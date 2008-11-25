|Account: 38103
|Name: Waddah_Attar Win 2008
|Currency: USD
|2008 December 10, 18:07
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|3759474
|2008.11.25 22:15
|sell
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.8443
|0.8475
|0.8438
|2008.11.25 23:15
|0.8438
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.74
|
|9815756
|BankingFX-Diamond[tp]
|3760077
|2008.11.25 23:18
|buy
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.8435
|0.8403
|0.8440
|2008.11.25 23:21
|0.8440
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.73
|
|9815756
|BankingFX-Diamond[tp]
|3760447
|2008.11.26 00:02
|sell
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.8455
|0.8487
|0.8450
|2008.11.26 00:18
|0.8450
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.72
|
|9815756
|BankingFX-Diamond[tp]
|3761164
|2008.11.26 01:19
|sell
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.8461
|0.8493
|0.8456
|2008.11.26 01:40
|0.8456
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.70
|
|9815756
|BankingFX-Diamond[tp]
|3780560
|2008.11.26 22:13
|buy
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.8399
|0.8367
|0.8404
|2008.11.26 22:28
|0.8404
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.66
|
|9815756
|BankingFX-Diamond[tp]
|3781174
|2008.11.26 23:01
|buy
|0.20
|eurgbp
|0.8397
|0.8365
|0.8402
|2008.11.26 23:06
|0.8402
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.33
|
|9815756
|BankingFX-Diamond[tp]
|3781999
|2008.11.27 01:26
|sell
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.8415
|0.8447
|0.8410
|2008.11.27 01:37
|0.8410
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.66
|
|9815756
|BankingFX-Diamond[tp]
|3793798
|2008.11.27 22:16
|buy
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.8373
|0.8341
|0.8378
|2008.11.27 22:26
|0.8378
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.69
|
|9815756
|BankingFX-Diamond[tp]
|3794354
|2008.11.27 22:47
|buy
|0.30
|eurgbp
|0.8372
|0.8340
|0.8377
|2008.11.27 22:48
|0.8377
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|23.11
|
|9815756
|BankingFX-Diamond[tp]
|3842111
|2008.12.01 22:26
|buy
|0.40
|eurgbp
|0.8480
|0.8448
|0.8485
|2008.12.02 00:49
|0.8482
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|11.88
|
|9815756
|BankingFX-Diamond
|3844056
|2008.12.02 01:37
|buy
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.8468
|0.8436
|0.8473
|2008.12.02 01:56
|0.8473
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.45
|
|9815756
|BankingFX-Diamond[tp]
|3860012
|2008.12.02 21:17
|sell
|0.03
|eurgbp
|0.8533
|0.8564
|0.8526
|2008.12.02 22:19
|0.8530
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.34
|
|654879
|Your_LuckyEURGBP
|3860990
|2008.12.02 22:20
|sell
|0.03
|eurgbp
|0.8529
|0.8560
|0.8522
|2008.12.02 22:59
|0.8522
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.14
|
|654879
|Your_LuckyEURGBP[tp]
|3861591
|2008.12.02 23:02
|sell
|0.03
|eurgbp
|0.8529
|0.8560
|0.8522
|2008.12.03 00:03
|0.8526
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.34
|
|654879
|Your_LuckyEURGBP
|3861815
|2008.12.02 23:18
|buy
|0.03
|eurgbp
|0.8523
|0.8492
|0.8530
|2008.12.02 23:28
|0.8530
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.13
|
|654879
|Your_LuckyEURGBP[tp]
|3862296
|2008.12.03 00:05
|buy
|0.03
|eurgbp
|0.8523
|0.8492
|0.8530
|2008.12.03 00:35
|0.8530
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.13
|
|654879
|Your_LuckyEURGBP[tp]
|3862532
|2008.12.03 00:35
|sell
|0.03
|eurgbp
|0.8528
|0.8559
|0.8521
|2008.12.03 01:54
|0.8525
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.34
