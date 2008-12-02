|Account: 38103
|Name: Waddah_Attar Win 2008
|Currency: USD
|2008 December 5, 16:29
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|3860012
|2008.12.02 21:17
|sell
|0.03
|eurgbp
|0.8533
|0.8564
|0.8526
|2008.12.02 22:19
|0.8530
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.34
|
|654879
|Your_LuckyEURGBP
|3860990
|2008.12.02 22:20
|sell
|0.03
|eurgbp
|0.8529
|0.8560
|0.8522
|2008.12.02 22:59
|0.8522
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.14
|
|654879
|Your_LuckyEURGBP[tp]
|3861591
|2008.12.02 23:02
|sell
|0.03
|eurgbp
|0.8529
|0.8560
|0.8522
|2008.12.03 00:03
|0.8526
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.34
|
|654879
|Your_LuckyEURGBP
|3861815
|2008.12.02 23:18
|buy
|0.03
|eurgbp
|0.8523
|0.8492
|0.8530
|2008.12.02 23:28
|0.8530
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.13
|
|654879
|Your_LuckyEURGBP[tp]
|3862296
|2008.12.03 00:05
|buy
|0.03
|eurgbp
|0.8523
|0.8492
|0.8530
|2008.12.03 00:35
|0.8530
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.13
|
|654879
|Your_LuckyEURGBP[tp]
|3862532
|2008.12.03 00:35
|sell
|0.03
|eurgbp
|0.8528
|0.8559
|0.8521
|2008.12.03 01:54
|0.8525
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.34
|
|654879
|Your_LuckyEURGBP
|3862573
|2008.12.03 00:37
|sell
|0.20
|eurgbp
|0.8532
|0.8564
|0.8527
|2008.12.03 00:59
|0.8527
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.91
|
|9815756
|BankingFX-Diamond[tp]
|3863235
|2008.12.03 02:09
|sell
|0.03
|eurgbp
|0.8532
|0.8563
|0.8525
|2008.12.03 02:51
|0.8525
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.13
|
|654879
|Your_LuckyEURGBP[tp]
|3863467
|2008.12.03 02:51
|buy
|0.03
|eurgbp
|0.8525
|0.8494
|0.8532
|2008.12.03 03:10
|0.8532
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.13
|
|654879
|Your_LuckyEURGBP[tp]
|3863975
|2008.12.03 03:55
|buy
|0.03
|eurgbp
|0.8524
|0.8493
|0.8531
|2008.12.03 04:33
|0.8531
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.13
|
|654879
|Your_LuckyEURGBP[tp]
|3878596
|2008.12.03 21:00
|sell
|0.05
|eurgbp
|0.8597
|0.8628
|0.8590
|2008.12.03 21:02
|0.8590
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.15
|
|654879
|Your_LuckyEURGBP[tp]
|3878931
|2008.12.03 21:17
|sell
|0.05
|eurgbp
|0.8594
|0.8625
|0.8587
|2008.12.04 01:18
|0.8598
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|-2.95
|
|654879
|Your_LuckyEURGBP
|3879292
|2008.12.03 21:42
|buy
|0.05
|eurgbp
|0.8588
|0.8557
|0.8595
|2008.12.03 21:44
|0.8595
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.16
|
|654879
|Your_LuckyEURGBP[tp]
|3879800
|2008.12.03 22:00
|sell
|0.20
|eurgbp
|0.8605
|0.8637
|0.8600
|2008.12.03 22:02
|0.8600
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.78
|
|9815756
|BankingFX-Diamond[tp]
|3880043
|2008.12.03 22:20
|sell
|0.30
|eurgbp
|0.8606
|0.8638
|0.8601
|2008.12.03 22:29
|0.8601
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|22.17
|
|9815756
|BankingFX-Diamond[tp]
|3881037
|2008.12.04 00:21
|buy
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.8596
|0.8564
|0.8601
|2008.12.04 00:42
|0.8601
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.39
|
|9815756
|BankingFX-Diamond[tp]
|3881761
|2008.12.04 01:47
|sell
|0.05
|eurgbp
|0.8603
|0.8634
|0.8596
|2008.12.04 04:12
|0.8600
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.22
|
|654879
|Your_LuckyEURGBP
|3898835
|2008.12.04 21:02
|buy
|0.05
|eurgbp
|0.8669
|0.8638
|0.8676
|2008.12.04 21:03
|0.8676
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.15
|
|654879
|Your_LuckyEURGBP[tp]
