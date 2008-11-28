FXDD

Account: 503719 Name: Antony Mosley Currency: USD 2008 November 28, 19:50
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
858032008.11.28 19:04sell6.80eurjpy121.29121.16120.792008.11.28 19:37121.16-102.000.000.00925.07
 26773Firebird v3.2[sl]
839832008.11.28 13:57buy1.00usdchf1.20911.18521.21802008.11.28 18:151.2180-15.000.000.00730.71
 21252[tp]
826552008.11.26 17:36sell1.00eurjpy122.32124.79120.882008.11.28 17:59120.88-15.000.00-55.411 511.66
 11263[tp]
854412008.11.28 15:43buy43.20eurjpy121.91118.91122.212008.11.28 17:59121.18-648.000.000.00-33 021.99
 26773so: 99.7%/71427.1/71671.8
854402008.11.28 15:43sell14.40eurjpy121.88121.69121.402008.11.28 16:01121.69-216.000.000.002 866.72
 26773Firebird v3.2[sl]
812592008.11.25 06:04buy1.00eurjpy123.74121.29126.072008.11.28 14:57121.29-15.000.0043.03-2 565.98
 11266[sl]
826542008.11.26 17:36sell1.00eurjpy122.32124.79121.432008.11.28 14:54121.43-15.000.00-55.41932.03
 11261[tp]
850022008.11.28 08:10sell4.20eurusd1.29191.28971.28692008.11.28 11:291.2869-63.000.000.002 100.00
 26881Firebird v3.2[tp]
850032008.11.28 08:10buy12.60eurusd1.29211.29421.29512008.11.28 09:131.2951-189.000.000.003 780.00
 26881Firebird v3.2[tp]
848872008.11.28 04:04buy12.60eurusd1.29091.29191.29392008.11.28 08:101.2919-189.000.000.001 260.00
 26881Firebird v3.2[sl]
848862008.11.28 04:04sell4.20eurusd1.29071.28971.28572008.11.28 04:401.2897-63.000.000.00420.00
 26881Firebird v3.2[sl]
847372008.11.27 22:08sell15.60eurjpy123.12123.02122.622008.11.27 23:20123.02-234.000.000.001 634.71
 26773Firebird v3.2[sl]
839942008.11.27 01:00sell stop1.00eurusd1.27911.30491.27022008.11.27 23:071.2898cancelled
 11001cancelled
839902008.11.27 01:00buy stop1.00eurusd1.30491.27911.31932008.11.27 23:071.2900cancelled
 11004cancelled
840032008.11.27 01:02sell stop1.00eurusd1.27911.30491.25582008.11.27 23:071.2898cancelled
 11005cancelled
840022008.11.27 01:02sell stop1.00eurusd1.27911.30491.26472008.11.27 23:071.2898cancelled
 11003cancelled
839912008.11.27 01:00buy stop1.00eurusd1.30491.27911.32822008.11.27 23:071.2900cancelled
 11006cancelled
839892008.11.27 01:00buy stop1.00eurusd1.30491.27911.31382008.11.27 23:071.2898cancelled
 11002cancelled
834162008.11.26 19:23buy1.00audusd0.65150.63860.66042008.11.27 21:210.6604-15.000.0015.59890.00
 11272[tp]
845512008.11.27 16:27sell16.40eurjpy123.19123.08122.692008.11.27 16:56123.08-246.000.000.001 890.00
 26773Firebird v3.2[sl]
845292008.11.27 16:05sell16.00eurjpy123.28123.18122.782008.11.27 16:23123.18-240.000.000.001 678.38
 26773Firebird v3.2[sl]
843342008.11.27 10:56sell16.80eurjpy122.91122.80122.412008.11.27 14:12122.80-252.000.000.001 938.53
 26773Firebird v3.2[sl]
823942008.11.25 20:12sell1.00usdcad1.23011.23001.21572008.11.27 14:041.2300-15.000.003.148.13
 11283[sl]
823952008.11.25 20:12sell1.00usdcad1.23011.23001.20682008.11.27 14:041.2300-15.000.003.148.13
