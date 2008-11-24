ODL Securities

Account: 7824966 Name: Helder Currency: USD 2008 December 12, 21:57
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
184118292008.11.24 13:24balanceDeposit1 000.00
188053622008.11.30 22:00balanceIR0.98
190225802008.12.04 00:42sell0.10eurgbp0.85960.86270.00002008.12.04 04:420.85990.000.000.00-4.43
 11111Your_LuckyEURGBP
190281052008.12.04 04:46buy0.10eurgbp0.85950.85640.00002008.12.04 04:470.86060.000.000.0016.19
 11111Your_LuckyEURGBP
190283212008.12.04 04:47sell0.10eurgbp0.86070.86380.00002008.12.04 05:310.86000.000.000.0010.31
 11111Your_LuckyEURGBP
190304912008.12.04 05:31buy0.10eurgbp0.85980.85670.00002008.12.04 06:310.86010.000.000.004.42
 11111Your_LuckyEURGBP
190802412008.12.04 22:00sell0.10eurgbp0.87040.87370.00002008.12.04 22:030.86970.000.000.0010.28
 11111Your_LuckyEURGBP
190809882008.12.04 22:27sell0.10eurgbp0.87000.87310.00002008.12.04 23:010.86930.000.000.0010.28
 11111Your_LuckyEURGBP
190819112008.12.04 23:01buy0.10eurgbp0.86930.86620.00002008.12.04 23:260.86990.000.000.008.81
 11111Your_LuckyEURGBP
192040852008.12.08 23:18sell0.10eurgbp0.86850.87160.00002008.12.09 00:300.86820.000.000.004.46
 11111Your_LuckyEURGBP
192043162008.12.08 23:30buy0.10eurgbp0.86800.86490.00002008.12.09 00:120.86870.000.000.0010.40
 11111Your_LuckyEURGBP
192062952008.12.09 00:33sell0.10eurgbp0.86870.87180.00002008.12.09 00:370.86800.000.000.0010.43
 11111Your_LuckyEURGBP
192066022008.12.09 00:42sell0.10eurgbp0.86840.87160.00002008.12.09 00:560.86770.000.000.0010.41
 11111Your_LuckyEURGBP
192069602008.12.09 00:56buy0.10eurgbp0.86770.86460.00002008.12.09 03:570.86750.000.000.00-2.96
 11111Your_LuckyEURGBP
192122212008.12.09 03:48sell0.10eurgbp0.86760.87070.00002008.12.09 05:010.86730.000.000.004.45
 11111Your_LuckyEURGBP
192145392008.12.09 05:24buy0.10eurgbp0.86690.86380.00002008.12.09 05:380.86760.000.000.0010.39
 11111Your_LuckyEURGBP
192153042008.12.09 05:47sell0.10eurgbp0.86760.87070.00002008.12.09 07:480.87020.000.000.00-38.45
 11111Your_LuckyEURGBP
192630092008.12.09 22:00sell0.10eurgbp0.87610.87920.00002008.12.09 23:230.87580.000.000.004.42
 11111Your_LuckyEURGBP
192655652008.12.09 23:32sell0.10eurgbp0.87590.87900.00002008.12.10 01:070.87560.000.000.004.42
 11111Your_LuckyEURGBP
192690462008.12.10 01:17sell0.10eurgbp0.87610.87920.00002008.12.10 02:200.87580.000.000.004.43
 11111Your_LuckyEURGBP
192723242008.12.10 03:37buy0.10eurgbp0.87570.87250.00002008.12.10 03:420.87650.000.000.0011.81
 11111Your_LuckyEURGBP
192724512008.12.10 03:42sell0.10eurgbp0.87640.87950.00002008.12.10 04:450.87610.000.000.004.43
 11111Your_LuckyEURGBP
192748432008.12.10 04:47buy0.10eurgbp0.87580.87260.00002008.12.10 05:480.87610.000.000.004.43
 11111Your_LuckyEURGBP
193324422008.12.10 22:05buy0.10eurgbp0.87990.87680.00002008.12.10 23:140.88020.000.000.004.43
 11111Your_LuckyEURGBP
193342292008.12.10 23:14sell0.10eurgbp0.88010.88320.00002008.12.10 23:260.87940.000.000.0010.36
 11111Your_LuckyEURGBP
193353632008.12.11 00:05buy0.10eurgbp0.87910.87600.00002008.12.11 01:240.87940.000.000.004.44
 11111Your_LuckyEURGBP
193376592008.12.11 01:24sell0.10eurgbp0.87940.88250.00002008.12.11 01:490.87870.000.000.0010.39
 11111Your_LuckyEURGBP
193387022008.12.11 01:51buy0.10eurgbp0.87870.87550.00002008.12.11 02:010.87930.000.000.008.89
 11111Your_LuckyEURGBP
193390982008.12.11 02:01sell0.10eurgbp0.87940.88250.00002008.12.11 02:140.87870.000.000.0010.39
 11111Your_LuckyEURGBP
193396782008.12.11 02:17buy0.10eurgbp0.87850.87540.00002008.12.11 06:000.87830.000.000.00-2.99
 11111Your_LuckyEURGBP
193432652008.12.11 04:35sell0.10eurgbp0.87810.88120.00002008.12.11 05:110.87740.000.000.0010.41
 11111Your_LuckyEURGBP
193444402008.12.11 05:28sell0.10eurgbp0.87820.88140.00002008.12.11 05:300.87730.000.000.0013.42
 11111Your_LuckyEURGBP
194016062008.12.11 21:15sell0.10eurgbp0.88890.89200.00002008.12.11 22:000.88790.000.000.1515.03
 11111Your_LuckyEURGBP
194032112008.12.11 21:59buy0.10eurgbp0.88840.88510.00002008.12.12 13:010.89340.000.000.0074.65
 11111Your_LuckyEURGBP
194060682008.12.11 23:15sell0.10eurgbp0.88780.89090.00002008.12.11 23:360.88730.000.000.007.52
 11111Your_LuckyEURGBP
194088422008.12.12 00:45sell0.10eurgbp0.88740.89050.00002008.12.12 01:370.88670.000.000.0010.51
 11111Your_LuckyEURGBP
  0.00 0.00 0.15 276.38
Closed P/L: 276.53
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 1 000.98 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 276.53 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 1 277.51 Equity: 1 277.51 Free Margin: 1 277.51
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 325.36 Gross Loss: 48.83 Total Net Profit: 276.53
Profit Factor: 6.66 Expected Payoff: 8.13  
Absolute Drawdown: 3.45 Maximal Drawdown: 38.45 (3.48%) Relative Drawdown: 3.48% (38.45)
 
Total Trades: 34 Short Positions (won %): 21 (90.48%) Long Positions (won %): 13 (84.62%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 30 (88.24%) Loss trades (% of total): 4 (11.76%)
Largest profit trade: 74.65 loss trade: -38.45
Average profit trade: 10.85 loss trade: -12.21
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 14 (106.67) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-38.45)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 107.86 (4) consecutive loss (count): -38.45 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 8 consecutive losses: 1