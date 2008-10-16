|Account: 33419
|Name: Nice3
|Currency: EUR
|2008 October 20, 16:53
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|2863711
|2008.10.16 16:26
|balance
|Deposit
|250.00
|2863851
|2008.10.16 16:32
|buy
|0.01
|eurjpy
|134.71
|124.72
|0.00
|2008.10.16 16:48
|134.99
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.07
|2864583
|2008.10.16 16:59
|buy
|0.01
|eurjpy
|134.62
|124.63
|0.00
|2008.10.16 17:55
|134.94
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.37
|2867927
|2008.10.16 20:06
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.7266
|1.8265
|0.0000
|2008.10.16 21:01
|1.7285
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.42
|2868174
|2008.10.16 20:39
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.7288
|1.8287
|0.0000
|2008.10.16 21:01
|1.7285
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.45
|2868310
|2008.10.16 20:49
|sell
|0.01
|eurjpy
|135.44
|145.43
|0.00
|2008.10.16 21:35
|135.75
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.28
|2868349
|2008.10.16 20:50
|sell
|0.03
|gbpusd
|1.7310
|1.8309
|0.0000
|2008.10.16 21:01
|1.7285
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.58
|2868639
|2008.10.16 21:06
|sell
|0.02
|eurjpy
|136.14
|146.13
|0.00
|2008.10.16 21:35
|135.75
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.75
|2868787
|2008.10.16 21:09
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.7319
|1.8318
|0.0000
|2008.10.17 09:37
|1.7344
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.11
|-1.85
|2869535
|2008.10.16 21:58
|sell
|0.01
|eurjpy
|136.51
|146.50
|0.00
|2008.10.17 10:04
|135.92
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.08
|4.34
|2872868
|2008.10.17 09:07
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.7371
|1.8370
|0.0000
|2008.10.17 09:37
|1.7344
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.01
|2873099
|2008.10.17 09:30
|buy
|0.01
|eurjpy
|136.22
|126.23
|0.00
|2008.10.17 10:04
|135.89
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.43
|2873525
|2008.10.17 10:00
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.7286
|1.6287
|0.0000
|2008.10.17 10:17
|1.7301
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.11
|2873592
|2008.10.17 10:01
|buy
|0.02
|eurjpy
|135.77
|125.78
|0.00
|2008.10.17 10:04
|135.89
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.77
|2873647
|2008.10.17 10:01
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.7264
|1.6265
|0.0000
|2008.10.17 10:17
|1.7301
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.50
|2873830
|2008.10.17 10:22
|buy
|0.01
|eurjpy
|135.82
|125.83
|0.00
|2008.10.17 10:44
|136.18
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.64
|2874319
|2008.10.17 11:16
|buy
|0.01
|eurjpy
|135.72
|125.73
|0.00
|2008.10.17 13:55
|135.54
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.33
|2874504
|2008.10.17 11:23
|buy
|0.02
|eurjpy
|135.27
|125.28
|0.00
|2008.10.17 13:55
|135.54
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.98
|2875788
|2008.10.17 13:14
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.7270
|1.6271
|0.0000
|2008.10.17 13:39
|1.7298
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.09
|2877989
|2008.10.17 16:03
|sell
|0.01
|eurjpy
|136.27
|146.26
|0.00
|2008.10.17 16:10
|135.98
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.13
|2878413
|2008.10.17 16:25
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.7239
|1.6240
|0.0000
|2008.10.17 17:02
|1.7269
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.22
|2878856
|2008.10.17 16:49
|sell
|0.01
|eurjpy
|136.46
|146.45
|0.00
|2008.10.17 17:39
|136.14
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.35
|2880590
|2008.10.17 19:04
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.7316
|1.8315
|0.0000
|2008.10.17 20:12
|1.7323
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.52
|2880596
|2008.10.17 19:04
|sell
|0.01
|eurjpy
|136.85
|146.84
|0.00
|2008.10.17 19:09
|136.52
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.42
|2880783
|2008.10.17 19:24
|sell
|0.01
|eurjpy
|137.03
|147.02
|0.00
|2008.10.17 20:21
|136.75
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.05
|2880855
|2008.10.17 19:27
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.7342
|1.8341
|0.0000
|2008.10.17 20:12
|1.7323
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.82
|2882289
|2008.10.17 21:56
|buy
|0.01
|eurjpy
|136.06
|126.07
|0.00
|2008.10.17 22:46
|136.34
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.05
|2882438
|2008.10.17 22:42
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.7285
|1.6286
|0.0000
|2008.10.20 08:44
|1.7454
|0.00
|0.00
|0.08
|12.52
|2887534
|2008.10.20 08:13
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.7429
|1.8428
|0.0000
|2008.10.20 08:44
|1.7457
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.08
|2887538
|2008.10.20 08:13
|sell
|0.01
|eurjpy
|137.92
|147.91
|0.00
|2008.10.20 14:01
|136.49
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.48
|2887769
|2008.10.20 08:43
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.7453
|1.8452
|0.0000
|2008.10.20 08:44
|1.7457
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.59
|2887814
|2008.10.20 08:44
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.7456
|1.8455
|0.0000
|2008.10.20 13:59
|1.7390
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.92
|2887982
|2008.10.20 08:52
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.7482
|1.8481
|0.0000
|2008.10.20 13:59
|1.7390
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13.72
|2893572
|2008.10.20 14:33
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.7366
|1.6367
|0.0000
|2008.10.20 14:48
|1.7404
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.83
|2894037
|2008.10.20 15:12
|buy
|0.01
|eurjpy
|136.22
|126.23
|0.00
|2008.10.20 15:56
|135.92
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.21
|2894374
|2008.10.20 15:26
|buy
|0.02
|eurjpy
|135.60
|125.61
|0.00
|2008.10.20 15:56
|135.92
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.71
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.11
|92.17
|Closed P/L:
|92.06
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|2894039
|2008.10.20 15:12
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.7349
|1.6350
|0.0000
|1.7114
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-17.68
|2894552
|2008.10.20 15:31
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.7286
|1.6287
|0.0000
|1.7114
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-25.88
|2894786
|2008.10.20 15:34
|buy
|0.03
|gbpusd
|1.7222
|1.6223
|0.0000
|1.7114
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-24.38
|2896087
|2008.10.20 16:41
|buy
|0.04
|gbpusd
|1.7148
|1.6149
|0.0000
|1.7114
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.24
|2896257
|2008.10.20 16:52
|buy
|0.01
|eurjpy
|135.34
|125.35
|0.00
|135.22
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.89
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-79.07
|Floating P/L:
|-79.07
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|250.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|92.06
|Floating P/L:
|-79.07
|Margin:
|69.51
|Balance:
|342.06
|Equity:
|262.99
|Free Margin:
|193.48
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|106.88
|Gross Loss:
|14.82
|Total Net Profit:
|92.06
|Profit Factor:
|7.21
|Expected Payoff:
|2.63
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|4.24 (1.60%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|1.60% (4.24)
|Total Trades:
|35
|Short Positions (won %):
|19 (68.42%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|16 (81.25%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|26 (74.29%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|9 (25.71%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|13.72
|loss trade:
|-2.43
|Average
|profit trade:
|4.11
|loss trade:
|-1.65
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|6 (17.37)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-4.24)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|44.55 (5)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-4.24 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|1