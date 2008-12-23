|Account: 43696
|Name: Happy
|Currency: EUR
|2008 December 24, 06:17
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|4152397
|2008.12.23 08:42
|balance
|Deposit
|500.00
|4165349
|2008.12.23 22:00
|buy
|0.06
|eurgbp
|0.9455
|0.9424
|0.0000
|2008.12.23 22:18
|0.9461
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.81
|4165400
|2008.12.23 22:00
|buy
|0.05
|eurgbp
|0.9450
|0.9419
|0.0000
|2008.12.23 22:18
|0.9461
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.81
|4165636
|2008.12.23 22:08
|buy
|0.05
|eurgbp
|0.9446
|0.9415
|0.0000
|2008.12.23 22:17
|0.9456
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.29
|4165849
|2008.12.23 22:18
|buy
|0.06
|eurgbp
|0.9464
|0.9433
|0.0000
|2008.12.24 00:10
|0.9467
|0.00
|0.00
|0.08
|1.90
|4165893
|2008.12.23 22:22
|buy
|0.05
|eurgbp
|0.9460
|0.9429
|0.0000
|2008.12.23 23:46
|0.9463
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.59
|4165919
|2008.12.23 22:23
|buy
|0.05
|eurgbp
|0.9457
|0.9426
|0.0000
|2008.12.23 22:44
|0.9465
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.23
|4166110
|2008.12.23 22:36
|sell
|0.05
|eurgbp
|0.9463
|0.9494
|0.0000
|2008.12.23 22:59
|0.9455
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.23
|4166326
|2008.12.23 22:51
|sell
|0.05
|eurgbp
|0.9467
|0.9498
|0.0000
|2008.12.23 22:59
|0.9455
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.35
|4166563
|2008.12.23 23:06
|buy
|0.05
|eurgbp
|0.9450
|0.9419
|0.0000
|2008.12.23 23:17
|0.9459
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.76
|4166767
|2008.12.23 23:27
|sell
|0.05
|eurgbp
|0.9461
|0.9492
|0.0000
|2008.12.23 23:56
|0.9452
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.76
|4166873
|2008.12.23 23:47
|sell
|0.06
|eurgbp
|0.9465
|0.9496
|0.0000
|2008.12.23 23:50
|0.9455
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.35
|4167040
|2008.12.24 00:00
|sell
|0.06
|eurgbp
|0.9461
|0.9492
|0.0000
|2008.12.24 00:33
|0.9453
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.08
|4167077
|2008.12.24 00:03
|sell
|0.06
|eurgbp
|0.9465
|0.9496
|0.0000
|2008.12.24 00:15
|0.9459
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.81
|4167244
|2008.12.24 00:27
|sell
|0.06
|eurgbp
|0.9465
|0.9496
|0.0000
|2008.12.24 00:32
|0.9459
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.81
|4167345
|2008.12.24 00:42
|sell
|0.06
|eurgbp
|0.9463
|0.9494
|0.0000
|2008.12.24 00:52
|0.9455
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.08
|4167377
|2008.12.24 00:47
|sell
|0.06
|eurgbp
|0.9467
|0.9498
|0.0000
|2008.12.24 00:47
|0.9457
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.34
|4167419
|2008.12.24 00:53
|sell
|0.06
|eurgbp
|0.9463
|0.9494
|0.0000
|2008.12.24 00:53
|0.9455
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.08
|4167555
|2008.12.24 01:04
|sell
|0.06
|eurgbp
|0.9461
|0.9492
|0.0000
|2008.12.24 01:06
|0.9453
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.08
|4167757
|2008.12.24 01:15
|sell
|0.06
|eurgbp
|0.9461
|0.9492
|0.0000
|2008.12.24 01:54
|0.9453
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.08
|4168016
|2008.12.24 01:54
|buy
|0.06
|eurgbp
|0.9450
|0.9419
|0.0000
|2008.12.24 01:58
|0.9460
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.34
|4168319
|2008.12.24 02:35
|sell
|0.07
|eurgbp
|0.9465
|0.9496
|0.0000
|2008.12.24 02:43
|0.9457
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.92
|4168588
|2008.12.24 03:12
|sell
|0.07
|eurgbp
|0.9461
|0.9492
|0.0000
|2008.12.24 03:44
|0.9453
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.92
|4168883
|2008.12.24 03:46
|buy
|0.07
|eurgbp
|0.9450
|0.9419
|0.0000
|2008.12.24 06:12
|0.9452
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.48
|4169785
|2008.12.24 04:02
|buy
|0.06
|eurgbp
|0.9447
|0.9416
|0.0000
|2008.12.24 05:05
|0.9450
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.90
|4170970
|2008.12.24 05:28
|buy
|0.06
|eurgbp
|0.9446
|0.9415
|0.0000
|2008.12.24 06:13
|0.9454
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.08
|0.00
|0.00
|0.08
|115.08
|Closed P/L:
|115.16
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|500.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|115.16
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|615.16
|Equity:
|615.16
|Free Margin:
|615.16
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|115.16
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|115.16
|Profit Factor:
|Expected Payoff:
|4.61
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.00% (0.00)
|Total Trades:
|25
|Short Positions (won %):
|14 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|11 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|25 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|6.35
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|4.61
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|25 (115.16)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|115.16 (25)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|25
|consecutive losses:
|0