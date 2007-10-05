Strategy Tester Report
BB_adv_trailing
DeltaBank-Server (Build 218)
|Symbol
|GBPUSD (Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar)
|Period
|1 Hour (H1) 2007.10.01 00:00 - 2008.04.30 23:00 (2007.10.01 - 2008.05.01)
|Model
|Every tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
|Parameters
|bb_period=150; dev=3; h1=5; h2=20; h3=80; delta=90; delta_h=200; sl_dist1=180; sl_level1=80; sl_dist2=200; sl_level2=80; sl_dist3=200; step=50; prk1=0.01; prk2=0.01; prk3=0.01; prk4=0.01; prk5=0.01; prk6=0.01; prk7=0.01;
|Bars in test
|4598
|Ticks modelled
|1132248
|Modelling quality
|n/a
|Mismatched charts errors
|0
|Initial deposit
|10000.00
|Total net profit
|2255.82
|Gross profit
|4045.32
|Gross loss
|-1789.50
|Profit factor
|2.26
|Expected payoff
|53.71
|Absolute drawdown
|402.10
|Maximal drawdown
|574.40 (5.65%)
|Relative drawdown
|5.65% (574.40)
|Total trades
|42
|Short positions (won %)
|33 (57.58%)
|Long positions (won %)
|9 (66.67%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|25 (59.52%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|17 (40.48%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|360.75
|loss trade
|-284.00
|Average
|profit trade
|161.81
|loss trade
|-105.26
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|4 (628.20)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|3 (-233.40)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|719.85 (3)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-407.00 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|2
|consecutive losses
|2
|#
|Time
|Type
|Order
|Size
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Profit
|Balance
|1
|2007.10.05 10:03
|sell
|1
|0.17
|2.0344
|2.0405
|2.0169
|2
|2007.10.05 13:52
|s/l
|1
|0.17
|2.0405
|2.0405
|2.0169
|-103.70
|9896.30
|3
|2007.10.08 10:38
|sell
|2
|0.24
|2.0376
|2.0418
|2.0251
|4
|2007.10.09 00:00
|swap close
|2
|0.24
|2.0362
|2.0418
|2.0251
|33.60
|9929.90
|5
|2007.10.09 00:00
|swap open
|3
|0.24
|2.0362
|2.0418
|2.0251
|6
|2007.10.10 00:00
|swap close
|3
|0.24
|2.0374
|2.0418
|2.0251
|-28.80
|9901.10
|7
|2007.10.10 00:00
|swap open
|4
|0.24
|2.0374
|2.0418
|2.0251
|8
|2007.10.10 10:10
|s/l
|4
|0.24
|2.0418
|2.0418
|2.0251
|-105.60
|9795.50
|9
|2007.10.11 09:09
|sell
|5
|0.33
|2.0369
|2.0399
|2.0281
|10
|2007.10.11 11:27
|s/l
|5
|0.33
|2.0399
|2.0399
|2.0281
|-99.00
|9696.50
|11
|2007.10.11 14:20
|sell
|6
|0.34
|2.0367
|2.0397
|2.0282
|12
|2007.10.12 00:00
|swap close
|6
|0.34
|2.0317
|2.0397
|2.0282
|170.00
|9866.50
|13
|2007.10.12 00:00
