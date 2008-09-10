Interbank FX, LLC

Account: Name: Currency: USD 2008 October 27, 21:41
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
119945592008.09.10 19:32balanceDeposit5 000.00
124368542008.09.12 16:00buy0.20eurjpym152.39152.39153.282008.09.12 19:08153.280.000.000.0016.51
124368692008.09.12 16:00buy0.20eurjpym152.39152.85153.682008.09.14 22:02152.850.000.000.278.69
124368822008.09.12 16:00buy0.20eurjpym152.39152.85154.282008.09.14 22:02152.850.000.000.278.69
137865342008.09.18 08:00buy0.20eurjpym150.96150.96151.852008.09.18 11:55151.850.000.000.0016.97
137866192008.09.18 08:00buy0.20eurjpym150.96150.96152.252008.09.18 14:45150.960.000.000.000.00
137866612008.09.18 08:00buy0.20eurjpym150.96150.96152.852008.09.18 14:45150.960.000.000.000.00
154134002008.09.26 08:00sell0.20eurjpym153.51153.51152.622008.09.29 07:17152.620.000.00-0.3916.73
154134912008.09.26 08:00sell0.20eurjpym153.51152.70152.222008.09.29 07:46152.220.000.00-0.3924.29
154135382008.09.26 08:00sell0.20eurjpym153.51153.51151.622008.09.29 13:34151.620.000.00-0.3935.82
186919182008.10.09 04:00buy0.20eurjpym138.34138.68139.232008.10.09 08:20139.230.000.000.0017.60
186919532008.10.09 04:00buy0.20eurjpym138.34138.34139.632008.10.09 08:32139.630.000.000.0025.47
199711972008.10.13 20:00buy0.20eurjpym138.55138.95139.442008.10.13 23:29139.440.000.000.1017.39
199712272008.10.13 20:00buy0.20eurjpym138.55138.55139.842008.10.13 23:49139.840.000.000.1025.16
199712612008.10.13 20:00buy0.20eurjpym138.55138.55140.442008.10.14 00:16140.440.000.000.1036.78
206844582008.10.15 20:00sell0.20eurjpym135.29134.89134.402008.10.15 21:12134.400.000.00-1.5217.83
216180382008.10.20 04:00buy0.20eurjpym136.96137.37137.852008.10.20 05:05137.850.000.000.0017.43
216766012008.10.20 08:00buy0.20eurjpym137.85135.96138.742008.10.20 13:15135.960.000.000.00-37.25
216766242008.10.20 08:00buy0.20eurjpym137.85135.96139.142008.10.20 13:15135.960.000.000.00-37.25
216766452008.10.20 08:00buy0.20eurjpym137.85135.96139.742008.10.20 13:15135.960.000.000.00-37.25
  0.00 0.00 -1.85 173.61
Closed P/L: 171.76
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 171.76 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 5 171.76 Equity: 5 171.76 Free Margin: 5 171.76
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 283.51 Gross Loss: 111.75 Total Net Profit: 171.76
Profit Factor: 2.54 Expected Payoff: 9.04  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 111.75 (2.12%) Relative Drawdown: 2.12% (111.75)
 
Total Trades: 19 Short Positions (won %): 4 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 15 (80.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 16 (84.21%) Loss trades (% of total): 3 (15.79%)
Largest profit trade: 36.88 loss trade: -37.25
Average profit trade: 17.72 loss trade: -37.25
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 16 (283.51) consecutive losses ($): 3 (-111.75)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 283.51 (16) consecutive loss (count): -111.75 (3)
Average consecutive wins: 16 consecutive losses: 3