Strategy Tester Report
My OZFx Squeeze v3.1
ODL-MT4 Demo (Build 218)

SymbolEURJPY (Euro vs Japanese Yen)
Period30 Minutes (M30) 2008.05.01 00:00 - 2008.10.03 22:30 (2008.05.01 - 2008.10.06)
ModelEvery tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
ParametersMAGICMA=212121212; Lots=0.4; MaxLotSize=0.4; StopLoss=280; Slippage=3; TakeProfit1=30; TakeProfit2=100; TakeProfit3=200; Time_to_Open_Order="___________________________________________________"; Use_Time_to_Entry=false; Start_Order=8; End_Order=16; ________Orders________="___________________________________________________"; Buy=true; Sell=true; ____Money_Management____="If true, its calculate Lot for you"; MM=true; Risk=0.02; MaximumRisk=0.6; IncreaseFactor=4; ____Risk_Management____="___________________________________________________"; AutoSL=false; Use_StopLoss=false; Use_OppositeSignal=false; SL_and_OppositeSignal=true; _______Chose_one_______="___________________________________________________"; Active_TrailingStop=false; TrailingStop=20; LockProfit=30; Use_4Step=false; STEP=40; Just_BEP=false; BEP=50; _____Moving_Average_____="MODE: 0=SMA, 1=EMA, 2=SMMA, 3=LWMA "; MA_PERIODE=14; MODE_MA=2; _____Momentum_____="MODE: 0=CLOSE, 1=OPEN, 2=HIGH, 3=LOW, 4=MEDIAN, 5=TYPYCAL, 6=WEIGHTED "; PRICE_MODE=0; Momentum_Period=8; _____Stochastic______="___________________________________________________"; Stoch_Entry_Buy=70; Stoch_Entry_Sell=50; K_Period=7; D_Period=2; Slowing_Period=7;
Bars in test6293Ticks modelled2228611Modelling quality90.00%
Mismatched charts errors0
Initial deposit10000.00
Total net profit11026.03Gross profit35540.94Gross loss-24514.91
Profit factor1.45Expected payoff89.64
Absolute drawdown5383.63Maximal drawdown10162.43 (45.07%)Relative drawdown61.08% (7245.00)
Total trades123Short positions (won %)60 (78.33%)Long positions (won %)63 (53.97%)
Profit trades (% of total)81 (65.85%)Loss trades (% of total)42 (34.15%)
Largestprofit trade2168.90loss trade-3699.23
Averageprofit trade438.78loss trade-583.69
Maximumconsecutive wins (profit in money)11 (5460.75)consecutive losses (loss in money)4 (-912.03)
Maximalconsecutive profit (count of wins)5460.75 (11)consecutive loss (count of losses)-7398.47 (2)
Averageconsecutive wins4consecutive losses2
Graph
#TimeTypeOrderSizePriceS / LT / PProfitBalance
12008.05.08 13:30buy10.40160.23157.43160.53
22008.05.08 13:30buy20.40160.23157.43161.23
32008.05.08 13:30buy30.40160.23157.43162.23
42008.05.08 22:30close30.40159.63157.43162.23-150.359849.65
52008.05.08 22:30close20.40159.63157.43161.23-150.359699.30
62008.05.08 22:30close10.40159.65157.43160.53-145.329553.98
72008.05.08 23:00sell41.60159.67162.47159.37
82008.05.08 23:00sell51.60159.67162.47158.67
92008.05.08 23:00sell61.60159.67162.47157.67
102008.05.09 05:50t/p41.60159.37162.47159.37284.139838.11
112008.05.09 14:30t/p51.60158.67162.47158.67991.3310829.44
122008.05.13 15:30close61.60161.75162.47157.67-2108.658720.79
132008.05.13 15:30buy70.40161.75158.95162.05
142008.05.13 15:30buy80.40161.75158.95162.75
152008.05.13 15:30buy90.40161.75158.95163.75
162008.05.13 18:07t/p70.40162.05158.95162.0574.058794.84
