|Account: 5934337
|Name: Barna Otvos
|Currency: USD
|2008 December 2, 15:21
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|48912620
|2008.11.10 01:12
|balance
|Deposit
|3 000.00
|48914659
|2008.11.10 01:29
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2815
|1.2888
|1.2748
|2008.11.10 02:38
|1.2888
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-73.00
|48928440
|2008.11.10 02:45
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2884
|1.2954
|1.2814
|2008.11.10 09:36
|1.2814
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|70.00
|48990297
|2008.11.10 10:06
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2802
|1.2872
|1.2732
|2008.11.10 10:53
|1.2872
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-70.00
|49001318
|2008.11.10 11:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2870
|1.2940
|1.2800
|2008.11.10 17:05
|1.2800
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|70.00
|49072810
|2008.11.10 17:24
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2823
|1.2893
|1.2753
|2008.11.10 18:49
|1.2753
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|70.00
|49093920
|2008.11.10 18:49
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2750
|1.2823
|1.2683
|2008.11.11 03:40
|1.2683
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.09
|67.00
|49157740
|2008.11.11 03:42
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2677
|1.2749
|1.2609
|2008.11.11 05:50
|1.2749
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-72.00
|49176026
|2008.11.11 05:50
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2748
|1.2817
|1.2677
|2008.11.11 16:46
|1.2677
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|71.00
|49288405
|2008.11.11 16:47
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2670
|1.2746
|1.2606
|2008.11.11 17:37
|1.2606
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|64.00
|49305542
|2008.11.11 17:38
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2602
|1.2673
|1.2533
|2008.11.11 18:03
|1.2533
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|69.00
|49316560
|2008.11.11 18:03
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2535
|1.2601
|1.2461
|2008.11.12 08:25
|1.2601
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.07
|-66.00
|49429548
|2008.11.12 08:26
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2600
|1.2671
|1.2531
|2008.11.12 11:03
|1.2531
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|69.00
|49456260
|2008.11.12 11:03
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2528
|1.2598
|1.2458
|2008.11.12 14:17
|1.2598
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-70.00
|49493721
|2008.11.12 14:18
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2594
|1.2666
|1.2526
|2008.11.12 14:51
|1.2526
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|68.00
|49501777
|2008.11.12 14:51
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2529
|1.2594
|1.2454
|2008.11.13 00:15
|1.2454
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.21
|75.00
|49627580
|2008.11.13 00:15
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2454
|1.2522
|1.2382
|2008.11.13 11:07
|1.2522
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-68.00
|49723063
|2008.11.13 11:08
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2516
|1.2590
|1.2450
|2008.11.13 14:28
|1.2590
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-74.00
|49761331
|2008.11.13 14:29
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2579
|1.2658
|1.2518
|2008.11.13 14:54
|1.2518
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|61.00
|49767392
|2008.11.13 14:54
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2523
|1.2585
|1.2445
|2008.11.13 21:33
|1.2585
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-62.00
|49865151
|2008.11.13 21:34
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2577
|1.2652
|1.2512
|2008.11.13 21:39
|1.2652
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-75.00
|49870692
|2008.11.13 21:40
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2675
|1.2720
|1.2580
|2008.11.13 21:51
|1.2720
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-45.00
|49876798
|2008.11.13 21:52
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2717
|1.2790
|1.2650
|2008.11.13 22:54
|1.2790
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-73.00
|49894710
|2008.11.13 22:54
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2793
|1.2858
|1.2718
|2008.11.13 22:57
|1.2858
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-65.00
|49898494
|2008.11.13 22:58
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2843
|1.2925
|1.2785
|2008.11.13 23:26
|1.2785
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|58.00
|49904613
|2008.11.13 23:27
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2783
|1.2855
|1.2715
|2008.11.14 08:15
|1.2715
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.09
|68.00
|49989854
|2008.11.14 08:16
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2708
|1.2781
|1.2641
|2008.11.14 09:18
|1.2781
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-73.00
