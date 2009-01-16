|Account: 171912
|Name: Mr. Setywan Widodo
|Currency: USD
|2009 January 19, 16:37
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|4533732
|2009.01.16 14:40
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|4533840
|2009.01.16 14:43
|buy
|10.00
|gbpusd
|1.4935
|1.4895
|1.4975
|2009.01.16 15:43
|1.4975
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|400.00
|4546495
|2009.01.16 17:52
|buy
|10.00
|eurusd
|1.3249
|1.3209
|1.3279
|2009.01.16 18:30
|1.3279
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|300.00
|4557948
|2009.01.16 23:31
|buy
|10.00
|gbpusd
|1.4741
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2009.01.19 03:13
|1.4822
|0.00
|0.00
|4.10
|810.00
|4563109
|2009.01.19 03:45
|buy
|10.00
|gbpusd
|1.4821
|1.4781
|1.4853
|2009.01.19 04:39
|1.4853
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|320.00
|4564954
|2009.01.19 06:02
|sell
|10.00
|gbpusd
|1.4888
|1.4928
|1.4848
|2009.01.19 07:13
|1.4848
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|400.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.10
|2 230.00
|Closed P/L:
|2 234.10
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|2 234.10
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|12 234.10
|Equity:
|12 234.10
|Free Margin:
|12 234.10
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|2 234.10
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|2 234.10
|Profit Factor:
|Expected Payoff:
|446.82
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.00% (0.00)
|Total Trades:
|5
|Short Positions (won %):
|1 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|4 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|5 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|814.10
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|446.82
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|5 (2 234.10)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|2 234.10 (5)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|5
|consecutive losses:
|0