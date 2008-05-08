|Symbol
|EURJPY (Euro vs Japanese Yen)
|Period
|30 Minutes (M30) 2008.05.01 00:00 - 2008.10.03 22:30 (2008.05.01 - 2008.10.06)
|Model
|Every tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
|Parameters
|MAGICMA=212121212; Lots=0.4; MaxLotSize=0.4; StopLoss=280; Slippage=3; TakeProfit1=30; TakeProfit2=100; TakeProfit3=200; Time_to_Open_Order="___________________________________________________"; Use_Time_to_Entry=false; Start_Order=8; End_Order=16; ________Orders________="___________________________________________________"; Buy=true; Sell=true; ____Money_Management____="If true, its calculate Lot for you"; MM=true; Risk=0.02; MaximumRisk=0.6; IncreaseFactor=4; ____Risk_Management____="___________________________________________________"; AutoSL=false; Use_StopLoss=false; Use_OppositeSignal=false; SL_and_OppositeSignal=true; _______Chose_one_______="___________________________________________________"; Active_TrailingStop=false; TrailingStop=20; LockProfit=30; Use_4Step=false; STEP=40; Just_BEP=false; BEP=50; _____Moving_Average_____="MODE: 0=SMA, 1=EMA, 2=SMMA, 3=LWMA "; MA_PERIODE=14; MODE_MA=2; _____Momentum_____="MODE: 0=CLOSE, 1=OPEN, 2=HIGH, 3=LOW, 4=MEDIAN, 5=TYPYCAL, 6=WEIGHTED "; PRICE_MODE=0; Momentum_Period=8; _____Stochastic______="___________________________________________________"; Stoch_Entry_Buy=70; Stoch_Entry_Sell=50; K_Period=7; D_Period=2; Slowing_Period=7;
|Bars in test
|6293
|Ticks modelled
|2228611
|Modelling quality
|90.00%
|Mismatched charts errors
|0
|Initial deposit
|10000.00
|Total net profit
|11026.03
|Gross profit
|35540.94
|Gross loss
|-24514.91
|Profit factor
|1.45
|Expected payoff
|89.64
|Absolute drawdown
|5383.63
|Maximal drawdown
|10162.43 (45.07%)
|Relative drawdown
|61.08% (7245.00)
|Total trades
|123
|Short positions (won %)
|60 (78.33%)
|Long positions (won %)
|63 (53.97%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|81 (65.85%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|42 (34.15%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|2168.90
|loss trade
|-3699.23
|Average
|profit trade
|438.78
|loss trade
|-583.69
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|11 (5460.75)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|4 (-912.03)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|5460.75 (11)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-7398.47 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|4
