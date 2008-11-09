|Account: 5333802
|Name: Demo
|Currency: USD
|2008 November 14, 02:33
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|29001754
|2008.11.09 18:41
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|29442935
|2008.11.11 02:27
|buy
|1.60
|eurgbpm
|0.8121
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.11.11 07:53
|0.8161
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|99.86
|29439647
|2008.11.11 02:20
|buy
|1.20
|eurgbpm
|0.8132
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.11.11 07:53
|0.8161
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|54.29
|29400909
|2008.11.10 23:24
|buy
|0.40
|eurgbpm
|0.8152
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.11.11 07:53
|0.8162
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.24
|29425701
|2008.11.11 01:28
|buy
|0.80
|eurgbpm
|0.8143
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.11.11 07:53
|0.8162
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|23.71
|29094994
|2008.11.10 06:01
|sell
|0.40
|eurgbpm
|0.8142
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.11.11 07:53
|0.8165
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.16
|-14.36
|29228067
|2008.11.10 14:02
|sell
|0.80
|eurgbpm
|0.8193
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.11.11 07:53
|0.8165
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.32
|34.96
|29919266
|2008.11.11 23:32
|buy
|2.05
|gbpusdm
|1.5363
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.11.12 06:26
|1.5459
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|196.80
|29710918
|2008.11.11 16:00
|buy
|1.64
|gbpusdm
|1.5418
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.11.12 06:26
|1.5460
|0.00
|0.00
|2.05
|68.88
|29670052
|2008.11.11 15:00
|buy
|1.23
|gbpusdm
|1.5507
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.11.12 06:26
|1.5460
|0.00
|0.00
|1.54
|-57.81
|29426895
|2008.11.11 01:31
|buy
|0.80
|gbpusdm
|1.5580
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.11.12 06:26
|1.5460
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|-96.00
|29326512
|2008.11.10 18:04
|buy
|0.40
|gbpusdm
|1.5612
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.11.12 06:26
|1.5460
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|-60.80
|29051113
|2008.11.10 02:00
|sell
|0.40
|gbpusdm
|1.5871
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.11.12 06:26
|1.5464
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.84
|162.80
|30375802
|2008.11.12 16:05
|buy
|2.48
|eurchfm
|1.4736
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.11.12 17:28
|1.4845
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|228.95
|30370470
|2008.11.12 16:00
|buy
|2.17
|eurchfm
|1.4781
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.11.12 17:28
|1.4846
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|119.46
|29710732
|2008.11.11 16:00
|buy
|1.86
|eurchfm
|1.4842
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.11.12 17:29
|1.4846
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.47
|6.30
|29670199
|2008.11.11 15:00
|buy
|1.55
|eurchfm
|1.4948
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.11.12 17:29
|1.4846
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.39
|-133.89
|29610826
|2008.11.11 12:22
|buy
|1.24
|eurchfm
|1.4971
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.11.12 17:29
|1.4847
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.31
|-130.22
|29415692
|2008.11.11 00:40
|buy
|0.90
|eurchfm
|1.4991
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.11.12 17:29
|1.4847
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.23
|-109.76
|29307912
|2008.11.10 17:00
|buy
|0.30
|eurchfm
|1.5032
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.11.12 17:29
|1.4840
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.16
|-48.79
|29027647
|2008.11.10 00:18
|sell
|0.90
|eurchfm
|1.5100
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.11.12 17:29
|1.4846
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.72
|193.58
|29019666
|2008.11.10 00:00
|sell
|0.60
|eurchfm
|1.5071
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.11.12 17:29
|1.4845
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.82
|114.83
|29003835
|2008.11.09 23:00
|sell
|0.30
|eurchfm
|1.5041
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.11.12 17:29
|1.4845
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.90
|49.79
|30891259
|2008.11.13 18:55
|sell
|4.73
|eurgbpm
|0.8572
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.11.13 18:56
|0.8576
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-27.71
|30865628
|2008.11.13 18:14
|sell
|4.30
|eurgbpm
|0.8527
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.11.13 18:56
|0.8576
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-308.67
|30758074
|2008.11.13 14:02
|sell
|3.44
|eurgbpm
|0.8452
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.11.13 18:56
|0.8573
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-609.79
|30790325
|2008.11.13 15:20
|sell
|3.87
|eurgbpm
|0.8482
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.11.13 18:56
|0.8573
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-515.93
|30715211
|2008.11.13 12:00
|sell
|3.01
|eurgbpm
|0.8397
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.11.13 18:56
|0.8573
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-776.10
|30363080
|2008.11.12 15:50
|sell
|2.10
|eurgbpm
|0.8297
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.11.13 18:56
|0.8572
