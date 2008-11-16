ODL Securities

Account: 7797207 Name: ieksla Currency: USD 2008 November 19, 18:05
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
178885532008.11.16 23:37sell limit0.10usdchf1.20251.20551.19762008.11.17 01:291.1967cancelled
179715962008.11.17 17:20sell1.00eurchf1.52281.52791.51982008.11.17 18:161.51980.000.000.00250.86
180092082008.11.18 08:56buy1.00eurgbp0.83620.83310.84122008.11.18 09:310.84120.000.000.00749.50
180091372008.11.18 08:43buy1.00eurgbp0.83810.83310.84312008.11.18 09:580.84160.000.000.00523.74
179304412008.11.18 08:40sell1.00usdchf1.20241.20931.19742008.11.18 09:581.20090.000.000.00124.91
179303682008.11.17 21:55sell1.00usdchf1.19931.20931.19432008.11.18 10:001.20100.000.00-0.84-141.55
179296762008.11.17 10:43buy limit1.00eurusd1.23901.22901.24402008.11.18 10:001.2600cancelled
179297382008.11.17 10:44buy limit1.00eurusd1.23291.22901.23792008.11.18 10:001.2599cancelled
179298952008.11.17 10:46sell limit1.00eurusd1.30001.31001.29502008.11.18 10:001.2596cancelled
179299582008.11.17 10:47sell limit1.00eurusd1.30621.31001.30122008.11.18 10:001.2596cancelled
179300722008.11.17 10:48buy limit1.00gbpusd1.45871.44871.46372008.11.18 10:001.4960cancelled
179301712008.11.17 10:50sell limit1.00gbpusd1.51981.52981.51482008.11.18 10:001.4957cancelled
179301262008.11.17 10:49buy limit1.00gbpusd1.45261.44871.45762008.11.18 10:001.4961cancelled
179302152008.11.17 10:50sell limit1.00gbpusd1.52591.52981.52092008.11.18 10:001.4958cancelled
179302582008.11.17 10:51buy limit1.00usdchf1.16881.15881.17382008.11.18 10:001.2007cancelled
179303282008.11.17 10:52buy limit1.00usdchf1.16581.15881.17082008.11.18 10:001.2007cancelled
179716312008.11.17 17:20sell limit1.00eurchf1.52591.52791.52292008.11.18 10:001.5130cancelled
179871182008.11.17 23:35sell limit1.00eurchf1.51981.52791.51482008.11.18 10:001.5130cancelled
180217902008.11.18 12:00buy0.10slv9.3129.1109.4422008.11.18 12:149.3420.000.000.0015.00
180218462008.11.18 12:02buy limit0.10slv9.1809.1109.2802008.11.18 12:159.382cancelled
180257782008.11.18 13:20buy limit8.00usdcad1.22681.22381.22932008.11.18 13:371.2268deleted [no money]
180291562008.11.18 13:50buy1.00slv9.2959.0809.3452008.11.18 14:369.3270.000.000.00160.00
180292622008.11.18 13:51buy limit1.00slv9.1809.0809.2182008.11.18 14:379.392cancelled
180333512008.11.18 14:35buy1.00usdcad1.22671.21771.22972008.11.18 14:501.21770.000.000.00-739.10
180333872008.11.18 14:41buy1.00usdcad1.22071.21771.22372008.11.18 14:501.21770.000.000.00-246.37
180350392008.11.18 14:54buy2.00usdcad1.21921.21921.22522008.11.18 15:031.22520.000.000.00979.43
180394562008.11.18 15:57sell limit8.00cadjpy79.6979.9979.392008.11.18 17:3378.75cancelled
180395812008.11.18 15:59buy limit8.00euraud1.92871.92571.93122008.11.18 17:331.9326cancelled
180432592008.11.18 16:58sell limit1.00slv9.7669.8369.7362008.11.18 17:339.607cancelled
180467302008.11.18 18:04buy stop0.10eurusd1.27161.24661.28662008.11.18 18:121.2640cancelled
180467322008.11.18 18:04sell stop0.10eurusd1.26161.28681.24682008.11.18 18:121.2636cancelled
180467332008.11.18 18:04buy stop0.10eurusd1.27661.24661.28662008.11.18 18:121.2638cancelled
180467342008.11.18 18:04sell stop0.10eurusd1.25661.28681.24682008.11.18 18:121.2637cancelled
180467352008.11.18 18:04buy stop0.10eurusd1.28161.24661.28662008.11.18 18:121.2638cancelled
180467362008.11.18 18:04sell stop0.10eurusd1.25161.28681.24682008.11.18 18:121.2635cancelled
180931692008.11.19 11:05sell5.00usdjpy96.9097.3796.702008.11.19 12:5696.700.000.000.001 034.13
181084312008.11.19 14:23sell1.00eurusd1.27351.27961.26952008.11.19 14:401.27960.000.000.00-610.00
181086192008.11.19 14:30sell1.00eurusd1.27561.27961.27312008.11.19 14:401.27960.000.000.00-400.00
181104662008.11.19 14:39sell3.00eurusd1.27840.00000.00002008.11.19 14:541.27600.000.000.00720.00
181103232008.11.19 14:38sell0.30eurusd1.27870.00000.00002008.11.19 14:541.27610.000.000.0078.00
181143822008.11.19 15:10sell1.00gbpusd1.52310.00000.00002008.11.19 15:191.52180.000.000.00130.00
181286822008.11.19 17:29buy5.00eurjpy121.280.00121.452008.11.19 17:35121.450.000.000.00880.01
  0.00 0.00 -0.84 3 508.56
Closed P/L: 3 507.72
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
180932242008.11.19 11:06sell limit1.00usdjpy97.2797.3797.07 96.61
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 3 507.72 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 9 928.21 Equity: 9 928.21 Free Margin: 9 928.21
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 5 645.58 Gross Loss: 2 137.86 Total Net Profit: 3 507.72
Profit Factor: 2.64 Expected Payoff: 206.34  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 1 010.00 (11.06%) Relative Drawdown: 12.16% (985.47)
 
Total Trades: 17 Short Positions (won %): 9 (66.67%) Long Positions (won %): 8 (75.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 12 (70.59%) Loss trades (% of total): 5 (29.41%)
Largest profit trade: 1 034.13 loss trade: -739.10
Average profit trade: 470.47 loss trade: -427.57
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 4 (1 649.01) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-1 010.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 2 013.56 (2) consecutive loss (count): -1 010.00 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 2