Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 2198663 Name: envelope213test Currency: USD 2008 November 28, 18:38
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
1294646432008.11.20 14:13balanceDeposit50 000.00
1299787652008.11.24 00:00sell0.01gbpcad1.89141.89070.00002008.11.24 07:581.89070.000.000.000.55
1302155932008.11.24 17:00sell0.01usdcad1.22481.22380.00002008.11.25 13:501.22380.000.000.010.82
1305697092008.11.25 17:00sell0.01eurgbp0.84880.84310.00002008.11.25 19:410.84310.000.000.008.79
1306661902008.11.26 00:00sell0.01gbpusd1.54221.53900.00002008.11.26 00:341.53900.000.000.003.20
1306806602008.11.26 01:00sell0.01gbpusd1.53951.53660.00002008.11.26 04:331.53660.000.000.002.90
  0.00 0.00 0.01 16.26
Closed P/L: 16.27
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
1307311742008.11.26 08:00sell0.01usdjpy94.920.000.00 95.610.000.00-0.20-7.22
  0.00 0.00 -0.20 -7.22
 Floating P/L: -7.42
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 50 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 16.27 Floating P/L: -7.42 Margin: 2.50
Balance: 50 016.27 Equity: 50 008.85 Free Margin: 50 006.35
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 16.27 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 16.27
Profit Factor: Expected Payoff: 3.25  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 0.00 (0.00%) Relative Drawdown: 0.00% (0.00)
 
Total Trades: 5 Short Positions (won %): 5 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 0 (0.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 5 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 8.79 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 3.25 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 5 (16.27) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 16.27 (5) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 5 consecutive losses: 0