InstaTrade Corporation

Account: 171912 Name: Mr. Setywan Widodo Currency: USD 2009 January 19, 16:37
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
45337322009.01.16 14:40balanceDeposit10 000.00
45338402009.01.16 14:43buy10.00gbpusd1.49351.48951.49752009.01.16 15:431.49750.000.000.00400.00
45464952009.01.16 17:52buy10.00eurusd1.32491.32091.32792009.01.16 18:301.32790.000.000.00300.00
45579482009.01.16 23:31buy10.00gbpusd1.47410.00000.00002009.01.19 03:131.48220.000.004.10810.00
45631092009.01.19 03:45buy10.00gbpusd1.48211.47811.48532009.01.19 04:391.48530.000.000.00320.00
45649542009.01.19 06:02sell10.00gbpusd1.48881.49281.48482009.01.19 07:131.48480.000.000.00400.00
  0.00 0.00 4.10 2 230.00
Closed P/L: 2 234.10
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 2 234.10 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 12 234.10 Equity: 12 234.10 Free Margin: 12 234.10
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 2 234.10 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 2 234.10
Profit Factor: Expected Payoff: 446.82  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 0.00 (0.00%) Relative Drawdown: 0.00% (0.00)
 
Total Trades: 5 Short Positions (won %): 1 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 4 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 5 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 814.10 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 446.82 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 5 (2 234.10) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 2 234.10 (5) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 5 consecutive losses: 0