|consecutive losses
|2
|#
|Time
|Type
|Order
|Size
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Profit
|Balance
|1
|2008.05.08 13:30
|buy
|1
|0.40
|160.23
|157.43
|160.53
|2
|2008.05.08 13:30
|buy
|2
|0.40
|160.23
|157.43
|161.23
|3
|2008.05.08 13:30
|buy
|3
|0.40
|160.23
|157.43
|162.23
|4
|2008.05.08 22:30
|close
|3
|0.40
|159.63
|157.43
|162.23
|-150.35
|9849.65
|5
|2008.05.08 22:30
|close
|2
|0.40
|159.63
|157.43
|161.23
|-150.35
|9699.30
|6
|2008.05.08 22:30
|close
|1
|0.40
|159.65
|157.43
|160.53
|-145.32
|9553.98
|7
|2008.05.08 23:00
|sell
|4
|1.60
|159.67
|162.47
|159.37
|8
|2008.05.08 23:00
|sell
|5
|1.60
|159.67
|162.47
|158.67
|9
|2008.05.08 23:00
|sell
|6
|1.60
|159.67
|162.47
|157.67
|10
|2008.05.09 05:50
|t/p
|4
|1.60
|159.37
|162.47
|159.37
|284.13
|9838.11
|11
|2008.05.09 14:30
|t/p
|5
|1.60
|158.67
|162.47
|158.67
|991.33
|10829.44
|12
|2008.05.13 15:30
|close
|6
|1.60
|161.75
|162.47
|157.67
|-2108.65
|8720.79
|13
|2008.05.13 15:30
|buy
|7
|0.40
|161.75
|158.95
|162.05
|14
|2008.05.13 15:30
|buy
|8
|0.40
|161.75
|158.95
|162.75
|15
|2008.05.13 15:30
|buy
|9
|0.40
|161.75
|158.95
|163.75
|16
|2008.05.13 18:07
|t/p
|7
|0.40
|162.05
|158.95
|162.05
|74.05
|8794.84
|17
|2008.05.14 14:32
|t/p
|8
|0.40
|162.75
|158.95
|162.75
|249.92
|9044.76
|18
|2008.05.16 17:30
|close
|9
|0.40
|161.65
|158.95
|163.75
|-4.05
|9040.70
|19
|2008.05.16 17:30
|sell
|10
|0.40
|161.65
|164.45
|161.35
|20
|2008.05.16 17:30
|sell
|11
|0.40
|161.65
|164.45
|160.65
|21
|2008.05.16 17:30
|sell
|12
|0.40
|161.65
|164.45
|159.65
|22
|2008.05.21 11:00
|close
|12
|0.40
|162.83
|164.45
|159.65
|-302.66
|8738.04
|23
|2008.05.21 11:00
|close
|11
|0.40
|162.83
|164.45
|160.65
|-302.66
|8435.39
|24
|2008.05.21 11:00
|close
|10
|0.40
|162.83
|164.45
|161.35
|-302.66
|8132.73
|25
|2008.05.21 11:00
|buy
|13
|1.60
|162.82
|160.02
|163.12
|26
|2008.05.21 11:00
|buy
|14
|1.60
|162.82
|160.02
|163.82
|27
|2008.05.21 11:00
|buy
|15
|1.60
|162.82
|160.02
|164.82
|28
|2008.05.21 11:30
|t/p
|13
|1.60
|163.12
|160.02
|163.12
|294.26
|8426.99
|29
|2008.05.22 20:35
|t/p
|14
|1.60
|163.82
|160.02
|163.82
|1026.35
|9453.34
|30
|2008.05.28 17:30
|close
|15
|1.60
|163.57
|160.02
|164.82
|849.55
|10302.89
|31
|2008.05.28 17:30
|sell
|16
|0.40
|163.57
|166.37
|163.27
|32
|2008.05.28 17:30
|sell
|17
|0.40
|163.57
|166.37
|162.57
|33
|2008.05.28 17:30
|sell
|18
|0.40
|163.57
|166.37
|161.57
|34
|2008.05.29 19:00
|close
|18
|0.40
|163.86
|166.37
|161.57
|-83.58
|10219.31
|35
|2008.05.29 19:00
|close
|17
|0.40
