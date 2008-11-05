ODL Securities

Account: 23422 Name: Randall Elkins Currency: USD 2008 November 5, 17:52
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
41147422008.11.05 00:14sell0.01gbpusd1.58930.00000.00002008.11.05 00:171.58930.000.000.000.00
41184802008.11.05 02:18buy0.01gbpusd1.59120.00000.00002008.11.05 02:311.59200.000.000.000.80
41187392008.11.05 02:38buy0.20gbpusd1.59630.00000.00002008.11.05 02:441.59640.000.000.002.00
41194572008.11.05 03:14buy0.20gbpusd1.59570.00001.60712008.11.05 03:361.59610.000.000.008.00
41198552008.11.05 03:51buy stop0.20gbpusd1.59810.00000.00002008.11.05 03:521.5964cancelled
41200132008.11.05 04:08sell0.20gbpusd1.59480.00000.00002008.11.05 04:111.58820.000.000.00132.00
41374872008.11.05 13:33buy0.20gbpusd1.59830.00001.60722008.11.05 13:421.59860.000.000.006.00
41383972008.11.05 14:05buy0.20gbpusd1.60200.00000.00002008.11.05 14:091.60260.000.000.0012.00
41391232008.11.05 14:31buy0.20gbpusd1.60440.00000.00002008.11.05 14:321.60210.000.000.00-46.00
41397452008.11.05 14:51sell0.20gbpusd1.60040.00000.00002008.11.05 14:551.60030.000.000.002.00
41400382008.11.05 15:00buy0.20gbpusd1.60250.00000.00002008.11.05 15:051.60650.000.000.0080.00
41407642008.11.05 15:12buy0.20gbpusd1.61240.00000.00002008.11.05 15:171.61730.000.000.0098.00
41449092008.11.05 16:52buy0.30gbpusd1.61600.00000.00002008.11.05 17:051.61600.000.000.000.00
41453552008.11.05 17:14sell0.30gbpusd1.61260.00000.00002008.11.05 17:191.60960.000.000.0090.00
41460052008.11.05 17:37sell0.30gbpusd1.60070.00000.00002008.11.05 17:451.59940.000.000.0039.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 423.80
Closed P/L: 423.80
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 423.80 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 1 313.49 Equity: 1 313.49 Free Margin: 1 313.49
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 469.80 Gross Loss: 46.00 Total Net Profit: 423.80
Profit Factor: 10.21 Expected Payoff: 30.27  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 46.00 (4.38%) Relative Drawdown: 4.38% (46.00)
 
Total Trades: 14 Short Positions (won %): 5 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 9 (88.89%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 13 (92.86%) Loss trades (% of total): 1 (7.14%)
Largest profit trade: 132.00 loss trade: -46.00
Average profit trade: 36.14 loss trade: -46.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 7 (160.80) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-46.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 309.00 (6) consecutive loss (count): -46.00 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 7 consecutive losses: 1