|Account: 503719
|Name: Antony Mosley
|Currency: USD
|2008 November 28, 19:50
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|85803
|2008.11.28 19:04
|sell
|6.80
|eurjpy
|121.29
|121.16
|120.79
|2008.11.28 19:37
|121.16
|-102.00
|0.00
|0.00
|925.07
|26773
|Firebird v3.2[sl]
|83983
|2008.11.28 13:57
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2091
|1.1852
|1.2180
|2008.11.28 18:15
|1.2180
|-15.00
|0.00
|0.00
|730.71
|21252
|[tp]
|82655
|2008.11.26 17:36
|sell
|1.00
|eurjpy
|122.32
|124.79
|120.88
|2008.11.28 17:59
|120.88
|-15.00
|0.00
|-55.41
|1 511.66
|11263
|[tp]
|85441
|2008.11.28 15:43
|buy
|43.20
|eurjpy
|121.91
|118.91
|122.21
|2008.11.28 17:59
|121.18
|-648.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-33 021.99
|26773
|so: 99.7%/71427.1/71671.8
|85440
|2008.11.28 15:43
|sell
|14.40
|eurjpy
|121.88
|121.69
|121.40
|2008.11.28 16:01
|121.69
|-216.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2 866.72
|26773
|Firebird v3.2[sl]
|81259
|2008.11.25 06:04
|buy
|1.00
|eurjpy
|123.74
|121.29
|126.07
|2008.11.28 14:57
|121.29
|-15.00
|0.00
|43.03
|-2 565.98
|11266
|[sl]
|82654
|2008.11.26 17:36
|sell
|1.00
|eurjpy
|122.32
|124.79
|121.43
|2008.11.28 14:54
|121.43
|-15.00
|0.00
|-55.41
|932.03
|11261
|[tp]
|85002
|2008.11.28 08:10
|sell
|4.20
|eurusd
|1.2919
|1.2897
|1.2869
|2008.11.28 11:29
|1.2869
|-63.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2 100.00
|26881
|Firebird v3.2[tp]
|85003
|2008.11.28 08:10
|buy
|12.60
|eurusd
|1.2921
|1.2942
|1.2951
|2008.11.28 09:13
|1.2951
|-189.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3 780.00
|26881
|Firebird v3.2[tp]
|84887
|2008.11.28 04:04
|buy
|12.60
|eurusd
|1.2909
|1.2919
|1.2939
|2008.11.28 08:10
|1.2919
|-189.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 260.00
|26881
|Firebird v3.2[sl]
|84886
|2008.11.28 04:04
|sell
|4.20
|eurusd
|1.2907
|1.2897
|1.2857
|2008.11.28 04:40
|1.2897
|-63.00
|0.00
|0.00
|420.00
|26881
|Firebird v3.2[sl]
|84737
|2008.11.27 22:08
|sell
|15.60
|eurjpy
|123.12
|123.02
|122.62
|2008.11.27 23:20
|123.02
|-234.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 634.71
|26773
|Firebird v3.2[sl]
|83994
|2008.11.27 01:00
|sell stop
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2791
|1.3049
|1.2702
|2008.11.27 23:07
|1.2898
|cancelled
|11001
|cancelled
|83990
|2008.11.27 01:00
|buy stop
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3049
|1.2791
|1.3193
|2008.11.27 23:07
|1.2900
|cancelled
|11004
|cancelled
|84003
|2008.11.27 01:02
|sell stop
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2791
|1.3049
|1.2558
|2008.11.27 23:07
|1.2898
|cancelled
|11005
|cancelled
|84002
|2008.11.27 01:02
|sell stop
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2791
|1.3049
|1.2647
|2008.11.27 23:07
|1.2898
|cancelled
|11003
|cancelled
|83991
|2008.11.27 01:00
|buy stop
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3049
|1.2791
|1.3282
|2008.11.27 23:07
|1.2900
|cancelled
|11006
|cancelled
|83989
|2008.11.27 01:00
|buy stop
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3049
