FXDD

Account: 5934337 Name: Barna Otvos Currency: USD 2008 November 25, 17:35
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
489126202008.11.10 01:12balanceDeposit3 000.00
489146592008.11.10 01:29sell0.10eurusd1.28151.28881.27482008.11.10 02:381.28880.000.000.00-73.00
489284402008.11.10 02:45sell0.10eurusd1.28841.29541.28142008.11.10 09:361.28140.000.000.0070.00
489902972008.11.10 10:06sell0.10eurusd1.28021.28721.27322008.11.10 10:531.28720.000.000.00-70.00
490013182008.11.10 11:00sell0.10eurusd1.28701.29401.28002008.11.10 17:051.28000.000.000.0070.00
490728102008.11.10 17:24sell0.10eurusd1.28231.28931.27532008.11.10 18:491.27530.000.000.0070.00
490939202008.11.10 18:49sell0.10eurusd1.27501.28231.26832008.11.11 03:401.26830.000.00-1.0967.00
491577402008.11.11 03:42sell0.10eurusd1.26771.27491.26092008.11.11 05:501.27490.000.000.00-72.00
491760262008.11.11 05:50sell0.10eurusd1.27481.28171.26772008.11.11 16:461.26770.000.000.0071.00
492884052008.11.11 16:47sell0.10eurusd1.26701.27461.26062008.11.11 17:371.26060.000.000.0064.00
493055422008.11.11 17:38sell0.10eurusd1.26021.26731.25332008.11.11 18:031.25330.000.000.0069.00
493165602008.11.11 18:03sell0.10eurusd1.25351.26011.24612008.11.12 08:251.26010.000.00-1.07-66.00
494295482008.11.12 08:26sell0.10eurusd1.26001.26711.25312008.11.12 11:031.25310.000.000.0069.00
494562602008.11.12 11:03sell0.10eurusd1.25281.25981.24582008.11.12 14:171.25980.000.000.00-70.00
494937212008.11.12 14:18sell0.10eurusd1.25941.26661.25262008.11.12 14:511.25260.000.000.0068.00
495017772008.11.12 14:51sell0.10eurusd1.25291.25941.24542008.11.13 00:151.24540.000.00-3.2175.00
496275802008.11.13 00:15sell0.10eurusd1.24541.25221.23822008.11.13 11:071.25220.000.000.00-68.00
497230632008.11.13 11:08sell0.10eurusd1.25161.25901.24502008.11.13 14:281.25900.000.000.00-74.00
497613312008.11.13 14:29sell0.10eurusd1.25791.26581.25182008.11.13 14:541.25180.000.000.0061.00
497673922008.11.13 14:54sell0.10eurusd1.25231.25851.24452008.11.13 21:331.25850.000.000.00-62.00
498651512008.11.13 21:34sell0.10eurusd1.25771.26521.25122008.11.13 21:391.26520.000.000.00-75.00
498706922008.11.13 21:40sell0.10eurusd1.26751.27201.25802008.11.13 21:511.27200.000.000.00-45.00
498767982008.11.13 21:52sell0.10eurusd1.27171.27901.26502008.11.13 22:541.27900.000.000.00-73.00
498947102008.11.13 22:54sell0.10eurusd1.27931.28581.27182008.11.13 22:571.28580.000.000.00-65.00
498984942008.11.13 22:58sell0.10eurusd1.28431.29251.27852008.11.13 23:261.27850.000.000.0058.00
499046132008.11.13 23:27sell0.10eurusd1.27831.28551.27152008.11.14 08:151.27150.000.00-1.0968.00
499898542008.11.14 08:16sell0.10eurusd1.27081.27811.26412008.11.14 09:181.27810.000.000.00-73.00
500033112008.11.14 09:19sell0.10eurusd1.27721.28491.27092008.11.14 09:591.27090.000.000.0063.00
500161312008.11.14 10:04sell0.10eurusd1.27011.27641.26242008.11.14 15:321.26240.000.000.0077.00
500678402008.11.14 15:33sell0.10eurusd1.26431.26821.25422008.11.14 15:491.26820.000.000.00-39.00
500731582008.11.14 15:50sell0.10eurusd1.26791.27511.26112008.11.14 21:061.27510.000.000.00-72.00
501316692008.11.14 21:07sell0.10eurusd1.27541.28221.26822008.11.17 00:001.26820.000.00-1.0872.00
502436622008.11.17 09:38sell0.10eurusd1.25871.26571.25172008.11.17 10:551.26570.000.000.00-70.00
502581612008.11.17 10:56sell0.10eurusd1.26651.27261.25862008.11.17 18:521.27260.000.000.00-61.00
504636992008.11.18 10:39sell0.10eurusd1.26051.26791.25392008.11.18 15:441.26790.000.000.00-74.00
505086912008.11.18 15:45sell0.10eurusd1.26781.27471.26072008.11.18 20:161.26070.000.000.0071.00
505578002008.11.18 20:17sell0.10eurusd1.26041.26741.25342008.11.19 16:091.26740.000.00-0.91-70.00