|163.86
|166.37
|162.57
|-83.58
|10135.73
|36
|2008.05.29 19:00
|close
|16
|0.40
|163.85
|166.37
|163.27
|-81.15
|10054.58
|37
|2008.05.30 13:30
|buy
|19
|1.60
|163.89
|161.09
|164.19
|38
|2008.05.30 13:30
|buy
|20
|1.60
|163.89
|161.09
|164.89
|39
|2008.05.30 13:30
|buy
|21
|1.60
|163.89
|161.09
|165.89
|40
|2008.05.30 17:13
|t/p
|19
|1.60
|164.19
|161.09
|164.19
|292.34
|10346.92
|41
|2008.06.03 19:30
|close
|21
|1.60
|162.27
|161.09
|165.89
|-1564.22
|8782.70
|42
|2008.06.03 19:30
|close
|20
|1.60
|162.27
|161.09
|164.89
|-1564.22
|7218.48
|43
|2008.06.03 19:30
|sell
|22
|6.40
|162.26
|165.06
|161.96
|44
|2008.06.04 09:30
|t/p
|22
|6.40
|161.96
|165.06
|161.96
|1117.28
|8335.75
|45
|2008.06.09 00:00
|sell
|23
|0.40
|165.02
|167.82
|164.72
|46
|2008.06.09 00:00
|sell
|24
|0.40
|165.02
|167.82
|164.02
|47
|2008.06.09 00:00
|sell
|25
|0.40
|165.02
|167.82
|163.02
|48
|2008.06.11 19:30
|close
|25
|0.40
|166.57
|167.82
|163.02
|-380.74
|7955.02
|49
|2008.06.11 19:30
|close
|24
|0.40
|166.57
|167.82
|164.02
|-380.74
|7574.28
|50
|2008.06.11 19:30
|close
|23
|0.40
|166.58
|167.82
|164.72
|-383.12
|7191.17
|51
|2008.06.11 20:00
|buy
|26
|1.60
|166.59
|163.79
|166.89
|52
|2008.06.11 20:00
|buy
|27
|1.60
|166.59
|163.79
|167.59
|53
|2008.06.11 20:00
|buy
|28
|1.60
|166.59
|163.79
|168.59
|54
|2008.06.13 00:39
|t/p
|26
|1.60
|166.89
|163.79
|166.89
|353.84
|7545.01
|55
|2008.06.16 12:47
|t/p
|27
|1.60
|167.59
|163.79
|167.59
|1037.50
|8582.51
|56
|2008.06.24 22:00
|close
|28
|1.60
|167.81
|163.79
|168.59
|1378.48
|9960.98
|57
|2008.06.24 22:00
|sell
|29
|0.40
|167.82
|170.62
|167.52
|58
|2008.06.24 22:00
|sell
|30
|0.40
|167.82
|170.62
|166.82
|59
|2008.06.24 22:00
|sell
|31
|0.40
|167.82
|170.62
|165.82
|60
|2008.06.27 09:57
|t/p
|29
|0.40
|167.52
|170.62
|167.52
|50.32
|10011.30
|61
|2008.06.30 09:24
|t/p
|30
|0.40
|166.82
|170.62
|166.82
|214.20
|10225.50
|62
|2008.06.30 16:00
|close
|31
|0.40
|166.97
|170.62
|165.82
|178.05
|10403.56
|63
|2008.06.30 16:00
|buy
|32
|0.40
|166.98
|164.18
|167.28
|64
|2008.06.30 16:00
|buy
|33
|0.40
|166.98
|164.18
|167.98
|65
|2008.06.30 16:00
|buy
|34
|0.40
|166.98
|164.18
|168.98
|66
|2008.06.30 17:42
|t/p
|32
|0.40
|167.28
|164.18
|167.28
|71.74
|10475.30
|67
|2008.07.02 08:39
|t/p
|33
|0.40
|167.98
|164.18
|167.98
|246.40
|10721.70
|68
|2008.07.03 12:19
|t/p
|34
|0.40
|168.98
|164.18
|168.98
|494.08
|11215.78
|69
|2008.07.03 15:00
|sell
|35
|0.40
|168.16
|170.96
|167.86
|70
|2008.07.03 15:00
|sell
|36
|0.40
|168.16
|170.96
|167.16
|71
|2008.07.03 15:00