|1.2791
|1.3138
|2008.11.27 23:07
|1.2898
|cancelled
|11002
|cancelled
|83416
|2008.11.26 19:23
|buy
|1.00
|audusd
|0.6515
|0.6386
|0.6604
|2008.11.27 21:21
|0.6604
|-15.00
|0.00
|15.59
|890.00
|11272
|[tp]
|84551
|2008.11.27 16:27
|sell
|16.40
|eurjpy
|123.19
|123.08
|122.69
|2008.11.27 16:56
|123.08
|-246.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 890.00
|26773
|Firebird v3.2[sl]
|84529
|2008.11.27 16:05
|sell
|16.00
|eurjpy
|123.28
|123.18
|122.78
|2008.11.27 16:23
|123.18
|-240.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 678.38
|26773
|Firebird v3.2[sl]
|84334
|2008.11.27 10:56
|sell
|16.80
|eurjpy
|122.91
|122.80
|122.41
|2008.11.27 14:12
|122.80
|-252.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 938.53
|26773
|Firebird v3.2[sl]
|82394
|2008.11.25 20:12
|sell
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.2301
|1.2300
|1.2157
|2008.11.27 14:04
|1.2300
|-15.00
|0.00
|3.14
|8.13
|11283
|[sl]
|82395
|2008.11.25 20:12
|sell
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.2301
|1.2300
|1.2068
|2008.11.27 14:04
|1.2300
|-15.00
|0.00
|3.14
|8.13
|11285
|[sl]
|84186
|2008.11.27 08:06
|sell
|16.80
|eurjpy
|122.96
|122.85
|122.46
|2008.11.27 09:07
|122.85
|-252.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 942.61
|26773
|Firebird v3.2[sl]
|84032
|2008.11.27 01:34
|sell
|15.60
|eurjpy
|123.19
|122.97
|122.69
|2008.11.27 02:45
|122.97
|-234.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3 596.73
|26773
|Firebird v3.2[sl]
|83816
|2008.11.26 20:49
|sell
|15.60
|eurjpy
|122.99
|122.88
|122.49
|2008.11.27 01:12
|122.88
|-234.00
|0.00
|-648.04
|1 798.17
|26773
|Firebird v3.2[sl]
|82692
|2008.11.26 01:30
|sell stop
|1.00
|audusd
|0.6367
|0.6495
|0.6134
|2008.11.26 23:00
|0.6535
|cancelled
|11275
|cancelled
|82691
|2008.11.26 01:30
|sell stop
|1.00
|audusd
|0.6367
|0.6495
|0.6223
|2008.11.26 23:00
|0.6535
|cancelled
|11273
|cancelled
|82681
|2008.11.26 01:25
|sell stop
|1.00
|audusd
|0.6366
|0.6495
|0.6277
|2008.11.26 23:00
|0.6535
|cancelled
|11271
|cancelled
|82661
|2008.11.26 01:00
|buy stop
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.2514
|1.2266
|1.2658
|2008.11.26 23:00
|1.2305
|cancelled
|11284
|cancelled
|82659
|2008.11.26 01:00
|buy stop
|1.00
|usdjpy
|96.81
|94.89
|99.14
|2008.11.26 23:00
|95.62
|cancelled
|11296
|cancelled
|82663
|2008.11.26 01:01
|buy stop
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.2514
|1.2266
|1.2747
|2008.11.26 23:00
|1.2305
|cancelled
|11286
|cancelled
|82660
|2008.11.26 01:00
|buy stop
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.2514
|1.2266
|1.2603
|2008.11.26 23:00
|1.2305
|cancelled
|11282
|cancelled
|82683
|2008.11.26 01:26
|buy stop
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2095
|1.1855
|1.2239
|2008.11.26 23:00
|1.2033
|cancelled
|21254
|cancelled
|83051
|2008.11.26 10:10
|sell stop
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.1822
|1.2061
|1.1678
|2008.11.26 23:00
|1.2030
|cancelled
|21253
|cancelled
|82686
|2008.11.26 01:30
|buy stop