 11285[sl]
841862008.11.27 08:06sell16.80eurjpy122.96122.85122.462008.11.27 09:07122.85-252.000.000.001 942.61
 26773Firebird v3.2[sl]
840322008.11.27 01:34sell15.60eurjpy123.19122.97122.692008.11.27 02:45122.97-234.000.000.003 596.73
 26773Firebird v3.2[sl]
838162008.11.26 20:49sell15.60eurjpy122.99122.88122.492008.11.27 01:12122.88-234.000.00-648.041 798.17
 26773Firebird v3.2[sl]
826922008.11.26 01:30sell stop1.00audusd0.63670.64950.61342008.11.26 23:000.6535cancelled
 11275cancelled
826912008.11.26 01:30sell stop1.00audusd0.63670.64950.62232008.11.26 23:000.6535cancelled
 11273cancelled
826812008.11.26 01:25sell stop1.00audusd0.63660.64950.62772008.11.26 23:000.6535cancelled
 11271cancelled
826612008.11.26 01:00buy stop1.00usdcad1.25141.22661.26582008.11.26 23:001.2305cancelled
 11284cancelled
826592008.11.26 01:00buy stop1.00usdjpy96.8194.8999.142008.11.26 23:0095.62cancelled
 11296cancelled
826632008.11.26 01:01buy stop1.00usdcad1.25141.22661.27472008.11.26 23:001.2305cancelled
 11286cancelled
826602008.11.26 01:00buy stop1.00usdcad1.25141.22661.26032008.11.26 23:001.2305cancelled
 11282cancelled
826832008.11.26 01:26buy stop1.00usdchf1.20951.18551.22392008.11.26 23:001.2033cancelled
 21254cancelled
830512008.11.26 10:10sell stop1.00usdchf1.18221.20611.16782008.11.26 23:001.2030cancelled
 21253cancelled
826862008.11.26 01:30buy stop1.00usdchf1.20951.18551.23282008.11.26 23:001.2033cancelled
 21256cancelled
826822008.11.26 01:26buy stop1.00usdchf1.20951.18551.21842008.11.26 23:001.2033cancelled
 21252cancelled
830522008.11.26 10:10sell stop1.00usdchf1.18221.20611.15892008.11.26 23:001.2030cancelled
 21255cancelled
830502008.11.26 10:10sell stop1.00usdchf1.18221.20611.17332008.11.26 23:001.2030cancelled
 21251cancelled
826562008.11.26 01:00buy stop1.00usdjpy96.8194.8997.702008.11.26 23:0095.62cancelled
 11292cancelled
826582008.11.26 01:00buy stop1.00usdjpy96.8194.8998.252008.11.26 23:0095.62cancelled
 11294cancelled
830582008.11.26 10:13buy stop1.00eurusd1.30591.28011.32032008.11.26 23:001.2907cancelled
 11004cancelled
830592008.11.26 10:13buy stop1.00eurusd1.30591.28011.32922008.11.26 23:001.2907cancelled
 11006cancelled
827112008.11.26 02:03sell stop1.00eurusd1.27691.30271.26252008.11.26 23:001.2905cancelled
 11003cancelled
830572008.11.26 10:13buy stop1.00eurusd1.30591.28011.31482008.11.26 23:001.2907cancelled
 11002cancelled
827122008.11.26 02:03sell stop1.00eurusd1.27691.30271.25362008.11.26 23:001.2905cancelled
 11005cancelled
827102008.11.26 02:03sell stop1.00eurusd1.27691.30271.26802008.11.26 23:001.2905cancelled
 11001cancelled
838142008.11.26 20:39sell15.60eurjpy122.93122.83122.432008.11.26 20:43122.83-234.000.000.001 635.05
 26773Firebird v3.2[sl]
837742008.11.26 19:33sell14.40eurjpy123.00122.89122.502008.11.26 20:37122.89-216.000.000.001 659.33
 26773Firebird v3.2[sl]
834572008.11.26 15:44sell16.80eurjpy123.44123.33122.942008.11.26 16:19123.33-252.000.000.001 940.98
