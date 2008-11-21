FXDD

Account: 5979332 Name: Antony Mosley Currency: USD 2008 November 21, 23:00
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
511967792008.11.21 17:25buy0.10eurusd1.25501.22501.25802008.11.21 22:381.25800.000.000.0030.00
 26881Firebird v63D[tp]
511915502008.11.21 16:57sell0.10usdcad1.28211.31211.27912008.11.21 22:331.27910.000.000.0023.45
 30013Firebird v63D[tp]
512529722008.11.21 22:08buy0.10audusd0.62250.59250.62552008.11.21 22:280.62550.000.000.0030.00
 25531Firebird v63D[tp]
512515122008.11.21 22:01buy0.10eurusd1.25131.22131.25432008.11.21 22:121.25430.000.000.0030.00
 26881Firebird v63D[tp]
512160772008.11.21 18:20sell0.10audusd0.62390.65390.62092008.11.21 21:000.62090.000.000.0030.00
 25531Firebird v63D[tp]
512047792008.11.21 17:55sell0.10usdcad1.28511.31511.28212008.11.21 19:301.28210.000.000.0023.40
 30013Firebird v63D[tp]
512236572008.11.21 18:49buy0.10eurusd1.25201.22201.25502008.11.21 19:041.25500.000.000.0030.00
 26881Firebird v63D[tp]
512093312008.11.21 18:03buy0.10eurusd1.24931.21931.25232008.11.21 18:211.25230.000.000.0030.00
 26881Firebird v63D[tp]
512095252008.11.21 18:04sell0.10usdchf1.22641.25641.22342008.11.21 18:211.22340.000.000.0024.52
 30034Firebird v63D[tp]
512083342008.11.21 18:02buy0.10audusd0.61980.58980.62282008.11.21 18:140.62280.000.000.0030.00
 25531Firebird v63D[tp]
511561262008.11.21 14:19buy0.10usdchf1.22251.19251.22552008.11.21 18:021.22550.000.000.0024.48
 30034Firebird v63D[tp]
512027242008.11.21 17:47sell0.10audusd0.62440.65440.62142008.11.21 17:590.62140.000.000.0030.00
 25531Firebird v63D[tp]
511567592008.11.21 14:24buy0.10audusd0.62140.59140.62442008.11.21 17:470.62440.000.000.0030.00
 25531Firebird v63D[tp]
511925732008.11.21 17:01buy0.10audusd0.61840.58840.62142008.11.21 17:090.62140.000.000.0030.00
 25531Firebird v63D[tp]
511692752008.11.21 15:27buy0.10usdjpy94.9391.9395.232008.11.21 16:3295.230.000.000.0031.49
 30121Firebird v63D[tp]
511800642008.11.21 16:03buy0.10eurusd1.25561.22561.25862008.11.21 16:121.25860.000.000.0030.00
 26881Firebird v63D[tp]
511562912008.11.21 14:21sell0.10eurusd1.25811.28811.25512008.11.21 16:021.25510.000.000.0030.00
 26881Firebird v63D[tp]
511662162008.11.21 15:14sell0.10eurusd1.26121.29121.25822008.11.21 15:511.25820.000.000.0030.00
 26881Firebird v63D[tp]
511667812008.11.21 15:16buy0.10usdchf1.21951.18951.22252008.11.21 15:511.22250.000.000.0024.54
 30034Firebird v63D[tp]
511620852008.11.21 14:47buy0.10usdcad1.27591.24591.27892008.11.21 15:001.27890.000.000.0023.46
 30013Firebird v63D[tp]
511562872008.11.21 14:21sell0.10usdcad1.28011.31011.27712008.11.21 14:401.27710.000.000.0023.49
 30013Firebird v63D[tp]
511560932008.11.21 14:18balanceDeposit5 000.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 588.83
Closed P/L: 588.83
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
511877982008.11.21 16:42buy0.10eurusd1.25801.22801.2610 1.25770.000.000.50-3.00
 26881Firebird v63D
511641692008.11.21 15:01sell0.10usdcad1.27911.30911.2761 1.27750.000.000.2412.52
 30013Firebird v63D
512178382008.11.21 18:23sell0.10usdchf1.22361.25361.2206 1.22200.000.000.0013.09
 30034Firebird v63D
  0.00 0.00 0.74 22.61
 Floating P/L: 23.35
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 588.83 Floating P/L: 23.35 Margin: 162.90
Balance: 5 588.83 Equity: 5 612.18 Free Margin: 5 449.28