|
|654879
|Your_LuckyEURGBP
|3862573
|2008.12.03 00:37
|sell
|0.20
|eurgbp
|0.8532
|0.8564
|0.8527
|2008.12.03 00:59
|0.8527
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.91
|
|9815756
|BankingFX-Diamond[tp]
|3863235
|2008.12.03 02:09
|sell
|0.03
|eurgbp
|0.8532
|0.8563
|0.8525
|2008.12.03 02:51
|0.8525
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.13
|
|654879
|Your_LuckyEURGBP[tp]
|3863467
|2008.12.03 02:51
|buy
|0.03
|eurgbp
|0.8525
|0.8494
|0.8532
|2008.12.03 03:10
|0.8532
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.13
|
|654879
|Your_LuckyEURGBP[tp]
|3863975
|2008.12.03 03:55
|buy
|0.03
|eurgbp
|0.8524
|0.8493
|0.8531
|2008.12.03 04:33
|0.8531
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.13
|
|654879
|Your_LuckyEURGBP[tp]
|3878596
|2008.12.03 21:00
|sell
|0.05
|eurgbp
|0.8597
|0.8628
|0.8590
|2008.12.03 21:02
|0.8590
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.15
|
|654879
|Your_LuckyEURGBP[tp]
|3878931
|2008.12.03 21:17
|sell
|0.05
|eurgbp
|0.8594
|0.8625
|0.8587
|2008.12.04 01:18
|0.8598
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|-2.95
|
|654879
|Your_LuckyEURGBP
|3879292
|2008.12.03 21:42
|buy
|0.05
|eurgbp
|0.8588
|0.8557
|0.8595
|2008.12.03 21:44
|0.8595
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.16
|
|654879
|Your_LuckyEURGBP[tp]
|3879800
|2008.12.03 22:00
|sell
|0.20
|eurgbp
|0.8605
|0.8637
|0.8600
|2008.12.03 22:02
|0.8600
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.78
|
|9815756
|BankingFX-Diamond[tp]
|3880043
|2008.12.03 22:20
|sell
|0.30
|eurgbp
|0.8606
|0.8638
|0.8601
|2008.12.03 22:29
|0.8601
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|22.17
|
|9815756
|BankingFX-Diamond[tp]
|3881037
|2008.12.04 00:21
|buy
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.8596
|0.8564
|0.8601
|2008.12.04 00:42
|0.8601
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.39
|
|9815756
|BankingFX-Diamond[tp]
|3881761
|2008.12.04 01:47
|sell
|0.05
|eurgbp
|0.8603
|0.8634
|0.8596
|2008.12.04 04:12
|0.8600
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.22
|
|654879
|Your_LuckyEURGBP
|3898835
|2008.12.04 21:02
|buy
|0.05
|eurgbp
|0.8669
|0.8638
|0.8676
|2008.12.04 21:03
|0.8676
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.15
|
|654879
|Your_LuckyEURGBP[tp]
|3898916
|2008.12.04 21:04
|sell
|0.05
|eurgbp
|0.8678
|0.8709
|0.8671
|2008.12.04 21:47
|0.8705
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-19.83
|
|654879
|Your_LuckyEURGBP
|3900234
|2008.12.04 22:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.8712
|0.8744
|0.8707
|2008.12.04 22:09
|0.8707
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.34
|
|9815756
|BankingFX-Diamond[tp]
|3900735
|2008.12.04 22:51
|sell
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.8714
|0.8746
|0.8709
|2008.12.04 22:59
|0.8709
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.35
|
|9815756
|BankingFX-Diamond[tp]
|3900790
|2008.12.04 23:00
|buy
|0.09
|eurgbp
|0.8706
|0.8675
|0.8713
|2008.12.05 02:12
|0.8706
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|0.00
|
|654879
|Your_LuckyEURGBP
|3900934
|2008.12.04 23:03
|buy
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.8694
|0.8662
|0.8699
|2008.12.04 23:22
|0.8699
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.33
|
|9815756
|BankingFX-Diamond[tp]
|3901206
|2008.12.04 23:22
|sell
|0.08
|eurgbp
|0.8703
|0.8734
|0.8696
|2008.12.04 23:39
|0.8696
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.22
|
|654879
|Your_LuckyEURGBP[tp]
|3902176
|2008.12.05 01:30
|sell
|0.09
|eurgbp
|0.8704
|0.8735
|0.8697
|2008.12.05 01:54
|0.8697
