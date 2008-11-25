Activtrades Ltd

Account: 38103 Name: Waddah_Attar Win 2008 Currency: USD 2008 December 10, 18:07
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
37594742008.11.25 22:15sell0.10eurgbp0.84430.84750.84382008.11.25 23:150.84380.000.000.007.74
 9815756BankingFX-Diamond[tp]
37600772008.11.25 23:18buy0.10eurgbp0.84350.84030.84402008.11.25 23:210.84400.000.000.007.73
 9815756BankingFX-Diamond[tp]
37604472008.11.26 00:02sell0.10eurgbp0.84550.84870.84502008.11.26 00:180.84500.000.000.007.72
 9815756BankingFX-Diamond[tp]
37611642008.11.26 01:19sell0.10eurgbp0.84610.84930.84562008.11.26 01:400.84560.000.000.007.70
 9815756BankingFX-Diamond[tp]
37805602008.11.26 22:13buy0.10eurgbp0.83990.83670.84042008.11.26 22:280.84040.000.000.007.66
 9815756BankingFX-Diamond[tp]
37811742008.11.26 23:01buy0.20eurgbp0.83970.83650.84022008.11.26 23:060.84020.000.000.0015.33
 9815756BankingFX-Diamond[tp]
37819992008.11.27 01:26sell0.10eurgbp0.84150.84470.84102008.11.27 01:370.84100.000.000.007.66
 9815756BankingFX-Diamond[tp]
37937982008.11.27 22:16buy0.10eurgbp0.83730.83410.83782008.11.27 22:260.83780.000.000.007.69
 9815756BankingFX-Diamond[tp]
37943542008.11.27 22:47buy0.30eurgbp0.83720.83400.83772008.11.27 22:480.83770.000.000.0023.11
 9815756BankingFX-Diamond[tp]
38421112008.12.01 22:26buy0.40eurgbp0.84800.84480.84852008.12.02 00:490.84820.000.00-0.0611.88
 9815756BankingFX-Diamond
38440562008.12.02 01:37buy0.10eurgbp0.84680.84360.84732008.12.02 01:560.84730.000.000.007.45
 9815756BankingFX-Diamond[tp]
38600122008.12.02 21:17sell0.03eurgbp0.85330.85640.85262008.12.02 22:190.85300.000.000.001.34
 654879Your_LuckyEURGBP
38609902008.12.02 22:20sell0.03eurgbp0.85290.85600.85222008.12.02 22:590.85220.000.000.003.14
 654879Your_LuckyEURGBP[tp]
38615912008.12.02 23:02sell0.03eurgbp0.85290.85600.85222008.12.03 00:030.85260.000.000.001.34
 654879Your_LuckyEURGBP
38618152008.12.02 23:18buy0.03eurgbp0.85230.84920.85302008.12.02 23:280.85300.000.000.003.13
 654879Your_LuckyEURGBP[tp]
38622962008.12.03 00:05buy0.03eurgbp0.85230.84920.85302008.12.03 00:350.85300.000.000.003.13
 654879Your_LuckyEURGBP[tp]
38625322008.12.03 00:35sell0.03eurgbp0.85280.85590.85212008.12.03 01:540.85250.000.000.001.34
 654879Your_LuckyEURGBP
38625732008.12.03 00:37sell0.20eurgbp0.85320.85640.85272008.12.03 00:590.85270.000.000.0014.91
 9815756BankingFX-Diamond[tp]
38632352008.12.03 02:09sell0.03eurgbp0.85320.85630.85252008.12.03 02:510.85250.000.000.003.13
 654879Your_LuckyEURGBP[tp]
38634672008.12.03 02:51buy0.03eurgbp0.85250.84940.85322008.12.03 03:100.85320.000.000.003.13
 654879Your_LuckyEURGBP[tp]
38639752008.12.03 03:55buy0.03eurgbp0.85240.84930.85312008.12.03 04:330.85310.000.000.003.13
