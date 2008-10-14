|Account: 1184777
|Name: Alpha_SRSI19
|Currency: USD
|2008 December 9, 09:27
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|31109529
|2008.10.14 02:47
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|31189153
|2008.10.15 00:01
|buy
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1365
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.10.16 00:31
|1.1354
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.93
|-3.88
|31189284
|2008.10.15 00:01
|sell
|0.04
|usdjpy
|102.12
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.10.16 00:31
|99.49
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.94
|105.74
|31277230
|2008.10.16 00:31
|buy
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1354
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.10.21 00:01
|1.1503
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.98
|51.81
|31451934
|2008.10.20 00:00
|sell
|0.04
|audcad
|0.8175
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.10.21 09:07
|0.8198
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.40
|-7.68
|31538902
|2008.10.21 00:00
|buy
|0.04
|euraud
|1.8960
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.10.21 09:07
|1.9357
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|108.65
|31557666
|2008.10.21 09:07
|sell
|0.04
|audcad
|0.8190
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.10.24 11:37
|0.7848
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.90
|106.68
|32293497
|2008.10.30 00:00
|buy
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1311
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.10.31 00:27
|1.1415
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.17
|36.44
|32413179
|2008.10.31 00:00
|sell
|0.04
|chfjpy
|86.29
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.10.31 00:27
|86.56
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.93
|32413256
|2008.10.31 00:00
|sell
|0.04
|gbpusd
|1.6373
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.10.31 00:27
|1.6365
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.20
|32413278
|2008.10.31 00:00
|sell
|0.04
|audusd
|0.6737
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.10.31 00:27
|0.6666
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|28.40
|32413285
|2008.10.31 00:00
|buy
|0.04
|usdcad
|1.2008
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.10.31 00:27
|1.2066
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|19.23
|32413291
|2008.10.31 00:00
|sell
|0.04
|audjpy
|66.40
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.10.31 00:27
|65.85
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|22.27
|32413344
|2008.10.31 00:01
|sell
|0.04
|eurjpy
|126.98
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.10.31 00:27
|126.80
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.29
|32427281
|2008.10.31 06:00
|sell
|0.04
|gbpchf
|1.8580
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.11.05 21:58
|1.8497
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.61
|28.54
|32427381
|2008.10.31 06:01
|buy
|0.04
|euraud
|1.9138
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.11.05 21:58
|1.8837
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.58
|-82.49
|32509918
|2008.11.03 00:00
|sell
|0.04
|eurchf
|1.4759
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.11.05 21:58
|1.5019
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.08
|-89.40
|32687300
|2008.11.05 00:00
|sell
|0.04
|audjpy
|69.54
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.11.05 21:58
|67.43
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|85.82
|32687339
|2008.11.05 00:00
|sell
|0.04
|usdjpy
|99.78
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.11.05 21:58
|98.34
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|58.57
|32687442
|2008.11.05 00:00
|sell
|0.04
|audusd
|0.6973
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.11.05 21:58
|0.6857
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|46.40
|32687455
|2008.11.05 00:00
|buy
|0.04
|usdcad
|1.1500
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.11.05 21:58
|1.1679
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|61.31
|32782045
|2008.11.05 21:58
|sell
|0.04
|eurchf
|1.5017
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.11.11 01:39
|1.4998
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.41
|6.44
|32972778
|2008.11.10 00:00
|sell
|0.04
|audcad
|0.8135
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.11.11 01:39
|0.7968
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.31
|55.82
|33061829
|2008.11.11 00:01
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.2749
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.11.11 01:39
|1.2708
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.40
|33061881
|2008.11.11 00:01
|sell
|0.04
|eurjpy
|124.92
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.11.11 01:39
|124.15
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|31.52
|33064351
|2008.11.11 01:39
|sell
|0.04
|eurchf
|1.4995
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.11.11 01:39
|1.4997
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.68
|33064357
|2008.11.11 01:39
|sell
|0.04
|audcad
|0.7967
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.11.11 01:39
|0.7981
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.67
|33665583
|2008.11.19 00:00
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.2635
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.11.20 08:58
|1.2511
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.38
|49.60
|33665586
|2008.11.19 00:00
|sell
|0.04
|eurchf
|1.5195
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.11.20 08:58
|1.5168
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.39
|8.90
|33755135
|2008.11.20 00:00
|sell
|0.04
|gbpchf
|1.8136
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.11.20 08:58
|1.8065
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|23.42
|33755361
|2008.11.20 00:01
|buy
|0.04
|eurgbp
|0.8351
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.11.20 08:58