 26773Firebird v3.2[sl]
812212008.11.25 07:45buy1.00audusd0.64500.64500.66832008.11.26 15:200.6450-15.000.005.170.00
 11276[sl]
833182008.11.26 14:05sell16.40eurjpy123.66123.55123.162008.11.26 14:20123.55-246.000.000.001 891.38
 26773Firebird v3.2[sl]
830952008.11.26 10:50sell16.00eurjpy123.41123.30122.912008.11.26 12:03123.30-240.000.000.001 851.66
 26773Firebird v3.2[sl]
823932008.11.25 20:12sell1.00usdcad1.23011.25491.22122008.11.26 11:011.2212-15.000.001.57728.79
 11281[tp]
823462008.11.25 19:26sell11.10usdcad1.22511.22401.22012008.11.26 10:521.2240-166.500.0017.43997.55
 30013Firebird v3.2[sl]
811992008.11.25 05:04buy1.00eurusd1.28761.29301.31092008.11.26 10:131.2930-15.000.004.66540.00
 11006[sl]
811872008.11.25 15:39sell1.00usdchf1.19611.19421.17282008.11.26 10:101.1942-15.000.00-4.10159.07
 21255[sl]
811862008.11.25 15:39sell1.00usdchf1.19611.19421.18172008.11.26 10:101.1942-15.000.00-4.10159.07
 21253[sl]
830142008.11.26 09:29sell16.40eurusd1.29881.29781.29382008.11.26 09:311.2978-246.000.000.001 640.00
 26881Firebird v3.2[sl]
829672008.11.26 08:32sell15.20eurusd1.29861.29761.29362008.11.26 09:141.2976-228.000.000.001 520.00
 26881Firebird v3.2[sl]
829382008.11.26 08:00sell14.80audusd0.64630.64520.64132008.11.26 08:100.6452-222.000.000.001 628.00
 25531Firebird v3.2[sl]
825162008.11.25 21:41sell14.00eurjpy124.01123.91123.512008.11.26 02:17123.91-210.000.00-196.631 470.44
 26773Firebird v3.2[sl]
812622008.11.25 05:57sell stop1.00eurjpy121.29123.74118.962008.11.25 23:00124.75cancelled
 11265cancelled
812012008.11.25 05:00sell stop1.00eurusd1.26211.28761.24772008.11.25 23:001.3066cancelled
 11003cancelled
812002008.11.25 05:00sell stop1.00eurusd1.26211.28761.25322008.11.25 23:001.3066cancelled
 11001cancelled
812612008.11.25 05:57sell stop1.00eurjpy121.29123.74119.852008.11.25 23:00124.75cancelled
 11263cancelled
812022008.11.25 05:00sell stop1.00eurusd1.26211.28761.23882008.11.25 23:001.3066cancelled
 11005cancelled
812602008.11.25 05:57sell stop1.00eurjpy121.29123.74120.402008.11.25 23:00124.74cancelled
 11261cancelled
812522008.11.25 05:55buy stop1.00usdcad1.26551.24041.28882008.11.25 23:001.2255cancelled
 11286cancelled
812512008.11.25 05:54buy stop1.00usdcad1.26551.24041.27992008.11.25 23:001.2250cancelled
 11284cancelled
812232008.11.25 05:28sell stop1.00audusd0.63220.64500.61782008.11.25 23:000.6511cancelled
 11273cancelled
812242008.11.25 05:28sell stop1.00audusd0.63220.64500.60892008.11.25 23:000.6513cancelled
 11275cancelled
812222008.11.25 05:27sell stop1.00audusd0.63220.64500.62332008.11.25 23:000.6513cancelled
 11271cancelled
811832008.11.25 04:53buy stop1.00usdchf1.22031.19611.23472008.11.25 23:001.1852cancelled
 21254cancelled
812502008.11.25 05:54buy stop1.00usdcad1.26551.24041.27442008.11.25 23:001.2250cancelled
 11282cancelled
811822008.11.25 04:53buy stop1.00usdchf1.22031.19611.22922008.11.25 23:001.1852cancelled
 21252cancelled