|sell
|37
|0.40
|168.16
|170.96
|166.16
|72
|2008.07.03 15:50
|t/p
|35
|0.40
|167.86
|170.96
|167.86
|71.49
|11287.27
|73
|2008.07.04 13:22
|t/p
|36
|0.40
|167.16
|170.96
|167.16
|235.03
|11522.29
|74
|2008.07.08 14:30
|close
|37
|0.40
|168.18
|170.96
|166.16
|-17.54
|11504.75
|75
|2008.07.08 14:30
|buy
|38
|0.40
|168.16
|165.36
|168.46
|76
|2008.07.08 14:30
|buy
|39
|0.40
|168.16
|165.36
|169.16
|77
|2008.07.08 14:30
|buy
|40
|0.40
|168.16
|165.36
|170.16
|78
|2008.07.08 22:59
|t/p
|38
|0.40
|168.46
|165.36
|168.46
|71.23
|11575.98
|79
|2008.07.11 07:20
|t/p
|39
|0.40
|169.16
|165.36
|169.16
|257.13
|11833.11
|80
|2008.07.16 13:52
|s/l
|40
|0.40
|165.36
|165.36
|170.16
|-644.23
|11188.88
|81
|2008.07.25 12:00
|buy
|41
|0.40
|168.48
|165.68
|168.78
|82
|2008.07.25 12:00
|buy
|42
|0.40
|168.48
|165.68
|169.48
|83
|2008.07.25 12:00
|buy
|43
|0.40
|168.48
|165.68
|170.48
|84
|2008.07.25 12:13
|t/p
|41
|0.40
|168.78
|165.68
|168.78
|71.10
|11259.98
|85
|2008.07.28 02:23
|t/p
|42
|0.40
|169.48
|165.68
|169.48
|240.16
|11500.14
|86
|2008.08.07 15:00
|close
|43
|0.40
|168.36
|165.68
|170.48
|25.30
|11525.44
|87
|2008.08.07 15:00
|sell
|44
|0.40
|168.35
|171.15
|168.05
|88
|2008.08.07 15:00
|sell
|45
|0.40
|168.35
|171.15
|167.35
|89
|2008.08.07 15:00
|sell
|46
|0.40
|168.35
|171.15
|166.35
|90
|2008.08.07 17:42
|t/p
|44
|0.40
|168.05
|171.15
|168.05
|71.41
|11596.85
|91
|2008.08.08 02:08
|t/p
|45
|0.40
|167.35
|171.15
|167.35
|234.77
|11831.62
|92
|2008.08.08 11:01
|t/p
|46
|0.40
|166.35
|171.15
|166.35
|476.65
|12308.27
|93
|2008.08.11 14:00
|sell
|47
|0.40
|164.76
|167.56
|164.46
|94
|2008.08.11 14:00
|sell
|48
|0.40
|164.76
|167.56
|163.76
|95
|2008.08.11 14:00
|sell
|49
|0.40
|164.76
|167.56
|162.76
|96
|2008.08.11 14:56
|t/p
|47
|0.40
|164.46
|167.56
|164.46
|72.96
|12381.23
|97
|2008.08.12 07:43
|t/p
|48
|0.40
|163.76
|167.56
|163.76
|240.00
|12621.22
|98
|2008.08.12 11:30
|close
|49
|0.40
|164.37
|167.56
|162.76
|90.65
|12711.87
|99
|2008.08.12 11:30
|buy
|50
|0.40
|164.38
|161.58
|164.68
|100
|2008.08.12 11:30
|buy
|51
|0.40
|164.38
|161.58
|165.38
|101
|2008.08.12 11:30
|buy
|52
|0.40
|164.38
|161.58
|166.38
|102
|2008.08.13 16:08
|s/l
|50
|0.40
|161.58
|161.58
|164.68
|-689.02
|12022.85
|103
|2008.08.13 16:08
|s/l
|51
|0.40
|161.58
|161.58
|165.38
|-689.02
|11333.83
|104
|2008.08.13 16:08
|s/l
|52
|0.40
|161.58
|161.58
|166.38
|-689.02
|10644.81
|105
|2008.08.13 19:30
|buy
|53
|1.60
|163.03
|160.23
|163.33
|106
|2008.08.13 19:30
|buy
|54
|1.60
|163.03
|160.23
|164.03
|107
