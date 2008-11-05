Interbank FX, LLC
|Account: 2146951
|Name: Andrew Parton
|Currency: USD
|2008 November 6, 01:03
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|125779184
|2008.11.05 00:18
|sell
|1.00
|eurusdm
|1.2932
|0.0000
|1.2882
|2008.11.05 04:12
|1.2882
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|125779202
|2008.11.05 00:18
|sell
|1.00
|eurjpym
|128.79
|0.00
|128.32
|2008.11.05 04:12
|128.32
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|47.16
|125889174
|2008.11.05 08:47
|sell
|1.00
|eurgbpm
|0.8085
|0.0000
|0.8058
|2008.11.05 13:33
|0.8058
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|43.18
|125896356
|2008.11.05 09:11
|buy
|1.00
|eurusdm
|1.2891
|0.0000
|1.2940
|2008.11.05 11:50
|1.2940
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|49.00
|126090284
|2008.11.05 22:35
|sell
|1.00
|eurusdm
|1.2911
|0.0000
|1.2877
|2008.11.06 00:47
|1.2911
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|126094495
|2008.11.05 23:31
|sell
|1.00
|eurjpym
|126.80
|0.00
|126.35
|2008.11.06 00:21
|126.35
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|45.95
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|235.29
|Closed P/L:
|235.29
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|235.29
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|49 474.62
|Equity:
|49 474.62
|Free Margin:
|49 474.62