Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 5333802 Name: Demo Currency: USD 2008 November 14, 02:33
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
290017542008.11.09 18:41balanceDeposit10 000.00
294429352008.11.11 02:27buy1.60eurgbpm0.81210.00000.00002008.11.11 07:530.81610.000.000.0099.86
294396472008.11.11 02:20buy1.20eurgbpm0.81320.00000.00002008.11.11 07:530.81610.000.000.0054.29
294009092008.11.10 23:24buy0.40eurgbpm0.81520.00000.00002008.11.11 07:530.81620.000.000.006.24
294257012008.11.11 01:28buy0.80eurgbpm0.81430.00000.00002008.11.11 07:530.81620.000.000.0023.71
290949942008.11.10 06:01sell0.40eurgbpm0.81420.00000.00002008.11.11 07:530.81650.000.00-0.16-14.36
292280672008.11.10 14:02sell0.80eurgbpm0.81930.00000.00002008.11.11 07:530.81650.000.00-0.3234.96
299192662008.11.11 23:32buy2.05gbpusdm1.53630.00000.00002008.11.12 06:261.54590.000.000.00196.80
297109182008.11.11 16:00buy1.64gbpusdm1.54180.00000.00002008.11.12 06:261.54600.000.002.0568.88
296700522008.11.11 15:00buy1.23gbpusdm1.55070.00000.00002008.11.12 06:261.54600.000.001.54-57.81
294268952008.11.11 01:31buy0.80gbpusdm1.55800.00000.00002008.11.12 06:261.54600.000.001.00-96.00
293265122008.11.10 18:04buy0.40gbpusdm1.56120.00000.00002008.11.12 06:261.54600.000.001.00-60.80
290511132008.11.10 02:00sell0.40gbpusdm1.58710.00000.00002008.11.12 06:261.54640.000.00-1.84162.80
303758022008.11.12 16:05buy2.48eurchfm1.47360.00000.00002008.11.12 17:281.48450.000.000.00228.95
303704702008.11.12 16:00buy2.17eurchfm1.47810.00000.00002008.11.12 17:281.48460.000.000.00119.46
297107322008.11.11 16:00buy1.86eurchfm1.48420.00000.00002008.11.12 17:291.48460.000.00-0.476.30
296701992008.11.11 15:00buy1.55eurchfm1.49480.00000.00002008.11.12 17:291.48460.000.00-0.39-133.89
296108262008.11.11 12:22buy1.24eurchfm1.49710.00000.00002008.11.12 17:291.48470.000.00-0.31-130.22
294156922008.11.11 00:40buy0.90eurchfm1.49910.00000.00002008.11.12 17:291.48470.000.00-0.23-109.76
293079122008.11.10 17:00buy0.30eurchfm1.50320.00000.00002008.11.12 17:291.48400.000.00-0.16-48.79
290276472008.11.10 00:18sell0.90eurchfm1.51000.00000.00002008.11.12 17:291.48460.000.00-2.72193.58
290196662008.11.10 00:00sell0.60eurchfm1.50710.00000.00002008.11.12 17:291.48450.000.00-1.82114.83
290038352008.11.09 23:00sell0.30eurchfm1.50410.00000.00002008.11.12 17:291.48450.000.00-0.9049.79
308912592008.11.13 18:55sell4.73eurgbpm0.85720.00000.00002008.11.13 18:560.85760.000.000.00-27.71
308656282008.11.13 18:14sell4.30eurgbpm0.85270.00000.00002008.11.13 18:560.85760.000.000.00-308.67
307580742008.11.13 14:02sell3.44eurgbpm0.84520.00000.00002008.11.13 18:560.85730.000.000.00-609.79
307903252008.11.13 15:20sell3.87eurgbpm0.84820.00000.00002008.11.13 18:560.85730.000.000.00-515.93
307152112008.11.13 12:00sell3.01eurgbpm0.83970.00000.00002008.11.13 18:560.85730.000.000.00-776.10
303630802008.11.12 15:50sell2.10eurgbpm0.82970.00000.00002008.11.13 18:560.85720.000.00-2.52-845.98
303739952008.11.12 16:04sell2.52eurgbpm0.83460.00000.00002008.11.13 18:560.85730.000.00-3.02-837.98
303437532008.11.12 15:30sell1.68eurgbpm0.82620.00000.00002008.11.13 18:560.85730.000.00-2.02-765.38
