Strategy Tester Report
Envelope 2.11_all_gbpusdm15
FXDD-MT4 Demo Server (Build 218)
|通貨ペア
|GBPUSD (Great Britain Dollar vs. United States Dollar)
|期間
|15分足(M15) 2007.07.12 13:45 - 2008.10.17 23:00 (2006.10.01 - 2008.10.20)
|モデル
|Every tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
|パラメーター
|Magic=12000; EnvelopePeriod=144; EnvTimeFrame=0; EnvMaMethod=1; EnvelopeDeviation=1; TimeOpen=0; TimeClose=23; FirstTP=89; SecondTP=144; ThirdTP=233; Lots=0.1; MaximumRisk=0; DecreaseFactor=5; MaElineTSL=0;
|Bars in test
|31377
|Ticks modelled
|3197522
|Modelling quality
|24.92%
|Mismatched charts errors
|0
|Initial deposit
|10000.00
|Total net profit
|-663.61
|Gross profit
|10966.37
|Gross loss
|-11629.98
|Profit factor
|0.94
|Expected payoff
|-2.85
|Absolute drawdown
|687.61
|Maximal drawdown
|2701.89 (22.49%)
|Relative drawdown
|22.49% (2701.89)
|Total trades
|233
|Short positions (won %)
|153 (47.06%)
|Long positions (won %)
|80 (41.25%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|105 (45.06%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|128 (54.94%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|235.02
|loss trade
|-202.65
|Average
|profit trade
|104.44
|loss trade
|-90.86
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|9 (1238.10)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|14 (-761.51)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|1238.10 (9)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-1847.81 (12)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|4
|consecutive losses
|5