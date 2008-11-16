|Account: 76356
|Name: PipLite
|Currency: USD
|2008 November 18, 13:16
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|4057610
|2008.11.16 21:59
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|4059652
|2008.11.17 01:14
|buy
|0.02
|eurchf
|1.5020
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.11.17 04:42
|1.5074
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.02
|4059671
|2008.11.17 01:16
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.4662
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.11.17 01:26
|1.4696
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.80
|4059780
|2008.11.17 01:26
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.4696
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.11.17 02:42
|1.4734
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.60
|4060813
|2008.11.17 02:42
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.4737
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.11.17 05:15
|1.4774
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.40
|4062654
|2008.11.17 04:52
|sell
|0.02
|eurchf
|1.5085
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.11.17 10:41
|1.5100
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.52
|4067186
|2008.11.17 09:37
|sell
|0.04
|eurchf
|1.5105
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.11.17 10:41
|1.5100
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.68
|4067258
|2008.11.17 09:41
|sell
|0.06
|eurchf
|1.5124
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.11.17 10:41
|1.5102
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.08
|4068138
|2008.11.17 10:24
|buy
|0.02
|eurgbp
|0.8501
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.11.17 17:55
|0.8457
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-13.24
|4068469
|2008.11.17 10:35
|buy
|0.04
|eurgbp
|0.8486
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.11.17 17:55
|0.8456
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-18.06
|4069653
|2008.11.17 12:00
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.4916
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.11.18 10:15
|1.5012
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.14
|-19.20
|4070897
|2008.11.17 13:29
|sell
|0.02
|eurchf
|1.5130
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.11.17 21:50
|1.5178
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.01
|4071749
|2008.11.17 14:34
|buy
|0.06
|eurgbp
|0.8454
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.11.17 17:55
|0.8457
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.71
|4072449
|2008.11.17 15:11
|sell
|0.04
|gbpusd
|1.5016
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.11.17 23:44
|1.4971
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|18.00
|4074084
|2008.11.17 16:04
|buy
|0.08
|eurgbp
|0.8414
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.11.17 17:55
|0.8457
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|51.77
|4075473
|2008.11.17 17:05
|sell
|0.04
|eurchf
|1.5175
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.11.17 21:50
|1.5178
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.00
|4076866
|2008.11.17 17:52
|sell
|0.06
|eurchf
|1.5213
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.11.17 21:50
|1.5179
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|17.03
|4080561
|2008.11.17 21:56
|buy
|0.02
|eurchf
|1.5157
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.11.18 09:13
|1.5150
|0.00
|0.00
|0.11
|-1.17
|4085516
|2008.11.18 05:23
|buy
|0.04
|eurchf
|1.5109
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.11.18 08:35
|1.5142
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.01
|4086394
|2008.11.18 07:16
|buy
|0.02
|eurgbp
|0.8400
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.11.18 08:04
|0.8409
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.69
|4086740
|2008.11.18 07:30
|buy
|0.04
|eurgbp
|0.8391
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.11.18 08:04
|0.8409
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.80
|4088112
|2008.11.18 08:39
|sell
|0.02
|eurchf
|1.5153
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.11.18 09:13
|1.5150
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.50
|4088154
|2008.11.18 08:41
|buy
|0.02
|eurgbp
|0.8385
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.11.18 10:16
|0.8391
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.80
|4088537
|2008.11.18 09:00
|sell
|0.04
|gbpusd
|1.5086
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.11.18 10:15
|1.5013
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|29.20
|4088669
|2008.11.18 09:03
|sell
|0.04
|eurchf
|1.5178
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.11.18 09:13
|1.5150
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.33
|4089287
|2008.11.18 09:24
|sell
|0.02
|eurchf
|1.5153
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.11.18 10:12
|1.5098
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.17
|4089991
|2008.11.18 09:54
|buy
|0.04
|eurgbp
|0.8370
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.11.18 10:16
|0.8391
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.61
|4090553
|2008.11.18 10:05
|buy
|0.02
|eurchf
|1.5107
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.11.18 10:12
|1.5095
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.00
|4090731
|2008.11.18 10:12
|buy
|0.04
|eurchf
|1.5091
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.11.18 10:12
|1.5094
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|4090741
|2008.11.18 10:12
|buy
|0.02
|eurchf
|1.5099
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.11.18 11:17
|1.5148
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.17
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|164.17
|Closed P/L:
|164.14
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|164.14
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|5 164.14
|Equity:
|5 164.14
|Free Margin:
|5 164.14
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|229.37
|Gross Loss:
|65.23
|Total Net Profit:
|164.14
|Profit Factor:
|3.52
|Expected Payoff:
|5.66
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|31.30 (0.61%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.61% (31.30)
|Total Trades:
|29
|Short Positions (won %):
|12 (66.67%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|17 (76.47%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|21 (72.41%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|8 (27.59%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|51.77
|loss trade:
|-19.34
|Average
|profit trade:
|10.92
|loss trade:
|-8.15
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|6 (43.58)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-31.30)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|54.48 (2)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-31.30 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|1