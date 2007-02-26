Strategy Tester Report
RndTradeRndExit
SIG-Demo.com (Build 217)

SymbolUSDJPY (US Dollar vs Japanese Yen)
Period1 Hour (H1) 2007.02.26 01:00 - 2008.12.05 13:00 (1999.02.01 - 2008.12.07)
ModelEvery tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
ParameterslogFile="log.txt"; loggingActive=false; logToFile=false; Risk=0.02;
Bars in test11074Ticks modelled4773028Modelling quality47.65%
Mismatched charts errors8
Initial deposit50000.00
Total net profit94657.35Gross profit160039.57Gross loss-65382.22
Profit factor2.45Expected payoff3380.62
Absolute drawdown4815.60Maximal drawdown79107.96 (35.74%)Relative drawdown35.74% (79107.96)
Total trades28Short positions (won %)14 (85.71%)Long positions (won %)14 (50.00%)
Profit trades (% of total)19 (67.86%)Loss trades (% of total)9 (32.14%)
Largestprofit trade26824.46loss trade-23702.69
Averageprofit trade8423.14loss trade-7264.69
Maximumconsecutive wins (profit in money)4 (35372.49)consecutive losses (loss in money)2 (-7888.53)
Maximalconsecutive profit (count of wins)47493.68 (3)consecutive loss (count of losses)-23702.69 (1)
Averageconsecutive wins2consecutive losses1
Graph
#TimeTypeOrderSizePriceS / LT / PProfitBalance
12007.02.26 01:00sell12.00121.030.000.00
22007.03.01 19:29close12.00117.490.000.005947.5755947.57
32007.03.01 19:29buy22.23117.490.000.00
42007.03.29 00:27sell32.20116.890.000.00
52007.03.29 00:27close22.23116.890.000.00-835.2255112.35
62007.05.03 20:38close32.20120.420.000.00-7053.3148059.04
72007.05.03 20:38buy41.92120.420.000.00
82007.06.29 19:50sell52.11123.230.000.00
92007.06.29 19:50close41.92123.230.000.004920.5352979.58
102007.08.07 08:34close52.11118.700.000.007439.8760419.45
112007.08.07 08:34buy62.41118.700.000.00
122007.08.24 17:14sell72.20116.060.000.00
132007.08.24 17:14close62.41116.060.000.00-5255.0555164.40
142007.09.12 08:35close72.20114.000.000.003681.9658846.36
152007.09.12 08:35buy82.35114.000.000.00
162007.10.09 04:48close82.35117.070.000.006477.0165323.37
172007.10.09 04:48sell92.61117.060.000.00
182007.10.30 16:05close92.61114.660.000.005033.0270356.38
192007.10.30 16:05buy102.81114.660.000.00
202007.11.15 18:54close102.81110.900.000.00-9276.4761079.92
212007.11.15 18:54sell112.44110.910.000.00
222007.12.03 03:37close112.44110.770.000.002.0461081.96
232007.12.03 03:37buy122.44110.770.000.00
242008.01.03 16:44sell132.34109.530.000.00
252008.01.03 16:44close122.44109.530.000.00-2363.2958718.67
262008.01.24 15:14buy142.59106.590.000.00
272008.01.24 15:14close132.34106.570.000.006113.7964832.46
282008.02.25 00:33sell152.66107.180.000.00
292008.02.25 00:33close142.59107.180.000.001810.8166643.27
302008.03.19 05:30close152.6699.600.000.0019763.7086406.97
312008.03.19 05:30buy163.4599.600.000.00
322008.04.11 11:50sell173.76101.740.000.00
332008.04.11 11:50close163.45101.740.000.007684.1894091.15
342008.05.09 10:52close173.76103.160.000.00-6001.7888089.37
352008.05.09 10:52buy183.52103.160.000.00
362008.06.10 18:33sell194.06107.140.000.00
372008.06.10 18:33close183.52107.140.000.0013599.33101688.71
382008.07.11 15:01close194.06106.590.000.001043.60102732.30
392008.07.11 15:01buy204.10106.590.000.00
402008.08.11 11:45sell214.60109.740.000.00
412008.08.11 11:45close204.10109.740.000.0012358.00115090.30
422008.09.09 11:11close214.60107.590.000.008145.51123235.81
432008.09.09 11:11buy224.92107.590.000.00
442008.09.19 12:55sell234.89107.330.000.00
452008.09.19 12:55close224.92107.330.000.00-899.24122336.58
462008.10.08 00:53close234.89101.620.000.0026824.46149161.03
472008.10.08 00:53buy245.96101.620.000.00
482008.10.20 21:31sell256.00101.740.000.00
492008.10.20 21:31close245.96101.740.000.001057.42150218.46
502008.10.30 16:06close256.0098.430.000.0019611.80169830.25
512008.10.30 16:06buy266.7998.430.000.00
522008.11.12 15:52sell276.3996.950.000.00
532008.11.12 15:52close266.7996.950.000.00-9995.18159835.08
542008.11.26 20:13close276.3995.570.000.008524.96168360.03
552008.11.26 20:13buy286.7395.570.000.00
562008.12.05 13:45close at stop286.7392.270.000.00-23702.69144657.35