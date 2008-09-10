|Account:
|Name:
|Currency: USD
|2008 October 14, 05:36
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|11994559
|2008.09.10 19:32
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|12436854
|2008.09.12 16:00
|buy
|0.20
|eurjpym
|152.39
|152.39
|153.28
|2008.09.12 19:08
|153.28
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.51
|12436869
|2008.09.12 16:00
|buy
|0.20
|eurjpym
|152.39
|152.85
|153.68
|2008.09.14 22:02
|152.85
|0.00
|0.00
|0.27
|8.69
|12436882
|2008.09.12 16:00
|buy
|0.20
|eurjpym
|152.39
|152.85
|154.28
|2008.09.14 22:02
|152.85
|0.00
|0.00
|0.27
|8.69
|13786534
|2008.09.18 08:00
|buy
|0.20
|eurjpym
|150.96
|150.96
|151.85
|2008.09.18 11:55
|151.85
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.97
|13786619
|2008.09.18 08:00
|buy
|0.20
|eurjpym
|150.96
|150.96
|152.25
|2008.09.18 14:45
|150.96
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13786661
|2008.09.18 08:00
|buy
|0.20
|eurjpym
|150.96
|150.96
|152.85
|2008.09.18 14:45
|150.96
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15413400
|2008.09.26 08:00
|sell
|0.20
|eurjpym
|153.51
|153.51
|152.62
|2008.09.29 07:17
|152.62
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.39
|16.73
|15413491
|2008.09.26 08:00
|sell
|0.20
|eurjpym
|153.51
|152.70
|152.22
|2008.09.29 07:46
|152.22
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.39
|24.29
|15413538
|2008.09.26 08:00
|sell
|0.20
|eurjpym
|153.51
|153.51
|151.62
|2008.09.29 13:34
|151.62
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.39
|35.82
|18691918
|2008.10.09 04:00
|buy
|0.20
|eurjpym
|138.34
|138.68
|139.23
|2008.10.09 08:20
|139.23
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|17.60
|18691953
|2008.10.09 04:00
|buy
|0.20
|eurjpym
|138.34
|138.34
|139.63
|2008.10.09 08:32
|139.63
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|25.47
|19971197
|2008.10.13 20:00
|buy
|0.20
|eurjpym
|138.55
|138.95
|139.44
|2008.10.13 23:29
|139.44
|0.00
|0.00
|0.10
|17.39
|19971227
|2008.10.13 20:00
|buy
|0.20
|eurjpym
|138.55
|138.55
|139.84
|2008.10.13 23:49
|139.84
|0.00
|0.00
|0.10
|25.16
|19971261
|2008.10.13 20:00
|buy
|0.20
|eurjpym
|138.55
|138.55
|140.44
|2008.10.14 00:16
|140.44
|0.00
|0.00
|0.10
|36.78
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.33
|250.10
|Closed P/L:
|249.77
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|249.77
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|5 249.77
|Equity:
|5 249.77
|Free Margin:
|5 249.77
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|249.77
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|249.77
|Profit Factor:
|Expected Payoff:
|17.84
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.00% (0.00)
|Total Trades:
|14
|Short Positions (won %):
|3 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|11 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|14 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|36.88
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|17.84
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|14 (249.77)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|249.77 (14)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|14
|consecutive losses:
|0