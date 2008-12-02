Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 2211457 Name: Hedger Currency: USD 2008 December 2, 14:09
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
1316266912008.12.02 08:13sell0.20eurusd1.25930.00000.00002008.12.02 08:141.25760.000.000.0034.00
1316266662008.12.02 08:13sell10.00eurusd1.25940.00000.00002008.12.02 08:141.25770.000.000.001 700.00
1316121102008.12.02 06:42buy10.00eurusd1.26300.00000.00002008.12.02 07:361.26350.000.000.00500.00
1316071272008.12.02 06:15buy0.20eurusd1.26130.00000.00002008.12.02 06:171.26130.000.000.000.00
1316071132008.12.02 06:15buy10.00eurusd1.26140.00000.00002008.12.02 06:201.26190.000.000.00500.00
1316004962008.12.02 05:50balanceDeposit3 000.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 2 734.00
Closed P/L: 2 734.00
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 3 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 2 734.00 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 5 734.00 Equity: 5 734.00 Free Margin: 5 734.00