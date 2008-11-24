Interbank FX, LLC
|Account:
|Name:
|Currency: USD
|2008 November 25, 00:19
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|130299497
|2008.11.24 23:44
|sell
|1.00
|eurusdm
|1.2924
|0.0000
|1.2891
|2008.11.25 00:11
|1.2891
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|33.00
|130293249
|2008.11.24 22:48
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpym
|97.11
|0.00
|96.80
|2008.11.25 00:05
|96.94
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|17.54
|130295441
|2008.11.24 23:06
|sell
|1.00
|eurjpym
|125.43
|0.00
|125.20
|2008.11.24 23:54
|125.20
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|23.74
|130272057
|2008.11.24 20:45
|sell
|1.00
|usdchfm
|1.1954
|0.0000
|1.1925
|2008.11.24 21:58
|1.1925
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|24.32
|130272114
|2008.11.24 20:46
|buy
|1.00
|eurjpym
|125.43
|0.00
|125.75
|2008.11.24 21:56
|125.75
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|32.92
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|131.52
|Closed P/L:
|131.52
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|131.52
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|49 031.70
|Equity:
|49 031.70
|Free Margin:
|49 031.70