506899482008.11.19 16:10sell0.10eurusd1.26861.27421.26022008.11.19 16:231.27420.000.000.00-56.00
506935952008.11.19 16:33sell0.10eurusd1.27501.28151.26752008.11.19 17:151.28150.000.000.00-65.00
507040562008.11.19 17:15sell0.10eurusd1.28101.28831.27432008.11.19 17:201.27430.000.000.0067.00
507057732008.11.19 17:21sell0.10eurusd1.27391.28121.26722008.11.19 17:571.26720.000.000.0067.00
507161292008.11.19 17:57sell0.10eurusd1.26651.27401.26002008.11.19 18:241.26000.000.000.0065.00
507247952008.11.19 18:25sell0.10eurusd1.25741.26681.25282008.11.19 22:411.25280.000.000.0046.00
507683412008.11.19 22:42sell0.10eurusd1.25281.25961.24562008.11.20 23:301.24560.000.00-2.6972.00
510287742008.11.20 23:31buy0.10eurusd1.24441.23871.25272008.11.21 08:171.25270.000.000.5083.00
510997532008.11.21 08:18buy0.10eurusd1.25381.24591.25992008.11.21 11:531.25990.000.000.0061.00
511323082008.11.21 11:54buy0.10eurusd1.26001.25311.26712008.11.21 17:261.25310.000.000.00-69.00
511976802008.11.21 17:26buy0.10eurusd1.25431.24641.26042008.11.21 18:051.24640.000.000.00-79.00
512111442008.11.21 18:05buy0.10eurusd1.24561.23951.25352008.11.21 18:241.25350.000.000.0079.00
512184522008.11.21 18:25buy0.10eurusd1.25341.24661.26062008.11.24 00:421.26060.000.000.5072.00
512690092008.11.24 00:43buy0.10eurusd1.26081.25381.26782008.11.24 13:031.26780.000.000.0070.00
513774852008.11.24 13:04buy0.10eurusd1.26811.26121.27522008.11.24 14:411.27520.000.000.0071.00
513978882008.11.24 14:42buy0.10eurusd1.27501.26831.28232008.11.24 16:141.28230.000.000.0073.00
514215972008.11.24 16:15buy0.10eurusd1.28111.27561.28962008.11.24 18:571.28960.000.000.0085.00
514607742008.11.24 18:58buy0.10eurusd1.28941.28281.29682008.11.24 19:221.28280.000.000.00-66.00
514665042008.11.24 19:23buy0.10eurusd1.28271.27601.29002008.11.24 22:101.29000.000.000.0073.00
514931172008.11.24 22:10buy0.10eurusd1.28991.28331.29732008.11.25 05:531.28330.000.000.46-66.00
515482682008.11.25 05:54buy0.10eurusd1.28391.27651.29052008.11.25 10:341.29050.000.000.0066.00
515887252008.11.25 10:35buy0.10eurusd1.29051.28371.29772008.11.25 12:071.28370.000.000.00-68.00
516043802008.11.25 12:08buy0.10eurusd1.28371.27691.29092008.11.25 15:341.29090.000.000.0072.00
516495352008.11.25 15:35buy0.10eurusd1.29151.28421.29822008.11.25 15:421.29820.000.000.0067.00
516547612008.11.25 15:42buy0.10eurusd1.29791.29131.30532008.11.25 16:121.30530.000.000.0074.00
  0.00 0.00 -9.68 685.00
Closed P/L: 675.32
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
516701392008.11.25 16:13buy0.10eurusd1.30621.29821.3122 1.30220.000.000.00-40.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -40.00
 Floating P/L: -40.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 3 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 675.32 Floating P/L: -40.00 Margin: 65.31
Balance: 3 675.32 Equity: 3 635.32 Free Margin: 3 570.01
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 2 417.84 Gross Loss: 1 742.52 Total Net Profit: 675.32
Profit Factor: 1.39 Expected Payoff: 11.07  
Absolute Drawdown: 238.45 Maximal Drawdown: 575.08 (17.24%) Relative Drawdown: 17.24% (575.08)
 
Total Trades: 61 Short Positions (won %): 43 (51.16%) Long Positions (won %): 18 (72.22%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 35 (57.38%) Loss trades (% of total): 26 (42.62%)
Largest profit trade: 85.00 loss trade: -79.00
Average profit trade: 69.08 loss trade: -67.02
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 7 (458.81) consecutive losses ($): 5 (-320.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 458.81 (7) consecutive loss (count): -320.00 (5)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 2