|Account: 23422
|Name: Randall Elkins
|Currency: USD
|2008 November 5, 17:52
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|4114742
|2008.11.05 00:14
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.5893
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.11.05 00:17
|1.5893
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4118480
|2008.11.05 02:18
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.5912
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.11.05 02:31
|1.5920
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.80
|4118739
|2008.11.05 02:38
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.5963
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.11.05 02:44
|1.5964
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|4119457
|2008.11.05 03:14
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.5957
|0.0000
|1.6071
|2008.11.05 03:36
|1.5961
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.00
|4119855
|2008.11.05 03:51
|buy stop
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.5981
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.11.05 03:52
|1.5964
|cancelled
|4120013
|2008.11.05 04:08
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.5948
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.11.05 04:11
|1.5882
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|132.00
|4137487
|2008.11.05 13:33
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.5983
|0.0000
|1.6072
|2008.11.05 13:42
|1.5986
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.00
|4138397
|2008.11.05 14:05
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.6020
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.11.05 14:09
|1.6026
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.00
|4139123
|2008.11.05 14:31
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.6044
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.11.05 14:32
|1.6021
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-46.00
|4139745
|2008.11.05 14:51
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.6004
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.11.05 14:55
|1.6003
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|4140038
|2008.11.05 15:00
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.6025
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.11.05 15:05
|1.6065
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|80.00
|4140764
|2008.11.05 15:12
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.6124
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.11.05 15:17
|1.6173
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|98.00
|4144909
|2008.11.05 16:52
|buy
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.6160
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.11.05 17:05
|1.6160
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4145355
|2008.11.05 17:14
|sell
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.6126
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.11.05 17:19
|1.6096
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|90.00
|4146005
|2008.11.05 17:37
|sell
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.6007
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.11.05 17:45
|1.5994
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|39.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|423.80
|Closed P/L:
|423.80
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|423.80
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|1 313.49
|Equity:
|1 313.49
|Free Margin:
|1 313.49
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|469.80
|Gross Loss:
|46.00
|Total Net Profit:
|423.80
|Profit Factor:
|10.21
|Expected Payoff:
|30.27
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|46.00 (4.38%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|4.38% (46.00)
|Total Trades:
|14
|Short Positions (won %):
|5 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|9 (88.89%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|13 (92.86%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|1 (7.14%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|132.00
|loss trade:
|-46.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|36.14
|loss trade:
|-46.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|7 (160.80)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-46.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|309.00 (6)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-46.00 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|7
|consecutive losses:
|1