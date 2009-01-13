Belvedere Inc.

Account: 302444 Name: rob st-pier Currency: USD 2009 January 15, 01:43
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
96994382009.01.13 17:43balanceDeposit5 000.00
97083572009.01.13 22:32sell0.30eurgbp0.90870.00000.00002009.01.14 00:310.90810.000.000.0026.11
97083702009.01.13 22:33sell0.20eurgbp0.90890.00000.00002009.01.14 00:050.90860.000.000.008.70
97084092009.01.13 22:35sell0.20eurgbp0.90920.00000.00002009.01.14 00:050.90860.000.000.0017.40
97100512009.01.14 00:05buy0.20eurgbp0.90860.00000.00002009.01.14 02:060.90890.000.000.008.71
97101162009.01.14 00:31buy0.20eurgbp0.90800.00000.00002009.01.14 01:460.90830.000.000.008.70
97116722009.01.14 02:19sell0.30eurgbp0.90920.00000.00002009.01.14 03:120.90860.000.000.0026.23
97124022009.01.14 03:05sell0.30eurgbp0.90950.00000.00002009.01.14 03:110.90890.000.000.0026.22
97129692009.01.14 03:26sell0.30eurgbp0.90920.00000.00002009.01.14 04:540.90890.000.000.0013.12
97520032009.01.14 22:05buy0.30eurgbp0.90120.00000.00002009.01.14 22:260.90180.000.000.0026.23
97525002009.01.14 22:28sell0.30eurgbp0.90190.00000.00002009.01.15 00:520.90170.000.000.008.77
97526062009.01.14 22:32sell0.30eurgbp0.90220.00000.00002009.01.14 23:430.90190.000.000.0013.15
97527702009.01.14 22:41sell0.30eurgbp0.90250.00000.00002009.01.14 22:430.90210.000.000.0017.50
97532102009.01.14 23:15sell0.30eurgbp0.90250.00000.00002009.01.14 23:410.90200.000.000.0021.90
97544642009.01.15 00:54buy0.30eurgbp0.90150.00000.00002009.01.15 01:320.90210.000.000.0026.26
  0.00 0.00 0.00 249.00
Closed P/L: 249.00
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 249.00 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 5 249.00 Equity: 5 249.00 Free Margin: 5 249.00
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 249.00 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 249.00
Profit Factor: Expected Payoff: 17.79  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 0.00 (0.00%) Relative Drawdown: 0.00% (0.00)
 
Total Trades: 14 Short Positions (won %): 10 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 4 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 14 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 26.26 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 17.79 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 14 (249.00) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 249.00 (14) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 14 consecutive losses: 0