 654879Your_LuckyEURGBP[tp]
38785962008.12.03 21:00sell0.05eurgbp0.85970.86280.85902008.12.03 21:020.85900.000.000.005.15
 654879Your_LuckyEURGBP[tp]
38789312008.12.03 21:17sell0.05eurgbp0.85940.86250.85872008.12.04 01:180.85980.000.000.02-2.95
 654879Your_LuckyEURGBP
38792922008.12.03 21:42buy0.05eurgbp0.85880.85570.85952008.12.03 21:440.85950.000.000.005.16
 654879Your_LuckyEURGBP[tp]
38798002008.12.03 22:00sell0.20eurgbp0.86050.86370.86002008.12.03 22:020.86000.000.000.0014.78
 9815756BankingFX-Diamond[tp]
38800432008.12.03 22:20sell0.30eurgbp0.86060.86380.86012008.12.03 22:290.86010.000.000.0022.17
 9815756BankingFX-Diamond[tp]
38810372008.12.04 00:21buy0.10eurgbp0.85960.85640.86012008.12.04 00:420.86010.000.000.007.39
 9815756BankingFX-Diamond[tp]
38817612008.12.04 01:47sell0.05eurgbp0.86030.86340.85962008.12.04 04:120.86000.000.000.002.22
 654879Your_LuckyEURGBP
38988352008.12.04 21:02buy0.05eurgbp0.86690.86380.86762008.12.04 21:030.86760.000.000.005.15
 654879Your_LuckyEURGBP[tp]
38989162008.12.04 21:04sell0.05eurgbp0.86780.87090.86712008.12.04 21:470.87050.000.000.00-19.83
 654879Your_LuckyEURGBP
39002342008.12.04 22:00sell0.10eurgbp0.87120.87440.87072008.12.04 22:090.87070.000.000.007.34
 9815756BankingFX-Diamond[tp]
39007352008.12.04 22:51sell0.10eurgbp0.87140.87460.87092008.12.04 22:590.87090.000.000.007.35
 9815756BankingFX-Diamond[tp]
39007902008.12.04 23:00buy0.09eurgbp0.87060.86750.87132008.12.05 02:120.87060.000.00-0.010.00
 654879Your_LuckyEURGBP
39009342008.12.04 23:03buy0.10eurgbp0.86940.86620.86992008.12.04 23:220.86990.000.000.007.33
 9815756BankingFX-Diamond[tp]
39012062008.12.04 23:22sell0.08eurgbp0.87030.87340.86962008.12.04 23:390.86960.000.000.008.22
 654879Your_LuckyEURGBP[tp]
39021762008.12.05 01:30sell0.09eurgbp0.87040.87350.86972008.12.05 01:540.86970.000.000.009.24
 654879Your_LuckyEURGBP[tp]
39024692008.12.05 02:01sell0.09eurgbp0.87030.87340.86962008.12.05 03:300.86990.000.000.005.29
 654879Your_LuckyEURGBP
39029252008.12.05 03:34buy0.09eurgbp0.86950.86640.87022008.12.05 04:080.87020.000.000.009.24
 654879Your_LuckyEURGBP[tp]
39031142008.12.05 04:12sell0.09eurgbp0.87030.87340.86962008.12.05 04:120.86960.000.000.009.25
 654879Your_LuckyEURGBP[tp]
39031232008.12.05 04:12buy0.09eurgbp0.86940.86630.87012008.12.05 04:120.87010.000.000.009.26
 654879Your_LuckyEURGBP[tp]
39031442008.12.05 04:12sell0.10eurgbp0.87030.87340.86962008.12.05 04:450.86960.000.000.0010.27
 654879Your_LuckyEURGBP[tp]
39191352008.12.07 23:05buy0.06eurgbp0.86390.86080.86462008.12.07 23:580.86460.000.000.006.18
 654879Your_LuckyEURGBP[tp]
39192152008.12.07 23:12buy0.23eurgbp0.86390.85940.00002008.12.08 00:070.86480.000.000.0030.45
 464285Your_LuckyEURGBP