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.52
|-845.98
|30373995
|2008.11.12 16:04
|sell
|2.52
|eurgbpm
|0.8346
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.11.13 18:56
|0.8573
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.02
|-837.98
|30343753
|2008.11.12 15:30
|sell
|1.68
|eurgbpm
|0.8262
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.11.13 18:56
|0.8573
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.02
|-765.38
|30249642
|2008.11.12 12:00
|sell
|1.26
|eurgbpm
|0.8227
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.11.13 18:56
|0.8572
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.51
|-636.79
|29937359
|2008.11.12 00:00
|buy
|0.82
|eurgbpm
|0.8136
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.11.13 18:56
|0.8569
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.54
|519.95
|30152861
|2008.11.12 08:00
|sell
|0.84
|eurgbpm
|0.8172
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.11.13 18:56
|0.8572
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.01
|-492.20
|29788550
|2008.11.11 19:00
|buy
|0.41
|eurgbpm
|0.8142
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.11.13 18:56
|0.8569
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.36
|256.37
|29548253
|2008.11.11 09:00
|sell
|0.41
|eurgbpm
|0.8184
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.11.13 18:56
|0.8572
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.65
|-233.02
|30864849
|2008.11.13 18:12
|buy
|3.44
|gbpusdm
|1.4641
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.11.13 18:57
|1.4623
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-61.92
|30837402
|2008.11.13 17:16
|buy
|3.01
|gbpusdm
|1.4721
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.11.13 18:57
|1.4623
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-294.98
|30813323
|2008.11.13 16:09
|buy
|2.58
|gbpusdm
|1.4771
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.11.13 18:57
|1.4623
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-381.84
|30756688
|2008.11.13 14:00
|buy
|2.15
|gbpusdm
|1.4819
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.11.13 18:57
|1.4623
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-421.40
|30526164
|2008.11.12 22:49
|buy
|1.72
|gbpusdm
|1.4880
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.11.13 18:57
|1.4623
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-442.04
|30374207
|2008.11.12 16:04
|buy
|1.26
|gbpusdm
|1.4990
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.11.13 18:57
|1.4623
|0.00
|0.00
|4.73
|-462.42
|30296510
|2008.11.12 14:00
|buy
|0.42
|gbpusdm
|1.5213
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.11.13 18:57
|1.4623
|0.00
|0.00
|1.58
|-247.80
|30349930
|2008.11.12 15:37
|buy
|0.84
|gbpusdm
|1.5106
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.11.13 18:57
|1.4623
|0.00
|0.00
|3.15
|-405.72
|29409042
|2008.11.11 00:18
|buy
|0.60
|eurchfm
|1.5012
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.11.13 18:57
|1.5008
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.60
|-2.01
|29226928
|2008.11.10 14:00
|sell
|1.20
|eurchfm
|1.5160
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.11.13 18:57
|1.5012
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.06
|148.45
|30922114
|2008.11.13 19:39
|buy
|0.22
|gbpusdm
|1.4736
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.11.13 21:01
|1.4886
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|33.00
|30892223
|2008.11.13 18:57
|buy
|0.11
|gbpusdm
|1.4630
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.11.13 21:01
|1.4886
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|28.16
|0.00
|0.00
|-20.56
|-7 074.93
|Closed P/L:
|-7 095.49
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|30939756
|2008.11.13 20:00
|sell
|0.09
|eurchfm
|1.5119
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.5141
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.14
|-1.66
|30891399
|2008.11.13 18:56
|sell
|0.22
|eurgbpm
|0.8569
|0.0000
|0.0000
|0.8600
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.09
|-10.11
|30937170
|2008.11.13 19:55
|sell
|0.22
|eurgbpm
|0.8634
|0.0000
|0.0000
|0.8600
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.09
|11.09
|31023311
|2008.11.13 23:31
|sell
|0.12
|gbpusdm
|1.4891
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.4827
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.68
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.32
|7.00
|Floating P/L:
|6.68
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-7 095.49
|Floating P/L:
|6.68
|Margin:
|32.50
|Balance:
|2 904.51
|Equity:
|2 911.19
|Free Margin:
|2 878.69
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|2 325.40
|Gross Loss:
|9 420.89
|Total Net Profit:
|-7 095.49
|Profit Factor:
|0.25
|Expected Payoff:
|-150.97
|Absolute Drawdown:
|7 293.43
|Maximal Drawdown:
|8 069.51 (74.88%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|74.88% (8 069.51)
|Total Trades:
|47
|Short Positions (won %):
|18 (33.33%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|29 (44.83%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|19 (40.43%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|28 (59.57%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|516.41
|loss trade:
|-848.50
|Average
|profit trade:
|122.39
|loss trade:
|-336.46
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|4 (515.20)
|consecutive losses ($):
|10 (-3 435.54)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|770.42 (2)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-5 333.40 (9)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|5