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.24
|
|654879
|Your_LuckyEURGBP[tp]
|3902469
|2008.12.05 02:01
|sell
|0.09
|eurgbp
|0.8703
|0.8734
|0.8696
|2008.12.05 03:30
|0.8699
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.29
|
|654879
|Your_LuckyEURGBP
|3902925
|2008.12.05 03:34
|buy
|0.09
|eurgbp
|0.8695
|0.8664
|0.8702
|2008.12.05 04:08
|0.8702
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.24
|
|654879
|Your_LuckyEURGBP[tp]
|3903114
|2008.12.05 04:12
|sell
|0.09
|eurgbp
|0.8703
|0.8734
|0.8696
|2008.12.05 04:12
|0.8696
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.25
|
|654879
|Your_LuckyEURGBP[tp]
|3903123
|2008.12.05 04:12
|buy
|0.09
|eurgbp
|0.8694
|0.8663
|0.8701
|2008.12.05 04:12
|0.8701
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.26
|
|654879
|Your_LuckyEURGBP[tp]
|3903144
|2008.12.05 04:12
|sell
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.8703
|0.8734
|0.8696
|2008.12.05 04:45
|0.8696
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.27
|
|654879
|Your_LuckyEURGBP[tp]
|3919135
|2008.12.07 23:05
|buy
|0.06
|eurgbp
|0.8639
|0.8608
|0.8646
|2008.12.07 23:58
|0.8646
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.18
|
|654879
|Your_LuckyEURGBP[tp]
|3919215
|2008.12.07 23:12
|buy
|0.23
|eurgbp
|0.8639
|0.8594
|0.0000
|2008.12.08 00:07
|0.8648
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.45
|
|464285
|Your_LuckyEURGBP
|3919228
|2008.12.07 23:13
|buy
|0.19
|eurgbp
|0.8639
|0.8594
|0.0000
|2008.12.08 00:07
|0.8648
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|25.16
|
|464285
|Your_LuckyEURGBP
|3919672
|2008.12.08 00:07
|sell
|0.05
|eurgbp
|0.8649
|0.8679
|0.8643
|2008.12.08 07:12
|0.8643
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.44
|
|2008112102
| [tp]
|3933884
|2008.12.08 21:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.8669
|0.8639
|0.8674
|2008.12.08 21:12
|0.8671
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.98
|
|2008112102
|
|3933916
|2008.12.08 21:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.8669
|0.8639
|0.8674
|2008.12.08 21:12
|0.8669
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|2008112102
|
|3933920
|2008.12.08 21:00
|buy
|0.09
|eurgbp
|0.8670
|0.8640
|0.8675
|2008.12.08 21:12
|0.8671
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.34
|
|2008112102
|
|3933921
|2008.12.08 21:00
|buy
|0.08
|eurgbp
|0.8670
|0.8640
|0.8675
|2008.12.08 21:12
|0.8669
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.20
|
|2008112102
|
|3933923
|2008.12.08 21:00
|buy
|0.08
|eurgbp
|0.8669
|0.8639
|0.8674
|2008.12.08 21:12
|0.8671
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.39
|
|2008112102
|
|3933924
|2008.12.08 21:00
|buy
|0.07
|eurgbp
|0.8669
|0.8639
|0.8674
|2008.12.08 21:12
|0.8669
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|2008112102
|
|3934175
|2008.12.08 21:12
|buy
|0.03
|eurgbp
|0.8674
|0.8644
|0.8679
|2008.12.08 21:29
|0.8679
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.24
|
|2008112102
| [tp]
|3934177
|2008.12.08 21:12
|buy
|0.03
|eurgbp
|0.8676
|0.8646
|0.8681
|2008.12.08 21:29
|0.8681
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.24
|
|2008112102
| [tp]
|3934431
|2008.12.08 21:29
|buy
|0.03
|eurgbp
|0.8681
|0.8651
|0.8686
|2008.12.08 22:25
|0.8686
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.24
|
|2008112102
| [tp]
|3934473
|2008.12.08 21:32
|buy
|0.03
|eurgbp
|0.8681
|0.8651
|0.8686
|2008.12.08 22:25
|0.8686
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.24
|
|2008112102
| [tp]
|3934513
|2008.12.08 21:35
|buy
|0.03
|eurgbp
|0.8679
|0.8649
|0.8684
|2008.12.08 21:55
|0.8684
