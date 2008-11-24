|Account: 7824966
|Name: Helder
|Currency: USD
|2008 December 12, 21:57
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|18411829
|2008.11.24 13:24
|balance
|Deposit
|1 000.00
|18805362
|2008.11.30 22:00
|balance
|IR
|0.98
|19022580
|2008.12.04 00:42
|sell
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.8596
|0.8627
|0.0000
|2008.12.04 04:42
|0.8599
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.43
|11111
|Your_LuckyEURGBP
|19028105
|2008.12.04 04:46
|buy
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.8595
|0.8564
|0.0000
|2008.12.04 04:47
|0.8606
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.19
|11111
|Your_LuckyEURGBP
|19028321
|2008.12.04 04:47
|sell
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.8607
|0.8638
|0.0000
|2008.12.04 05:31
|0.8600
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.31
|11111
|Your_LuckyEURGBP
|19030491
|2008.12.04 05:31
|buy
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.8598
|0.8567
|0.0000
|2008.12.04 06:31
|0.8601
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.42
|11111
|Your_LuckyEURGBP
|19080241
|2008.12.04 22:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.8704
|0.8737
|0.0000
|2008.12.04 22:03
|0.8697
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.28
|11111
|Your_LuckyEURGBP
|19080988
|2008.12.04 22:27
|sell
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.8700
|0.8731
|0.0000
|2008.12.04 23:01
|0.8693
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.28
|11111
|Your_LuckyEURGBP
|19081911
|2008.12.04 23:01
|buy
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.8693
|0.8662
|0.0000
|2008.12.04 23:26
|0.8699
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.81
|11111
|Your_LuckyEURGBP
|19204085
|2008.12.08 23:18
|sell
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.8685
|0.8716
|0.0000
|2008.12.09 00:30
|0.8682
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.46
|11111
|Your_LuckyEURGBP
|19204316
|2008.12.08 23:30
|buy
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.8680
|0.8649
|0.0000
|2008.12.09 00:12
|0.8687
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.40
|11111
|Your_LuckyEURGBP
|19206295
|2008.12.09 00:33
|sell
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.8687
|0.8718
|0.0000
|2008.12.09 00:37
|0.8680
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.43
|11111
|Your_LuckyEURGBP
|19206602
|2008.12.09 00:42
|sell
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.8684
|0.8716
|0.0000
|2008.12.09 00:56
|0.8677
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.41
|11111
|Your_LuckyEURGBP
|19206960
|2008.12.09 00:56
|buy
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.8677
|0.8646
|0.0000
|2008.12.09 03:57
|0.8675
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.96
|11111
|Your_LuckyEURGBP
|19212221
|2008.12.09 03:48
|sell
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.8676
|0.8707
|0.0000
|2008.12.09 05:01
|0.8673
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.45
|11111
|Your_LuckyEURGBP
|19214539
|2008.12.09 05:24
|buy
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.8669
|0.8638
|0.0000
|2008.12.09 05:38
|0.8676
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.39
|11111
|Your_LuckyEURGBP
|19215304
|2008.12.09 05:47
|sell
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.8676
|0.8707
|0.0000
|2008.12.09 07:48
|0.8702
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-38.45
|11111
|Your_LuckyEURGBP
|19263009
|2008.12.09 22:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.8761
|0.8792
|0.0000
|2008.12.09 23:23
|0.8758
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.42
|11111
|Your_LuckyEURGBP
|19265565
|2008.12.09 23:32
|sell
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.8759
|0.8790
|0.0000
|2008.12.10 01:07
|0.8756
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.42
|11111
|Your_LuckyEURGBP
|19269046
|2008.12.10 01:17
|sell
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.8761
|0.8792
|0.0000
|2008.12.10 02:20
|0.8758
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.43
|11111
|Your_LuckyEURGBP
|19272324
|2008.12.10 03:37
|buy
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.8757
|0.8725
|0.0000
|2008.12.10 03:42
|0.8765
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.81
|11111
|Your_LuckyEURGBP
|19272451
|2008.12.10 03:42