|50003311
|2008.11.14 09:19
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2772
|1.2849
|1.2709
|2008.11.14 09:59
|1.2709
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|63.00
|50016131
|2008.11.14 10:04
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2701
|1.2764
|1.2624
|2008.11.14 15:32
|1.2624
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|77.00
|50067840
|2008.11.14 15:33
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2643
|1.2682
|1.2542
|2008.11.14 15:49
|1.2682
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-39.00
|50073158
|2008.11.14 15:50
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2679
|1.2751
|1.2611
|2008.11.14 21:06
|1.2751
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-72.00
|50131669
|2008.11.14 21:07
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2754
|1.2822
|1.2682
|2008.11.17 00:00
|1.2682
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.08
|72.00
|50243662
|2008.11.17 09:38
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2587
|1.2657
|1.2517
|2008.11.17 10:55
|1.2657
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-70.00
|50258161
|2008.11.17 10:56
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2665
|1.2726
|1.2586
|2008.11.17 18:52
|1.2726
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-61.00
|50463699
|2008.11.18 10:39
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2605
|1.2679
|1.2539
|2008.11.18 15:44
|1.2679
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-74.00
|50508691
|2008.11.18 15:45
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2678
|1.2747
|1.2607
|2008.11.18 20:16
|1.2607
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|71.00
|50557800
|2008.11.18 20:17
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2604
|1.2674
|1.2534
|2008.11.19 16:09
|1.2674
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.91
|-70.00
|50689948
|2008.11.19 16:10
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2686
|1.2742
|1.2602
|2008.11.19 16:23
|1.2742
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-56.00
|50693595
|2008.11.19 16:33
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2750
|1.2815
|1.2675
|2008.11.19 17:15
|1.2815
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-65.00
|50704056
|2008.11.19 17:15
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2810
|1.2883
|1.2743
|2008.11.19 17:20
|1.2743
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|67.00
|50705773
|2008.11.19 17:21
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2739
|1.2812
|1.2672
|2008.11.19 17:57
|1.2672
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|67.00
|50716129
|2008.11.19 17:57
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2665
|1.2740
|1.2600
|2008.11.19 18:24
|1.2600
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|65.00
|50724795
|2008.11.19 18:25
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2574
|1.2668
|1.2528
|2008.11.19 22:41
|1.2528
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|46.00
|50768341
|2008.11.19 22:42
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2528
|1.2596
|1.2456
|2008.11.20 23:30
|1.2456
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.69
|72.00
|51028774
|2008.11.20 23:31
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2444
|1.2387
|1.2527
|2008.11.21 08:17
|1.2527
|0.00
|0.00
|0.50
|83.00
|51099753
|2008.11.21 08:18
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2538
|1.2459
|1.2599
|2008.11.21 11:53
|1.2599
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|61.00
|51132308
|2008.11.21 11:54
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2600
|1.2531
|1.2671
|2008.11.21 17:26
|1.2531
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-69.00
|51197680
|2008.11.21 17:26
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2543
|1.2464
|1.2604
|2008.11.21 18:05
|1.2464
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-79.00
|51211144
|2008.11.21 18:05
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2456
|1.2395
|1.2535
|2008.11.21 18:24
|1.2535
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|79.00
|51218452
|2008.11.21 18:25
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2534
|1.2466
|1.2606
|2008.11.24 00:42
|1.2606
|0.00
|0.00
|0.50
|72.00
|51269009
|2008.11.24 00:43
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2608
|1.2538
|1.2678
|2008.11.24 13:03
|1.2678
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|70.00
|51377485
|2008.11.24 13:04
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2681
|1.2612
|1.2752
|2008.11.24 14:41
|1.2752
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|71.00
|51397888
|2008.11.24 14:42
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2750
|1.2683
|1.2823
|2008.11.24 16:14
|1.2823
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|73.00
|51421597
|2008.11.24 16:15
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2811
|1.2756
|1.2896
|2008.11.24 18:57
|1.2896
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|85.00
|51460774
|2008.11.24 18:58
