Alpari Ltd

Account: 1184777 Name: Alpha_SRSI19 Currency: USD 2008 December 9, 09:27
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
311095292008.10.14 02:47balanceDeposit10 000.00
311891532008.10.15 00:01buy0.04usdchf1.13650.00000.00002008.10.16 00:311.13540.000.00-0.93-3.88
311892842008.10.15 00:01sell0.04usdjpy102.120.000.002008.10.16 00:3199.490.000.00-0.94105.74
312772302008.10.16 00:31buy0.04usdchf1.13540.00000.00002008.10.21 00:011.15030.000.00-0.9851.81
314519342008.10.20 00:00sell0.04audcad0.81750.00000.00002008.10.21 09:070.81980.000.00-0.40-7.68
315389022008.10.21 00:00buy0.04euraud1.89600.00000.00002008.10.21 09:071.93570.000.000.00108.65
315576662008.10.21 09:07sell0.04audcad0.81900.00000.00002008.10.24 11:370.78480.000.00-1.90106.68
322934972008.10.30 00:00buy0.04usdchf1.13110.00000.00002008.10.31 00:271.14150.000.00-0.1736.44
324131792008.10.31 00:00sell0.04chfjpy86.290.000.002008.10.31 00:2786.560.000.000.00-10.93
324132562008.10.31 00:00sell0.04gbpusd1.63730.00000.00002008.10.31 00:271.63650.000.000.003.20
324132782008.10.31 00:00sell0.04audusd0.67370.00000.00002008.10.31 00:270.66660.000.000.0028.40
324132852008.10.31 00:00buy0.04usdcad1.20080.00000.00002008.10.31 00:271.20660.000.000.0019.23
324132912008.10.31 00:00sell0.04audjpy66.400.000.002008.10.31 00:2765.850.000.000.0022.27
324133442008.10.31 00:01sell0.04eurjpy126.980.000.002008.10.31 00:27126.800.000.000.007.29
324272812008.10.31 06:00sell0.04gbpchf1.85800.00000.00002008.11.05 21:581.84970.000.00-2.6128.54
324273812008.10.31 06:01buy0.04euraud1.91380.00000.00002008.11.05 21:581.88370.000.00-1.58-82.49
325099182008.11.03 00:00sell0.04eurchf1.47590.00000.00002008.11.05 21:581.50190.000.00-1.08-89.40
326873002008.11.05 00:00sell0.04audjpy69.540.000.002008.11.05 21:5867.430.000.000.0085.82
326873392008.11.05 00:00sell0.04usdjpy99.780.000.002008.11.05 21:5898.340.000.000.0058.57
326874422008.11.05 00:00sell0.04audusd0.69730.00000.00002008.11.05 21:580.68570.000.000.0046.40
326874552008.11.05 00:00buy0.04usdcad1.15000.00000.00002008.11.05 21:581.16790.000.000.0061.31
327820452008.11.05 21:58sell0.04eurchf1.50170.00000.00002008.11.11 01:391.49980.000.00-3.416.44
329727782008.11.10 00:00sell0.04audcad0.81350.00000.00002008.11.11 01:390.79680.000.00-0.3155.82
330618292008.11.11 00:01sell0.04eurusd1.27490.00000.00002008.11.11 01:391.27080.000.000.0016.40
330618812008.11.11 00:01sell0.04eurjpy124.920.000.002008.11.11 01:39124.150.000.000.0031.52
330643512008.11.11 01:39sell0.04eurchf1.49950.00000.00002008.11.11 01:391.49970.000.000.00-0.68
330643572008.11.11 01:39sell0.04audcad0.79670.00000.00002008.11.11 01:390.79810.000.000.00-4.67
336655832008.11.19 00:00sell0.04eurusd1.26350.00000.00002008.11.20 08:581.25110.000.00-1.3849.60
336655862008.11.19 00:00sell0.04eurchf1.51950.00000.00002008.11.20 08:581.51680.000.00-1.398.90
337551352008.11.20 00:00sell0.04gbpchf1.81360.00000.00002008.11.20 08:581.80650.000.000.0023.42
337553612008.11.20 00:01buy0.04eurgbp0.83510.00000.00002008.11.20 08:580.83970.000.000.0027.41
339504492008.11.24 00:02sell0.04eurchf1.53950.00000.00002008.11.26 04:581.54210.000.00-1.03-8.74
340554012008.11.25 00:00sell0.04audcad0.80580.00000.00002008.11.26 04:580.79420.000.00-0.2937.67
