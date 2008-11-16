|Account: 76356
|Name: PipLite
|Currency: USD
|2008 November 17, 05:26
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|4057610
|2008.11.16 21:59
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|4059652
|2008.11.17 01:14
|buy
|0.02
|eurchf
|1.5020
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.11.17 04:42
|1.5074
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.02
|4059671
|2008.11.17 01:16
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.4662
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.11.17 01:26
|1.4696
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.80
|4059780
|2008.11.17 01:26
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.4696
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.11.17 02:42
|1.4734
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.60
|4060813
|2008.11.17 02:42
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.4737
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.11.17 05:15
|1.4774
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.40
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.82
|Closed P/L:
|30.82
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|4062654
|2008.11.17 04:52
|sell
|0.02
|eurchf
|1.5085
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.5069
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.67
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.67
|Floating P/L:
|2.67
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|30.82
|Floating P/L:
|2.67
|Margin:
|25.18
|Balance:
|5 030.82
|Equity:
|5 033.49
|Free Margin:
|5 008.31
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|30.82
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|30.82
|Profit Factor:
|Expected Payoff:
|7.71
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.00% (0.00)
|Total Trades:
|4
|Short Positions (won %):
|0 (0.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|4 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|4 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|9.02
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|7.71
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|4 (30.82)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|30.82 (4)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|4
|consecutive losses:
|0