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2894
|1.2828
|1.2968
|2008.11.24 19:22
|1.2828
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-66.00
|51466504
|2008.11.24 19:23
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2827
|1.2760
|1.2900
|2008.11.24 22:10
|1.2900
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|73.00
|51493117
|2008.11.24 22:10
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2899
|1.2833
|1.2973
|2008.11.25 05:53
|1.2833
|0.00
|0.00
|0.46
|-66.00
|51548268
|2008.11.25 05:54
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2839
|1.2765
|1.2905
|2008.11.25 10:34
|1.2905
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|66.00
|51588725
|2008.11.25 10:35
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2905
|1.2837
|1.2977
|2008.11.25 12:07
|1.2837
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-68.00
|51604380
|2008.11.25 12:08
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2837
|1.2769
|1.2909
|2008.11.25 15:34
|1.2909
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|72.00
|51649535
|2008.11.25 15:35
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2915
|1.2842
|1.2982
|2008.11.25 15:42
|1.2982
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|67.00
|51654761
|2008.11.25 15:42
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2979
|1.2913
|1.3053
|2008.11.25 16:12
|1.3053
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|74.00
|51670139
|2008.11.25 16:13
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3062
|1.2982
|1.3122
|2008.11.25 17:44
|1.2982
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-80.00
|51696767
|2008.11.25 17:45
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2985
|1.2914
|1.3054
|2008.11.25 22:05
|1.3054
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|69.00
|51742621
|2008.11.25 22:06
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3054
|1.2986
|1.3126
|2008.11.26 05:13
|1.2986
|0.00
|0.00
|0.47
|-68.00
|51785803
|2008.11.26 05:14
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2987
|1.2918
|1.3058
|2008.11.26 14:59
|1.2918
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-69.00
|51874033
|2008.11.26 15:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2919
|1.2850
|1.2990
|2008.11.26 18:34
|1.2850
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-69.00
|51931621
|2008.11.26 18:35
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2833
|1.2782
|1.2922
|2008.11.27 03:42
|1.2922
|0.00
|0.00
|1.38
|89.00
|51946237
|2008.11.26 20:04
|buy
|0.10
|eurchf
|1.5491
|1.5449
|1.5549
|2008.11.27 14:05
|1.5449
|0.00
|0.00
|2.06
|-35.00
|51946341
|2008.11.26 20:05
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|123.24
|122.34
|124.14
|2008.11.28 12:25
|122.34
|0.00
|0.00
|3.43
|-94.57
|51991939
|2008.11.27 03:43
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2923
|1.2855
|1.2995
|2008.11.28 12:25
|1.2855
|0.00
|0.00
|0.46
|-68.00
|52069123
|2008.11.27 14:06
|buy
|0.10
|eurchf
|1.5450
|1.5413
|1.5513
|2008.11.28 17:59
|1.5413
|0.00
|0.00
|0.69
|-30.46
|52165888
|2008.11.28 09:29
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.5428
|1.5358
|1.5498
|2008.11.28 12:27
|1.5358
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-70.00
|52165989
|2008.11.28 09:30
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|0.6577
|0.6649
|0.6479
|2008.12.01 03:15
|0.6479
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.93
|98.00
|52189155
|2008.11.28 12:26
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|122.25
|121.50
|123.30
|2008.11.28 14:18
|121.50
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-78.66
|52189175
|2008.11.28 12:26
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2844
|1.2787
|1.2927
|2008.11.28 13:57
|1.2787
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-57.00
|52189463
|2008.11.28 12:27
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.5363
|1.5293
|1.5433
|2008.11.28 14:28
|1.5293
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-70.00
|52205025
|2008.11.28 13:58
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2792
|1.2714
|1.2854
|2008.11.28 14:54
|1.2714
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-78.00
|52212059
|2008.11.28 14:19
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|121.61
|122.40
|120.60
|2008.11.28 18:15
|120.60
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|106.03
|52214336
|2008.11.28 14:28
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.5296
|1.5227
|1.5367
|2008.11.28 15:39
|1.5367
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|71.00
|52222150
|2008.11.28 14:55
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2711
|1.2645
|1.2785
|2008.11.28 18:35
|1.2645
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-66.00
|52231154
|2008.11.28 15:53
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.5368
|1.5301
|1.5441
|2008.11.28 16:20
|1.5301
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-67.00
|52236322
|2008.11.28 16:21
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.5309
|1.5234
|1.5374
|2008.11.28 17:50
|1.5374