|0.8397
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|27.41
|33950449
|2008.11.24 00:02
|sell
|0.04
|eurchf
|1.5395
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.11.26 04:58
|1.5421
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.03
|-8.74
|34055401
|2008.11.25 00:00
|sell
|0.04
|audcad
|0.8058
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.11.26 04:58
|0.7942
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.29
|37.67
|34169078
|2008.11.26 00:00
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3054
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.11.26 04:58
|1.2967
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|34.80
|34169137
|2008.11.26 00:00
|buy
|0.04
|usdcad
|1.2290
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.11.26 04:58
|1.2314
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.80
|34169146
|2008.11.26 00:00
|sell
|0.04
|gbpusd
|1.5449
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.11.26 04:58
|1.5355
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|37.60
|34176949
|2008.11.26 04:59
|sell
|0.04
|eurchf
|1.5418
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.12.01 08:50
|1.5364
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.60
|17.84
|34179189
|2008.11.26 06:02
|sell
|0.04
|nzdusd
|0.5483
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.12.01 08:50
|0.5380
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.98
|41.20
|34264120
|2008.11.27 00:00
|sell
|0.04
|gbpchf
|1.8442
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.12.01 08:50
|1.8542
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.16
|-33.03
|34329335
|2008.11.28 00:00
|sell
|0.04
|audjpy
|62.43
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.12.01 08:50
|61.47
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.36
|40.31
|34329357
|2008.11.28 00:00
|sell
|0.04
|audcad
|0.8066
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.12.01 08:50
|0.8015
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.26
|16.42
|34329395
|2008.11.28 00:01
|buy
|0.04
|eurgbp
|0.8382
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.12.01 08:50
|0.8286
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.10
|-58.79
|34401799
|2008.12.01 00:05
|buy
|0.04
|euraud
|1.9485
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.12.01 08:50
|1.9661
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|45.41
|34401938
|2008.12.01 00:07
|sell
|0.04
|gbpjpy
|147.02
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.12.01 08:50
|145.85
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|49.14
|34421766
|2008.12.01 08:50
|buy
|0.04
|eurgbp
|0.8287
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.12.01 10:09
|0.8343
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|34.04
|34421780
|2008.12.01 08:50
|sell
|0.04
|gbpchf
|1.8533
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.12.01 10:09
|1.8405
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|42.28
|34421794
|2008.12.01 08:51
|sell
|0.04
|audjpy
|61.42
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.12.01 10:09
|60.72
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|29.68
|34421822
|2008.12.01 08:51
|sell
|0.04
|audcad
|0.8010
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.12.01 10:09
|0.7993
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.47
|34658273
|2008.12.04 00:00
|sell
|0.04
|audusd
|0.6500
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.12.04 07:54
|0.6430
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|28.00
|34658292
|2008.12.04 00:00
|sell
|0.04
|audjpy
|60.64
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.12.04 07:54
|59.80
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|36.14
|34658413
|2008.12.04 00:02
|sell
|0.04
|audcad
|0.8142
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.12.04 07:54
|0.8093
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.58
|34658625
|2008.12.04 00:07
|buy
|0.04
|euraud
|1.9561
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.12.04 07:54
|1.9692
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|33.68
|34756856
|2008.12.05 00:00
|sell
|0.04
|audcad
|0.8208
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.12.09 09:11
|0.8200
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.55
|2.55
|34913167
|2008.12.09 00:00
|sell
|0.04
|audjpy
|61.74
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.12.09 09:11
|60.39
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|58.38
|34913314
|2008.12.09 00:01
|sell
|0.04
|audusd
|0.6643
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.12.09 09:11
|0.6528
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|46.00
|34922717
|2008.12.09 06:00
|sell
|0.04
|nzdusd
|0.5402
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.12.09 09:11
|0.5386
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.40
|0.00
|0.00
|-25.41
|1 355.96
|Closed P/L:
|1 330.55
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|1 330.55
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|11 330.55
|Equity:
|11 330.55
|Free Margin:
|11 330.55
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|1 637.12
|Gross Loss:
|306.57
|Total Net Profit:
|1 330.55
|Profit Factor:
|5.34
|Expected Payoff:
|24.19
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|174.55 (1.63%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|1.63% (174.55)
|Total Trades:
|55
|Short Positions (won %):
|42 (83.33%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|13 (76.92%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|45 (81.82%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|10 (18.18%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|108.65
|loss trade:
|-90.48
|Average
|profit trade:
|36.38
|loss trade:
|-30.66
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|15 (409.00)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-174.55)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|409.00 (15)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-174.55 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|6
|consecutive losses:
|1