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2095
|1.1855
|1.2328
|2008.11.26 23:00
|1.2033
|cancelled
|21256
|cancelled
|82682
|2008.11.26 01:26
|buy stop
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2095
|1.1855
|1.2184
|2008.11.26 23:00
|1.2033
|cancelled
|21252
|cancelled
|83052
|2008.11.26 10:10
|sell stop
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.1822
|1.2061
|1.1589
|2008.11.26 23:00
|1.2030
|cancelled
|21255
|cancelled
|83050
|2008.11.26 10:10
|sell stop
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.1822
|1.2061
|1.1733
|2008.11.26 23:00
|1.2030
|cancelled
|21251
|cancelled
|82656
|2008.11.26 01:00
|buy stop
|1.00
|usdjpy
|96.81
|94.89
|97.70
|2008.11.26 23:00
|95.62
|cancelled
|11292
|cancelled
|82658
|2008.11.26 01:00
|buy stop
|1.00
|usdjpy
|96.81
|94.89
|98.25
|2008.11.26 23:00
|95.62
|cancelled
|11294
|cancelled
|83058
|2008.11.26 10:13
|buy stop
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3059
|1.2801
|1.3203
|2008.11.26 23:00
|1.2907
|cancelled
|11004
|cancelled
|83059
|2008.11.26 10:13
|buy stop
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3059
|1.2801
|1.3292
|2008.11.26 23:00
|1.2907
|cancelled
|11006
|cancelled
|82711
|2008.11.26 02:03
|sell stop
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2769
|1.3027
|1.2625
|2008.11.26 23:00
|1.2905
|cancelled
|11003
|cancelled
|83057
|2008.11.26 10:13
|buy stop
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3059
|1.2801
|1.3148
|2008.11.26 23:00
|1.2907
|cancelled
|11002
|cancelled
|82712
|2008.11.26 02:03
|sell stop
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2769
|1.3027
|1.2536
|2008.11.26 23:00
|1.2905
|cancelled
|11005
|cancelled
|82710
|2008.11.26 02:03
|sell stop
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2769
|1.3027
|1.2680
|2008.11.26 23:00
|1.2905
|cancelled
|11001
|cancelled
|83814
|2008.11.26 20:39
|sell
|15.60
|eurjpy
|122.93
|122.83
|122.43
|2008.11.26 20:43
|122.83
|-234.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 635.05
|26773
|Firebird v3.2[sl]
|83774
|2008.11.26 19:33
|sell
|14.40
|eurjpy
|123.00
|122.89
|122.50
|2008.11.26 20:37
|122.89
|-216.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 659.33
|26773
|Firebird v3.2[sl]
|83457
|2008.11.26 15:44
|sell
|16.80
|eurjpy
|123.44
|123.33
|122.94
|2008.11.26 16:19
|123.33
|-252.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 940.98
|26773
|Firebird v3.2[sl]
|81221
|2008.11.25 07:45
|buy
|1.00
|audusd
|0.6450
|0.6450
|0.6683
|2008.11.26 15:20
|0.6450
|-15.00
|0.00
|5.17
|0.00
|11276
|[sl]
|83318
|2008.11.26 14:05
|sell
|16.40
|eurjpy
|123.66
|123.55
|123.16
|2008.11.26 14:20
|123.55
|-246.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 891.38
|26773
|Firebird v3.2[sl]
|83095
|2008.11.26 10:50
|sell
|16.00
|eurjpy
|123.41
|123.30
|122.91
|2008.11.26 12:03
|123.30
|-240.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 851.66
|26773
|Firebird v3.2[sl]
|82393
|2008.11.25 20:12
|sell
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.2301
|1.2549
|1.2212