172008.05.14 14:32t/p80.40162.75158.95162.75249.929044.76
182008.05.16 17:30close90.40161.65158.95163.75-4.059040.70
192008.05.16 17:30sell100.40161.65164.45161.35
202008.05.16 17:30sell110.40161.65164.45160.65
212008.05.16 17:30sell120.40161.65164.45159.65
222008.05.21 11:00close120.40162.83164.45159.65-302.668738.04
232008.05.21 11:00close110.40162.83164.45160.65-302.668435.39
242008.05.21 11:00close100.40162.83164.45161.35-302.668132.73
252008.05.21 11:00buy131.60162.82160.02163.12
262008.05.21 11:00buy141.60162.82160.02163.82
272008.05.21 11:00buy151.60162.82160.02164.82
282008.05.21 11:30t/p131.60163.12160.02163.12294.268426.99
292008.05.22 20:35t/p141.60163.82160.02163.821026.359453.34
302008.05.28 17:30close151.60163.57160.02164.82849.5510302.89
312008.05.28 17:30sell160.40163.57166.37163.27
322008.05.28 17:30sell170.40163.57166.37162.57
332008.05.28 17:30sell180.40163.57166.37161.57
342008.05.29 19:00close180.40163.86166.37161.57-83.5810219.31
352008.05.29 19:00close170.40163.86166.37162.57-83.5810135.73
362008.05.29 19:00close160.40163.85166.37163.27-81.1510054.58
372008.05.30 13:30buy191.60163.89161.09164.19
382008.05.30 13:30buy201.60163.89161.09164.89
392008.05.30 13:30buy211.60163.89161.09165.89
402008.05.30 17:13t/p191.60164.19161.09164.19292.3410346.92
412008.06.03 19:30close211.60162.27161.09165.89-1564.228782.70
422008.06.03 19:30close201.60162.27161.09164.89-1564.227218.48
432008.06.03 19:30sell226.40162.26165.06161.96
442008.06.04 09:30t/p226.40161.96165.06161.961117.288335.75
452008.06.09 00:00sell230.40165.02167.82164.72
462008.06.09 00:00sell240.40165.02167.82164.02
472008.06.09 00:00sell250.40165.02167.82163.02
482008.06.11 19:30close250.40166.57167.82163.02-380.747955.02
492008.06.11 19:30close240.40166.57167.82164.02-380.747574.28
502008.06.11 19:30close230.40166.58167.82164.72-383.127191.17
512008.06.11 20:00buy261.60166.59163.79166.89
522008.06.11 20:00buy271.60166.59163.79167.59
532008.06.11 20:00buy281.60166.59163.79168.59
542008.06.13 00:39t/p261.60166.89163.79166.89353.847545.01
552008.06.16 12:47t/p271.60167.59163.79167.591037.508582.51
562008.06.24 22:00close281.60167.81163.79168.591378.489960.98
572008.06.24 22:00sell290.40167.82170.62167.52
582008.06.24 22:00sell300.40167.82170.62166.82
592008.06.24 22:00sell310.40167.82170.62165.82
602008.06.27 09:57t/p290.40167.52170.62167.5250.3210011.30
612008.06.30 09:24t/p300.40166.82170.62166.82214.2010225.50
622008.06.30 16:00close310.40166.97170.62165.82178.0510403.56
632008.06.30 16:00buy320.40166.98164.18167.28
642008.06.30 16:00buy330.40166.98164.18167.98
652008.06.30 16:00buy340.40166.98164.18168.98
662008.06.30 17:42t/p320.40167.28164.18167.2871.7410475.30
672008.07.02 08:39t/p330.40167.98164.18167.98246.4010721.70
682008.07.03 12:19t/p340.40168.98164.18168.98494.0811215.78
692008.07.03 15:00sell350.40168.16170.96167.86
702008.07.03 15:00sell360.40168.16170.96167.16
712008.07.03 15:00sell370.40168.16170.96166.16
722008.07.03 15:50t/p350.40167.86170.96167.8671.4911287.27
732008.07.04 13:22t/p360.40167.16170.96167.16235.0311522.29
742008.07.08 14:30close370.40168.18170.96166.16-17.5411504.75