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|65.00
|52255683
|2008.11.28 17:51
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.5380
|1.5309
|1.5449
|2008.11.28 18:02
|1.5309
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-71.00
|52258991
|2008.11.28 18:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurchf
|1.5413
|1.5376
|1.5476
|2008.12.01 01:59
|1.5376
|0.00
|0.00
|0.68
|-30.51
|52259961
|2008.11.28 18:03
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.5328
|1.5243
|1.5383
|2008.11.28 20:07
|1.5383
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|55.00
|52262789
|2008.11.28 18:16
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|120.55
|121.45
|119.65
|2008.11.28 19:55
|121.45
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-94.19
|52267217
|2008.11.28 18:36
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2648
|1.2577
|1.2717
|2008.12.02 10:14
|1.2577
|0.00
|0.00
|0.85
|-71.00
|52278891
|2008.11.28 19:56
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|121.38
|122.30
|120.50
|2008.12.01 03:15
|120.50
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.37
|92.32
|52280004
|2008.11.28 20:08
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.5386
|1.5317
|1.5457
|2008.12.01 03:15
|1.5317
|0.00
|0.00
|0.36
|-69.00
|52355902
|2008.12.01 09:16
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|120.65
|121.53
|119.73
|2008.12.01 10:22
|119.73
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|97.10
|52355944
|2008.12.01 09:16
|buy
|0.10
|eurchf
|1.5363
|1.5321
|1.5421
|2008.12.01 10:25
|1.5321
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-34.64
|52355948
|2008.12.01 09:16
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.6462
|0.6384
|0.6554
|2008.12.01 15:49
|0.6384
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-78.00
|52355972
|2008.12.01 09:17
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.5305
|1.5365
|1.5225
|2008.12.01 10:21
|1.5225
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|80.00
|52369671
|2008.12.01 10:22
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.5207
|1.5155
|1.5295
|2008.12.01 10:23
|1.5155
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-52.00
|52372073
|2008.12.01 10:24
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|119.66
|120.55
|118.75
|2008.12.01 12:16
|118.75
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|96.92
|52372091
|2008.12.01 10:24
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.5179
|1.5091
|1.5231
|2008.12.01 12:14
|1.5091
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-88.00
|52373960
|2008.12.01 10:30
|sell
|0.10
|eurchf
|1.5321
|1.5356
|1.5256
|2008.12.01 11:00
|1.5356
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-28.91
|52379636
|2008.12.01 11:01
|sell
|0.10
|eurchf
|1.5351
|1.5392
|1.5292
|2008.12.01 12:13
|1.5292
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|48.84
|52393300
|2008.12.01 12:14
|buy
|0.10
|eurchf
|1.5294
|1.5251
|1.5351
|2008.12.01 17:56
|1.5251
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-35.52
|52393604
|2008.12.01 12:15
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.5088
|1.5162
|1.5022
|2008.12.01 12:37
|1.5022
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|66.00
|52394297
|2008.12.01 12:16
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|118.75
|119.60
|117.80
|2008.12.01 19:30
|117.80
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|101.89
|52399508
|2008.12.01 12:38
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.5017
|1.5087
|1.4947
|2008.12.01 15:56
|1.4947
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|70.00
|52430109
|2008.12.01 16:31
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.6437
|0.6360
|0.6530
|2008.12.02 01:32
|0.6360
|0.00
|0.00
|0.30
|-77.00
|52430121
|2008.12.01 16:32
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.4957
|1.5026
|1.4886
|2008.12.01 17:23
|1.4886
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|71.00
|52441015
|2008.12.01 17:24
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.4894
|1.4951
|1.4811
|2008.12.01 17:58
|1.4811
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|83.00
|52448912
|2008.12.01 17:57
|buy
|0.10
|eurchf
|1.5256
|1.5216
|1.5316
|2008.12.01 19:52
|1.5216
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-33.19
|52449189
|2008.12.01 17:58
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.4812
|1.4877
|1.4737
|2008.12.01 20:11
|1.4877
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-65.00
|52464204
|2008.12.01 19:31
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|117.74
|118.63
|116.83
|2008.12.02 10:17
|116.83
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.96
|97.87
|52466520
|2008.12.01 19:52
|buy
|0.10
|eurchf
|1.5209
|1.5180
|1.5280
|2008.12.01 22:58
|1.5180
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-24.06
|52468979
|2008.12.01 20:12
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.4873
|1.4943
|1.4803
|2008.12.01 21:55
|1.4943
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-70.00
|52480629
|2008.12.01 21:56
