Alpari (US), LLC.

Account: 76356 Name: PipLite Currency: USD 2008 November 17, 05:26
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
40576102008.11.16 21:59balanceDeposit5 000.00
40596522008.11.17 01:14buy0.02eurchf1.50200.00000.00002008.11.17 04:421.50740.000.000.009.02
40596712008.11.17 01:16buy0.02gbpusd1.46620.00000.00002008.11.17 01:261.46960.000.000.006.80
40597802008.11.17 01:26buy0.02gbpusd1.46960.00000.00002008.11.17 02:421.47340.000.000.007.60
40608132008.11.17 02:42buy0.02gbpusd1.47370.00000.00002008.11.17 05:151.47740.000.000.007.40
  0.00 0.00 0.00 30.82
Closed P/L: 30.82
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
40626542008.11.17 04:52sell0.02eurchf1.50850.00000.0000 1.50690.000.000.002.67
  0.00 0.00 0.00 2.67
 Floating P/L: 2.67
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 30.82 Floating P/L: 2.67 Margin: 25.18
Balance: 5 030.82 Equity: 5 033.49 Free Margin: 5 008.31
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 30.82 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 30.82
Profit Factor: Expected Payoff: 7.71  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 0.00 (0.00%) Relative Drawdown: 0.00% (0.00)
 
Total Trades: 4 Short Positions (won %): 0 (0.00%) Long Positions (won %): 4 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 4 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 9.02 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 7.71 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 4 (30.82) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 30.82 (4) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 4 consecutive losses: 0