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.24
|
|2008112102
| [tp]
|3934845
|2008.12.08 21:59
|buy
|0.03
|eurgbp
|0.8679
|0.8649
|0.8684
|2008.12.08 22:21
|0.8684
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.23
|
|2008112102
| [tp]
|3935105
|2008.12.08 22:25
|sell
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.8687
|0.8719
|0.8682
|2008.12.08 23:03
|0.8682
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.45
|
|9815756
|BankingFX-Diamond[tp]
|3935387
|2008.12.08 23:00
|sell
|0.06
|eurgbp
|0.8687
|0.8718
|0.8680
|2008.12.09 00:11
|0.8680
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|6.26
|
|654879
|Your_LuckyEURGBP[tp]
|3935413
|2008.12.08 23:00
|sell
|0.09
|eurgbp
|0.8689
|0.8734
|0.8682
|2008.12.08 23:03
|0.8682
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.39
|
|464285
|Your_LuckyEURGBP[tp]
|3935449
|2008.12.08 23:01
|sell
|0.09
|eurgbp
|0.8689
|0.8734
|0.8682
|2008.12.08 23:03
|0.8682
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.39
|
|464285
|Your_LuckyEURGBP[tp]
|3935476
|2008.12.08 23:03
|buy
|0.03
|eurgbp
|0.8682
|0.8652
|0.8687
|2008.12.08 23:04
|0.8687
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.24
|
|2008112102
| [tp]
|3935494
|2008.12.08 23:04
|sell
|0.11
|eurgbp
|0.8691
|0.8736
|0.8684
|2008.12.08 23:34
|0.8685
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.84
|
|464285
|Your_LuckyEURGBP
|3935507
|2008.12.08 23:04
|sell
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.8691
|0.8736
|0.8684
|2008.12.08 23:35
|0.8684
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.42
|
|464285
|Your_LuckyEURGBP[tp]
|3935540
|2008.12.08 23:12
|buy
|0.03
|eurgbp
|0.8688
|0.8658
|0.8693
|2008.12.08 23:31
|0.8693
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.23
|
|2008112102
| [tp]
|3935542
|2008.12.08 23:12
|buy
|0.03
|eurgbp
|0.8688
|0.8658
|0.8693
|2008.12.08 23:31
|0.8693
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.23
|
|2008112102
| [tp]
|3935543
|2008.12.08 23:13
|buy
|0.03
|eurgbp
|0.8688
|0.8658
|0.8693
|2008.12.08 23:31
|0.8693
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.23
|
|2008112102
| [tp]
|3935744
|2008.12.08 23:35
|buy
|0.11
|eurgbp
|0.8684
|0.8639
|0.8691
|2008.12.08 23:38
|0.8691
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.46
|
|464285
|Your_LuckyEURGBP[tp]
|3935835
|2008.12.08 23:38
|sell
|0.11
|eurgbp
|0.8689
|0.8734
|0.8682
|2008.12.08 23:43
|0.8682
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.46
|
|464285
|Your_LuckyEURGBP[tp]
|3935839
|2008.12.08 23:38
|sell
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.8691
|0.8736
|0.8684
|2008.12.08 23:43
|0.8684
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.43
|
|464285
|Your_LuckyEURGBP[tp]
|3935895
|2008.12.08 23:46
|sell
|0.11
|eurgbp
|0.8689
|0.8734
|0.8682
|2008.12.09 00:09
|0.8682
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|11.47
|
|464285
|Your_LuckyEURGBP[tp]
|3935899
|2008.12.08 23:46
|sell
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.8689
|0.8734
|0.8682
|2008.12.09 00:09
|0.8682
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|10.42
|
|464285
|Your_LuckyEURGBP[tp]
|3955348
|2008.12.09 22:50
|sell
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.8764
|0.8796
|0.8759
|2008.12.09 22:52
|0.8759
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.38
|
|9815756
|BankingFX-Diamond[tp]
|3955392
|2008.12.09 22:51
|sell
|0.07
|eurgbp
|0.8761
|0.8792
|0.8754
|2008.12.10 00:24
|0.8758
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|3.10
|
|654879
|Your_LuckyEURGBP
|3955397
|2008.12.09 22:51
|sell
|0.09
|eurgbp
|0.8761
|0.8798
|0.8754
|2008.12.10 00:07
|0.8758