752008.07.08 14:30buy380.40168.16165.36168.46
762008.07.08 14:30buy390.40168.16165.36169.16
772008.07.08 14:30buy400.40168.16165.36170.16
782008.07.08 22:59t/p380.40168.46165.36168.4671.2311575.98
792008.07.11 07:20t/p390.40169.16165.36169.16257.1311833.11
802008.07.16 13:52s/l400.40165.36165.36170.16-644.2311188.88
812008.07.25 12:00buy410.40168.48165.68168.78
822008.07.25 12:00buy420.40168.48165.68169.48
832008.07.25 12:00buy430.40168.48165.68170.48
842008.07.25 12:13t/p410.40168.78165.68168.7871.1011259.98
852008.07.28 02:23t/p420.40169.48165.68169.48240.1611500.14
862008.08.07 15:00close430.40168.36165.68170.4825.3011525.44
872008.08.07 15:00sell440.40168.35171.15168.05
882008.08.07 15:00sell450.40168.35171.15167.35
892008.08.07 15:00sell460.40168.35171.15166.35
902008.08.07 17:42t/p440.40168.05171.15168.0571.4111596.85
912008.08.08 02:08t/p450.40167.35171.15167.35234.7711831.62
922008.08.08 11:01t/p460.40166.35171.15166.35476.6512308.27
932008.08.11 14:00sell470.40164.76167.56164.46
942008.08.11 14:00sell480.40164.76167.56163.76
952008.08.11 14:00sell490.40164.76167.56162.76
962008.08.11 14:56t/p470.40164.46167.56164.4672.9612381.23
972008.08.12 07:43t/p480.40163.76167.56163.76240.0012621.22
982008.08.12 11:30close490.40164.37167.56162.7690.6512711.87
992008.08.12 11:30buy500.40164.38161.58164.68
1002008.08.12 11:30buy510.40164.38161.58165.38
1012008.08.12 11:30buy520.40164.38161.58166.38
1022008.08.13 16:08s/l500.40161.58161.58164.68-689.0212022.85
1032008.08.13 16:08s/l510.40161.58161.58165.38-689.0211333.83
1042008.08.13 16:08s/l520.40161.58161.58166.38-689.0210644.81
1052008.08.13 19:30buy531.60163.03160.23163.33
1062008.08.13 19:30buy541.60163.03160.23164.03
1072008.08.13 19:30buy551.60163.03160.23165.03
1082008.08.13 19:33t/p531.60163.33160.23163.33293.8810938.69
1092008.08.14 01:30close551.60162.75160.23165.03-225.6010713.09
1102008.08.14 01:30close541.60162.75160.23164.03-225.6010487.50
1112008.08.14 01:30sell566.40162.76165.56162.46
1122008.08.14 21:11t/p566.40162.46165.56162.461181.8311669.33
1132008.08.21 07:30sell570.40161.35164.15161.05
1142008.08.21 07:30sell580.40161.35164.15160.35
1152008.08.21 07:30sell590.40161.35164.15159.35
1162008.08.21 08:26t/p570.40161.05164.15161.0574.5111743.84
1172008.08.21 13:52t/p580.40160.35164.15160.35249.4611993.30
1182008.08.21 17:00close590.40161.15164.15159.3549.6512042.95
1192008.08.21 17:00buy600.40161.14158.34161.44
1202008.08.21 17:00buy610.40161.14158.34162.14
1212008.08.21 17:00buy620.40161.14158.34163.14
1222008.08.21 20:17t/p600.40161.44158.34161.4474.3312117.28
1232008.08.22 05:22t/p610.40162.14158.34162.14250.8112368.09
1242008.09.01 09:37s/l620.40158.34158.34163.14-670.0811698.00
1252008.09.02 14:00buy630.40157.96155.16158.26
1262008.09.02 14:00buy640.40157.96155.16158.96
1272008.09.02 14:00buy650.40157.96155.16159.96
1282008.09.02 15:33t/p630.40158.26155.16158.2675.8311773.83
1292008.09.02 21:00close650.40157.69155.16159.96-68.4911705.34
1302008.09.02 21:00close640.40157.69155.16158.96-68.4911636.85
1312008.09.02 21:00sell661.60157.69160.49157.39
1322008.09.02 21:00sell671.60157.69160.49156.69
1332008.09.02 21:00sell681.60157.69160.49155.69
