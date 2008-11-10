|Account: 5934337
|Name: Barna Otvos
|Currency: USD
|2008 November 25, 17:35
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|48912620
|2008.11.10 01:12
|balance
|Deposit
|3 000.00
|48914659
|2008.11.10 01:29
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2815
|1.2888
|1.2748
|2008.11.10 02:38
|1.2888
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-73.00
|48928440
|2008.11.10 02:45
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2884
|1.2954
|1.2814
|2008.11.10 09:36
|1.2814
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|70.00
|48990297
|2008.11.10 10:06
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2802
|1.2872
|1.2732
|2008.11.10 10:53
|1.2872
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-70.00
|49001318
|2008.11.10 11:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2870
|1.2940
|1.2800
|2008.11.10 17:05
|1.2800
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|70.00
|49072810
|2008.11.10 17:24
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2823
|1.2893
|1.2753
|2008.11.10 18:49
|1.2753
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|70.00
|49093920
|2008.11.10 18:49
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2750
|1.2823
|1.2683
|2008.11.11 03:40
|1.2683
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.09
|67.00
|49157740
|2008.11.11 03:42
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2677
|1.2749
|1.2609
|2008.11.11 05:50
|1.2749
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-72.00
|49176026
|2008.11.11 05:50
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2748
|1.2817
|1.2677
|2008.11.11 16:46
|1.2677
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|71.00
|49288405
|2008.11.11 16:47
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2670
|1.2746
|1.2606
|2008.11.11 17:37
|1.2606
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|64.00
|49305542
|2008.11.11 17:38
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2602
|1.2673
|1.2533
|2008.11.11 18:03
|1.2533
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|69.00
|49316560
|2008.11.11 18:03
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2535
|1.2601
|1.2461
|2008.11.12 08:25
|1.2601
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.07
|-66.00
|49429548
|2008.11.12 08:26
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2600
|1.2671
|1.2531
|2008.11.12 11:03
|1.2531
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|69.00
|49456260
|2008.11.12 11:03
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2528
|1.2598
|1.2458
|2008.11.12 14:17
|1.2598
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-70.00
|49493721
|2008.11.12 14:18
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2594
|1.2666
|1.2526
|2008.11.12 14:51
|1.2526
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|68.00
|49501777
|2008.11.12 14:51
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2529
|1.2594
|1.2454
|2008.11.13 00:15
|1.2454
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.21
|75.00
|49627580
|2008.11.13 00:15
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2454
|1.2522
|1.2382
|2008.11.13 11:07
|1.2522
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-68.00
|49723063
|2008.11.13 11:08
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2516
|1.2590
|1.2450
|2008.11.13 14:28
|1.2590
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-74.00
|49761331
|2008.11.13 14:29
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2579
|1.2658
|1.2518
|2008.11.13 14:54
|1.2518
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|61.00
|49767392
|2008.11.13 14:54
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2523
|1.2585
|1.2445
|2008.11.13 21:33
|1.2585
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-62.00
|49865151
|2008.11.13 21:34
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2577
|1.2652
|1.2512
|2008.11.13 21:39
|1.2652
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-75.00
|49870692
|2008.11.13 21:40
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2675
|1.2720
|1.2580
|2008.11.13 21:51
|1.2720
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-45.00
|49876798
|2008.11.13 21:52
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2717
|1.2790
|1.2650
|2008.11.13 22:54
|1.2790
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-73.00
|49894710
|2008.11.13 22:54
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2793
|1.2858
|1.2718
|2008.11.13 22:57
|1.2858
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-65.00
|49898494
|2008.11.13 22:58
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2843
|1.2925
|1.2785
|2008.11.13 23:26
|1.2785
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|58.00
|49904613
|2008.11.13 23:27
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2783
|1.2855
|1.2715
|2008.11.14 08:15
|1.2715
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.09
|68.00
|49989854
|2008.11.14 08:16
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2708
|1.2781
|1.2641
|2008.11.14 09:18
|1.2781
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-73.00
|50003311
|2008.11.14 09:19
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2772
|1.2849
|1.2709
|2008.11.14 09:59
|1.2709
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|63.00
|50016131
|2008.11.14 10:04
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2701
|1.2764
|1.2624
|2008.11.14 15:32
|1.2624
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|77.00
|50067840
|2008.11.14 15:33
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2643
|1.2682
|1.2542
|2008.11.14 15:49
|1.2682
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-39.00
|50073158
|2008.11.14 15:50
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2679
|1.2751
|1.2611
|2008.11.14 21:06
|1.2751
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-72.00
|50131669
|2008.11.14 21:07
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2754
|1.2822
|1.2682
|2008.11.17 00:00
|1.2682
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.08
|72.00
|50243662
|2008.11.17 09:38
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2587
|1.2657
|1.2517
|2008.11.17 10:55
|1.2657
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-70.00
|50258161
|2008.11.17 10:56
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2665
|1.2726
|1.2586
|2008.11.17 18:52
|1.2726
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-61.00
|50463699
|2008.11.18 10:39
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2605
|1.2679
|1.2539
|2008.11.18 15:44
