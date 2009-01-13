|Account: 302444
|Name: rob st-pier
|Currency: USD
|2009 January 15, 01:43
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|9699438
|2009.01.13 17:43
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|9708357
|2009.01.13 22:32
|sell
|0.30
|eurgbp
|0.9087
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2009.01.14 00:31
|0.9081
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|26.11
|9708370
|2009.01.13 22:33
|sell
|0.20
|eurgbp
|0.9089
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2009.01.14 00:05
|0.9086
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.70
|9708409
|2009.01.13 22:35
|sell
|0.20
|eurgbp
|0.9092
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2009.01.14 00:05
|0.9086
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|17.40
|9710051
|2009.01.14 00:05
|buy
|0.20
|eurgbp
|0.9086
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2009.01.14 02:06
|0.9089
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.71
|9710116
|2009.01.14 00:31
|buy
|0.20
|eurgbp
|0.9080
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2009.01.14 01:46
|0.9083
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.70
|9711672
|2009.01.14 02:19
|sell
|0.30
|eurgbp
|0.9092
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2009.01.14 03:12
|0.9086
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|26.23
|9712402
|2009.01.14 03:05
|sell
|0.30
|eurgbp
|0.9095
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2009.01.14 03:11
|0.9089
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|26.22
|9712969
|2009.01.14 03:26
|sell
|0.30
|eurgbp
|0.9092
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2009.01.14 04:54
|0.9089
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13.12
|9752003
|2009.01.14 22:05
|buy
|0.30
|eurgbp
|0.9012
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2009.01.14 22:26
|0.9018
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|26.23
|9752500
|2009.01.14 22:28
|sell
|0.30
|eurgbp
|0.9019
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2009.01.15 00:52
|0.9017
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.77
|9752606
|2009.01.14 22:32
|sell
|0.30
|eurgbp
|0.9022
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2009.01.14 23:43
|0.9019
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13.15
|9752770
|2009.01.14 22:41
|sell
|0.30
|eurgbp
|0.9025
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2009.01.14 22:43
|0.9021
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|17.50
|9753210
|2009.01.14 23:15
|sell
|0.30
|eurgbp
|0.9025
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2009.01.14 23:41
|0.9020
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|21.90
|9754464
|2009.01.15 00:54
|buy
|0.30
|eurgbp
|0.9015
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2009.01.15 01:32
|0.9021
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|26.26
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|249.00
|Closed P/L:
|249.00
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|249.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|5 249.00
|Equity:
|5 249.00
|Free Margin:
|5 249.00
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|249.00
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|249.00
|Profit Factor:
|Expected Payoff:
|17.79
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.00% (0.00)
|Total Trades:
|14
|Short Positions (won %):
|10 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|4 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|14 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|26.26
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|17.79
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|14 (249.00)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|249.00 (14)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|14
|consecutive losses:
|0