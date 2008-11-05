Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 2146951 Name: Andrew Parton Currency: USD 2008 November 6, 01:03
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
1257791842008.11.05 00:18sell1.00eurusdm1.29320.00001.28822008.11.05 04:121.28820.000.000.0050.00
1257792022008.11.05 00:18sell1.00eurjpym128.790.00128.322008.11.05 04:12128.320.000.000.0047.16
1258891742008.11.05 08:47sell1.00eurgbpm0.80850.00000.80582008.11.05 13:330.80580.000.000.0043.18
1258963562008.11.05 09:11buy1.00eurusdm1.28910.00001.29402008.11.05 11:501.29400.000.000.0049.00
1260902842008.11.05 22:35sell1.00eurusdm1.29110.00001.28772008.11.06 00:471.29110.000.000.000.00
1260944952008.11.05 23:31sell1.00eurjpym126.800.00126.352008.11.06 00:21126.350.000.000.0045.95
  0.00 0.00 0.00 235.29
Closed P/L: 235.29
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 235.29 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 49 474.62 Equity: 49 474.62 Free Margin: 49 474.62