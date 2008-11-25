Straighthold Investment Group, Inc.

Account: 1000520159 Name: Richard Currency: USD 2008 December 1, 14:16
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
200559072008.11.25 22:02balanceDeposit1 000.00
200583402008.11.25 22:42sell0.10eurgbp0.84180.00000.00002008.11.26 15:340.84840.000.000.39-100.67
201214192008.11.26 18:37sell0.10gbpusd1.51821.54641.43562008.11.27 11:411.54640.000.00-4.65-282.00
  [sl]
201451772008.11.27 01:16sell0.10gbpchf1.84440.00000.00002008.11.27 01:161.84530.000.000.00-7.48
  0.00 0.00 -4.26 -390.15
Closed P/L: -394.41
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
201037872008.11.26 15:33sell0.10eurusd1.29341.27611.1945 1.26560.000.00-2.75278.00
203380232008.12.01 09:57sell0.10gbpchf1.85021.82941.7611 1.81600.000.000.00283.07
202618612008.11.28 13:23sell0.10gbpjpy146.29141.80137.60 141.220.000.00-3.24539.65
202608562008.11.28 13:06sell0.10gbpusd1.53771.51811.4498 1.50290.000.00-1.55348.00
201035572008.11.26 15:31buy0.10usdchf1.19581.19941.3135 1.20780.000.000.4199.35
  0.00 0.00 -7.13 1 548.07
 Floating P/L: 1 540.94
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 1 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -394.41 Floating P/L: 1 540.94 Margin: 344.81
Balance: 605.59 Equity: 2 146.53 Free Margin: 1 800.60
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 0.00 Gross Loss: 394.41 Total Net Profit: -394.41
Profit Factor: 0.00 Expected Payoff: -131.47  
Absolute Drawdown: 394.41 Maximal Drawdown: 394.41 (39.44%) Relative Drawdown: 39.44% (394.41)
 
Total Trades: 3 Short Positions (won %): 3 (0.00%) Long Positions (won %): 0 (0.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 3 (100.00%)
Largest profit trade: 0.00 loss trade: -286.65
Average profit trade: 0.00 loss trade: -131.47
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 0 (0.00) consecutive losses ($): 3 (-394.41)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 0.00 (0) consecutive loss (count): -394.41 (3)
Average consecutive wins: 0 consecutive losses: 3