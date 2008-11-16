|Account: 7797207
|Name: ieksla
|Currency: USD
|2008 November 19, 18:05
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|17888553
|2008.11.16 23:37
|sell limit
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2025
|1.2055
|1.1976
|2008.11.17 01:29
|1.1967
|cancelled
|17971596
|2008.11.17 17:20
|sell
|1.00
|eurchf
|1.5228
|1.5279
|1.5198
|2008.11.17 18:16
|1.5198
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|250.86
|18009208
|2008.11.18 08:56
|buy
|1.00
|eurgbp
|0.8362
|0.8331
|0.8412
|2008.11.18 09:31
|0.8412
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|749.50
|18009137
|2008.11.18 08:43
|buy
|1.00
|eurgbp
|0.8381
|0.8331
|0.8431
|2008.11.18 09:58
|0.8416
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|523.74
|17930441
|2008.11.18 08:40
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2024
|1.2093
|1.1974
|2008.11.18 09:58
|1.2009
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|124.91
|17930368
|2008.11.17 21:55
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.1993
|1.2093
|1.1943
|2008.11.18 10:00
|1.2010
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.84
|-141.55
|17929676
|2008.11.17 10:43
|buy limit
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2390
|1.2290
|1.2440
|2008.11.18 10:00
|1.2600
|cancelled
|17929738
|2008.11.17 10:44
|buy limit
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2329
|1.2290
|1.2379
|2008.11.18 10:00
|1.2599
|cancelled
|17929895
|2008.11.17 10:46
|sell limit
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3000
|1.3100
|1.2950
|2008.11.18 10:00
|1.2596
|cancelled
|17929958
|2008.11.17 10:47
|sell limit
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3062
|1.3100
|1.3012
|2008.11.18 10:00
|1.2596
|cancelled
|17930072
|2008.11.17 10:48
|buy limit
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.4587
|1.4487
|1.4637
|2008.11.18 10:00
|1.4960
|cancelled
|17930171
|2008.11.17 10:50
|sell limit
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.5198
|1.5298
|1.5148
|2008.11.18 10:00
|1.4957
|cancelled
|17930126
|2008.11.17 10:49
|buy limit
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.4526
|1.4487
|1.4576
|2008.11.18 10:00
|1.4961
|cancelled
|17930215
|2008.11.17 10:50
|sell limit
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.5259
|1.5298
|1.5209
|2008.11.18 10:00
|1.4958
|cancelled
|17930258
|2008.11.17 10:51
|buy limit
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.1688
|1.1588
|1.1738
|2008.11.18 10:00
|1.2007
|cancelled
|17930328
|2008.11.17 10:52
|buy limit
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.1658
|1.1588
|1.1708
|2008.11.18 10:00
|1.2007
|cancelled
|17971631
|2008.11.17 17:20
|sell limit
|1.00
|eurchf
|1.5259
|1.5279
|1.5229
|2008.11.18 10:00
|1.5130
|cancelled
|17987118
|2008.11.17 23:35
|sell limit
|1.00
|eurchf
|1.5198
|1.5279
|1.5148
|2008.11.18 10:00
|1.5130
|cancelled
|18021790
|2008.11.18 12:00
|buy
|0.10
|slv
|9.312
|9.110
|9.442
|2008.11.18 12:14
|9.342
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.00
|18021846
|2008.11.18 12:02
|buy limit
|0.10
|slv
|9.180
|9.110
|9.280
|2008.11.18 12:15
|9.382
|cancelled
|18025778
|2008.11.18 13:20
|buy limit
|8.00
|usdcad
|1.2268
|1.2238
|1.2293
|2008.11.18 13:37
|1.2268
|deleted [no money]
|18029156
|2008.11.18 13:50
|buy
|1.00
|slv
|9.295
|9.080
|9.345
|2008.11.18 14:36
|9.327
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|160.00
|18029262
|2008.11.18 13:51
|buy limit
|1.00
|slv
|9.180
|9.080
|9.218
|2008.11.18 14:37
|9.392
|cancelled
|18033351
|2008.11.18 14:35
|buy
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.2267
|1.2177
|1.2297
|2008.11.18 14:50
|1.2177
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-739.10
|18033387
|2008.11.18 14:41
|buy
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.2207
|1.2177
|1.2237
|2008.11.18 14:50
|1.2177
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-246.37
|18035039
|2008.11.18 14:54
|buy
|2.00
|usdcad