|2008.11.26 11:01
|1.2212
|-15.00
|0.00
|1.57
|728.79
|11281
|[tp]
|82346
|2008.11.25 19:26
|sell
|11.10
|usdcad
|1.2251
|1.2240
|1.2201
|2008.11.26 10:52
|1.2240
|-166.50
|0.00
|17.43
|997.55
|30013
|Firebird v3.2[sl]
|81199
|2008.11.25 05:04
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2876
|1.2930
|1.3109
|2008.11.26 10:13
|1.2930
|-15.00
|0.00
|4.66
|540.00
|11006
|[sl]
|81187
|2008.11.25 15:39
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.1961
|1.1942
|1.1728
|2008.11.26 10:10
|1.1942
|-15.00
|0.00
|-4.10
|159.07
|21255
|[sl]
|81186
|2008.11.25 15:39
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.1961
|1.1942
|1.1817
|2008.11.26 10:10
|1.1942
|-15.00
|0.00
|-4.10
|159.07
|21253
|[sl]
|83014
|2008.11.26 09:29
|sell
|16.40
|eurusd
|1.2988
|1.2978
|1.2938
|2008.11.26 09:31
|1.2978
|-246.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 640.00
|26881
|Firebird v3.2[sl]
|82967
|2008.11.26 08:32
|sell
|15.20
|eurusd
|1.2986
|1.2976
|1.2936
|2008.11.26 09:14
|1.2976
|-228.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 520.00
|26881
|Firebird v3.2[sl]
|82938
|2008.11.26 08:00
|sell
|14.80
|audusd
|0.6463
|0.6452
|0.6413
|2008.11.26 08:10
|0.6452
|-222.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 628.00
|25531
|Firebird v3.2[sl]
|82516
|2008.11.25 21:41
|sell
|14.00
|eurjpy
|124.01
|123.91
|123.51
|2008.11.26 02:17
|123.91
|-210.00
|0.00
|-196.63
|1 470.44
|26773
|Firebird v3.2[sl]
|81262
|2008.11.25 05:57
|sell stop
|1.00
|eurjpy
|121.29
|123.74
|118.96
|2008.11.25 23:00
|124.75
|cancelled
|11265
|cancelled
|81201
|2008.11.25 05:00
|sell stop
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2621
|1.2876
|1.2477
|2008.11.25 23:00
|1.3066
|cancelled
|11003
|cancelled
|81200
|2008.11.25 05:00
|sell stop
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2621
|1.2876
|1.2532
|2008.11.25 23:00
|1.3066
|cancelled
|11001
|cancelled
|81261
|2008.11.25 05:57
|sell stop
|1.00
|eurjpy
|121.29
|123.74
|119.85
|2008.11.25 23:00
|124.75
|cancelled
|11263
|cancelled
|81202
|2008.11.25 05:00
|sell stop
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2621
|1.2876
|1.2388
|2008.11.25 23:00
|1.3066
|cancelled
|11005
|cancelled
|81260
|2008.11.25 05:57
|sell stop
|1.00
|eurjpy
|121.29
|123.74
|120.40
|2008.11.25 23:00
|124.74
|cancelled
|11261
|cancelled
|81252
|2008.11.25 05:55
|buy stop
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.2655
|1.2404
|1.2888
|2008.11.25 23:00
|1.2255
|cancelled
|11286
|cancelled
|81251
|2008.11.25 05:54
|buy stop
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.2655
|1.2404
|1.2799
|2008.11.25 23:00
|1.2250
|cancelled
|11284
|cancelled
|81223
|2008.11.25 05:28
|sell stop
|1.00
|audusd
|0.6322
|0.6450
|0.6178
|2008.11.25 23:00
|0.6511
|cancelled
|11273
|cancelled
|81224
|2008.11.25 05:28
|sell stop
|1.00
|audusd
|0.6322
|0.6450
|0.6089
|2008.11.25 23:00
|0.6513
|cancelled
|11275
|cancelled
|81222
|2008.11.25 05:27
|sell stop
|1.00
|audusd
|0.6322
|0.6450
|0.6233
|2008.11.25 23:00
|0.6513
|cancelled
|11271
|cancelled
|81183