1342008.09.03 01:56t/p661.60157.39160.49157.39287.9711924.82
1352008.09.03 10:23t/p671.60156.69160.49156.691004.0712928.89
1362008.09.03 16:00close681.60157.24160.49155.69440.8413369.73
1372008.09.03 16:00buy690.40157.25154.45157.55
1382008.09.03 16:00buy700.40157.25154.45158.25
1392008.09.03 16:00buy710.40157.25154.45159.25
1402008.09.04 09:46t/p690.40157.55154.45157.5588.5913458.32
1412008.09.04 13:30close710.40156.75154.45159.25-115.1713343.15
1422008.09.04 13:30close700.40156.75154.45158.25-115.1713227.98
1432008.09.04 13:30sell721.60156.74159.54156.44
1442008.09.04 13:30sell731.60156.74159.54155.74
1452008.09.04 13:30sell741.60156.74159.54154.74
1462008.09.04 14:37t/p721.60156.44159.54156.44306.8413534.82
1472008.09.04 16:33t/p731.60155.74159.54155.741027.4214562.24
1482008.09.04 17:18t/p741.60154.74159.54154.742067.9916630.23
1492008.09.05 16:00buy750.40152.56149.76152.86
1502008.09.05 16:00buy760.40152.56149.76153.56
1512008.09.05 16:00buy770.40152.56149.76154.56
1522008.09.05 17:53t/p750.40152.86149.76152.8678.5016708.73
1532008.09.05 22:53t/p760.40153.56149.76153.56260.4816969.21
1542008.09.08 00:00t/p770.40154.56149.76154.56514.9717484.18
1552008.09.08 12:00sell780.40154.19156.99153.89
1562008.09.08 12:00sell790.40154.19156.99153.19
1572008.09.08 12:00sell800.40154.19156.99152.19
1582008.09.08 12:10t/p780.40153.89156.99153.8977.9817562.16
1592008.09.08 17:46t/p790.40153.19156.99153.19261.1117823.27
1602008.09.08 18:13t/p800.40152.19156.99152.19525.7618349.03
1612008.09.09 09:30buy810.40152.24149.44152.54
1622008.09.09 09:30buy820.40152.24149.44153.24
1632008.09.09 09:30buy830.40152.24149.44154.24
1642008.09.09 11:00t/p810.40152.54149.44152.5478.6718427.70
1652008.09.09 11:32t/p820.40153.24149.44153.24261.0318688.73
1662008.09.09 15:30close830.40152.00149.44154.24-63.1618625.57
1672008.09.09 15:30sell840.40152.01154.81151.71
1682008.09.09 15:30sell850.40152.01154.81151.01
1692008.09.09 15:30sell860.40152.01154.81150.01
1702008.09.09 15:37t/p840.40151.71154.81151.7179.1018704.67
1712008.09.09 22:23t/p850.40151.01154.81151.01264.8818969.55
1722008.09.11 01:50t/p860.40150.01154.81150.01516.2519485.79
1732008.09.11 22:00buy870.40149.58146.78149.88
1742008.09.11 22:00buy880.40149.58146.78150.58
1752008.09.11 22:00buy890.40149.58146.78151.58
1762008.09.11 22:58t/p870.40149.88146.78149.8880.0619565.85
1772008.09.11 23:33t/p880.40150.58146.78150.58265.6219831.47
1782008.09.12 09:10t/p890.40151.58146.78151.58531.8420363.31
1792008.09.15 05:00sell900.40152.13154.93151.83
1802008.09.15 05:00sell910.40152.13154.93151.13
1812008.09.15 05:00sell920.40152.13154.93150.13
1822008.09.15 08:14t/p900.40151.83154.93151.8379.0420442.35
1832008.09.15 09:01t/p910.40151.13154.93151.13264.6920707.04
1842008.09.15 10:06t/p920.40150.13154.93150.13532.9121239.95
1852008.09.15 17:00buy930.40150.78147.98151.08
1862008.09.15 17:00buy940.40150.78147.98151.78
1872008.09.15 17:00buy950.40150.78147.98152.78
1882008.09.16 06:00s/l930.40147.98147.98151.08-752.7220487.23
1892008.09.16 06:00s/l940.40147.98147.98151.78-752.7219734.51
1902008.09.16 06:00s/l950.40147.98147.98152.78-752.7218981.79
