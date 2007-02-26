|Symbol
|USDJPY (US Dollar vs Japanese Yen)
|Period
|1 Hour (H1) 2007.02.26 01:00 - 2008.12.05 13:00 (1999.02.01 - 2008.12.07)
|Model
|Every tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
|Parameters
|logFile="log.txt"; loggingActive=false; logToFile=false; Risk=0.02;
|Bars in test
|11074
|Ticks modelled
|4773028
|Modelling quality
|47.65%
|Mismatched charts errors
|8
|Initial deposit
|50000.00
|Total net profit
|94657.35
|Gross profit
|160039.57
|Gross loss
|-65382.22
|Profit factor
|2.45
|Expected payoff
|3380.62
|Absolute drawdown
|4815.60
|Maximal drawdown
|79107.96 (35.74%)
|Relative drawdown
|35.74% (79107.96)
|Total trades
|28
|Short positions (won %)
|14 (85.71%)
|Long positions (won %)
|14 (50.00%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|19 (67.86%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|9 (32.14%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|26824.46
|loss trade
|-23702.69
|Average
|profit trade
|8423.14
|loss trade
|-7264.69
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|4 (35372.49)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|2 (-7888.53)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|47493.68 (3)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-23702.69 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|2
|consecutive losses
|1
|#
|Time
|Type
|Order
|Size
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Profit
|Balance
|1
|2007.02.26 01:00
|sell
|1
|2.00
|121.03
|0.00
|0.00
|2
|2007.03.01 19:29
|close
|1
|2.00
|117.49
|0.00
|0.00
|5947.57
|55947.57
|3
|2007.03.01 19:29
|buy
|2
|2.23
|117.49
|0.00
|0.00
|4
|2007.03.29 00:27
|sell
|3
|2.20
|116.89
|0.00
|0.00
|5
|2007.03.29 00:27
|close
|2
|2.23
|116.89
|0.00
|0.00
|-835.22
|55112.35
|6
|2007.05.03 20:38
|close
|3
|2.20
|120.42
|0.00
|0.00
|-7053.31
|48059.04
|7
|2007.05.03 20:38
|buy
|4
|1.92
|120.42
|0.00
|0.00
|8
|2007.06.29 19:50
|sell
|5
|2.11
|123.23
|0.00
|0.00
|9
|2007.06.29 19:50
|close
|4
|1.92
|123.23
|0.00
|0.00
|4920.53
|52979.58
|10
|2007.08.07 08:34
|close
|5
|2.11
|118.70
|0.00
|0.00
|7439.87
|60419.45
|11
|2007.08.07 08:34
|buy
|6
|2.41
|118.70
|0.00
|0.00
|12
|2007.08.24 17:14
|sell
|7
|2.20
|116.06
|0.00
|0.00
|13
|2007.08.24 17:14
|close
|6
|2.41
|116.06
|0.00
|0.00
|-5255.05
|55164.40
|14
|2007.09.12 08:35
|close
|7
|2.20
|114.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3681.96
|58846.36
|15
|2007.09.12 08:35
|buy
|8
|2.35
|114.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16
|2007.10.09 04:48
|close
|8
|2.35
|117.07
|0.00
|0.00
|6477.01
|65323.37
|17
|2007.10.09 04:48
|sell
|9