|2008.11.25 04:53
|buy stop
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2203
|1.1961
|1.2347
|2008.11.25 23:00
|1.1852
|cancelled
|21254
|cancelled
|81250
|2008.11.25 05:54
|buy stop
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.2655
|1.2404
|1.2744
|2008.11.25 23:00
|1.2250
|cancelled
|11282
|cancelled
|81182
|2008.11.25 04:53
|buy stop
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2203
|1.1961
|1.2292
|2008.11.25 23:00
|1.1852
|cancelled
|21252
|cancelled
|81184
|2008.11.25 04:53
|buy stop
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2203
|1.1961
|1.2436
|2008.11.25 23:00
|1.1852
|cancelled
|21256
|cancelled
|81177
|2008.11.25 04:53
|buy stop
|1.00
|usdjpy
|96.99
|95.07
|99.32
|2008.11.25 23:00
|95.50
|cancelled
|11296
|cancelled
|81176
|2008.11.25 04:52
|buy stop
|1.00
|usdjpy
|96.99
|95.07
|98.43
|2008.11.25 23:00
|95.50
|cancelled
|11294
|cancelled
|81175
|2008.11.25 04:52
|buy stop
|1.00
|usdjpy
|96.99
|95.07
|97.88
|2008.11.25 23:00
|95.50
|cancelled
|11292
|cancelled
|82419
|2008.11.25 20:18
|sell
|14.00
|eurusd
|1.3007
|1.2986
|1.2957
|2008.11.25 21:17
|1.2986
|-210.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2 940.00
|26881
|Firebird v3.2[sl]
|82347
|2008.11.25 19:26
|buy
|33.30
|usdcad
|1.2256
|1.2266
|1.2286
|2008.11.25 19:37
|1.2266
|-499.50
|0.00
|0.00
|2 715.26
|30013
|Firebird v3.2[sl]
|82270
|2008.11.25 18:20
|buy
|31.50
|usdcad
|1.2240
|1.2251
|1.2270
|2008.11.25 19:26
|1.2251
|-472.50
|0.00
|0.00
|2 828.34
|30013
|Firebird v3.2[sl]
|82269
|2008.11.25 18:20
|sell
|10.50
|usdcad
|1.2235
|1.2211
|1.2185
|2008.11.25 18:24
|1.2211
|-157.50
|0.00
|0.00
|2 063.54
|30013
|Firebird v3.2[sl]
|82153
|2008.11.25 17:00
|sell
|14.00
|audusd
|0.6479
|0.6469
|0.6429
|2008.11.25 17:49
|0.6469
|-210.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 400.00
|25531
|Firebird v3.2[sl]
|82142
|2008.11.25 16:55
|sell
|13.60
|eurusd
|1.3024
|1.3014
|1.2974
|2008.11.25 17:38
|1.3014
|-204.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 360.00
|26881
|Firebird v3.2[sl]
|82125
|2008.11.25 16:46
|sell
|13.20
|eurjpy
|124.63
|124.52
|124.13
|2008.11.25 17:00
|124.52
|-198.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 519.46
|26773
|Firebird v3.2[sl]
|82136
|2008.11.25 16:52
|sell
|12.40
|audusd
|0.6528
|0.6506
|0.6478
|2008.11.25 16:57
|0.6506
|-186.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2 728.00
|25531
|Firebird v3.2[sl]
|81220
|2008.11.25 07:45
|buy
|1.00
|audusd
|0.6450
|0.6322
|0.6594
|2008.11.25 16:18
|0.6594
|-15.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 440.00
|11274
|[tp]
|81185
|2008.11.25 15:39
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.1961
|1.2203
|1.1872
|2008.11.25 16:12
|1.1872
|-15.00
|0.00
|0.00
|749.66
|21251
|[tp]
|81219
|2008.11.25 07:45
|buy
|1.00
|audusd
|0.6450
|0.6322
|0.6539
|2008.11.25 16:10
|0.6539
|-15.00
|0.00
|0.00
|890.00
|11272
|[tp]
|81255
|2008.11.25 07:13
|sell
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.2404
|1.2655
|1.2171
|2008.11.25 16:10
|1.2171