|3898916
|2008.12.04 21:04
|sell
|0.05
|eurgbp
|0.8678
|0.8709
|0.8671
|2008.12.04 21:47
|0.8705
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-19.83
|
|654879
|Your_LuckyEURGBP
|3900234
|2008.12.04 22:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.8712
|0.8744
|0.8707
|2008.12.04 22:09
|0.8707
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.34
|
|9815756
|BankingFX-Diamond[tp]
|3900735
|2008.12.04 22:51
|sell
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.8714
|0.8746
|0.8709
|2008.12.04 22:59
|0.8709
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.35
|
|9815756
|BankingFX-Diamond[tp]
|3900790
|2008.12.04 23:00
|buy
|0.09
|eurgbp
|0.8706
|0.8675
|0.8713
|2008.12.05 02:12
|0.8706
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|0.00
|
|654879
|Your_LuckyEURGBP
|3900934
|2008.12.04 23:03
|buy
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.8694
|0.8662
|0.8699
|2008.12.04 23:22
|0.8699
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.33
|
|9815756
|BankingFX-Diamond[tp]
|3901206
|2008.12.04 23:22
|sell
|0.08
|eurgbp
|0.8703
|0.8734
|0.8696
|2008.12.04 23:39
|0.8696
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.22
|
|654879
|Your_LuckyEURGBP[tp]
|3902176
|2008.12.05 01:30
|sell
|0.09
|eurgbp
|0.8704
|0.8735
|0.8697
|2008.12.05 01:54
|0.8697
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.24
|
|654879
|Your_LuckyEURGBP[tp]
|3902469
|2008.12.05 02:01
|sell
|0.09
|eurgbp
|0.8703
|0.8734
|0.8696
|2008.12.05 03:30
|0.8699
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.29
|
|654879
|Your_LuckyEURGBP
|3902925
|2008.12.05 03:34
|buy
|0.09
|eurgbp
|0.8695
|0.8664
|0.8702
|2008.12.05 04:08
|0.8702
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.24
|
|654879
|Your_LuckyEURGBP[tp]
|3903114
|2008.12.05 04:12
|sell
|0.09
|eurgbp
|0.8703
|0.8734
|0.8696
|2008.12.05 04:12
|0.8696
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.25
|
|654879
|Your_LuckyEURGBP[tp]
|3903123
|2008.12.05 04:12
|buy
|0.09
|eurgbp
|0.8694
|0.8663
|0.8701
|2008.12.05 04:12
|0.8701
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.26
|
|654879
|Your_LuckyEURGBP[tp]
|3903144
|2008.12.05 04:12
|sell
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.8703
|0.8734
|0.8696
|2008.12.05 04:45
|0.8696
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.27
|
|654879
|Your_LuckyEURGBP[tp]
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|159.75
|Closed P/L:
|159.76
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|159.76
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|963.87
|Equity:
|963.87
|Free Margin:
|963.87
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|182.53
|Gross Loss:
|22.77
|Total Net Profit:
|159.76
|Profit Factor:
|8.02
|Expected Payoff:
|5.33
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|19.83 (2.20%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|2.20% (19.83)
|
|Total Trades:
|30
|Short Positions (won %):
|19 (89.47%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|11 (90.91%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|27 (90.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|3 (10.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|22.17
|loss trade:
|-19.83
|Average
|profit trade:
|6.76
|loss trade:
|-7.59
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|15 (92.37)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-19.83)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|92.37 (15)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-19.83 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|7
|consecutive losses:
|1