|2008.08.13 19:30
|buy
|55
|1.60
|163.03
|160.23
|165.03
|108
|2008.08.13 19:33
|t/p
|53
|1.60
|163.33
|160.23
|163.33
|293.88
|10938.69
|109
|2008.08.14 01:30
|close
|55
|1.60
|162.75
|160.23
|165.03
|-225.60
|10713.09
|110
|2008.08.14 01:30
|close
|54
|1.60
|162.75
|160.23
|164.03
|-225.60
|10487.50
|111
|2008.08.14 01:30
|sell
|56
|6.40
|162.76
|165.56
|162.46
|112
|2008.08.14 21:11
|t/p
|56
|6.40
|162.46
|165.56
|162.46
|1181.83
|11669.33
|113
|2008.08.21 07:30
|sell
|57
|0.40
|161.35
|164.15
|161.05
|114
|2008.08.21 07:30
|sell
|58
|0.40
|161.35
|164.15
|160.35
|115
|2008.08.21 07:30
|sell
|59
|0.40
|161.35
|164.15
|159.35
|116
|2008.08.21 08:26
|t/p
|57
|0.40
|161.05
|164.15
|161.05
|74.51
|11743.84
|117
|2008.08.21 13:52
|t/p
|58
|0.40
|160.35
|164.15
|160.35
|249.46
|11993.30
|118
|2008.08.21 17:00
|close
|59
|0.40
|161.15
|164.15
|159.35
|49.65
|12042.95
|119
|2008.08.21 17:00
|buy
|60
|0.40
|161.14
|158.34
|161.44
|120
|2008.08.21 17:00
|buy
|61
|0.40
|161.14
|158.34
|162.14
|121
|2008.08.21 17:00
|buy
|62
|0.40
|161.14
|158.34
|163.14
|122
|2008.08.21 20:17
|t/p
|60
|0.40
|161.44
|158.34
|161.44
|74.33
|12117.28
|123
|2008.08.22 05:22
|t/p
|61
|0.40
|162.14
|158.34
|162.14
|250.81
|12368.09
|124
|2008.09.01 09:37
|s/l
|62
|0.40
|158.34
|158.34
|163.14
|-670.08
|11698.00
|125
|2008.09.02 14:00
|buy
|63
|0.40
|157.96
|155.16
|158.26
|126
|2008.09.02 14:00
|buy
|64
|0.40
|157.96
|155.16
|158.96
|127
|2008.09.02 14:00
|buy
|65
|0.40
|157.96
|155.16
|159.96
|128
|2008.09.02 15:33
|t/p
|63
|0.40
|158.26
|155.16
|158.26
|75.83
|11773.83
|129
|2008.09.02 21:00
|close
|65
|0.40
|157.69
|155.16
|159.96
|-68.49
|11705.34
|130
|2008.09.02 21:00
|close
|64
|0.40
|157.69
|155.16
|158.96
|-68.49
|11636.85
|131
|2008.09.02 21:00
|sell
|66
|1.60
|157.69
|160.49
|157.39
|132
|2008.09.02 21:00
|sell
|67
|1.60
|157.69
|160.49
|156.69
|133
|2008.09.02 21:00
|sell
|68
|1.60
|157.69
|160.49
|155.69
|134
|2008.09.03 01:56
|t/p
|66
|1.60
|157.39
|160.49
|157.39
|287.97
|11924.82
|135
|2008.09.03 10:23
|t/p
|67
|1.60
|156.69
|160.49
|156.69
|1004.07
|12928.89
|136
|2008.09.03 16:00
|close
|68
|1.60
|157.24
|160.49
|155.69
|440.84
|13369.73
|137
|2008.09.03 16:00
|buy
|69
|0.40
|157.25
|154.45
|157.55
|138
|2008.09.03 16:00
|buy
|70
|0.40
|157.25
|154.45
|158.25
|139
|2008.09.03 16:00
|buy
|71
|0.40
|157.25
|154.45
|159.25
|140
|2008.09.04 09:46
|t/p
|69
|0.40
|157.55
|154.45
|157.55
|88.59
|13458.32
|141
|2008.09.04 13:30
|close
|71
|0.40
|156.75
|154.45
|159.25
|-115.17
|13343.15
|142
