Alpari (US), LLC.

Account: 76356 Name: PipLite Currency: USD 2008 November 18, 13:16
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
40576102008.11.16 21:59balanceDeposit5 000.00
40596522008.11.17 01:14buy0.02eurchf1.50200.00000.00002008.11.17 04:421.50740.000.000.009.02
40596712008.11.17 01:16buy0.02gbpusd1.46620.00000.00002008.11.17 01:261.46960.000.000.006.80
40597802008.11.17 01:26buy0.02gbpusd1.46960.00000.00002008.11.17 02:421.47340.000.000.007.60
40608132008.11.17 02:42buy0.02gbpusd1.47370.00000.00002008.11.17 05:151.47740.000.000.007.40
40626542008.11.17 04:52sell0.02eurchf1.50850.00000.00002008.11.17 10:411.51000.000.000.00-2.52
40671862008.11.17 09:37sell0.04eurchf1.51050.00000.00002008.11.17 10:411.51000.000.000.001.68
40672582008.11.17 09:41sell0.06eurchf1.51240.00000.00002008.11.17 10:411.51020.000.000.0011.08
40681382008.11.17 10:24buy0.02eurgbp0.85010.00000.00002008.11.17 17:550.84570.000.000.00-13.24
40684692008.11.17 10:35buy0.04eurgbp0.84860.00000.00002008.11.17 17:550.84560.000.000.00-18.06
40696532008.11.17 12:00sell0.02gbpusd1.49160.00000.00002008.11.18 10:151.50120.000.00-0.14-19.20
40708972008.11.17 13:29sell0.02eurchf1.51300.00000.00002008.11.17 21:501.51780.000.000.00-8.01
40717492008.11.17 14:34buy0.06eurgbp0.84540.00000.00002008.11.17 17:550.84570.000.000.002.71
40724492008.11.17 15:11sell0.04gbpusd1.50160.00000.00002008.11.17 23:441.49710.000.000.0018.00
40740842008.11.17 16:04buy0.08eurgbp0.84140.00000.00002008.11.17 17:550.84570.000.000.0051.77
40754732008.11.17 17:05sell0.04eurchf1.51750.00000.00002008.11.17 21:501.51780.000.000.00-1.00
40768662008.11.17 17:52sell0.06eurchf1.52130.00000.00002008.11.17 21:501.51790.000.000.0017.03
40805612008.11.17 21:56buy0.02eurchf1.51570.00000.00002008.11.18 09:131.51500.000.000.11-1.17
40855162008.11.18 05:23buy0.04eurchf1.51090.00000.00002008.11.18 08:351.51420.000.000.0011.01
40863942008.11.18 07:16buy0.02eurgbp0.84000.00000.00002008.11.18 08:040.84090.000.000.002.69
40867402008.11.18 07:30buy0.04eurgbp0.83910.00000.00002008.11.18 08:040.84090.000.000.0010.80
40881122008.11.18 08:39sell0.02eurchf1.51530.00000.00002008.11.18 09:131.51500.000.000.000.50
40881542008.11.18 08:41buy0.02eurgbp0.83850.00000.00002008.11.18 10:160.83910.000.000.001.80
40885372008.11.18 09:00sell0.04gbpusd1.50860.00000.00002008.11.18 10:151.50130.000.000.0029.20
40886692008.11.18 09:03sell0.04eurchf1.51780.00000.00002008.11.18 09:131.51500.000.000.009.33
40892872008.11.18 09:24sell0.02eurchf1.51530.00000.00002008.11.18 10:121.50980.000.000.009.17
40899912008.11.18 09:54buy0.04eurgbp0.83700.00000.00002008.11.18 10:160.83910.000.000.0012.61
40905532008.11.18 10:05buy0.02eurchf1.51070.00000.00002008.11.18 10:121.50950.000.000.00-2.00
40907312008.11.18 10:12buy0.04eurchf1.50910.00000.00002008.11.18 10:121.50940.000.000.001.00
40907412008.11.18 10:12buy0.02eurchf1.50990.00000.00002008.11.18 11:171.51480.000.000.008.17
  0.00 0.00 -0.03 164.17
Closed P/L: 164.14
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 164.14 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 5 164.14 Equity: 5 164.14 Free Margin: 5 164.14
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 229.37 Gross Loss: 65.23 Total Net Profit: 164.14
Profit Factor: 3.52 Expected Payoff: 5.66  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 31.30 (0.61%) Relative Drawdown: 0.61% (31.30)
 
Total Trades: 29 Short Positions (won %): 12 (66.67%) Long Positions (won %): 17 (76.47%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 21 (72.41%) Loss trades (% of total): 8 (27.59%)
Largest profit trade: 51.77 loss trade: -19.34
Average profit trade: 10.92 loss trade: -8.15
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 6 (43.58) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-31.30)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 54.48 (2) consecutive loss (count): -31.30 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 1