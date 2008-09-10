Interbank FX, LLC

Account: Name: Currency: USD 2008 October 14, 05:36
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
119945592008.09.10 19:32balanceDeposit5 000.00
124368542008.09.12 16:00buy0.20eurjpym152.39152.39153.282008.09.12 19:08153.280.000.000.0016.51
124368692008.09.12 16:00buy0.20eurjpym152.39152.85153.682008.09.14 22:02152.850.000.000.278.69
124368822008.09.12 16:00buy0.20eurjpym152.39152.85154.282008.09.14 22:02152.850.000.000.278.69
137865342008.09.18 08:00buy0.20eurjpym150.96150.96151.852008.09.18 11:55151.850.000.000.0016.97
137866192008.09.18 08:00buy0.20eurjpym150.96150.96152.252008.09.18 14:45150.960.000.000.000.00
137866612008.09.18 08:00buy0.20eurjpym150.96150.96152.852008.09.18 14:45150.960.000.000.000.00
154134002008.09.26 08:00sell0.20eurjpym153.51153.51152.622008.09.29 07:17152.620.000.00-0.3916.73
154134912008.09.26 08:00sell0.20eurjpym153.51152.70152.222008.09.29 07:46152.220.000.00-0.3924.29
154135382008.09.26 08:00sell0.20eurjpym153.51153.51151.622008.09.29 13:34151.620.000.00-0.3935.82
186919182008.10.09 04:00buy0.20eurjpym138.34138.68139.232008.10.09 08:20139.230.000.000.0017.60
186919532008.10.09 04:00buy0.20eurjpym138.34138.34139.632008.10.09 08:32139.630.000.000.0025.47
199711972008.10.13 20:00buy0.20eurjpym138.55138.95139.442008.10.13 23:29139.440.000.000.1017.39
199712272008.10.13 20:00buy0.20eurjpym138.55138.55139.842008.10.13 23:49139.840.000.000.1025.16
199712612008.10.13 20:00buy0.20eurjpym138.55138.55140.442008.10.14 00:16140.440.000.000.1036.78
  0.00 0.00 -0.33 250.10
Closed P/L: 249.77
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 249.77 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 5 249.77 Equity: 5 249.77 Free Margin: 5 249.77
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 249.77 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 249.77
Profit Factor: Expected Payoff: 17.84  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 0.00 (0.00%) Relative Drawdown: 0.00% (0.00)
 
Total Trades: 14 Short Positions (won %): 3 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 11 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 14 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 36.88 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 17.84 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 14 (249.77) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 249.77 (14) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 14 consecutive losses: 0