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.4928
|1.5010
|1.4870
|2008.12.01 22:46
|1.4870
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|58.00
|52487923
|2008.12.01 22:47
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.4860
|1.4799
|1.4939
|2008.12.02 07:01
|1.4939
|0.00
|0.00
|0.49
|79.00
|52490105
|2008.12.01 22:59
|buy
|0.10
|eurchf
|1.5185
|1.5146
|1.5246
|2008.12.02 12:16
|1.5246
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.60
|52512430
|2008.12.02 01:33
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.6362
|0.6293
|0.6463
|2008.12.02 12:28
|0.6463
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|101.00
|52548693
|2008.12.02 07:02
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.4936
|1.5009
|1.4869
|2008.12.02 07:58
|1.4869
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|67.00
|52556119
|2008.12.02 07:59
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.4865
|1.4935
|1.4795
|2008.12.02 10:38
|1.4795
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|70.00
|52576185
|2008.12.02 10:15
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2575
|1.2508
|1.2648
|2008.12.02 12:19
|1.2648
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|73.00
|52577591
|2008.12.02 10:18
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|116.86
|115.93
|117.73
|2008.12.02 12:05
|117.73
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|93.46
|52582607
|2008.12.02 10:39
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.4797
|1.4859
|1.4719
|2008.12.02 11:25
|1.4859
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-62.00
|52588455
|2008.12.02 11:26
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.4861
|1.4925
|1.4785
|2008.12.02 13:08
|1.4785
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|76.00
|52591736
|2008.12.02 12:05
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|117.79
|116.88
|118.68
|2008.12.02 15:09
|118.68
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|95.33
|52593628
|2008.12.02 12:17
|buy
|0.10
|eurchf
|1.5250
|1.5210
|1.5310
|2008.12.02 14:53
|1.5310
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|49.75
|52594467
|2008.12.02 12:20
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2662
|1.2718
|1.2578
|2008.12.02 15:09
|1.2718
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-56.00
|52601573
|2008.12.02 13:09
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.4787
|1.4851
|1.4711
|2008.12.02 14:07
|1.4851
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-64.00
|52609007
|2008.12.02 14:08
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.4855
|1.4917
|1.4777
|2008.12.02 14:17
|1.4917
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-62.00
|52610836
|2008.12.02 14:18
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.4915
|1.4987
|1.4847
|2008.12.02 14:59
|1.4987
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-72.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.77
|717.40
|Closed P/L:
|715.63
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|52596102
|2008.12.02 12:29
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.6469
|0.6399
|0.6569
|0.6468
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.00
|52619294
|2008.12.02 14:54
|sell
|0.10
|eurchf
|1.5311
|1.5351
|1.5251
|1.5306
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.15
|52621183
|2008.12.02 15:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.4982
|1.5054
|1.4914
|1.5007
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-25.00
|52624124
|2008.12.02 15:11
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2703
|1.2787
|1.2647
|1.2702
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|52624349
|2008.12.02 15:12
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|118.69
|117.83
|119.63
|118.54
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-16.07
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-36.92
|Floating P/L:
|-36.92
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|3 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|715.63
|Floating P/L:
|-36.92
|Margin:
|297.79
|Balance:
|3 715.63
|Equity:
|3 678.71
|Free Margin:
|3 377.86
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|4 687.56
|Gross Loss:
|3 971.93
|Total Net Profit:
|715.63
|Profit Factor:
|1.18
|Expected Payoff:
|5.68
|Absolute Drawdown:
|238.45
|Maximal Drawdown:
|757.36 (20.61%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|20.61% (757.36)
|Total Trades:
|126
|Short Positions (won %):
|69 (56.52%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|57 (43.86%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|64 (50.79%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|62 (49.21%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|106.03
|loss trade:
|-94.19
|Average
|profit trade:
|73.24
|loss trade:
|-64.06
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|7 (458.81)
|consecutive losses ($):
|8 (-545.28)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|458.81 (7)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-545.28 (8)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|2