|-15.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 914.54
|11285
|[tp]
|81198
|2008.11.25 05:04
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2876
|1.2621
|1.3020
|2008.11.25 15:57
|1.3020
|-15.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 440.00
|11004
|[tp]
|81258
|2008.11.25 06:04
|buy
|1.00
|eurjpy
|123.74
|121.29
|125.18
|2008.11.25 15:45
|125.18
|-15.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 495.95
|11264
|[tp]
|81254
|2008.11.25 07:13
|sell
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.2404
|1.2655
|1.2260
|2008.11.25 15:44
|1.2260
|-15.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 174.55
|11283
|[tp]
|81197
|2008.11.25 05:04
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2876
|1.2621
|1.2965
|2008.11.25 15:39
|1.2965
|-15.00
|0.00
|0.00
|890.00
|11002
|[tp]
|81174
|2008.11.25 04:47
|sell
|2.50
|usdchf
|1.1992
|1.1982
|1.1942
|2008.11.25 15:39
|1.1982
|-37.50
|0.00
|0.00
|208.65
|30034
|Firebird v3.2[sl]
|81253
|2008.11.25 07:13
|sell
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.2404
|1.2655
|1.2315
|2008.11.25 15:36
|1.2315
|-15.00
|0.00
|0.00
|722.82
|11281
|[tp]
|81225
|2008.11.25 05:29
|sell
|2.50
|usdcad
|1.2389
|1.2378
|1.2339
|2008.11.25 15:25
|1.2378
|-37.50
|0.00
|0.00
|222.17
|30013
|Firebird v3.2[sl]
|81257
|2008.11.25 06:04
|buy
|1.00
|eurjpy
|123.74
|121.29
|124.63
|2008.11.25 10:22
|124.63
|-15.00
|0.00
|0.00
|921.32
|11262
|[tp]
|81168
|2008.11.25 04:37
|sell
|2.50
|audusd
|0.6476
|0.6454
|0.6426
|2008.11.25 05:22
|0.6454
|-37.50
|0.00
|0.00
|550.00
|25531
|Firebird v3.2[sl]
|81165
|2008.11.25 04:18
|balance
|Deposit
|50 000.00
|-8 002.50
|0.00
|-869.96
|42 319.19
|Closed P/L:
|33 446.73
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|83048
|2008.11.26 10:10
|sell
|16.40
|audusd
|0.6456
|0.6756
|0.6406
|0.6547
|-246.00
|0.00
|-607.62
|-14 924.00
|25531
|Firebird v3.2
|83417
|2008.11.26 19:23
|buy
|1.00
|audusd
|0.6515
|0.6386
|0.6659
|0.6543
|-15.00
|0.00
|20.83
|280.00
|11274
|83418
|2008.11.26 19:23
|buy
|1.00
|audusd
|0.6515
|0.6386
|0.6748
|0.6543
|-15.00
|0.00
|20.83
|280.00
|11276
|82657
|2008.11.26 17:36
|sell
|1.00
|eurjpy
|122.32
|124.79
|119.99
|121.36
|-15.00
|0.00
|-55.41
|1 004.71
|11265
|84789
|2008.11.28 13:57
|sell
|1.00
|eurjpy
|121.86
|124.32
|119.53
|121.36
|-15.00
|0.00
|0.00
|523.28
|11005
|84004
|2008.11.28 15:34
|buy
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.2447
|1.2201
|1.2536
|1.2384
|-15.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-508.72
|11282
|84005
|2008.11.28 15:34
|buy
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.2447
|1.2201
|1.2591
|1.2384
|-15.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-508.72
|11284
|84006
|2008.11.28 15:34
|buy
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.2447
|1.2201
|1.2680
|1.2384
|-15.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-508.72
|11286
|84785
|2008.11.28 14:34
|buy
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.2436
|1.2190
|1.2580
|1.2384
|-15.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-419.90