811842008.11.25 04:53buy stop1.00usdchf1.22031.19611.24362008.11.25 23:001.1852cancelled
 21256cancelled
811772008.11.25 04:53buy stop1.00usdjpy96.9995.0799.322008.11.25 23:0095.50cancelled
 11296cancelled
811762008.11.25 04:52buy stop1.00usdjpy96.9995.0798.432008.11.25 23:0095.50cancelled
 11294cancelled
811752008.11.25 04:52buy stop1.00usdjpy96.9995.0797.882008.11.25 23:0095.50cancelled
 11292cancelled
824192008.11.25 20:18sell14.00eurusd1.30071.29861.29572008.11.25 21:171.2986-210.000.000.002 940.00
 26881Firebird v3.2[sl]
823472008.11.25 19:26buy33.30usdcad1.22561.22661.22862008.11.25 19:371.2266-499.500.000.002 715.26
 30013Firebird v3.2[sl]
822702008.11.25 18:20buy31.50usdcad1.22401.22511.22702008.11.25 19:261.2251-472.500.000.002 828.34
 30013Firebird v3.2[sl]
822692008.11.25 18:20sell10.50usdcad1.22351.22111.21852008.11.25 18:241.2211-157.500.000.002 063.54
 30013Firebird v3.2[sl]
821532008.11.25 17:00sell14.00audusd0.64790.64690.64292008.11.25 17:490.6469-210.000.000.001 400.00
 25531Firebird v3.2[sl]
821422008.11.25 16:55sell13.60eurusd1.30241.30141.29742008.11.25 17:381.3014-204.000.000.001 360.00
 26881Firebird v3.2[sl]
821252008.11.25 16:46sell13.20eurjpy124.63124.52124.132008.11.25 17:00124.52-198.000.000.001 519.46
 26773Firebird v3.2[sl]
821362008.11.25 16:52sell12.40audusd0.65280.65060.64782008.11.25 16:570.6506-186.000.000.002 728.00
 25531Firebird v3.2[sl]
812202008.11.25 07:45buy1.00audusd0.64500.63220.65942008.11.25 16:180.6594-15.000.000.001 440.00
 11274[tp]
811852008.11.25 15:39sell1.00usdchf1.19611.22031.18722008.11.25 16:121.1872-15.000.000.00749.66
 21251[tp]
812192008.11.25 07:45buy1.00audusd0.64500.63220.65392008.11.25 16:100.6539-15.000.000.00890.00
 11272[tp]
812552008.11.25 07:13sell1.00usdcad1.24041.26551.21712008.11.25 16:101.2171-15.000.000.001 914.54
 11285[tp]
811982008.11.25 05:04buy1.00eurusd1.28761.26211.30202008.11.25 15:571.3020-15.000.000.001 440.00
 11004[tp]
812582008.11.25 06:04buy1.00eurjpy123.74121.29125.182008.11.25 15:45125.18-15.000.000.001 495.95
 11264[tp]
812542008.11.25 07:13sell1.00usdcad1.24041.26551.22602008.11.25 15:441.2260-15.000.000.001 174.55
 11283[tp]
811972008.11.25 05:04buy1.00eurusd1.28761.26211.29652008.11.25 15:391.2965-15.000.000.00890.00
 11002[tp]
811742008.11.25 04:47sell2.50usdchf1.19921.19821.19422008.11.25 15:391.1982-37.500.000.00208.65
 30034Firebird v3.2[sl]
812532008.11.25 07:13sell1.00usdcad1.24041.26551.23152008.11.25 15:361.2315-15.000.000.00722.82
 11281[tp]
812252008.11.25 05:29sell2.50usdcad1.23891.23781.23392008.11.25 15:251.2378-37.500.000.00222.17
 30013Firebird v3.2[sl]
812572008.11.25 06:04buy1.00eurjpy123.74121.29124.632008.11.25 10:22124.63-15.000.000.00921.32
 11262[tp]
811682008.11.25 04:37sell2.50audusd0.64760.64540.64262008.11.25 05:220.6454-37.500.000.00550.00
 25531Firebird v3.2[sl]
811652008.11.25 04:18balanceDeposit50 000.00
  -8 002.50 0.00 -869.96 42 319.19
Closed P/L: 33 446.73