302496422008.11.12 12:00sell1.26eurgbpm0.82270.00000.00002008.11.13 18:560.85720.000.00-1.51-636.79
299373592008.11.12 00:00buy0.82eurgbpm0.81360.00000.00002008.11.13 18:560.85690.000.00-3.54519.95
301528612008.11.12 08:00sell0.84eurgbpm0.81720.00000.00002008.11.13 18:560.85720.000.00-1.01-492.20
297885502008.11.11 19:00buy0.41eurgbpm0.81420.00000.00002008.11.13 18:560.85690.000.00-2.36256.37
295482532008.11.11 09:00sell0.41eurgbpm0.81840.00000.00002008.11.13 18:560.85720.000.00-0.65-233.02
308648492008.11.13 18:12buy3.44gbpusdm1.46410.00000.00002008.11.13 18:571.46230.000.000.00-61.92
308374022008.11.13 17:16buy3.01gbpusdm1.47210.00000.00002008.11.13 18:571.46230.000.000.00-294.98
308133232008.11.13 16:09buy2.58gbpusdm1.47710.00000.00002008.11.13 18:571.46230.000.000.00-381.84
307566882008.11.13 14:00buy2.15gbpusdm1.48190.00000.00002008.11.13 18:571.46230.000.000.00-421.40
305261642008.11.12 22:49buy1.72gbpusdm1.48800.00000.00002008.11.13 18:571.46230.000.000.00-442.04
303742072008.11.12 16:04buy1.26gbpusdm1.49900.00000.00002008.11.13 18:571.46230.000.004.73-462.42
302965102008.11.12 14:00buy0.42gbpusdm1.52130.00000.00002008.11.13 18:571.46230.000.001.58-247.80
303499302008.11.12 15:37buy0.84gbpusdm1.51060.00000.00002008.11.13 18:571.46230.000.003.15-405.72
294090422008.11.11 00:18buy0.60eurchfm1.50120.00000.00002008.11.13 18:571.50080.000.00-0.60-2.01
292269282008.11.10 14:00sell1.20eurchfm1.51600.00000.00002008.11.13 18:571.50120.000.00-9.06148.45
309221142008.11.13 19:39buy0.22gbpusdm1.47360.00000.00002008.11.13 21:011.48860.000.000.0033.00
308922232008.11.13 18:57buy0.11gbpusdm1.46300.00000.00002008.11.13 21:011.48860.000.000.0028.16
  0.00 0.00 -20.56 -7 074.93
Closed P/L: -7 095.49
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
309397562008.11.13 20:00sell0.09eurchfm1.51190.00000.0000 1.51410.000.00-0.14-1.66
308913992008.11.13 18:56sell0.22eurgbpm0.85690.00000.0000 0.86000.000.00-0.09-10.11
309371702008.11.13 19:55sell0.22eurgbpm0.86340.00000.0000 0.86000.000.00-0.0911.09
310233112008.11.13 23:31sell0.12gbpusdm1.48910.00000.0000 1.48270.000.000.007.68
  0.00 0.00 -0.32 7.00
 Floating P/L: 6.68
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -7 095.49 Floating P/L: 6.68 Margin: 32.50
Balance: 2 904.51 Equity: 2 911.19 Free Margin: 2 878.69
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 2 325.40 Gross Loss: 9 420.89 Total Net Profit: -7 095.49
Profit Factor: 0.25 Expected Payoff: -150.97  
Absolute Drawdown: 7 293.43 Maximal Drawdown: 8 069.51 (74.88%) Relative Drawdown: 74.88% (8 069.51)
 
Total Trades: 47 Short Positions (won %): 18 (33.33%) Long Positions (won %): 29 (44.83%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 19 (40.43%) Loss trades (% of total): 28 (59.57%)
Largest profit trade: 516.41 loss trade: -848.50
Average profit trade: 122.39 loss trade: -336.46
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 4 (515.20) consecutive losses ($): 10 (-3 435.54)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 770.42 (2) consecutive loss (count): -5 333.40 (9)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 5