|2.61
|117.06
|0.00
|0.00
|18
|2007.10.30 16:05
|close
|9
|2.61
|114.66
|0.00
|0.00
|5033.02
|70356.38
|19
|2007.10.30 16:05
|buy
|10
|2.81
|114.66
|0.00
|0.00
|20
|2007.11.15 18:54
|close
|10
|2.81
|110.90
|0.00
|0.00
|-9276.47
|61079.92
|21
|2007.11.15 18:54
|sell
|11
|2.44
|110.91
|0.00
|0.00
|22
|2007.12.03 03:37
|close
|11
|2.44
|110.77
|0.00
|0.00
|2.04
|61081.96
|23
|2007.12.03 03:37
|buy
|12
|2.44
|110.77
|0.00
|0.00
|24
|2008.01.03 16:44
|sell
|13
|2.34
|109.53
|0.00
|0.00
|25
|2008.01.03 16:44
|close
|12
|2.44
|109.53
|0.00
|0.00
|-2363.29
|58718.67
|26
|2008.01.24 15:14
|buy
|14
|2.59
|106.59
|0.00
|0.00
|27
|2008.01.24 15:14
|close
|13
|2.34
|106.57
|0.00
|0.00
|6113.79
|64832.46
|28
|2008.02.25 00:33
|sell
|15
|2.66
|107.18
|0.00
|0.00
|29
|2008.02.25 00:33
|close
|14
|2.59
|107.18
|0.00
|0.00
|1810.81
|66643.27
|30
|2008.03.19 05:30
|close
|15
|2.66
|99.60
|0.00
|0.00
|19763.70
|86406.97
|31
|2008.03.19 05:30
|buy
|16
|3.45
|99.60
|0.00
|0.00
|32
|2008.04.11 11:50
|sell
|17
|3.76
|101.74
|0.00
|0.00
|33
|2008.04.11 11:50
|close
|16
|3.45
|101.74
|0.00
|0.00
|7684.18
|94091.15
|34
|2008.05.09 10:52
|close
|17
|3.76
|103.16
|0.00
|0.00
|-6001.78
|88089.37
|35
|2008.05.09 10:52
|buy
|18
|3.52
|103.16
|0.00
|0.00
|36
|2008.06.10 18:33
|sell
|19
|4.06
|107.14
|0.00
|0.00
|37
|2008.06.10 18:33
|close
|18
|3.52
|107.14
|0.00
|0.00
|13599.33
|101688.71
|38
|2008.07.11 15:01
|close
|19
|4.06
|106.59
|0.00
|0.00
|1043.60
|102732.30
|39
|2008.07.11 15:01
|buy
|20
|4.10
|106.59
|0.00
|0.00
|40
|2008.08.11 11:45
|sell
|21
|4.60
|109.74
|0.00
|0.00
|41
|2008.08.11 11:45
|close
|20
|4.10
|109.74
|0.00
|0.00
|12358.00
|115090.30
|42
|2008.09.09 11:11
|close
|21
|4.60
|107.59
|0.00
|0.00
|8145.51
|123235.81
|43
|2008.09.09 11:11
|buy
|22
|4.92
|107.59
|0.00
|0.00
|44
|2008.09.19 12:55
|sell
|23
|4.89
|107.33
|0.00
|0.00
|45
|2008.09.19 12:55
|close
|22
|4.92
|107.33
|0.00
|0.00
|-899.24
|122336.58
|46
|2008.10.08 00:53
|close
|23
|4.89
|101.62
|0.00
|0.00
|26824.46
|149161.03
|47
|2008.10.08 00:53
|buy
|24
|5.96
|101.62
|0.00
|0.00
|48
|2008.10.20 21:31
|sell
|25
|6.00
|101.74
|0.00
|0.00
|49
|2008.10.20 21:31
|close
|24
|5.96
|101.74
|0.00
|0.00
|1057.42
|150218.46
|50
|2008.10.30 16:06
|close
|25
|6.00
|98.43
|0.00
|0.00
|19611.80
|169830.25
|51
|2008.10.30 16:06
|buy
|26
|6.79
|98.43
|0.00
|0.00
|52
|2008.11.12 15:52
|sell
|27
|6.39
|96.95
|0.00
|0.00
|53
|2008.11.12 15:52
|close
|26
|6.79
|96.95
|0.00
|0.00
|-9995.18
|159835.08
|54
|2008.11.26 20:13
|close
|27
|6.39
|95.57
|0.00
|0.00
|8524.96
|168360.03
|55
|2008.11.26 20:13
|buy
|28
|6.73
|95.57
|0.00
|0.00
|56
|2008.12.05 13:45
|close at stop
|28
|6.73
|92.27
|0.00
|0.00
|-23702.69
|144657.35