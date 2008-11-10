|Account: 5934337
|Name: Barna Otvos
|Currency: USD
|2008 November 11, 20:27
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|48912620
|2008.11.10 01:12
|balance
|Deposit
|3 000.00
|48914659
|2008.11.10 01:29
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2815
|1.2888
|1.2748
|2008.11.10 02:38
|1.2888
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-73.00
|48928440
|2008.11.10 02:45
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2884
|1.2954
|1.2814
|2008.11.10 09:36
|1.2814
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|70.00
|48990297
|2008.11.10 10:06
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2802
|1.2872
|1.2732
|2008.11.10 10:53
|1.2872
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-70.00
|49001318
|2008.11.10 11:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2870
|1.2940
|1.2800
|2008.11.10 17:05
|1.2800
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|70.00
|49072810
|2008.11.10 17:24
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2823
|1.2893
|1.2753
|2008.11.10 18:49
|1.2753
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|70.00
|49093920
|2008.11.10 18:49
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2750
|1.2823
|1.2683
|2008.11.11 03:40
|1.2683
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.09
|67.00
|49157740
|2008.11.11 03:42
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2677
|1.2749
|1.2609
|2008.11.11 05:50
|1.2749
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-72.00
|49176026
|2008.11.11 05:50
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2748
|1.2817
|1.2677
|2008.11.11 16:46
|1.2677
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|71.00
|49288405
|2008.11.11 16:47
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2670
|1.2746
|1.2606
|2008.11.11 17:37
|1.2606
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|64.00
|49305542
|2008.11.11 17:38
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2602
|1.2673
|1.2533
|2008.11.11 18:03
|1.2533
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|69.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.09
|266.00
|Closed P/L:
|264.91
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|49316560
|2008.11.11 18:03
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2535
|1.2601
|1.2461
|1.2514
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|21.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|21.00
|Floating P/L:
|21.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|3 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|264.91
|Floating P/L:
|21.00
|Margin:
|62.68
|Balance:
|3 264.91
|Equity:
|3 285.91
|Free Margin:
|3 223.24
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|479.91
|Gross Loss:
|215.00
|Total Net Profit:
|264.91
|Profit Factor:
|2.23
|Expected Payoff:
|26.49
|Absolute Drawdown:
|73.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|73.00 (2.43%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|2.43% (73.00)
|Total Trades:
|10
|Short Positions (won %):
|10 (70.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|0 (0.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|7 (70.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|3 (30.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|71.00
|loss trade:
|-73.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|68.56
|loss trade:
|-71.67
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|3 (205.91)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-73.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|205.91 (3)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-73.00 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|1