|1.2679
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-74.00
|50508691
|2008.11.18 15:45
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2678
|1.2747
|1.2607
|2008.11.18 20:16
|1.2607
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|71.00
|50557800
|2008.11.18 20:17
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2604
|1.2674
|1.2534
|2008.11.19 16:09
|1.2674
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.91
|-70.00
|50689948
|2008.11.19 16:10
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2686
|1.2742
|1.2602
|2008.11.19 16:23
|1.2742
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-56.00
|50693595
|2008.11.19 16:33
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2750
|1.2815
|1.2675
|2008.11.19 17:15
|1.2815
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-65.00
|50704056
|2008.11.19 17:15
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2810
|1.2883
|1.2743
|2008.11.19 17:20
|1.2743
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|67.00
|50705773
|2008.11.19 17:21
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2739
|1.2812
|1.2672
|2008.11.19 17:57
|1.2672
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|67.00
|50716129
|2008.11.19 17:57
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2665
|1.2740
|1.2600
|2008.11.19 18:24
|1.2600
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|65.00
|50724795
|2008.11.19 18:25
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2574
|1.2668
|1.2528
|2008.11.19 22:41
|1.2528
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|46.00
|50768341
|2008.11.19 22:42
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2528
|1.2596
|1.2456
|2008.11.20 23:30
|1.2456
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.69
|72.00
|51028774
|2008.11.20 23:31
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2444
|1.2387
|1.2527
|2008.11.21 08:17
|1.2527
|0.00
|0.00
|0.50
|83.00
|51099753
|2008.11.21 08:18
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2538
|1.2459
|1.2599
|2008.11.21 11:53
|1.2599
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|61.00
|51132308
|2008.11.21 11:54
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2600
|1.2531
|1.2671
|2008.11.21 17:26
|1.2531
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-69.00
|51197680
|2008.11.21 17:26
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2543
|1.2464
|1.2604
|2008.11.21 18:05
|1.2464
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-79.00
|51211144
|2008.11.21 18:05
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2456
|1.2395
|1.2535
|2008.11.21 18:24
|1.2535
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|79.00
|51218452
|2008.11.21 18:25
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2534
|1.2466
|1.2606
|2008.11.24 00:42
|1.2606
|0.00
|0.00
|0.50
|72.00
|51269009
|2008.11.24 00:43
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2608
|1.2538
|1.2678
|2008.11.24 13:03
|1.2678
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|70.00
|51377485
|2008.11.24 13:04
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2681
|1.2612
|1.2752
|2008.11.24 14:41
|1.2752
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|71.00
|51397888
|2008.11.24 14:42
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2750
|1.2683
|1.2823
|2008.11.24 16:14
|1.2823
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|73.00
|51421597
|2008.11.24 16:15
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2811
|1.2756
|1.2896
|2008.11.24 18:57
|1.2896
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|85.00
|51460774
|2008.11.24 18:58
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2894
|1.2828
|1.2968
|2008.11.24 19:22
|1.2828
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-66.00
|51466504
|2008.11.24 19:23
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2827
|1.2760
|1.2900
|2008.11.24 22:10
|1.2900
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|73.00
|51493117
|2008.11.24 22:10
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2899
|1.2833
|1.2973
|2008.11.25 05:53
|1.2833
|0.00
|0.00
|0.46
|-66.00
|51548268
|2008.11.25 05:54
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2839
|1.2765
|1.2905
|2008.11.25 10:34
|1.2905
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|66.00
|51588725
|2008.11.25 10:35
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2905
|1.2837
|1.2977
|2008.11.25 12:07
|1.2837
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-68.00
|51604380
|2008.11.25 12:08
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2837
|1.2769
|1.2909
|2008.11.25 15:34
|1.2909
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|72.00
|51649535
|2008.11.25 15:35
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2915
|1.2842
|1.2982
|2008.11.25 15:42
|1.2982
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|67.00
|51654761
|2008.11.25 15:42
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2979
|1.2913
|1.3053
|2008.11.25 16:12
|1.3053
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|74.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.68
|685.00
|Closed P/L:
|675.32
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|51670139
|2008.11.25 16:13
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3062
|1.2982
|1.3122
|1.3022
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-40.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-40.00
|Floating P/L:
|-40.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|3 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|675.32
|Floating P/L:
|-40.00
|Margin:
|65.31
|Balance:
|3 675.32
|Equity:
|3 635.32
|Free Margin:
|3 570.01
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|2 417.84
|Gross Loss:
|1 742.52
|Total Net Profit:
|675.32
|Profit Factor:
|1.39
|Expected Payoff:
|11.07
|Absolute Drawdown:
|238.45
|Maximal Drawdown:
|575.08 (17.24%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|17.24% (575.08)
|Total Trades:
|61
|Short Positions (won %):
|43 (51.16%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|18 (72.22%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|35 (57.38%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|26 (42.62%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|85.00
|loss trade:
|-79.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|69.08
|loss trade:
|-67.02
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|7 (458.81)
|consecutive losses ($):
|5 (-320.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|458.81 (7)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-320.00 (5)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|2