|swap open
|7
|0.34
|2.0317
|2.0397
|2.0282
|14
|2007.10.12 09:15
|t/p
|7
|0.34
|2.0282
|2.0397
|2.0282
|119.00
|9985.50
|15
|2007.10.15 10:56
|buy
|8
|0.32
|2.0384
|2.0341
|2.0465
|16
|2007.10.16 00:00
|swap close
|8
|0.32
|2.0429
|2.0341
|2.0465
|144.00
|10129.50
|17
|2007.10.16 00:00
|swap open
|9
|0.32
|2.042975
|2.0341
|2.0465
|18
|2007.10.16 11:30
|s/l
|9
|0.32
|2.0341
|2.0341
|2.0465
|-284.00
|9845.50
|19
|2007.10.16 16:05
|buy
|10
|0.30
|2.0381
|2.0340
|2.0469
|20
|2007.10.16 16:44
|s/l
|10
|0.30
|2.0340
|2.0340
|2.0469
|-123.00
|9722.50
|21
|2007.10.17 15:21
|buy
|11
|0.29
|2.0377
|2.0333
|2.0469
|22
|2007.10.18 00:01
|swap close
|11
|0.29
|2.0402
|2.0333
|2.0469
|72.50
|9795.00
|23
|2007.10.18 00:01
|swap open
|12
|0.29
|2.040425
|2.0333
|2.0469
|24
|2007.10.18 15:06
|t/p
|12
|0.29
|2.0469
|2.0333
|2.0469
|187.77
|9982.77
|25
|2007.10.22 13:34
|sell
|13
|0.20
|2.0386
|2.0436
|2.0237
|26
|2007.10.23 00:00
|swap close
|13
|0.20
|2.0328
|2.0436
|2.0237
|116.00
|10098.77
|27
|2007.10.23 00:00
|swap open
|14
|0.20
|2.0328
|2.0436
|2.0237
|28
|2007.10.23 12:08
|s/l
|14
|0.20
|2.0436
|2.0436
|2.0237
|-216.00
|9882.77
|29
|2007.11.28 09:32
|sell
|15
|0.25
|2.0635
|2.0676
|2.0515
|30
|2007.11.28 15:24
|s/l
|15
|0.25
|2.0676
|2.0676
|2.0515
|-102.50
|9780.27
|31
|2007.11.28 15:24
|buy
|16
|0.30
|2.0676
|2.0623
|2.0755
|32
|2007.11.28 21:14
|t/p
|16
|0.30
|2.0755
|2.0623
|2.0755
|237.00
|10017.27
|33
|2007.11.29 10:23
|sell
|17
|0.24
|2.0653
|2.0696
|2.0530
|34
|2007.11.30 00:02
|swap close
|17
|0.24
|2.0611
|2.0696
|2.0530
|100.80
|10118.07
|35
|2007.11.30 00:02
|swap open
|18
|0.24
|2.0611
|2.0696
|2.0530
|36
|2007.11.30 12:23
|s/l
|18
|0.24
|2.0696
|2.0696
|2.0530
|-204.00
|9914.07
|37
|2007.12.04 00:25
|sell
|19
|0.23
|2.0647
|2.0691
|2.0520
|38
|2007.12.05 00:00
|swap close
|19
|0.23
|2.0593
|2.0691
|2.0520
|124.20
|10038.27
|39
|2007.12.05 00:00
|swap open
|20
|0.23
|2.0593
|2.0691
|2.0520
|40
|2007.12.05 10:02
|t/p
|20
|0.23
|2.0520
|2.0691
|2.0520
|167.90
|10206.17
|41
|2007.12.13 17:37
|sell
|21
|0.17
|2.0354
|2.0416
|2.0169
|42
|2007.12.13 23:06
|s/l
|21
|0.17
|2.0416
|2.0416
|2.0169
|-105.40
|10100.77
|43
|2007.12.14 11:12
|sell
|22
|0.17
|2.0365
|2.0425
|2.0190
|44
|2007.12.14 20:35
|t/p
|22
|0.17
|2.0190
|2.0425
|2.0190
|297.50
|10398.27
|45
|2007.12.31 18:18
|sell
|23
|0.18
|1.9857
|1.9915
|1.9689
|46
|2008.01.01 23:00
|swap close
|23
|0.18
|1.9856
|1.9915
|1.9689
|1.80
|10400.07
|47
|2008.01.01 23:00
|swap open
|24
|0.18
|1.9856
|1.9915
|1.9689
|48
|2008.01.02 00:00
|swap close
|24
|0.18
|1.9865
|1.9915
|1.9689
|-16.20
|10383.87
|49
|2008.01.02 00:00
