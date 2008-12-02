Activtrades Ltd

Account: 38103 Name: Waddah_Attar Win 2008 Currency: USD 2008 December 5, 16:29
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
38600122008.12.02 21:17sell0.03eurgbp0.85330.85640.85262008.12.02 22:190.85300.000.000.001.34
 654879Your_LuckyEURGBP
38609902008.12.02 22:20sell0.03eurgbp0.85290.85600.85222008.12.02 22:590.85220.000.000.003.14
 654879Your_LuckyEURGBP[tp]
38615912008.12.02 23:02sell0.03eurgbp0.85290.85600.85222008.12.03 00:030.85260.000.000.001.34
 654879Your_LuckyEURGBP
38618152008.12.02 23:18buy0.03eurgbp0.85230.84920.85302008.12.02 23:280.85300.000.000.003.13
 654879Your_LuckyEURGBP[tp]
38622962008.12.03 00:05buy0.03eurgbp0.85230.84920.85302008.12.03 00:350.85300.000.000.003.13
 654879Your_LuckyEURGBP[tp]
38625322008.12.03 00:35sell0.03eurgbp0.85280.85590.85212008.12.03 01:540.85250.000.000.001.34
 654879Your_LuckyEURGBP
38625732008.12.03 00:37sell0.20eurgbp0.85320.85640.85272008.12.03 00:590.85270.000.000.0014.91
 9815756BankingFX-Diamond[tp]
38632352008.12.03 02:09sell0.03eurgbp0.85320.85630.85252008.12.03 02:510.85250.000.000.003.13
 654879Your_LuckyEURGBP[tp]
38634672008.12.03 02:51buy0.03eurgbp0.85250.84940.85322008.12.03 03:100.85320.000.000.003.13
 654879Your_LuckyEURGBP[tp]
38639752008.12.03 03:55buy0.03eurgbp0.85240.84930.85312008.12.03 04:330.85310.000.000.003.13
 654879Your_LuckyEURGBP[tp]
38785962008.12.03 21:00sell0.05eurgbp0.85970.86280.85902008.12.03 21:020.85900.000.000.005.15
 654879Your_LuckyEURGBP[tp]
38789312008.12.03 21:17sell0.05eurgbp0.85940.86250.85872008.12.04 01:180.85980.000.000.02-2.95
 654879Your_LuckyEURGBP
38792922008.12.03 21:42buy0.05eurgbp0.85880.85570.85952008.12.03 21:440.85950.000.000.005.16
 654879Your_LuckyEURGBP[tp]
38798002008.12.03 22:00sell0.20eurgbp0.86050.86370.86002008.12.03 22:020.86000.000.000.0014.78
 9815756BankingFX-Diamond[tp]
38800432008.12.03 22:20sell0.30eurgbp0.86060.86380.86012008.12.03 22:290.86010.000.000.0022.17
 9815756BankingFX-Diamond[tp]
38810372008.12.04 00:21buy0.10eurgbp0.85960.85640.86012008.12.04 00:420.86010.000.000.007.39
 9815756BankingFX-Diamond[tp]
38817612008.12.04 01:47sell0.05eurgbp0.86030.86340.85962008.12.04 04:120.86000.000.000.002.22
 654879Your_LuckyEURGBP
38988352008.12.04 21:02buy0.05eurgbp0.86690.86380.86762008.12.04 21:030.86760.000.000.005.15
 654879Your_LuckyEURGBP[tp]
38989162008.12.04 21:04sell0.05eurgbp0.86780.87090.86712008.12.04 21:470.87050.000.000.00-19.83
 654879Your_LuckyEURGBP
39002342008.12.04 22:00sell0.10eurgbp0.87120.87440.87072008.12.04 22:090.87070.000.000.007.34
 9815756BankingFX-Diamond[tp]
39007352008.12.04 22:51sell0.10eurgbp0.87140.87460.87092008.12.04 22:590.87090.000.000.007.35
 9815756BankingFX-Diamond[tp]
39007902008.12.04 23:00buy0.09eurgbp0.87060.86750.87132008.12.05 02:120.87060.000.00-0.010.00
 654879Your_LuckyEURGBP
39009342008.12.04 23:03buy0.10eurgbp0.86940.86620.86992008.12.04 23:220.86990.000.000.007.33
 9815756BankingFX-Diamond[tp]
39012062008.12.04 23:22sell0.08eurgbp0.87030.87340.86962008.12.04 23:390.86960.000.000.008.22
 654879Your_LuckyEURGBP[tp]
39021762008.12.05 01:30sell0.09eurgbp0.87040.87350.86972008.12.05 01:540.86970.000.000.009.24
 654879Your_LuckyEURGBP[tp]
39024692008.12.05 02:01sell0.09eurgbp0.87030.87340.86962008.12.05 03:300.86990.000.000.005.29
 654879Your_LuckyEURGBP
39029252008.12.05 03:34buy0.09eurgbp0.86950.86640.87022008.12.05 04:080.87020.000.000.009.24
 654879Your_LuckyEURGBP[tp]
39031142008.12.05 04:12sell0.09eurgbp0.87030.87340.86962008.12.05 04:120.86960.000.000.009.25
 654879Your_LuckyEURGBP[tp]
39031232008.12.05 04:12buy0.09eurgbp0.86940.86630.87012008.12.05 04:120.87010.000.000.009.26
 654879Your_LuckyEURGBP[tp]
39031442008.12.05 04:12sell0.10eurgbp0.87030.87340.86962008.12.05 04:450.86960.000.000.0010.27
 654879Your_LuckyEURGBP[tp]
  0.00 0.00 0.01 159.75
Closed P/L: 159.76
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 159.76 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 963.87 Equity: 963.87 Free Margin: 963.87
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 182.53 Gross Loss: 22.77 Total Net Profit: 159.76
Profit Factor: 8.02 Expected Payoff: 5.33  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 19.83 (2.20%) Relative Drawdown: 2.20% (19.83)
 
Total Trades: 30 Short Positions (won %): 19 (89.47%) Long Positions (won %): 11 (90.91%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 27 (90.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 3 (10.00%)
Largest profit trade: 22.17 loss trade: -19.83
Average profit trade: 6.76 loss trade: -7.59
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 15 (92.37) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-19.83)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 92.37 (15) consecutive loss (count): -19.83 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 7 consecutive losses: 1