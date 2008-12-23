Activtrades Ltd

Account: 43696 Name: Happy Currency: EUR 2008 December 24, 06:17
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
41523972008.12.23 08:42balanceDeposit500.00
41653492008.12.23 22:00buy0.06eurgbp0.94550.94240.00002008.12.23 22:180.94610.000.000.003.81
41654002008.12.23 22:00buy0.05eurgbp0.94500.94190.00002008.12.23 22:180.94610.000.000.005.81
41656362008.12.23 22:08buy0.05eurgbp0.94460.94150.00002008.12.23 22:170.94560.000.000.005.29
41658492008.12.23 22:18buy0.06eurgbp0.94640.94330.00002008.12.24 00:100.94670.000.000.081.90
41658932008.12.23 22:22buy0.05eurgbp0.94600.94290.00002008.12.23 23:460.94630.000.000.001.59
41659192008.12.23 22:23buy0.05eurgbp0.94570.94260.00002008.12.23 22:440.94650.000.000.004.23
41661102008.12.23 22:36sell0.05eurgbp0.94630.94940.00002008.12.23 22:590.94550.000.000.004.23
41663262008.12.23 22:51sell0.05eurgbp0.94670.94980.00002008.12.23 22:590.94550.000.000.006.35
41665632008.12.23 23:06buy0.05eurgbp0.94500.94190.00002008.12.23 23:170.94590.000.000.004.76
41667672008.12.23 23:27sell0.05eurgbp0.94610.94920.00002008.12.23 23:560.94520.000.000.004.76
41668732008.12.23 23:47sell0.06eurgbp0.94650.94960.00002008.12.23 23:500.94550.000.000.006.35
41670402008.12.24 00:00sell0.06eurgbp0.94610.94920.00002008.12.24 00:330.94530.000.000.005.08
41670772008.12.24 00:03sell0.06eurgbp0.94650.94960.00002008.12.24 00:150.94590.000.000.003.81
41672442008.12.24 00:27sell0.06eurgbp0.94650.94960.00002008.12.24 00:320.94590.000.000.003.81
41673452008.12.24 00:42sell0.06eurgbp0.94630.94940.00002008.12.24 00:520.94550.000.000.005.08
41673772008.12.24 00:47sell0.06eurgbp0.94670.94980.00002008.12.24 00:470.94570.000.000.006.34
41674192008.12.24 00:53sell0.06eurgbp0.94630.94940.00002008.12.24 00:530.94550.000.000.005.08
41675552008.12.24 01:04sell0.06eurgbp0.94610.94920.00002008.12.24 01:060.94530.000.000.005.08
41677572008.12.24 01:15sell0.06eurgbp0.94610.94920.00002008.12.24 01:540.94530.000.000.005.08
41680162008.12.24 01:54buy0.06eurgbp0.94500.94190.00002008.12.24 01:580.94600.000.000.006.34
41683192008.12.24 02:35sell0.07eurgbp0.94650.94960.00002008.12.24 02:430.94570.000.000.005.92
41685882008.12.24 03:12sell0.07eurgbp0.94610.94920.00002008.12.24 03:440.94530.000.000.005.92
41688832008.12.24 03:46buy0.07eurgbp0.94500.94190.00002008.12.24 06:120.94520.000.000.001.48
41697852008.12.24 04:02buy0.06eurgbp0.94470.94160.00002008.12.24 05:050.94500.000.000.001.90
41709702008.12.24 05:28buy0.06eurgbp0.94460.94150.00002008.12.24 06:130.94540.000.000.005.08
  0.00 0.00 0.08 115.08
Closed P/L: 115.16
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 500.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 115.16 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 615.16 Equity: 615.16 Free Margin: 615.16
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 115.16 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 115.16
Profit Factor: Expected Payoff: 4.61  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 0.00 (0.00%) Relative Drawdown: 0.00% (0.00)
 
Total Trades: 25 Short Positions (won %): 14 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 11 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 25 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 6.35 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 4.61 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 25 (115.16) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 115.16 (25) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 25 consecutive losses: 0