|sell
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.8764
|0.8795
|0.0000
|2008.12.10 04:45
|0.8761
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.43
|11111
|Your_LuckyEURGBP
|19274843
|2008.12.10 04:47
|buy
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.8758
|0.8726
|0.0000
|2008.12.10 05:48
|0.8761
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.43
|11111
|Your_LuckyEURGBP
|19332442
|2008.12.10 22:05
|buy
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.8799
|0.8768
|0.0000
|2008.12.10 23:14
|0.8802
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.43
|11111
|Your_LuckyEURGBP
|19334229
|2008.12.10 23:14
|sell
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.8801
|0.8832
|0.0000
|2008.12.10 23:26
|0.8794
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.36
|11111
|Your_LuckyEURGBP
|19335363
|2008.12.11 00:05
|buy
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.8791
|0.8760
|0.0000
|2008.12.11 01:24
|0.8794
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.44
|11111
|Your_LuckyEURGBP
|19337659
|2008.12.11 01:24
|sell
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.8794
|0.8825
|0.0000
|2008.12.11 01:49
|0.8787
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.39
|11111
|Your_LuckyEURGBP
|19338702
|2008.12.11 01:51
|buy
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.8787
|0.8755
|0.0000
|2008.12.11 02:01
|0.8793
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.89
|11111
|Your_LuckyEURGBP
|19339098
|2008.12.11 02:01
|sell
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.8794
|0.8825
|0.0000
|2008.12.11 02:14
|0.8787
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.39
|11111
|Your_LuckyEURGBP
|19339678
|2008.12.11 02:17
|buy
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.8785
|0.8754
|0.0000
|2008.12.11 06:00
|0.8783
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.99
|11111
|Your_LuckyEURGBP
|19343265
|2008.12.11 04:35
|sell
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.8781
|0.8812
|0.0000
|2008.12.11 05:11
|0.8774
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.41
|11111
|Your_LuckyEURGBP
|19344440
|2008.12.11 05:28
|sell
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.8782
|0.8814
|0.0000
|2008.12.11 05:30
|0.8773
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13.42
|11111
|Your_LuckyEURGBP
|19401606
|2008.12.11 21:15
|sell
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.8889
|0.8920
|0.0000
|2008.12.11 22:00
|0.8879
|0.00
|0.00
|0.15
|15.03
|11111
|Your_LuckyEURGBP
|19403211
|2008.12.11 21:59
|buy
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.8884
|0.8851
|0.0000
|2008.12.12 13:01
|0.8934
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|74.65
|11111
|Your_LuckyEURGBP
|19406068
|2008.12.11 23:15
|sell
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.8878
|0.8909
|0.0000
|2008.12.11 23:36
|0.8873
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.52
|11111
|Your_LuckyEURGBP
|19408842
|2008.12.12 00:45
|sell
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.8874
|0.8905
|0.0000
|2008.12.12 01:37
|0.8867
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.51
|11111
|Your_LuckyEURGBP
|0.00
|0.00
|0.15
|276.38
|Closed P/L:
|276.53
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|1 000.98
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|276.53
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|1 277.51
|Equity:
|1 277.51
|Free Margin:
|1 277.51
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|325.36
|Gross Loss:
|48.83
|Total Net Profit:
|276.53
|Profit Factor:
|6.66
|Expected Payoff:
|8.13
|Absolute Drawdown:
|3.45
|Maximal Drawdown:
|38.45 (3.48%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|3.48% (38.45)
|Total Trades:
|34
|Short Positions (won %):
|21 (90.48%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|13 (84.62%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|30 (88.24%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|4 (11.76%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|74.65
|loss trade:
|-38.45
|Average
|profit trade:
|10.85
|loss trade:
|-12.21
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|14 (106.67)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-38.45)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|107.86 (4)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-38.45 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|8
|consecutive losses:
|1