|2008.09.04 13:30
|close
|70
|0.40
|156.75
|154.45
|158.25
|-115.17
|13227.98
|143
|2008.09.04 13:30
|sell
|72
|1.60
|156.74
|159.54
|156.44
|144
|2008.09.04 13:30
|sell
|73
|1.60
|156.74
|159.54
|155.74
|145
|2008.09.04 13:30
|sell
|74
|1.60
|156.74
|159.54
|154.74
|146
|2008.09.04 14:37
|t/p
|72
|1.60
|156.44
|159.54
|156.44
|306.84
|13534.82
|147
|2008.09.04 16:33
|t/p
|73
|1.60
|155.74
|159.54
|155.74
|1027.42
|14562.24
|148
|2008.09.04 17:18
|t/p
|74
|1.60
|154.74
|159.54
|154.74
|2067.99
|16630.23
|149
|2008.09.05 16:00
|buy
|75
|0.40
|152.56
|149.76
|152.86
|150
|2008.09.05 16:00
|buy
|76
|0.40
|152.56
|149.76
|153.56
|151
|2008.09.05 16:00
|buy
|77
|0.40
|152.56
|149.76
|154.56
|152
|2008.09.05 17:53
|t/p
|75
|0.40
|152.86
|149.76
|152.86
|78.50
|16708.73
|153
|2008.09.05 22:53
|t/p
|76
|0.40
|153.56
|149.76
|153.56
|260.48
|16969.21
|154
|2008.09.08 00:00
|t/p
|77
|0.40
|154.56
|149.76
|154.56
|514.97
|17484.18
|155
|2008.09.08 12:00
|sell
|78
|0.40
|154.19
|156.99
|153.89
|156
|2008.09.08 12:00
|sell
|79
|0.40
|154.19
|156.99
|153.19
|157
|2008.09.08 12:00
|sell
|80
|0.40
|154.19
|156.99
|152.19
|158
|2008.09.08 12:10
|t/p
|78
|0.40
|153.89
|156.99
|153.89
|77.98
|17562.16
|159
|2008.09.08 17:46
|t/p
|79
|0.40
|153.19
|156.99
|153.19
|261.11
|17823.27
|160
|2008.09.08 18:13
|t/p
|80
|0.40
|152.19
|156.99
|152.19
|525.76
|18349.03
|161
|2008.09.09 09:30
|buy
|81
|0.40
|152.24
|149.44
|152.54
|162
|2008.09.09 09:30
|buy
|82
|0.40
|152.24
|149.44
|153.24
|163
|2008.09.09 09:30
|buy
|83
|0.40
|152.24
|149.44
|154.24
|164
|2008.09.09 11:00
|t/p
|81
|0.40
|152.54
|149.44
|152.54
|78.67
|18427.70
|165
|2008.09.09 11:32
|t/p
|82
|0.40
|153.24
|149.44
|153.24
|261.03
|18688.73
|166
|2008.09.09 15:30
|close
|83
|0.40
|152.00
|149.44
|154.24
|-63.16
|18625.57
|167
|2008.09.09 15:30
|sell
|84
|0.40
|152.01
|154.81
|151.71
|168
|2008.09.09 15:30
|sell
|85
|0.40
|152.01
|154.81
|151.01
|169
|2008.09.09 15:30
|sell
|86
|0.40
|152.01
|154.81
|150.01
|170
|2008.09.09 15:37
|t/p
|84
|0.40
|151.71
|154.81
|151.71
|79.10
|18704.67
|171
|2008.09.09 22:23
|t/p
|85
|0.40
|151.01
|154.81
|151.01
|264.88
|18969.55
|172
|2008.09.11 01:50
|t/p
|86
|0.40
|150.01
|154.81
|150.01
|516.25
|19485.79
|173
|2008.09.11 22:00
|buy
|87
|0.40
|149.58
|146.78
|149.88
|174
|2008.09.11 22:00
|buy
|88
|0.40
|149.58
|146.78
|150.58
|175
|2008.09.11 22:00
|buy
|89
|0.40
|149.58
|146.78
|151.58
|176
|2008.09.11 22:58
|t/p
|87
|0.40
|149.88
|146.78
|149.88
|80.06
|19565.85
|177
|2008.09.11 23:33
|t/p
|88
|0.40
|150.58
