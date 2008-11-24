Interbank FX, LLC

Account: Name: Currency: USD 2008 November 25, 00:19
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
1302994972008.11.24 23:44sell1.00eurusdm1.29240.00001.28912008.11.25 00:111.28910.000.000.0033.00
1302932492008.11.24 22:48sell1.00usdjpym97.110.0096.802008.11.25 00:0596.940.000.000.0017.54
1302954412008.11.24 23:06sell1.00eurjpym125.430.00125.202008.11.24 23:54125.200.000.000.0023.74
1302720572008.11.24 20:45sell1.00usdchfm1.19540.00001.19252008.11.24 21:581.19250.000.000.0024.32
1302721142008.11.24 20:46buy1.00eurjpym125.430.00125.752008.11.24 21:56125.750.000.000.0032.92
  0.00 0.00 0.00 131.52
Closed P/L: 131.52
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 131.52 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 49 031.70 Equity: 49 031.70 Free Margin: 49 031.70