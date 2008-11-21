FXDD
|Account: 5979332
|Name: Antony Mosley
|Currency: USD
|2008 November 21, 23:00
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|51196779
|2008.11.21 17:25
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2550
|1.2250
|1.2580
|2008.11.21 22:38
|1.2580
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|
|26881
|Firebird v63D[tp]
|51191550
|2008.11.21 16:57
|sell
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.2821
|1.3121
|1.2791
|2008.11.21 22:33
|1.2791
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|23.45
|
|30013
|Firebird v63D[tp]
|51252972
|2008.11.21 22:08
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.6225
|0.5925
|0.6255
|2008.11.21 22:28
|0.6255
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|
|25531
|Firebird v63D[tp]
|51251512
|2008.11.21 22:01
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2513
|1.2213
|1.2543
|2008.11.21 22:12
|1.2543
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|
|26881
|Firebird v63D[tp]
|51216077
|2008.11.21 18:20
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|0.6239
|0.6539
|0.6209
|2008.11.21 21:00
|0.6209
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|
|25531
|Firebird v63D[tp]
|51204779
|2008.11.21 17:55
|sell
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.2851
|1.3151
|1.2821
|2008.11.21 19:30
|1.2821
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|23.40
|
|30013
|Firebird v63D[tp]
|51223657
|2008.11.21 18:49
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2520
|1.2220
|1.2550
|2008.11.21 19:04
|1.2550
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|
|26881
|Firebird v63D[tp]
|51209331
|2008.11.21 18:03
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2493
|1.2193
|1.2523
|2008.11.21 18:21
|1.2523
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|
|26881
|Firebird v63D[tp]
|51209525
|2008.11.21 18:04
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2264
|1.2564
|1.2234
|2008.11.21 18:21
|1.2234
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|24.52
|
|30034
|Firebird v63D[tp]
|51208334
|2008.11.21 18:02
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.6198
|0.5898
|0.6228
|2008.11.21 18:14
|0.6228
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|
|25531
|Firebird v63D[tp]
|51156126
|2008.11.21 14:19
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2225
|1.1925
|1.2255
|2008.11.21 18:02
|1.2255
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|24.48
|
|30034
|Firebird v63D[tp]
|51202724
|2008.11.21 17:47
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|0.6244
|0.6544
|0.6214
|2008.11.21 17:59
|0.6214
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|
|25531
|Firebird v63D[tp]
|51156759
|2008.11.21 14:24
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.6214
|0.5914
|0.6244
|2008.11.21 17:47
|0.6244
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|
|25531
|Firebird v63D[tp]
|51192573
|2008.11.21 17:01
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.6184
|0.5884
|0.6214
|2008.11.21 17:09
|0.6214
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|
|25531
|Firebird v63D[tp]
|51169275
|2008.11.21 15:27
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|94.93
|91.93
|95.23
|2008.11.21 16:32
|95.23
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|31.49
|
|30121
|Firebird v63D[tp]
|51180064
|2008.11.21 16:03
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2556
|1.2256
|1.2586
|2008.11.21 16:12
|1.2586
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|
|26881
|Firebird v63D[tp]
|51156291
|2008.11.21 14:21
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2581
|1.2881
|1.2551
|2008.11.21 16:02
|1.2551
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|
|26881
|Firebird v63D[tp]
|51166216
|2008.11.21 15:14
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2612
|1.2912
|1.2582
|2008.11.21 15:51
|1.2582
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|
|26881
|Firebird v63D[tp]
|51166781
|2008.11.21 15:16
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2195
|1.1895
|1.2225
|2008.11.21 15:51
|1.2225
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|24.54
|
|30034
|Firebird v63D[tp]
|51162085
|2008.11.21 14:47
|buy
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.2759
|1.2459
|1.2789
|2008.11.21 15:00
|1.2789
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|23.46
|
|30013
|Firebird v63D[tp]
|51156287
|2008.11.21 14:21
|sell
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.2801
|1.3101
|1.2771
|2008.11.21 14:40
|1.2771
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|23.49
|
|30013
|Firebird v63D[tp]
|51156093
|2008.11.21 14:18
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|588.83
|Closed P/L:
|588.83
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|51187798
|2008.11.21 16:42
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2580
|1.2280
|1.2610
|
|1.2577
|0.00
|0.00
|0.50
|-3.00
|
|26881
|Firebird v63D
|51164169
|2008.11.21 15:01
|sell
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.2791
|1.3091
|1.2761
|
|1.2775
|0.00
|0.00
|0.24
|12.52
|
|30013
|Firebird v63D
|51217838
|2008.11.21 18:23
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2236
|1.2536
|1.2206
|
|1.2220
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13.09
|
|30034
|Firebird v63D
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.74
|22.61
|
|Floating P/L:
|23.35
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|588.83
|Floating P/L:
|23.35
|Margin:
|162.90
|Balance:
|5 588.83
|Equity:
|5 612.18
|Free Margin:
|5 449.28