39192282008.12.07 23:13buy0.19eurgbp0.86390.85940.00002008.12.08 00:070.86480.000.000.0025.16
 464285Your_LuckyEURGBP
39196722008.12.08 00:07sell0.05eurgbp0.86490.86790.86432008.12.08 07:120.86430.000.000.004.44
 2008112102 [tp]
39338842008.12.08 21:00buy0.10eurgbp0.86690.86390.86742008.12.08 21:120.86710.000.000.002.98
 2008112102
39339162008.12.08 21:00buy0.10eurgbp0.86690.86390.86742008.12.08 21:120.86690.000.000.000.00
 2008112102
39339202008.12.08 21:00buy0.09eurgbp0.86700.86400.86752008.12.08 21:120.86710.000.000.001.34
 2008112102
39339212008.12.08 21:00buy0.08eurgbp0.86700.86400.86752008.12.08 21:120.86690.000.000.00-1.20
 2008112102
39339232008.12.08 21:00buy0.08eurgbp0.86690.86390.86742008.12.08 21:120.86710.000.000.002.39
 2008112102
39339242008.12.08 21:00buy0.07eurgbp0.86690.86390.86742008.12.08 21:120.86690.000.000.000.00
 2008112102
39341752008.12.08 21:12buy0.03eurgbp0.86740.86440.86792008.12.08 21:290.86790.000.000.002.24
 2008112102 [tp]
39341772008.12.08 21:12buy0.03eurgbp0.86760.86460.86812008.12.08 21:290.86810.000.000.002.24
 2008112102 [tp]
39344312008.12.08 21:29buy0.03eurgbp0.86810.86510.86862008.12.08 22:250.86860.000.000.002.24
 2008112102 [tp]
39344732008.12.08 21:32buy0.03eurgbp0.86810.86510.86862008.12.08 22:250.86860.000.000.002.24
 2008112102 [tp]
39345132008.12.08 21:35buy0.03eurgbp0.86790.86490.86842008.12.08 21:550.86840.000.000.002.24
 2008112102 [tp]
39348452008.12.08 21:59buy0.03eurgbp0.86790.86490.86842008.12.08 22:210.86840.000.000.002.23
 2008112102 [tp]
39351052008.12.08 22:25sell0.10eurgbp0.86870.87190.86822008.12.08 23:030.86820.000.000.007.45
 9815756BankingFX-Diamond[tp]
39353872008.12.08 23:00sell0.06eurgbp0.86870.87180.86802008.12.09 00:110.86800.000.000.016.26
 654879Your_LuckyEURGBP[tp]
39354132008.12.08 23:00sell0.09eurgbp0.86890.87340.86822008.12.08 23:030.86820.000.000.009.39
 464285Your_LuckyEURGBP[tp]
39354492008.12.08 23:01sell0.09eurgbp0.86890.87340.86822008.12.08 23:030.86820.000.000.009.39
 464285Your_LuckyEURGBP[tp]
39354762008.12.08 23:03buy0.03eurgbp0.86820.86520.86872008.12.08 23:040.86870.000.000.002.24
 2008112102 [tp]
39354942008.12.08 23:04sell0.11eurgbp0.86910.87360.86842008.12.08 23:340.86850.000.000.009.84
 464285Your_LuckyEURGBP
39355072008.12.08 23:04sell0.10eurgbp0.86910.87360.86842008.12.08 23:350.86840.000.000.0010.42
 464285Your_LuckyEURGBP[tp]
39355402008.12.08 23:12buy0.03eurgbp0.86880.86580.86932008.12.08 23:310.86930.000.000.002.23
 2008112102 [tp]
39355422008.12.08 23:12buy0.03eurgbp0.86880.86580.86932008.12.08 23:310.86930.000.000.002.23
 2008112102 [tp]
39355432008.12.08 23:13buy0.03eurgbp0.86880.86580.86932008.12.08 23:310.86930.000.000.002.23
 2008112102 [tp]
39357442008.12.08 23:35buy0.11eurgbp0.86840.86390.86912008.12.08 23:380.86910.000.000.0011.46
 464285Your_LuckyEURGBP[tp]
