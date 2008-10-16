Activtrades Ltd

Account: 33419 Name: Nice3 Currency: EUR 2008 October 20, 16:53
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
28637112008.10.16 16:26balanceDeposit250.00
28638512008.10.16 16:32buy0.01eurjpy134.71124.720.002008.10.16 16:48134.990.000.000.002.07
28645832008.10.16 16:59buy0.01eurjpy134.62124.630.002008.10.16 17:55134.940.000.000.002.37
28679272008.10.16 20:06sell0.01gbpusd1.72661.82650.00002008.10.16 21:011.72850.000.000.00-1.42
28681742008.10.16 20:39sell0.02gbpusd1.72881.82870.00002008.10.16 21:011.72850.000.000.000.45
28683102008.10.16 20:49sell0.01eurjpy135.44145.430.002008.10.16 21:35135.750.000.000.00-2.28
28683492008.10.16 20:50sell0.03gbpusd1.73101.83090.00002008.10.16 21:011.72850.000.000.005.58
28686392008.10.16 21:06sell0.02eurjpy136.14146.130.002008.10.16 21:35135.750.000.000.005.75
28687872008.10.16 21:09sell0.01gbpusd1.73191.83180.00002008.10.17 09:371.73440.000.00-0.11-1.85
28695352008.10.16 21:58sell0.01eurjpy136.51146.500.002008.10.17 10:04135.920.000.00-0.084.34
28728682008.10.17 09:07sell0.02gbpusd1.73711.83700.00002008.10.17 09:371.73440.000.000.004.01
28730992008.10.17 09:30buy0.01eurjpy136.22126.230.002008.10.17 10:04135.890.000.000.00-2.43
28735252008.10.17 10:00buy0.01gbpusd1.72861.62870.00002008.10.17 10:171.73010.000.000.001.11
28735922008.10.17 10:01buy0.02eurjpy135.77125.780.002008.10.17 10:04135.890.000.000.001.77
28736472008.10.17 10:01buy0.02gbpusd1.72641.62650.00002008.10.17 10:171.73010.000.000.005.50
28738302008.10.17 10:22buy0.01eurjpy135.82125.830.002008.10.17 10:44136.180.000.000.002.64
28743192008.10.17 11:16buy0.01eurjpy135.72125.730.002008.10.17 13:55135.540.000.000.00-1.33
28745042008.10.17 11:23buy0.02eurjpy135.27125.280.002008.10.17 13:55135.540.000.000.003.98
28757882008.10.17 13:14buy0.01gbpusd1.72701.62710.00002008.10.17 13:391.72980.000.000.002.09
28779892008.10.17 16:03sell0.01eurjpy136.27146.260.002008.10.17 16:10135.980.000.000.002.13
28784132008.10.17 16:25buy0.01gbpusd1.72391.62400.00002008.10.17 17:021.72690.000.000.002.22
28788562008.10.17 16:49sell0.01eurjpy136.46146.450.002008.10.17 17:39136.140.000.000.002.35
28805902008.10.17 19:04sell0.01gbpusd1.73161.83150.00002008.10.17 20:121.73230.000.000.00-0.52
28805962008.10.17 19:04sell0.01eurjpy136.85146.840.002008.10.17 19:09136.520.000.000.002.42
28807832008.10.17 19:24sell0.01eurjpy137.03147.020.002008.10.17 20:21136.750.000.000.002.05
28808552008.10.17 19:27sell0.02gbpusd1.73421.83410.00002008.10.17 20:121.73230.000.000.002.82
28822892008.10.17 21:56buy0.01eurjpy136.06126.070.002008.10.17 22:46136.340.000.000.002.05
28824382008.10.17 22:42buy0.01gbpusd1.72851.62860.00002008.10.20 08:441.74540.000.000.0812.52
28875342008.10.20 08:13sell0.01gbpusd1.74291.84280.00002008.10.20 08:441.74570.000.000.00-2.08
28875382008.10.20 08:13sell0.01eurjpy137.92147.910.002008.10.20 14:01136.490.000.000.0010.48
28877692008.10.20 08:43sell0.02gbpusd1.74531.84520.00002008.10.20 08:441.74570.000.000.00-0.59
28878142008.10.20 08:44sell0.01gbpusd1.74561.84550.00002008.10.20 13:591.73900.000.000.004.92
28879822008.10.20 08:52sell0.02gbpusd1.74821.84810.00002008.10.20 13:591.73900.000.000.0013.72
28935722008.10.20 14:33buy0.01gbpusd1.73661.63670.00002008.10.20 14:481.74040.000.000.002.83
28940372008.10.20 15:12buy0.01eurjpy136.22126.230.002008.10.20 15:56135.920.000.000.00-2.21
28943742008.10.20 15:26buy0.02eurjpy135.60125.610.002008.10.20 15:56135.920.000.000.004.71
  0.00 0.00 -0.11 92.17
Closed P/L: 92.06
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
28940392008.10.20 15:12buy0.01gbpusd1.73491.63500.0000 1.71140.000.000.00-17.68
28945522008.10.20 15:31buy0.02gbpusd1.72861.62870.0000 1.71140.000.000.00-25.88
28947862008.10.20 15:34buy0.03gbpusd1.72221.62230.0000 1.71140.000.000.00-24.38
28960872008.10.20 16:41buy0.04gbpusd1.71481.61490.0000 1.71140.000.000.00-10.24
28962572008.10.20 16:52buy0.01eurjpy135.34125.350.00 135.220.000.000.00-0.89
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -79.07
 Floating P/L: -79.07
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 250.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 92.06 Floating P/L: -79.07 Margin: 69.51
Balance: 342.06 Equity: 262.99 Free Margin: 193.48
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 106.88 Gross Loss: 14.82 Total Net Profit: 92.06
Profit Factor: 7.21 Expected Payoff: 2.63  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 4.24 (1.60%) Relative Drawdown: 1.60% (4.24)
 
Total Trades: 35 Short Positions (won %): 19 (68.42%) Long Positions (won %): 16 (81.25%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 26 (74.29%) Loss trades (% of total): 9 (25.71%)
Largest profit trade: 13.72 loss trade: -2.43
Average profit trade: 4.11 loss trade: -1.65
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 6 (17.37) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-4.24)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 44.55 (5) consecutive loss (count): -4.24 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 1