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|3.98
|
|464285
|Your_LuckyEURGBP
|3955432
|2008.12.09 22:53
|sell
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.8763
|0.8795
|0.8758
|2008.12.09 22:55
|0.8758
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.38
|
|9815756
|BankingFX-Diamond[tp]
|3955545
|2008.12.09 22:58
|sell
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.8763
|0.8795
|0.8758
|2008.12.09 23:04
|0.8758
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.39
|
|9815756
|BankingFX-Diamond[tp]
|3955695
|2008.12.09 23:09
|sell
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.8763
|0.8795
|0.8758
|2008.12.09 23:38
|0.8758
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.38
|
|9815756
|BankingFX-Diamond[tp]
|3955944
|2008.12.09 23:38
|buy
|0.09
|eurgbp
|0.8759
|0.8722
|0.8766
|2008.12.09 23:46
|0.8766
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.30
|
|464285
|Your_LuckyEURGBP[tp]
|3955963
|2008.12.09 23:40
|buy
|0.07
|eurgbp
|0.8756
|0.8725
|0.8763
|2008.12.09 23:41
|0.8763
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.23
|
|654879
|Your_LuckyEURGBP[tp]
|3956286
|2008.12.10 00:24
|buy
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.8759
|0.8722
|0.8766
|2008.12.10 01:04
|0.8766
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.33
|
|464285
|Your_LuckyEURGBP[tp]
|3956487
|2008.12.10 01:02
|sell
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.8763
|0.8800
|0.8756
|2008.12.10 02:07
|0.8760
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.42
|
|464285
|Your_LuckyEURGBP
|3956508
|2008.12.10 01:04
|sell
|0.07
|eurgbp
|0.8766
|0.8797
|0.8759
|2008.12.10 01:05
|0.8760
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.21
|
|654879
|Your_LuckyEURGBP
|3956520
|2008.12.10 01:05
|sell
|0.09
|eurgbp
|0.8766
|0.8803
|0.8759
|2008.12.10 02:05
|0.8762
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.31
|
|464285
|Your_LuckyEURGBP
|3956585
|2008.12.10 01:05
|sell
|0.07
|eurgbp
|0.8766
|0.8797
|0.8759
|2008.12.10 02:06
|0.8762
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.13
|
|654879
|Your_LuckyEURGBP
|3957034
|2008.12.10 02:07
|buy
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.8758
|0.8721
|0.8765
|2008.12.10 02:30
|0.8765
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.32
|
|464285
|Your_LuckyEURGBP[tp]
|3957048
|2008.12.10 02:08
|buy
|0.07
|eurgbp
|0.8756
|0.8725
|0.8763
|2008.12.10 02:18
|0.8763
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.22
|
|654879
|Your_LuckyEURGBP[tp]
|3957062
|2008.12.10 02:08
|buy
|0.09
|eurgbp
|0.8756
|0.8719
|0.8763
|2008.12.10 02:18
|0.8763
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.29
|
|464285
|Your_LuckyEURGBP[tp]
|3957116
|2008.12.10 02:14
|buy
|0.09
|eurgbp
|0.8753
|0.8716
|0.8760
|2008.12.10 02:17
|0.8760
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.29
|
|464285
|Your_LuckyEURGBP[tp]
|3957200
|2008.12.10 02:18
|sell
|0.09
|eurgbp
|0.8764
|0.8801
|0.8757
|2008.12.10 03:18
|0.8758
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.98
|
|464285
|Your_LuckyEURGBP
|3957288
|2008.12.10 02:30
|sell
|0.08
|eurgbp
|0.8763
|0.8794
|0.8756
|2008.12.10 03:35
|0.8760
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.54
|
|654879
|Your_LuckyEURGBP
|3957297
|2008.12.10 02:30
|sell
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.8766
|0.8803
|0.8759
|2008.12.10 03:11
|0.8759
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.35
|
|464285
|Your_LuckyEURGBP[tp]
|3957555
|2008.12.10 03:27
|sell
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.8760
|0.8797
|0.8753
|2008.12.10 04:38
|0.8757
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.44
