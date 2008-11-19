|Account: 5969621
|Name: Antony Mosley
|Currency: USD
|2008 November 19, 18:18
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|50693048
|2008.11.19 16:13
|sell
|0.40
|eurjpy
|122.85
|122.74
|122.35
|2008.11.19 17:37
|122.74
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|45.46
|26773
|Firebird v3.2[sl]
|50709985
|2008.11.19 17:33
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2726
|1.2690
|1.2676
|2008.11.19 17:36
|1.2690
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|72.00
|26881
|Firebird v3.2[sl]
|50693050
|2008.11.19 16:13
|buy
|1.20
|eurjpy
|122.90
|119.90
|123.20
|2008.11.19 16:22
|123.20
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|372.51
|26773
|Firebird v3.2[tp]
|50616743
|2008.11.19 06:25
|sell
|0.30
|usdchf
|1.2050
|1.2017
|1.2000
|2008.11.19 16:14
|1.2000
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|125.03
|30034
|Firebird v3.2[tp]
|50681946
|2008.11.19 15:33
|buy
|1.80
|eurjpy
|122.44
|122.65
|122.74
|2008.11.19 16:11
|122.74
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|558.49
|26773
|Firebird v3.2[tp]
|50682453
|2008.11.19 15:36
|sell
|0.20
|usdjpy
|96.86
|96.76
|96.36
|2008.11.19 15:44
|96.76
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.67
|30121
|Firebird v3.2[sl]
|50681943
|2008.11.19 15:33
|sell
|0.60
|eurjpy
|122.39
|122.29
|121.89
|2008.11.19 15:42
|122.29
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|62.00
|26773
|Firebird v3.2[sl]
|50658087
|2008.11.19 12:43
|sell
|0.20
|usdjpy
|96.84
|96.74
|96.34
|2008.11.19 15:21
|96.74
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.67
|30121
|Firebird v3.2[sl]
|50670125
|2008.11.19 14:09
|buy
|0.20
|usdcad
|1.2339
|1.2373
|1.2389
|2008.11.19 15:09
|1.2373
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|54.96
|30013
|Firebird v3.2[sl]
|50662717
|2008.11.19 13:07
|sell
|0.60
|eurjpy
|122.23
|122.13
|121.73
|2008.11.19 15:01
|122.13
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|62.08
|26773
|Firebird v3.2[sl]
|50640211
|2008.11.19 10:25
|buy
|0.60
|eurjpy
|122.33
|122.44
|122.63
|2008.11.19 14:18
|122.44
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|68.16
|26773
|Firebird v3.2[sl]
|50662718
|2008.11.19 13:07
|buy
|1.80
|eurjpy
|122.28
|122.49
|122.58
|2008.11.19 14:16
|122.49
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|390.18
|26773
|Firebird v3.2[sl]
|50636156
|2008.11.19 09:52
|sell
|0.20
|usdcad
|1.2352
|1.2340
|1.2302
|2008.11.19 14:09
|1.2340
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|19.45
|30013
|Firebird v3.2[sl]
|50647717
|2008.11.19 11:14
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2612
|1.2623
|1.2662
|2008.11.19 12:47
|1.2623
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|22.00
|26881
|Firebird v3.2[sl]
|50646280
|2008.11.19 11:02
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|96.62
|96.73
|97.12
|2008.11.19 12:12
|96.73
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|22.74
|30121
|Firebird v3.2[sl]
|50627452
|2008.11.19 08:48
|sell
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.2634
|1.2613
|1.2584
|2008.11.19 11:03
|1.2613
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|63.00
|26881
|Firebird v3.2[sl]
|50633521
|2008.11.19 09:40
|sell
|0.30
|usdjpy
|96.73
|96.63
|96.23
|2008.11.19 11:01
|96.63
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|31.05
|30121
|Firebird v3.2[sl]
|50644296
|2008.11.19 10:52
|buy
|0.40
|eurjpy
|121.88
|121.98
|122.38
|2008.11.19 10:55
|121.98
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|41.36
|26773
|Firebird v3.2[sl]
|50640208
|2008.11.19 10:25
|sell
|0.20
|eurjpy
|122.28
|122.16
|121.78
|2008.11.19 10:43
|122.16
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|24.81
|26773
|Firebird v3.2[sl]
|50635333
|2008.11.19 09:47
|sell
|0.20
|eurjpy
|122.31
|122.21
|121.81
|2008.11.19 10:12
|122.21
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.67
|26773
|Firebird v3.2[sl]
|50613416
|2008.11.19 05:54
|buy
|0.30
|usdjpy
|96.44
|96.65
|96.94
|2008.11.19 09:20
|96.65
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|65.18
|30121
|Firebird v3.2[sl]
|50616227
|2008.11.19 06:18
|buy
|0.30
|usdcad
|1.2304
|1.2326
|1.2354
|2008.11.19 07:35
|1.2326
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|53.55
|30013
|Firebird v3.2[sl]
|50615382
|2008.11.19 06:09
|sell
|0.30
|eurjpy
|121.93
|121.83
|121.43
|2008.11.19 06:26
|121.83
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|31.07
|26773
|Firebird v3.2[sl]
|50613356
|2008.11.19 05:53
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2 247.09
|Closed P/L:
|2 247.09
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|50621673
|2008.11.19 07:41
|sell
|0.30
|eurjpy
|121.88
|124.88
|121.38
|122.59
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-219.86
|26773
|Firebird v3.2
|50644298
|2008.11.19 10:52
|sell
|1.20
|eurjpy
|121.83
|124.83
|121.53
|122.59
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-941.37
|26773
|Firebird v3.2
|50659892
|2008.11.19 12:49
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2628
|1.2928
|1.2578
|1.2655
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-54.00
|26881
|Firebird v3.2
|50709986
|2008.11.19 17:33
|buy
|0.60
|eurusd
|1.2728
|1.2428
|1.2758
|1.2653
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-450.00
|26881
|Firebird v3.2
|50711516
|2008.11.19 17:37
|sell
|0.30
|usdchf
|1.2023
|1.2323
|1.1973
|1.2070
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-116.82
|30034
|Firebird v3.2
|50715831
|2008.11.19 17:56
|sell
|0.30
|usdjpy
|96.88
|99.88
|96.38
|96.88
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30121
|Firebird v3.2
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1 782.05
|Floating P/L:
|-1 782.05
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|2 247.09
|Floating P/L:
|-1 782.05
|Margin:
|1 500.02
|Balance:
|7 247.09
|Equity:
|5 465.04
|Free Margin:
|3 965.02
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|2 247.09
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|2 247.09
|Profit Factor:
|Expected Payoff:
|97.70
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.00% (0.00)
|Total Trades:
|23
|Short Positions (won %):
|13 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|10 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|23 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|558.49
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|97.70
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|23 (2 247.09)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|2 247.09 (23)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|23
|consecutive losses:
|0