1912008.09.17 14:30sell961.60149.54152.34149.24
1922008.09.17 14:30sell971.60149.54152.34148.54
1932008.09.17 14:30sell981.60149.54152.34147.54
1942008.09.17 14:40t/p961.60149.24152.34149.24321.6219303.41
1952008.09.17 15:35t/p971.60148.54152.34148.541077.1420380.55
1962008.09.17 18:05t/p981.60147.54152.34147.542168.9022549.45
1972008.09.17 21:00buy990.50151.29148.49151.59
1982008.09.17 21:00buy1000.50151.29148.49152.29
1992008.09.17 21:00buy1010.50151.29148.49153.29
2002008.09.18 00:00close1010.50149.45148.49153.29-600.0721949.39
2012008.09.18 00:00close1000.50149.45148.49152.29-600.0721349.32
2022008.09.18 00:00close990.50149.47148.49151.59-593.3020756.02
2032008.09.18 00:00sell1022.00149.46152.26149.16
2042008.09.18 00:00sell1032.00149.46152.26148.46
2052008.09.18 00:00sell1042.00149.46152.26147.46
2062008.09.18 01:30t/p1022.00149.16152.26149.16402.2521158.27
2072008.09.19 08:18s/l1032.00152.26152.26148.46-3699.2317459.04
2082008.09.19 08:18s/l1042.00152.26152.26147.46-3699.2313759.80
2092008.09.23 04:30sell1058.00155.69158.49155.39
2102008.09.23 05:31t/p1058.00155.39158.49155.391544.5015304.30
2112008.09.26 16:00buy1060.40154.72151.92155.02
2122008.09.26 16:00buy1070.40154.72151.92155.72
2132008.09.26 16:00buy1080.40154.72151.92156.72
2142008.09.26 16:01t/p1060.40155.02151.92155.0277.4015381.70
2152008.09.29 00:00close1080.40154.24151.92156.72-120.3415261.36
2162008.09.29 00:00close1070.40154.24151.92155.72-120.3415141.02
2172008.09.29 00:00sell1091.60154.23157.03153.93
2182008.09.29 00:00sell1101.60154.23157.03153.23
2192008.09.29 00:00sell1111.60154.23157.03152.23
2202008.09.29 07:09t/p1091.60153.93157.03153.93311.8315452.85
2212008.09.29 08:35t/p1101.60153.23157.03153.231044.2516497.10
2222008.09.29 09:46t/p1111.60152.23157.03152.232102.0818599.18
2232008.09.30 07:30buy1120.40150.31147.51150.61
2242008.09.30 07:30buy1130.40150.31147.51151.31
2252008.09.30 07:30buy1140.40150.31147.51152.31
2262008.09.30 09:21t/p1120.40150.61147.51150.6179.6818678.86
2272008.09.30 11:54t/p1130.40151.31147.51151.31264.3618943.22
2282008.09.30 15:00close1140.40149.92147.51152.31-104.0618839.16
2292008.09.30 15:00sell1150.40149.93152.73149.63
2302008.09.30 15:00sell1160.40149.93152.73148.93
2312008.09.30 15:00sell1170.40149.93152.73147.93
2322008.09.30 15:38t/p1150.40149.63152.73149.6380.2018919.36
2332008.09.30 17:04t/p1160.40148.93152.73148.93268.5819187.94
2342008.10.01 16:06t/p1170.40147.93152.73147.93536.5419724.48
2352008.10.03 06:30buy1180.40146.12143.32146.42
2362008.10.03 06:30buy1190.40146.12143.32147.12
2372008.10.03 06:30buy1200.40146.12143.32148.12
2382008.10.03 08:00t/p1180.40146.42143.32146.4281.9519806.43
2392008.10.03 10:00close1200.40145.30143.32148.12-225.7419580.69
2402008.10.03 10:00close1190.40145.30143.32147.12-225.7419354.95
2412008.10.03 10:00sell1211.60145.33148.13145.03
2422008.10.03 10:00sell1221.60145.33148.13144.33
2432008.10.03 10:00sell1231.60145.33148.13143.33
2442008.10.03 14:28t/p1211.60145.03148.13145.03330.9719685.92
2452008.10.03 15:18t/p1221.60144.33148.13144.331108.5720794.49
2462008.10.03 22:59close at stop1231.60145.12148.13143.33231.5421026.03