FXDD

Account: 5969621 Name: Antony Mosley Currency: USD 2008 November 19, 18:18
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
506930482008.11.19 16:13sell0.40eurjpy122.85122.74122.352008.11.19 17:37122.740.000.000.0045.46
 26773Firebird v3.2[sl]
507099852008.11.19 17:33sell0.20eurusd1.27261.26901.26762008.11.19 17:361.26900.000.000.0072.00
 26881Firebird v3.2[sl]
506930502008.11.19 16:13buy1.20eurjpy122.90119.90123.202008.11.19 16:22123.200.000.000.00372.51
 26773Firebird v3.2[tp]
506167432008.11.19 06:25sell0.30usdchf1.20501.20171.20002008.11.19 16:141.20000.000.000.00125.03
 30034Firebird v3.2[tp]
506819462008.11.19 15:33buy1.80eurjpy122.44122.65122.742008.11.19 16:11122.740.000.000.00558.49
 26773Firebird v3.2[tp]
506824532008.11.19 15:36sell0.20usdjpy96.8696.7696.362008.11.19 15:4496.760.000.000.0020.67
 30121Firebird v3.2[sl]
506819432008.11.19 15:33sell0.60eurjpy122.39122.29121.892008.11.19 15:42122.290.000.000.0062.00
 26773Firebird v3.2[sl]
506580872008.11.19 12:43sell0.20usdjpy96.8496.7496.342008.11.19 15:2196.740.000.000.0020.67
 30121Firebird v3.2[sl]
506701252008.11.19 14:09buy0.20usdcad1.23391.23731.23892008.11.19 15:091.23730.000.000.0054.96
 30013Firebird v3.2[sl]
506627172008.11.19 13:07sell0.60eurjpy122.23122.13121.732008.11.19 15:01122.130.000.000.0062.08
 26773Firebird v3.2[sl]
506402112008.11.19 10:25buy0.60eurjpy122.33122.44122.632008.11.19 14:18122.440.000.000.0068.16
 26773Firebird v3.2[sl]
506627182008.11.19 13:07buy1.80eurjpy122.28122.49122.582008.11.19 14:16122.490.000.000.00390.18
 26773Firebird v3.2[sl]
506361562008.11.19 09:52sell0.20usdcad1.23521.23401.23022008.11.19 14:091.23400.000.000.0019.45
 30013Firebird v3.2[sl]
506477172008.11.19 11:14buy0.20eurusd1.26121.26231.26622008.11.19 12:471.26230.000.000.0022.00
 26881Firebird v3.2[sl]
506462802008.11.19 11:02buy0.20usdjpy96.6296.7397.122008.11.19 12:1296.730.000.000.0022.74
 30121Firebird v3.2[sl]
506274522008.11.19 08:48sell0.30eurusd1.26341.26131.25842008.11.19 11:031.26130.000.000.0063.00
 26881Firebird v3.2[sl]
506335212008.11.19 09:40sell0.30usdjpy96.7396.6396.232008.11.19 11:0196.630.000.000.0031.05
 30121Firebird v3.2[sl]
506442962008.11.19 10:52buy0.40eurjpy121.88121.98122.382008.11.19 10:55121.980.000.000.0041.36
 26773Firebird v3.2[sl]
506402082008.11.19 10:25sell0.20eurjpy122.28122.16121.782008.11.19 10:43122.160.000.000.0024.81
 26773Firebird v3.2[sl]
506353332008.11.19 09:47sell0.20eurjpy122.31122.21121.812008.11.19 10:12122.210.000.000.0020.67
 26773Firebird v3.2[sl]
506134162008.11.19 05:54buy0.30usdjpy96.4496.6596.942008.11.19 09:2096.650.000.000.0065.18
 30121Firebird v3.2[sl]
506162272008.11.19 06:18buy0.30usdcad1.23041.23261.23542008.11.19 07:351.23260.000.000.0053.55
 30013Firebird v3.2[sl]
506153822008.11.19 06:09sell0.30eurjpy121.93121.83121.432008.11.19 06:26121.830.000.000.0031.07
 26773Firebird v3.2[sl]
506133562008.11.19 05:53balanceDeposit5 000.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 2 247.09
Closed P/L: 2 247.09
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
506216732008.11.19 07:41sell0.30eurjpy121.88124.88121.38 122.590.000.000.00-219.86
 26773Firebird v3.2
506442982008.11.19 10:52sell1.20eurjpy121.83124.83121.53 122.590.000.000.00-941.37
 26773Firebird v3.2
506598922008.11.19 12:49sell0.20eurusd1.26281.29281.2578 1.26550.000.000.00-54.00
 26881Firebird v3.2
507099862008.11.19 17:33buy0.60eurusd1.27281.24281.2758 1.26530.000.000.00-450.00
 26881Firebird v3.2
507115162008.11.19 17:37sell0.30usdchf1.20231.23231.1973 1.20700.000.000.00-116.82
 30034Firebird v3.2
507158312008.11.19 17:56sell0.30usdjpy96.8899.8896.38 96.880.000.000.000.00
 30121Firebird v3.2
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -1 782.05
 Floating P/L: -1 782.05
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 2 247.09 Floating P/L: -1 782.05 Margin: 1 500.02
Balance: 7 247.09 Equity: 5 465.04 Free Margin: 3 965.02
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 2 247.09 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 2 247.09
Profit Factor: Expected Payoff: 97.70  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 0.00 (0.00%) Relative Drawdown: 0.00% (0.00)
 
Total Trades: 23 Short Positions (won %): 13 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 10 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 23 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 558.49 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 97.70 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 23 (2 247.09) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 2 247.09 (23) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 23 consecutive losses: 0