04buy140.301.33271.31271.3429
282008.12.15 01:20t/p140.301.34291.31271.3429309.572775.35
292008.12.15 06:20buy150.301.34771.32771.3579
302008.12.15 16:09t/p150.301.35791.32771.3579306.003081.35
312008.12.15 16:10buy160.301.35771.33771.3679
322008.12.15 17:25t/p160.301.36791.33771.3679306.003387.35
332008.12.15 17:29buy170.301.37021.35021.3804
342008.12.16 18:44t/p170.301.38041.35021.3804307.793695.14
352008.12.16 18:45buy180.301.38271.36271.3929
362008.12.16 21:23t/p180.301.39291.36271.3929306.004001.14
372008.12.16 21:24buy190.301.39021.37021.4004
382008.12.16 22:20t/p190.301.40041.37021.4004306.004307.14
392008.12.16 22:24buy200.401.40521.38521.4154
402008.12.17 06:50t/p200.401.41541.38521.4154410.384717.52
412008.12.17 06:52buy210.401.41771.39771.4279
422008.12.17 16:56t/p210.401.42791.39771.4279408.005125.52
432008.12.17 16:56buy220.401.42771.40771.4379
442008.12.17 17:04t/p220.401.43791.40771.4379408.005533.52
452008.12.17 17:04buy230.401.43771.41771.4479
462008.12.18 07:26t/p230.401.44791.41771.4479415.145948.66
472008.12.18 07:39buy240.401.44771.42771.4579
482008.12.18 11:39t/p240.401.45791.42771.4579408.006356.66
492008.12.18 11:40buy250.401.45771.43771.4679
502008.12.18 11:49t/p250.401.46791.43771.4679408.006764.66
512008.12.18 11:50buy260.501.47021.45021.4804
522008.12.18 16:03s/l260.501.45021.45021.4804-1000.005764.66
532008.12.18 16:46sell270.401.44001.46001.4298
542008.12.18 18:13t/p270.401.42981.46001.4298408.006172.66
552008.12.18 18:13sell280.401.42751.44751.4173
562008.12.19 10:48t/p280.401.41731.44751.4173404.786577.44
572008.12.19 10:48sell290.401.41501.43501.4048
582008.12.19 12:08t/p290.401.40481.43501.4048408.006985.44
592008.12.19 12:08sell300.501.40501.42501.3948
602008.12.19 14:02t/p300.501.39481.42501.3948510.007495.44
612008.12.19 14:05sell310.501.39501.41501.3848
622008.12.19 18:35t/p310.501.38481.41501.3848510.008005.44
632008.12.19 18:35sell320.501.38501.40501.3748
642008.12.22 02:33s/l320.501.40501.40501.3748-1004.037001.41
652008.12.22 07:02buy330.501.39771.37771.4079
662008.12.22 09:33t/p330.501.40791.37771.4079510.007511.41
672008.12.22 09:33buy340.501.40771.38771.4179
682008.12.29 08:02t/p340.501.41791.38771.4179530.838042.24
692008.12.29 08:12buy350.501.42021.40021.4304
702008.12.29 12:35t/p350.501.43041.40021.4304510.008552.24
712008.12.29 12:52buy360.501.43271.41271.4429
722008.12.29 20:12s/l360.501.41271.41271.4429-1000.007552.24
732008.12.29 20:54sell370.501.40501.42501.3948
742008.12.29 23:46t/p370.501.39481.42501.3948510.008062.24
752008.12.29 23:57sell380.501.39251.41251.3823
762008.12.30 03:37s/l380.501.41251.41251.3823-1004.037058.21
772008.12.30 07:00buy390.501.41021.39021.4204
782008.12.30 12:21t/p390.501.42041.39021.4204510.007568.21
792008.12.30 12:21buy400.501.42021.40021.4304
802008.12.31 13:46s/l400.501.40021.40021.4304-997.026571.19
812008.12.31 13:46sell410.401.40001.42001.3898
822008.12.31 15:17t/p410.401.38981.42001.3898408.006979.19
832008.12.31 15:18sell420.501.39001.41001.3798
842008.12.31 20:24close at stop420.501.39461.41001.3798-230.006749.19