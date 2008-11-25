Straighthold Investment Group, Inc.
|Account: 1000520159
|Name: Richard
|Currency: USD
|2008 December 1, 14:16
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|20055907
|2008.11.25 22:02
|balance
|Deposit
|1 000.00
|20058340
|2008.11.25 22:42
|sell
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.8418
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.11.26 15:34
|0.8484
|0.00
|0.00
|0.39
|-100.67
|20121419
|2008.11.26 18:37
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.5182
|1.5464
|1.4356
|2008.11.27 11:41
|1.5464
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.65
|-282.00
|
|
|[sl]
|20145177
|2008.11.27 01:16
|sell
|0.10
|gbpchf
|1.8444
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.11.27 01:16
|1.8453
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.48
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.26
|-390.15
|Closed P/L:
|-394.41
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|20103787
|2008.11.26 15:33
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2934
|1.2761
|1.1945
|
|1.2656
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.75
|278.00
|20338023
|2008.12.01 09:57
|sell
|0.10
|gbpchf
|1.8502
|1.8294
|1.7611
|
|1.8160
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|283.07
|20261861
|2008.11.28 13:23
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|146.29
|141.80
|137.60
|
|141.22
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.24
|539.65
|20260856
|2008.11.28 13:06
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.5377
|1.5181
|1.4498
|
|1.5029
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.55
|348.00
|20103557
|2008.11.26 15:31
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.1958
|1.1994
|1.3135
|
|1.2078
|0.00
|0.00
|0.41
|99.35
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.13
|1 548.07
|
|Floating P/L:
|1 540.94
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|1 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-394.41
|Floating P/L:
|1 540.94
|Margin:
|344.81
|Balance:
|605.59
|Equity:
|2 146.53
|Free Margin:
|1 800.60
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|0.00
|Gross Loss:
|394.41
|Total Net Profit:
|-394.41
|Profit Factor:
|0.00
|Expected Payoff:
|-131.47
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|394.41
|Maximal Drawdown:
|394.41 (39.44%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|39.44% (394.41)
|
|Total Trades:
|3
|Short Positions (won %):
|3 (0.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|0 (0.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|3 (100.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|0.00
|loss trade:
|-286.65
|Average
|profit trade:
|0.00
|loss trade:
|-131.47
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|0 (0.00)
|consecutive losses ($):
|3 (-394.41)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|0.00 (0)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-394.41 (3)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|0
|consecutive losses:
|3