|146.78
|150.58
|265.62
|19831.47
|178
|2008.09.12 09:10
|t/p
|89
|0.40
|151.58
|146.78
|151.58
|531.84
|20363.31
|179
|2008.09.15 05:00
|sell
|90
|0.40
|152.13
|154.93
|151.83
|180
|2008.09.15 05:00
|sell
|91
|0.40
|152.13
|154.93
|151.13
|181
|2008.09.15 05:00
|sell
|92
|0.40
|152.13
|154.93
|150.13
|182
|2008.09.15 08:14
|t/p
|90
|0.40
|151.83
|154.93
|151.83
|79.04
|20442.35
|183
|2008.09.15 09:01
|t/p
|91
|0.40
|151.13
|154.93
|151.13
|264.69
|20707.04
|184
|2008.09.15 10:06
|t/p
|92
|0.40
|150.13
|154.93
|150.13
|532.91
|21239.95
|185
|2008.09.15 17:00
|buy
|93
|0.40
|150.78
|147.98
|151.08
|186
|2008.09.15 17:00
|buy
|94
|0.40
|150.78
|147.98
|151.78
|187
|2008.09.15 17:00
|buy
|95
|0.40
|150.78
|147.98
|152.78
|188
|2008.09.16 06:00
|s/l
|93
|0.40
|147.98
|147.98
|151.08
|-752.72
|20487.23
|189
|2008.09.16 06:00
|s/l
|94
|0.40
|147.98
|147.98
|151.78
|-752.72
|19734.51
|190
|2008.09.16 06:00
|s/l
|95
|0.40
|147.98
|147.98
|152.78
|-752.72
|18981.79
|191
|2008.09.17 14:30
|sell
|96
|1.60
|149.54
|152.34
|149.24
|192
|2008.09.17 14:30
|sell
|97
|1.60
|149.54
|152.34
|148.54
|193
|2008.09.17 14:30
|sell
|98
|1.60
|149.54
|152.34
|147.54
|194
|2008.09.17 14:40
|t/p
|96
|1.60
|149.24
|152.34
|149.24
|321.62
|19303.41
|195
|2008.09.17 15:35
|t/p
|97
|1.60
|148.54
|152.34
|148.54
|1077.14
|20380.55
|196
|2008.09.17 18:05
|t/p
|98
|1.60
|147.54
|152.34
|147.54
|2168.90
|22549.45
|197
|2008.09.17 21:00
|buy
|99
|0.50
|151.29
|148.49
|151.59
|198
|2008.09.17 21:00
|buy
|100
|0.50
|151.29
|148.49
|152.29
|199
|2008.09.17 21:00
|buy
|101
|0.50
|151.29
|148.49
|153.29
|200
|2008.09.18 00:00
|close
|101
|0.50
|149.45
|148.49
|153.29
|-600.07
|21949.39
|201
|2008.09.18 00:00
|close
|100
|0.50
|149.45
|148.49
|152.29
|-600.07
|21349.32
|202
|2008.09.18 00:00
|close
|99
|0.50
|149.47
|148.49
|151.59
|-593.30
|20756.02
|203
|2008.09.18 00:00
|sell
|102
|2.00
|149.46
|152.26
|149.16
|204
|2008.09.18 00:00
|sell
|103
|2.00
|149.46
|152.26
|148.46
|205
|2008.09.18 00:00
|sell
|104
|2.00
|149.46
|152.26
|147.46
|206
|2008.09.18 01:30
|t/p
|102
|2.00
|149.16
|152.26
|149.16
|402.25
|21158.27
|207
|2008.09.19 08:18
|s/l
|103
|2.00
|152.26
|152.26
|148.46
|-3699.23
|17459.04
|208
|2008.09.19 08:18
|s/l
|104
|2.00
|152.26
|152.26
|147.46
|-3699.23
|13759.80
|209
|2008.09.23 04:30
|sell
|105
|8.00
|155.69
|158.49
|155.39
|210
|2008.09.23 05:31
|t/p
|105
|8.00
|155.39
|158.49
|155.39
|1544.50
|15304.30
|211
|2008.09.26 16:00
|buy
|106
|0.40
|154.72
|151.92
|155.02
|212
|2008.09.26 16:00
|buy
|107
|0.40