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
830482008.11.26 10:10sell16.40audusd0.64560.67560.6406 0.6547-246.000.00-607.62-14 924.00
 25531Firebird v3.2
834172008.11.26 19:23buy1.00audusd0.65150.63860.6659 0.6543-15.000.0020.83280.00
 11274 
834182008.11.26 19:23buy1.00audusd0.65150.63860.6748 0.6543-15.000.0020.83280.00
 11276 
826572008.11.26 17:36sell1.00eurjpy122.32124.79119.99 121.36-15.000.00-55.411 004.71
 11265 
847892008.11.28 13:57sell1.00eurjpy121.86124.32119.53 121.36-15.000.000.00523.28
 11005 
840042008.11.28 15:34buy1.00usdcad1.24471.22011.2536 1.2384-15.000.000.00-508.72
 11282 
840052008.11.28 15:34buy1.00usdcad1.24471.22011.2591 1.2384-15.000.000.00-508.72
 11284 
840062008.11.28 15:34buy1.00usdcad1.24471.22011.2680 1.2384-15.000.000.00-508.72
 11286 
847852008.11.28 14:34buy1.00usdcad1.24361.21901.2580 1.2384-15.000.000.00-419.90
 11004 
847862008.11.28 14:34buy1.00usdcad1.24361.21901.2669 1.2384-15.000.000.00-419.90
 11006 
839842008.11.28 13:57buy1.00usdchf1.20911.18521.2235 1.2141-15.000.000.00411.83
 21254 
839852008.11.28 13:57buy1.00usdchf1.20911.18521.2324 1.2141-15.000.000.00411.83
 21256 
811782008.11.25 19:24sell1.00usdjpy95.0796.9994.18 95.55-15.000.00-28.85-502.35
 11291 
811792008.11.25 19:24sell1.00usdjpy95.0796.9993.63 95.55-15.000.00-28.85-502.35
 11293 
811802008.11.25 19:24sell1.00usdjpy95.0796.9992.74 95.55-15.000.00-28.85-502.35
 11295 
858042008.11.28 19:04buy20.40eurjpy121.33118.33121.63 121.33-306.000.000.000.00
 26773Firebird v3.2
  -762.00 0.00 -707.92 -15 885.36
 Floating P/L: -17 355.28
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
839952008.11.27 01:00sell stop1.00audusd0.64080.65380.6319 0.6543
 11271 
839982008.11.27 01:01sell stop1.00audusd0.64080.65380.6264 0.6543
 11273 
839992008.11.27 01:01sell stop1.00audusd0.64080.65380.6175 0.6543
 11275 
847842008.11.28 01:00buy stop1.00eurusd1.30361.27781.3125 1.2700
 11002 
844622008.11.27 14:04sell stop1.00usdcad1.21771.24231.2088 1.2384
 11281 
844632008.11.27 14:04sell stop1.00usdcad1.21771.24231.2033 1.2384
 11283 
844642008.11.27 14:05sell stop1.00usdcad1.21771.24231.1944 1.2384
 11285 
847872008.11.28 01:00sell stop1.00usdcad1.21901.24361.2101 1.2384
 11001 
839862008.11.27 01:00sell stop1.00usdchf1.18521.20911.1763 1.2141
 21251 
839872008.11.27 01:00sell stop1.00usdchf1.18521.20911.1708 1.2141
 21253 
839882008.11.27 01:00sell stop1.00usdchf1.18521.20911.1619 1.2141
 21255 
839962008.11.27 01:01buy stop1.00usdjpy96.4094.4997.29 95.55
 11292 
840002008.11.27 01:01buy stop1.00usdjpy96.4094.4997.84 95.55
 11294 
840012008.11.27 01:01buy stop1.00usdjpy96.4094.4998.73 95.55
 11296 
847882008.11.28 01:00sell stop1.00usdjpy94.4196.3292.97 95.54
 11003 
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 50 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 33 446.73 Floating P/L: -17 355.28 Margin: 42 700.56
Balance: 83 446.73 Equity: 66 091.45 Free Margin: 23 390.89