|11004
|84786
|2008.11.28 14:34
|buy
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.2436
|1.2190
|1.2669
|1.2384
|-15.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-419.90
|11006
|83984
|2008.11.28 13:57
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2091
|1.1852
|1.2235
|1.2141
|-15.00
|0.00
|0.00
|411.83
|21254
|83985
|2008.11.28 13:57
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2091
|1.1852
|1.2324
|1.2141
|-15.00
|0.00
|0.00
|411.83
|21256
|81178
|2008.11.25 19:24
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|95.07
|96.99
|94.18
|95.55
|-15.00
|0.00
|-28.85
|-502.35
|11291
|81179
|2008.11.25 19:24
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|95.07
|96.99
|93.63
|95.55
|-15.00
|0.00
|-28.85
|-502.35
|11293
|81180
|2008.11.25 19:24
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|95.07
|96.99
|92.74
|95.55
|-15.00
|0.00
|-28.85
|-502.35
|11295
|85804
|2008.11.28 19:04
|buy
|20.40
|eurjpy
|121.33
|118.33
|121.63
|121.33
|-306.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|26773
|Firebird v3.2
|-762.00
|0.00
|-707.92
|-15 885.36
|Floating P/L:
|-17 355.28
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|83995
|2008.11.27 01:00
|sell stop
|1.00
|audusd
|0.6408
|0.6538
|0.6319
|0.6543
|11271
|83998
|2008.11.27 01:01
|sell stop
|1.00
|audusd
|0.6408
|0.6538
|0.6264
|0.6543
|11273
|83999
|2008.11.27 01:01
|sell stop
|1.00
|audusd
|0.6408
|0.6538
|0.6175
|0.6543
|11275
|84784
|2008.11.28 01:00
|buy stop
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3036
|1.2778
|1.3125
|1.2700
|11002
|84462
|2008.11.27 14:04
|sell stop
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.2177
|1.2423
|1.2088
|1.2384
|11281
|84463
|2008.11.27 14:04
|sell stop
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.2177
|1.2423
|1.2033
|1.2384
|11283
|84464
|2008.11.27 14:05
|sell stop
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.2177
|1.2423
|1.1944
|1.2384
|11285
|84787
|2008.11.28 01:00
|sell stop
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.2190
|1.2436
|1.2101
|1.2384
|11001
|83986
|2008.11.27 01:00
|sell stop
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.1852
|1.2091
|1.1763
|1.2141
|21251
|83987
|2008.11.27 01:00
|sell stop
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.1852
|1.2091
|1.1708
|1.2141
|21253
|83988
|2008.11.27 01:00
|sell stop
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.1852
|1.2091
|1.1619
|1.2141
|21255
|83996
|2008.11.27 01:01
|buy stop
|1.00
|usdjpy
|96.40
|94.49
|97.29
|95.55
|11292
|84000
|2008.11.27 01:01
|buy stop
|1.00
|usdjpy
|96.40
|94.49
|97.84
|95.55
|11294
|84001
|2008.11.27 01:01
|buy stop
|1.00
|usdjpy
|96.40
|94.49
|98.73
|95.55
|11296
|84788
|2008.11.28 01:00
|sell stop
|1.00
|usdjpy
|94.41
|96.32
|92.97
|95.54
|11003
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|50 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|33 446.73
|Floating P/L:
|-17 355.28
|Margin:
|42 700.56
|Balance:
|83 446.73
|Equity:
|66 091.45
|Free Margin:
|23 390.89