|
|464285
|Your_LuckyEURGBP
|3957567
|2008.12.10 03:29
|sell
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.8763
|0.8800
|0.8756
|2008.12.10 04:24
|0.8756
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.34
|
|464285
|Your_LuckyEURGBP[tp]
|3957636
|2008.12.10 04:02
|buy
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.8758
|0.8721
|0.8765
|2008.12.10 04:43
|0.8765
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.33
|
|464285
|Your_LuckyEURGBP[tp]
|3957723
|2008.12.10 04:24
|buy
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.8756
|0.8719
|0.8763
|2008.12.10 04:33
|0.8763
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.34
|
|464285
|Your_LuckyEURGBP[tp]
|3957739
|2008.12.10 04:33
|sell
|0.11
|eurgbp
|0.8763
|0.8800
|0.8756
|2008.12.10 04:37
|0.8756
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.39
|
|464285
|Your_LuckyEURGBP[tp]
|3957760
|2008.12.10 04:37
|buy
|0.08
|eurgbp
|0.8756
|0.8725
|0.8763
|2008.12.10 04:41
|0.8763
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.26
|
|654879
|Your_LuckyEURGBP[tp]
|3957782
|2008.12.10 04:41
|sell
|0.11
|eurgbp
|0.8763
|0.8800
|0.8756
|2008.12.10 05:46
|0.8760
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.88
|
|464285
|Your_LuckyEURGBP
|3957808
|2008.12.10 04:43
|sell
|0.08
|eurgbp
|0.8766
|0.8797
|0.8759
|2008.12.10 05:43
|0.8763
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.54
|
|654879
|Your_LuckyEURGBP
|3957820
|2008.12.10 04:43
|sell
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.8766
|0.8803
|0.8759
|2008.12.10 05:43
|0.8763
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.44
|
|464285
|Your_LuckyEURGBP
|3958040
|2008.12.10 05:47
|buy
|0.11
|eurgbp
|0.8758
|0.8721
|0.8765
|2008.12.10 06:27
|0.8765
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.38
|
|464285
|Your_LuckyEURGBP[tp]
|3958082
|2008.12.10 05:55
|sell
|0.11
|eurgbp
|0.8763
|0.8800
|0.8756
|2008.12.10 06:56
|0.8760
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.87
|
|464285
|Your_LuckyEURGBP
|3958188
|2008.12.10 06:27
|sell
|0.11
|eurgbp
|0.8766
|0.8803
|0.8759
|2008.12.10 07:09
|0.8759
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.39
|
|464285
|Your_LuckyEURGBP[tp]
|3958194
|2008.12.10 06:28
|sell
|0.07
|eurgbp
|0.8766
|0.8797
|0.8759
|2008.12.10 07:09
|0.8759
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.25
|
|654879
|Your_LuckyEURGBP[tp]
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|717.89
|Closed P/L:
|717.90
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|717.90
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|1 410.40
|Equity:
|1 410.40
|Free Margin:
|1 410.40
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|741.87
|Gross Loss:
|23.97
|Total Net Profit:
|717.90
|Profit Factor:
|30.95
|Expected Payoff:
|6.84
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|19.83 (2.20%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|2.20% (19.83)
|
|Total Trades:
|105
|Short Positions (won %):
|56 (96.43%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|49 (95.92%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|101 (96.19%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|4 (3.81%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|30.45
|loss trade:
|-19.83
|Average
|profit trade:
|7.35
|loss trade:
|-5.99
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|54 (374.79)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-19.83)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|374.79 (54)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-19.83 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|20
|consecutive losses:
|1