341690782008.11.26 00:00sell0.04eurusd1.30540.00000.00002008.11.26 04:581.29670.000.000.0034.80
341691372008.11.26 00:00buy0.04usdcad1.22900.00000.00002008.11.26 04:581.23140.000.000.007.80
341691462008.11.26 00:00sell0.04gbpusd1.54490.00000.00002008.11.26 04:581.53550.000.000.0037.60
341769492008.11.26 04:59sell0.04eurchf1.54180.00000.00002008.12.01 08:501.53640.000.00-2.6017.84
341791892008.11.26 06:02sell0.04nzdusd0.54830.00000.00002008.12.01 08:500.53800.000.00-1.9841.20
342641202008.11.27 00:00sell0.04gbpchf1.84420.00000.00002008.12.01 08:501.85420.000.00-1.16-33.03
343293352008.11.28 00:00sell0.04audjpy62.430.000.002008.12.01 08:5061.470.000.00-0.3640.31
343293572008.11.28 00:00sell0.04audcad0.80660.00000.00002008.12.01 08:500.80150.000.00-0.2616.42
343293952008.11.28 00:01buy0.04eurgbp0.83820.00000.00002008.12.01 08:500.82860.000.00-0.10-58.79
344017992008.12.01 00:05buy0.04euraud1.94850.00000.00002008.12.01 08:501.96610.000.000.0045.41
344019382008.12.01 00:07sell0.04gbpjpy147.020.000.002008.12.01 08:50145.850.000.000.0049.14
344217662008.12.01 08:50buy0.04eurgbp0.82870.00000.00002008.12.01 10:090.83430.000.000.0034.04
344217802008.12.01 08:50sell0.04gbpchf1.85330.00000.00002008.12.01 10:091.84050.000.000.0042.28
344217942008.12.01 08:51sell0.04audjpy61.420.000.002008.12.01 10:0960.720.000.000.0029.68
344218222008.12.01 08:51sell0.04audcad0.80100.00000.00002008.12.01 10:090.79930.000.000.005.47
346582732008.12.04 00:00sell0.04audusd0.65000.00000.00002008.12.04 07:540.64300.000.000.0028.00
346582922008.12.04 00:00sell0.04audjpy60.640.000.002008.12.04 07:5459.800.000.000.0036.14
346584132008.12.04 00:02sell0.04audcad0.81420.00000.00002008.12.04 07:540.80930.000.000.0015.58
346586252008.12.04 00:07buy0.04euraud1.95610.00000.00002008.12.04 07:541.96920.000.000.0033.68
347568562008.12.05 00:00sell0.04audcad0.82080.00000.00002008.12.09 09:110.82000.000.00-0.552.55
349131672008.12.09 00:00sell0.04audjpy61.740.000.002008.12.09 09:1160.390.000.000.0058.38
349133142008.12.09 00:01sell0.04audusd0.66430.00000.00002008.12.09 09:110.65280.000.000.0046.00
349227172008.12.09 06:00sell0.04nzdusd0.54020.00000.00002008.12.09 09:110.53860.000.000.006.40
  0.00 0.00 -25.41 1 355.96
Closed P/L: 1 330.55
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 1 330.55 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 11 330.55 Equity: 11 330.55 Free Margin: 11 330.55
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 1 637.12 Gross Loss: 306.57 Total Net Profit: 1 330.55
Profit Factor: 5.34 Expected Payoff: 24.19  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 174.55 (1.63%) Relative Drawdown: 1.63% (174.55)
 
Total Trades: 55 Short Positions (won %): 42 (83.33%) Long Positions (won %): 13 (76.92%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 45 (81.82%) Loss trades (% of total): 10 (18.18%)
Largest profit trade: 108.65 loss trade: -90.48
Average profit trade: 36.38 loss trade: -30.66
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 15 (409.00) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-174.55)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 409.00 (15) consecutive loss (count): -174.55 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 6 consecutive losses: 1