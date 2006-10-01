Strategy Tester Report
Envelope 2.11_all_gbpusdm15
FXDD-MT4 Demo Server (Build 218)

通貨ペアGBPUSD (Great Britain Dollar vs. United States Dollar)
期間15分足(M15) 2007.07.12 13:45 - 2008.10.17 23:00 (2006.10.01 - 2008.10.20)
モデルEvery tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
パラメーターMagic=12000; EnvelopePeriod=144; EnvTimeFrame=0; EnvMaMethod=1; EnvelopeDeviation=1; TimeOpen=0; TimeClose=23; FirstTP=89; SecondTP=144; ThirdTP=233; Lots=0.1; MaximumRisk=0; DecreaseFactor=5; MaElineTSL=0;
Bars in test31377Ticks modelled3197522Modelling quality24.92%
Mismatched charts errors0
Initial deposit10000.00
Total net profit-663.61Gross profit10966.37Gross loss-11629.98
Profit factor0.94Expected payoff-2.85
Absolute drawdown687.61Maximal drawdown2701.89 (22.49%)Relative drawdown22.49% (2701.89)
Total trades233Short positions (won %)153 (47.06%)Long positions (won %)80 (41.25%)
Profit trades (% of total)105 (45.06%)Loss trades (% of total)128 (54.94%)
Largestprofit trade235.02loss trade-202.65
Averageprofit trade104.44loss trade-90.86
Maximumconsecutive wins (profit in money)9 (1238.10)consecutive losses (loss in money)14 (-761.51)
Maximalconsecutive profit (count of wins)1238.10 (9)consecutive loss (count of losses)-1847.81 (12)
Averageconsecutive wins4consecutive losses5
Graph