|swap open
|25
|0.18
|1.9865
|1.9915
|1.9689
|50
|2008.01.03 00:00
|swap close
|25
|0.18
|1.9807
|1.9915
|1.9689
|104.40
|10488.27
|51
|2008.01.03 00:00
|swap open
|26
|0.18
|1.9807
|1.9915
|1.9689
|52
|2008.01.04 00:00
|swap close
|26
|0.18
|1.9707
|1.9915
|1.9689
|180.00
|10668.27
|53
|2008.01.04 00:00
|swap open
|27
|0.18
|1.9707
|1.9915
|1.9689
|54
|2008.01.04 09:30
|t/p
|27
|0.18
|1.9689
|1.9915
|1.9689
|32.40
|10700.67
|55
|2008.01.15 23:09
|sell
|28
|0.20
|1.9620
|1.9673
|1.9463
|56
|2008.01.16 00:00
|swap close
|28
|0.20
|1.9625
|1.9673
|1.9463
|-10.00
|10690.67
|57
|2008.01.16 00:00
|swap open
|29
|0.20
|1.9625
|1.9673
|1.9463
|58
|2008.01.16 16:03
|s/l
|29
|0.20
|1.9673
|1.9673
|1.9463
|-96.00
|10594.67
|59
|2008.01.16 19:27
|sell
|30
|0.24
|1.9604
|1.9652
|1.9472
|60
|2008.01.16 21:46
|s/l
|30
|0.24
|1.9652
|1.9652
|1.9472
|-115.20
|10479.47
|61
|2008.01.18 11:31
|sell
|31
|0.27
|1.9608
|1.9648
|1.9492
|62
|2008.01.21 00:00
|swap close
|31
|0.27
|1.9575
|1.9648
|1.9492
|89.10
|10568.57
|63
|2008.01.21 00:00
|swap open
|32
|0.27
|1.9575
|1.9648
|1.9492
|64
|2008.01.21 10:22
|t/p
|32
|0.27
|1.9492
|1.9648
|1.9492
|224.10
|10792.67
|65
|2008.02.01 15:43
|sell
|33
|0.18
|1.9822
|1.9883
|1.9647
|66
|2008.02.04 00:00
|swap close
|33
|0.18
|1.9650
|1.9883
|1.9647
|309.60
|11102.27
|67
|2008.02.04 00:00
|swap open
|34
|0.18
|1.9650
|1.9883
|1.9647
|68
|2008.02.04 00:36
|t/p
|34
|0.18
|1.9647
|1.9883
|1.9647
|5.40
|11107.67
|69
|2008.03.05 09:12
|sell
|35
|0.25
|1.9828
|1.9874
|1.9696
|70
|2008.03.05 17:18
|s/l
|35
|0.25
|1.9874
|1.9874
|1.9696
|-115.00
|10992.67
|71
|2008.03.05 17:18
|buy
|36
|0.34
|1.9875
|1.9819
|1.9950
|72
|2008.03.05 18:18
|t/p
|36
|0.34
|1.9950
|1.9819
|1.9950
|255.00
|11247.67
|73
|2008.04.07 09:04
|sell
|37
|0.19
|1.9872
|1.9932
|1.9697
|74
|2008.04.08 00:00
|swap close
|37
|0.19
|1.9883
|1.9932
|1.9697
|-20.90
|11226.77
|75
|2008.04.08 00:00
|swap open
|38
|0.19
|1.9883
|1.9932
|1.9697
|76
|2008.04.08 14:09
|t/p
|38
|0.19
|1.9697
|1.9932
|1.9697
|353.40
|11580.17
|77
|2008.04.16 12:06
|buy
|39
|0.26
|1.9740
|1.9685
|1.9864
|78
|2008.04.17 00:00
|swap close
|39
|0.26
|1.9723
|1.9685
|1.9864
|-44.20
|11535.97
|79
|2008.04.17 00:00
|swap open
|40
|0.26
|1.972525
|1.9685
|1.9864
|80
|2008.04.17 18:10
|t/p
|40
|0.26
|1.9864
|1.9685
|1.9864
|360.75
|11896.72
|81
|2008.04.29 11:04
|sell
|41
|0.21
|1.9830
|1.9887
|1.9659
|82
|2008.04.30 00:00
|swap close
|41
|0.21
|1.9696
|1.9887
|1.9659
|281.40
|12178.12
|83
|2008.04.30 00:00
|swap open
|42
|0.21
|1.9696
|1.9887
|1.9659
|84
|2008.04.30 08:53
|t/p
|42
|0.21
|1.9659
|1.9887
|1.9659
|77.70
|12255.82