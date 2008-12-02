Interbank FX, LLC
|Account: 2211457
|Name: Hedger
|Currency: USD
|2008 December 2, 14:09
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|131626691
|2008.12.02 08:13
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2593
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.12.02 08:14
|1.2576
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|34.00
|131626666
|2008.12.02 08:13
|sell
|10.00
|eurusd
|1.2594
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.12.02 08:14
|1.2577
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 700.00
|131612110
|2008.12.02 06:42
|buy
|10.00
|eurusd
|1.2630
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.12.02 07:36
|1.2635
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|500.00
|131607127
|2008.12.02 06:15
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2613
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.12.02 06:17
|1.2613
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|131607113
|2008.12.02 06:15
|buy
|10.00
|eurusd
|1.2614
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.12.02 06:20
|1.2619
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|500.00
|131600496
|2008.12.02 05:50
|balance
|Deposit
|3 000.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2 734.00
|Closed P/L:
|2 734.00
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|3 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|2 734.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|5 734.00
|Equity:
|5 734.00
|Free Margin:
|5 734.00