|1.2192
|1.2192
|1.2252
|2008.11.18 15:03
|1.2252
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|979.43
|18039456
|2008.11.18 15:57
|sell limit
|8.00
|cadjpy
|79.69
|79.99
|79.39
|2008.11.18 17:33
|78.75
|cancelled
|18039581
|2008.11.18 15:59
|buy limit
|8.00
|euraud
|1.9287
|1.9257
|1.9312
|2008.11.18 17:33
|1.9326
|cancelled
|18043259
|2008.11.18 16:58
|sell limit
|1.00
|slv
|9.766
|9.836
|9.736
|2008.11.18 17:33
|9.607
|cancelled
|18046730
|2008.11.18 18:04
|buy stop
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2716
|1.2466
|1.2866
|2008.11.18 18:12
|1.2640
|cancelled
|18046732
|2008.11.18 18:04
|sell stop
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2616
|1.2868
|1.2468
|2008.11.18 18:12
|1.2636
|cancelled
|18046733
|2008.11.18 18:04
|buy stop
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2766
|1.2466
|1.2866
|2008.11.18 18:12
|1.2638
|cancelled
|18046734
|2008.11.18 18:04
|sell stop
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2566
|1.2868
|1.2468
|2008.11.18 18:12
|1.2637
|cancelled
|18046735
|2008.11.18 18:04
|buy stop
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2816
|1.2466
|1.2866
|2008.11.18 18:12
|1.2638
|cancelled
|18046736
|2008.11.18 18:04
|sell stop
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2516
|1.2868
|1.2468
|2008.11.18 18:12
|1.2635
|cancelled
|18093169
|2008.11.19 11:05
|sell
|5.00
|usdjpy
|96.90
|97.37
|96.70
|2008.11.19 12:56
|96.70
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 034.13
|18108431
|2008.11.19 14:23
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2735
|1.2796
|1.2695
|2008.11.19 14:40
|1.2796
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-610.00
|18108619
|2008.11.19 14:30
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2756
|1.2796
|1.2731
|2008.11.19 14:40
|1.2796
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-400.00
|18110466
|2008.11.19 14:39
|sell
|3.00
|eurusd
|1.2784
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.11.19 14:54
|1.2760
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|720.00
|18110323
|2008.11.19 14:38
|sell
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.2787
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.11.19 14:54
|1.2761
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|78.00
|18114382
|2008.11.19 15:10
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.5231
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.11.19 15:19
|1.5218
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|130.00
|18128682
|2008.11.19 17:29
|buy
|5.00
|eurjpy
|121.28
|0.00
|121.45
|2008.11.19 17:35
|121.45
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|880.01
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.84
|3 508.56
|Closed P/L:
|3 507.72
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|18093224
|2008.11.19 11:06
|sell limit
|1.00
|usdjpy
|97.27
|97.37
|97.07
|96.61
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|3 507.72
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|9 928.21
|Equity:
|9 928.21
|Free Margin:
|9 928.21
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|5 645.58
|Gross Loss:
|2 137.86
|Total Net Profit:
|3 507.72
|Profit Factor:
|2.64
|Expected Payoff:
|206.34
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|1 010.00 (11.06%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|12.16% (985.47)
|Total Trades:
|17
|Short Positions (won %):
|9 (66.67%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|8 (75.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|12 (70.59%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|5 (29.41%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|1 034.13
|loss trade:
|-739.10
|Average
|profit trade:
|470.47
|loss trade:
|-427.57
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|4 (1 649.01)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-1 010.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|2 013.56 (2)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-1 010.00 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|2