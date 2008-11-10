|Account: 5934337
|Name: Barna Otvos
|Currency: USD
|2008 November 11, 00:50
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|48912620
|2008.11.10 01:12
|balance
|Deposit
|3 000.00
|48914659
|2008.11.10 01:29
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2815
|1.2888
|1.2748
|2008.11.10 02:38
|1.2888
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-73.00
|48928440
|2008.11.10 02:45
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2884
|1.2954
|1.2814
|2008.11.10 09:36
|1.2814
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|70.00
|48990297
|2008.11.10 10:06
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2802
|1.2872
|1.2732
|2008.11.10 10:53
|1.2872
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-70.00
|49001318
|2008.11.10 11:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2870
|1.2940
|1.2800
|2008.11.10 17:05
|1.2800
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|70.00
|49072810
|2008.11.10 17:24
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2823
|1.2893
|1.2753
|2008.11.10 18:49
|1.2753
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|70.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|67.00
|Closed P/L:
|67.00
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|49093920
|2008.11.10 18:49
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2750
|1.2823
|1.2683
|1.2754
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.09
|-4.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.09
|-4.00
|Floating P/L:
|-5.09
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|3 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|67.00
|Floating P/L:
|-5.09
|Margin:
|63.75
|Balance:
|3 067.00
|Equity:
|3 061.91
|Free Margin:
|2 998.16
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|210.00
|Gross Loss:
|143.00
|Total Net Profit:
|67.00
|Profit Factor:
|1.47
|Expected Payoff:
|13.40
|Absolute Drawdown:
|73.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|73.00 (2.43%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|2.43% (73.00)
|Total Trades:
|5
|Short Positions (won %):
|5 (60.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|0 (0.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|3 (60.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|2 (40.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|70.00
|loss trade:
|-73.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|70.00
|loss trade:
|-71.50
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|2 (140.00)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-73.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|140.00 (2)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-73.00 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|1