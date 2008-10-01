FIBO Group, Ltd

Account: 1414372 Name: EZ pals Currency: USD 2008 October 15, 02:18
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
78292552008.10.01 07:09sell0.10eurusd1.40900.00000.00002008.10.01 14:271.40240.000.000.0066.00
78321372008.10.01 09:31buy0.10eurusd1.41450.00000.00002008.10.01 09:371.41530.000.000.008.00
78522772008.10.02 09:00sell0.10eurusd1.39271.39571.39172008.10.02 09:161.39170.000.000.0010.00
78622872008.10.02 15:11buy0.10eurjpy145.980.000.002008.10.02 15:19145.590.000.000.00-36.92
78651092008.10.02 16:39buy0.10eurjpy145.860.000.002008.10.02 19:24145.910.000.000.004.74
78656592008.10.02 17:00sell0.10eurjpy145.31145.310.002008.10.02 17:11144.950.000.000.0034.21
78687492008.10.02 20:04buy0.10eurusd1.38440.00000.00002008.10.03 06:141.38600.000.000.7616.00
78708142008.10.02 23:56sell0.10eurusd1.38040.00000.00002008.10.03 00:091.38010.000.00-0.993.00
78711962008.10.03 00:35sell0.10eurusd1.37850.00000.00002008.10.03 05:231.38320.000.000.00-47.00
78716492008.10.03 02:05buy0.10eurjpy144.910.000.002008.10.03 05:24145.370.000.000.0043.77
78728452008.10.03 05:29sell0.10eurusd1.38260.00000.00002008.10.03 06:141.38620.000.000.00-36.00
78731322008.10.03 06:01buy0.10eurjpy145.650.000.002008.10.03 06:14145.860.000.000.0019.96
78766442008.10.03 09:03sell0.10eurusd1.38330.00000.00002008.10.03 15:011.37640.000.000.0069.00
78982882008.10.06 04:25sell0.10eurjpy142.410.000.002008.10.06 10:35140.620.000.000.00173.10
79221392008.10.06 18:32sell0.10eurusd1.35120.00000.00002008.10.06 19:551.34850.000.000.0027.00
79443332008.10.07 14:23sell0.10audusd0.71900.00000.00002008.10.07 14:320.71890.000.000.001.00
79443542008.10.07 14:23sell0.10eurusd1.36041.36050.00002008.10.07 14:301.35970.000.000.007.00
79449492008.10.07 14:41sell0.10cadjpy92.170.000.002008.10.07 14:4592.330.000.000.00-15.69
79459682008.10.07 15:08sell0.10audusd0.72560.00000.72282008.10.07 15:540.72360.000.000.0020.00
79460802008.10.07 15:11buy0.10audusd0.72860.00000.00002008.10.07 15:140.73090.000.000.0023.00
79474712008.10.07 15:44sell0.10audusd0.72620.00000.72302008.10.07 15:540.72370.000.000.0025.00
79502332008.10.07 17:00buy0.10eurusd1.36440.00000.00002008.10.07 17:011.36490.000.000.005.00
79876482008.10.08 18:09sell0.10eurusd1.36660.00000.00002008.10.08 23:451.36330.000.000.0033.00
79950322008.10.09 01:17buy0.10eurjpy135.840.000.002008.10.09 01:46135.930.000.000.009.02
79954602008.10.09 02:27buy0.10eurjpy136.530.000.002008.10.09 02:36136.570.000.000.004.00
79955512008.10.09 02:40sell0.10eurjpy136.180.000.002008.10.09 02:52136.050.000.000.0013.00
80384422008.10.10 15:44buy0.10eurjpy134.420.000.002008.10.10 15:45135.030.000.000.0061.22
80394962008.10.10 16:12buy0.10eurjpy136.120.000.002008.10.14 18:43139.750.000.002.81354.94
81060462008.10.15 00:35sell0.10eurusd1.36220.00000.00002008.10.15 01:061.36020.000.000.0020.00
81069382008.10.15 01:25sell0.10eurusd1.35820.00000.00002008.10.15 01:421.35660.000.000.0016.00
81073852008.10.15 02:02sell0.10eurusd1.35460.00000.00002008.10.15 02:161.35500.000.000.00-4.00
81075322008.10.15 02:16buy0.10eurusd1.35500.00000.00002008.10.15 02:171.35560.000.000.006.00
  0.00 0.00 2.58 933.35
Closed P/L: 935.93
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 935.93 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 2 170.99 Equity: 2 170.99 Free Margin: 2 170.99
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 1 075.54 Gross Loss: 139.61 Total Net Profit: 935.93
Profit Factor: 7.70 Expected Payoff: 29.25  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 47.00 (3.55%) Relative Drawdown: 3.55% (47.00)
 
Total Trades: 32 Short Positions (won %): 19 (78.95%) Long Positions (won %): 13 (92.31%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 27 (84.38%) Loss trades (% of total): 5 (15.63%)
Largest profit trade: 357.75 loss trade: -47.00
Average profit trade: 39.83 loss trade: -27.92
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 12 (586.99) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-47.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 586.99 (12) consecutive loss (count): -47.00 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 5 consecutive losses: 1