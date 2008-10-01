|Account: 1414372
|Name: EZ pals
|Currency: USD
|2008 October 15, 02:18
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|7829255
|2008.10.01 07:09
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4090
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.10.01 14:27
|1.4024
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|66.00
|7832137
|2008.10.01 09:31
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4145
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.10.01 09:37
|1.4153
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.00
|7852277
|2008.10.02 09:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3927
|1.3957
|1.3917
|2008.10.02 09:16
|1.3917
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|7862287
|2008.10.02 15:11
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|145.98
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.10.02 15:19
|145.59
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-36.92
|7865109
|2008.10.02 16:39
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|145.86
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.10.02 19:24
|145.91
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.74
|7865659
|2008.10.02 17:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|145.31
|145.31
|0.00
|2008.10.02 17:11
|144.95
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|34.21
|7868749
|2008.10.02 20:04
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3844
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.10.03 06:14
|1.3860
|0.00
|0.00
|0.76
|16.00
|7870814
|2008.10.02 23:56
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3804
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.10.03 00:09
|1.3801
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.99
|3.00
|7871196
|2008.10.03 00:35
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3785
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.10.03 05:23
|1.3832
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-47.00
|7871649
|2008.10.03 02:05
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|144.91
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.10.03 05:24
|145.37
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|43.77
|7872845
|2008.10.03 05:29
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3826
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.10.03 06:14
|1.3862
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-36.00
|7873132
|2008.10.03 06:01
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|145.65
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.10.03 06:14
|145.86
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|19.96
|7876644
|2008.10.03 09:03
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3833
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.10.03 15:01
|1.3764
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|69.00
|7898288
|2008.10.06 04:25
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|142.41
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.10.06 10:35
|140.62
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|173.10
|7922139
|2008.10.06 18:32
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3512
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.10.06 19:55
|1.3485
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|27.00
|7944333
|2008.10.07 14:23
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7190
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.10.07 14:32
|0.7189
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|7944354
|2008.10.07 14:23
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3604
|1.3605
|0.0000
|2008.10.07 14:30
|1.3597
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.00
|7944949
|2008.10.07 14:41
|sell
|0.10
|cadjpy
|92.17
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.10.07 14:45
|92.33
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-15.69
|7945968
|2008.10.07 15:08
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7256
|0.0000
|0.7228
|2008.10.07 15:54
|0.7236
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|7946080
|2008.10.07 15:11
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7286
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.10.07 15:14
|0.7309
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|23.00
|7947471
|2008.10.07 15:44
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7262
|0.0000
|0.7230
|2008.10.07 15:54
|0.7237
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|25.00
|7950233
|2008.10.07 17:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3644
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.10.07 17:01
|1.3649
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|7987648
|2008.10.08 18:09
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3666
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.10.08 23:45
|1.3633
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|33.00
|7995032
|2008.10.09 01:17
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|135.84
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.10.09 01:46
|135.93
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.02
|7995460
|2008.10.09 02:27
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|136.53
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.10.09 02:36
|136.57
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|7995551
|2008.10.09 02:40
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|136.18
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.10.09 02:52
|136.05
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13.00
|8038442
|2008.10.10 15:44
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|134.42
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.10.10 15:45
|135.03
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|61.22
|8039496
|2008.10.10 16:12
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|136.12
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.10.14 18:43
|139.75
|0.00
|0.00
|2.81
|354.94
|8106046
|2008.10.15 00:35
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3622
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.10.15 01:06
|1.3602
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|8106938
|2008.10.15 01:25
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3582
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.10.15 01:42
|1.3566
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.00
|8107385
|2008.10.15 02:02
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3546
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.10.15 02:16
|1.3550
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.00
|8107532
|2008.10.15 02:16
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3550
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.10.15 02:17
|1.3556
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.58
|933.35
|Closed P/L:
|935.93
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|935.93
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|2 170.99
|Equity:
|2 170.99
|Free Margin:
|2 170.99
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|1 075.54
|Gross Loss:
|139.61
|Total Net Profit:
|935.93
|Profit Factor:
|7.70
|Expected Payoff:
|29.25
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|47.00 (3.55%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|3.55% (47.00)
|Total Trades:
|32
|Short Positions (won %):
|19 (78.95%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|13 (92.31%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|27 (84.38%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|5 (15.63%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|357.75
|loss trade:
|-47.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|39.83
|loss trade:
|-27.92
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|12 (586.99)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-47.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|586.99 (12)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-47.00 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|5
|consecutive losses:
|1