39358352008.12.08 23:38sell0.11eurgbp0.86890.87340.86822008.12.08 23:430.86820.000.000.0011.46
 464285Your_LuckyEURGBP[tp]
39358392008.12.08 23:38sell0.10eurgbp0.86910.87360.86842008.12.08 23:430.86840.000.000.0010.43
 464285Your_LuckyEURGBP[tp]
39358952008.12.08 23:46sell0.11eurgbp0.86890.87340.86822008.12.09 00:090.86820.000.000.0211.47
 464285Your_LuckyEURGBP[tp]
39358992008.12.08 23:46sell0.10eurgbp0.86890.87340.86822008.12.09 00:090.86820.000.000.0110.42
 464285Your_LuckyEURGBP[tp]
39553482008.12.09 22:50sell0.10eurgbp0.87640.87960.87592008.12.09 22:520.87590.000.000.007.38
 9815756BankingFX-Diamond[tp]
39553922008.12.09 22:51sell0.07eurgbp0.87610.87920.87542008.12.10 00:240.87580.000.000.013.10
 654879Your_LuckyEURGBP
39553972008.12.09 22:51sell0.09eurgbp0.87610.87980.87542008.12.10 00:070.87580.000.000.013.98
 464285Your_LuckyEURGBP
39554322008.12.09 22:53sell0.10eurgbp0.87630.87950.87582008.12.09 22:550.87580.000.000.007.38
 9815756BankingFX-Diamond[tp]
39555452008.12.09 22:58sell0.10eurgbp0.87630.87950.87582008.12.09 23:040.87580.000.000.007.39
 9815756BankingFX-Diamond[tp]
39556952008.12.09 23:09sell0.10eurgbp0.87630.87950.87582008.12.09 23:380.87580.000.000.007.38
 9815756BankingFX-Diamond[tp]
39559442008.12.09 23:38buy0.09eurgbp0.87590.87220.87662008.12.09 23:460.87660.000.000.009.30
 464285Your_LuckyEURGBP[tp]
39559632008.12.09 23:40buy0.07eurgbp0.87560.87250.87632008.12.09 23:410.87630.000.000.007.23
 654879Your_LuckyEURGBP[tp]
39562862008.12.10 00:24buy0.10eurgbp0.87590.87220.87662008.12.10 01:040.87660.000.000.0010.33
 464285Your_LuckyEURGBP[tp]
39564872008.12.10 01:02sell0.10eurgbp0.87630.88000.87562008.12.10 02:070.87600.000.000.004.42
 464285Your_LuckyEURGBP
39565082008.12.10 01:04sell0.07eurgbp0.87660.87970.87592008.12.10 01:050.87600.000.000.006.21
 654879Your_LuckyEURGBP
39565202008.12.10 01:05sell0.09eurgbp0.87660.88030.87592008.12.10 02:050.87620.000.000.005.31
 464285Your_LuckyEURGBP
39565852008.12.10 01:05sell0.07eurgbp0.87660.87970.87592008.12.10 02:060.87620.000.000.004.13
 654879Your_LuckyEURGBP
39570342008.12.10 02:07buy0.10eurgbp0.87580.87210.87652008.12.10 02:300.87650.000.000.0010.32
 464285Your_LuckyEURGBP[tp]
39570482008.12.10 02:08buy0.07eurgbp0.87560.87250.87632008.12.10 02:180.87630.000.000.007.22
 654879Your_LuckyEURGBP[tp]
39570622008.12.10 02:08buy0.09eurgbp0.87560.87190.87632008.12.10 02:180.87630.000.000.009.29
 464285Your_LuckyEURGBP[tp]
39571162008.12.10 02:14buy0.09eurgbp0.87530.87160.87602008.12.10 02:170.87600.000.000.009.29
 464285Your_LuckyEURGBP[tp]
39572002008.12.10 02:18sell0.09eurgbp0.87640.88010.87572008.12.10 03:180.87580.000.000.007.98
 464285Your_LuckyEURGBP
39572882008.12.10 02:30sell0.08eurgbp0.87630.87940.87562008.12.10 03:350.87600.000.000.003.54
