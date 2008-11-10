FXDD

Account: 5934337 Name: Barna Otvos Currency: USD 2008 November 11, 00:50
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
489126202008.11.10 01:12balanceDeposit3 000.00
489146592008.11.10 01:29sell0.10eurusd1.28151.28881.27482008.11.10 02:381.28880.000.000.00-73.00
489284402008.11.10 02:45sell0.10eurusd1.28841.29541.28142008.11.10 09:361.28140.000.000.0070.00
489902972008.11.10 10:06sell0.10eurusd1.28021.28721.27322008.11.10 10:531.28720.000.000.00-70.00
490013182008.11.10 11:00sell0.10eurusd1.28701.29401.28002008.11.10 17:051.28000.000.000.0070.00
490728102008.11.10 17:24sell0.10eurusd1.28231.28931.27532008.11.10 18:491.27530.000.000.0070.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 67.00
Closed P/L: 67.00
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
490939202008.11.10 18:49sell0.10eurusd1.27501.28231.2683 1.27540.000.00-1.09-4.00
  0.00 0.00 -1.09 -4.00
 Floating P/L: -5.09
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 3 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 67.00 Floating P/L: -5.09 Margin: 63.75
Balance: 3 067.00 Equity: 3 061.91 Free Margin: 2 998.16
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 210.00 Gross Loss: 143.00 Total Net Profit: 67.00
Profit Factor: 1.47 Expected Payoff: 13.40  
Absolute Drawdown: 73.00 Maximal Drawdown: 73.00 (2.43%) Relative Drawdown: 2.43% (73.00)
 
Total Trades: 5 Short Positions (won %): 5 (60.00%) Long Positions (won %): 0 (0.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 3 (60.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 2 (40.00%)
Largest profit trade: 70.00 loss trade: -73.00
Average profit trade: 70.00 loss trade: -71.50
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 2 (140.00) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-73.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 140.00 (2) consecutive loss (count): -73.00 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 1