|154.72
|151.92
|155.72
|213
|2008.09.26 16:00
|buy
|108
|0.40
|154.72
|151.92
|156.72
|214
|2008.09.26 16:01
|t/p
|106
|0.40
|155.02
|151.92
|155.02
|77.40
|15381.70
|215
|2008.09.29 00:00
|close
|108
|0.40
|154.24
|151.92
|156.72
|-120.34
|15261.36
|216
|2008.09.29 00:00
|close
|107
|0.40
|154.24
|151.92
|155.72
|-120.34
|15141.02
|217
|2008.09.29 00:00
|sell
|109
|1.60
|154.23
|157.03
|153.93
|218
|2008.09.29 00:00
|sell
|110
|1.60
|154.23
|157.03
|153.23
|219
|2008.09.29 00:00
|sell
|111
|1.60
|154.23
|157.03
|152.23
|220
|2008.09.29 07:09
|t/p
|109
|1.60
|153.93
|157.03
|153.93
|311.83
|15452.85
|221
|2008.09.29 08:35
|t/p
|110
|1.60
|153.23
|157.03
|153.23
|1044.25
|16497.10
|222
|2008.09.29 09:46
|t/p
|111
|1.60
|152.23
|157.03
|152.23
|2102.08
|18599.18
|223
|2008.09.30 07:30
|buy
|112
|0.40
|150.31
|147.51
|150.61
|224
|2008.09.30 07:30
|buy
|113
|0.40
|150.31
|147.51
|151.31
|225
|2008.09.30 07:30
|buy
|114
|0.40
|150.31
|147.51
|152.31
|226
|2008.09.30 09:21
|t/p
|112
|0.40
|150.61
|147.51
|150.61
|79.68
|18678.86
|227
|2008.09.30 11:54
|t/p
|113
|0.40
|151.31
|147.51
|151.31
|264.36
|18943.22
|228
|2008.09.30 15:00
|close
|114
|0.40
|149.92
|147.51
|152.31
|-104.06
|18839.16
|229
|2008.09.30 15:00
|sell
|115
|0.40
|149.93
|152.73
|149.63
|230
|2008.09.30 15:00
|sell
|116
|0.40
|149.93
|152.73
|148.93
|231
|2008.09.30 15:00
|sell
|117
|0.40
|149.93
|152.73
|147.93
|232
|2008.09.30 15:38
|t/p
|115
|0.40
|149.63
|152.73
|149.63
|80.20
|18919.36
|233
|2008.09.30 17:04
|t/p
|116
|0.40
|148.93
|152.73
|148.93
|268.58
|19187.94
|234
|2008.10.01 16:06
|t/p
|117
|0.40
|147.93
|152.73
|147.93
|536.54
|19724.48
|235
|2008.10.03 06:30
|buy
|118
|0.40
|146.12
|143.32
|146.42
|236
|2008.10.03 06:30
|buy
|119
|0.40
|146.12
|143.32
|147.12
|237
|2008.10.03 06:30
|buy
|120
|0.40
|146.12
|143.32
|148.12
|238
|2008.10.03 08:00
|t/p
|118
|0.40
|146.42
|143.32
|146.42
|81.95
|19806.43
|239
|2008.10.03 10:00
|close
|120
|0.40
|145.30
|143.32
|148.12
|-225.74
|19580.69
|240
|2008.10.03 10:00
|close
|119
|0.40
|145.30
|143.32
|147.12
|-225.74
|19354.95
|241
|2008.10.03 10:00
|sell
|121
|1.60
|145.33
|148.13
|145.03
|242
|2008.10.03 10:00
|sell
|122
|1.60
|145.33
|148.13
|144.33
|243
|2008.10.03 10:00
|sell
|123
|1.60
|145.33
|148.13
|143.33
|244
|2008.10.03 14:28
|t/p
|121
|1.60
|145.03
|148.13
|145.03
|330.97
|19685.92
|245
|2008.10.03 15:18
|t/p
|122
|1.60
|144.33
|148.13
|144.33
|1108.57
|20794.49
|246
|2008.10.03 22:59
|close at stop
|123
|1.60
|145.12
|148.13
|143.33
|231.54
|21026.03