 654879Your_LuckyEURGBP
39572972008.12.10 02:30sell0.10eurgbp0.87660.88030.87592008.12.10 03:110.87590.000.000.0010.35
 464285Your_LuckyEURGBP[tp]
39575552008.12.10 03:27sell0.10eurgbp0.87600.87970.87532008.12.10 04:380.87570.000.000.004.44
 464285Your_LuckyEURGBP
39575672008.12.10 03:29sell0.10eurgbp0.87630.88000.87562008.12.10 04:240.87560.000.000.0010.34
 464285Your_LuckyEURGBP[tp]
39576362008.12.10 04:02buy0.10eurgbp0.87580.87210.87652008.12.10 04:430.87650.000.000.0010.33
 464285Your_LuckyEURGBP[tp]
39577232008.12.10 04:24buy0.10eurgbp0.87560.87190.87632008.12.10 04:330.87630.000.000.0010.34
 464285Your_LuckyEURGBP[tp]
39577392008.12.10 04:33sell0.11eurgbp0.87630.88000.87562008.12.10 04:370.87560.000.000.0011.39
 464285Your_LuckyEURGBP[tp]
39577602008.12.10 04:37buy0.08eurgbp0.87560.87250.87632008.12.10 04:410.87630.000.000.008.26
 654879Your_LuckyEURGBP[tp]
39577822008.12.10 04:41sell0.11eurgbp0.87630.88000.87562008.12.10 05:460.87600.000.000.004.88
 464285Your_LuckyEURGBP
39578082008.12.10 04:43sell0.08eurgbp0.87660.87970.87592008.12.10 05:430.87630.000.000.003.54
 654879Your_LuckyEURGBP
39578202008.12.10 04:43sell0.10eurgbp0.87660.88030.87592008.12.10 05:430.87630.000.000.004.44
 464285Your_LuckyEURGBP
39580402008.12.10 05:47buy0.11eurgbp0.87580.87210.87652008.12.10 06:270.87650.000.000.0011.38
 464285Your_LuckyEURGBP[tp]
39580822008.12.10 05:55sell0.11eurgbp0.87630.88000.87562008.12.10 06:560.87600.000.000.004.87
 464285Your_LuckyEURGBP
39581882008.12.10 06:27sell0.11eurgbp0.87660.88030.87592008.12.10 07:090.87590.000.000.0011.39
 464285Your_LuckyEURGBP[tp]
39581942008.12.10 06:28sell0.07eurgbp0.87660.87970.87592008.12.10 07:090.87590.000.000.007.25
 654879Your_LuckyEURGBP[tp]
  0.00 0.00 0.01 717.89
Closed P/L: 717.90
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 717.90 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 1 410.40 Equity: 1 410.40 Free Margin: 1 410.40
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 741.87 Gross Loss: 23.97 Total Net Profit: 717.90
Profit Factor: 30.95 Expected Payoff: 6.84  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 19.83 (2.20%) Relative Drawdown: 2.20% (19.83)
 
Total Trades: 105 Short Positions (won %): 56 (96.43%) Long Positions (won %): 49 (95.92%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 101 (96.19%) Loss trades (% of total): 4 (3.81%)
Largest profit trade: 30.45 loss trade: -19.83
Average profit trade: 7.35 loss trade: -5.99
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 54 (374.79) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-19.83)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 374.79 (54) consecutive loss (count): -19.83 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 20 consecutive losses: 1