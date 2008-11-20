|Account: 2198663
|Name: envelope213test
|Currency: USD
|2008 November 28, 18:38
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|129464643
|2008.11.20 14:13
|balance
|Deposit
|50 000.00
|129978765
|2008.11.24 00:00
|sell
|0.01
|gbpcad
|1.8914
|1.8907
|0.0000
|2008.11.24 07:58
|1.8907
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.55
|130215593
|2008.11.24 17:00
|sell
|0.01
|usdcad
|1.2248
|1.2238
|0.0000
|2008.11.25 13:50
|1.2238
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|0.82
|130569709
|2008.11.25 17:00
|sell
|0.01
|eurgbp
|0.8488
|0.8431
|0.0000
|2008.11.25 19:41
|0.8431
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.79
|130666190
|2008.11.26 00:00
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.5422
|1.5390
|0.0000
|2008.11.26 00:34
|1.5390
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.20
|130680660
|2008.11.26 01:00
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.5395
|1.5366
|0.0000
|2008.11.26 04:33
|1.5366
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.90
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|16.26
|Closed P/L:
|16.27
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|130731174
|2008.11.26 08:00
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|94.92
|0.00
|0.00
|95.61
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.20
|-7.22
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.20
|-7.22
|Floating P/L:
|-7.42
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|50 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|16.27
|Floating P/L:
|-7.42
|Margin:
|2.50
|Balance:
|50 016.27
|Equity:
|50 008.85
|Free Margin:
|50 006.35
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|16.27
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|16.27
|Profit Factor:
|Expected Payoff:
|3.25
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.00% (0.00)
|Total Trades:
|5
|Short Positions (won %):
|5 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|0 (0.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|5 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|8.79
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|3.25
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|5 (16.27)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|16.27 (5)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|5
|consecutive losses:
|0