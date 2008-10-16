ODL Securities

Account: 1118794 Name: Wayne Freeman Currency: USD 2008 October 17, 14:18
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
156675112008.10.16 23:25sell0.40eurusd1.35101.35041.34872008.10.16 23:431.34870.000.000.0092.00
156688942008.10.17 00:11sell0.40eurusd1.35101.35041.34872008.10.17 00:431.34870.000.000.0092.00
156689032008.10.17 00:12sell0.30eurusd1.35111.35041.34882008.10.17 00:431.34880.000.000.0069.00
156689232008.10.17 00:12sell0.20eurusd1.35101.35041.34872008.10.17 00:431.34870.000.000.0046.00
156703092008.10.17 00:54buy0.40eurusd1.34671.34741.34892008.10.17 01:081.34890.000.000.0088.00
156714782008.10.17 01:20buy0.40eurusd1.34671.34501.34902008.10.17 01:261.34500.000.000.00-68.00
156714932008.10.17 01:20buy0.30eurusd1.34651.34481.34882008.10.17 01:261.34480.000.000.00-51.00
156715692008.10.17 01:22buy0.30eurusd1.34651.34481.34882008.10.17 01:261.34480.000.000.00-51.00
156717802008.10.17 01:26buy0.30eurusd1.34531.34581.34752008.10.17 01:401.34580.000.000.0015.00
156718052008.10.17 01:26buy0.30eurusd1.34501.34581.34732008.10.17 01:401.34580.000.000.0024.00
156718122008.10.17 01:26buy0.30eurusd1.34491.34571.34722008.10.17 01:381.34720.000.000.0069.00
156724932008.10.17 01:42buy0.40eurusd1.34501.34331.34732008.10.17 01:431.34330.000.000.00-68.00
156725082008.10.17 01:42buy0.30eurusd1.34471.34301.34702008.10.17 01:431.34300.000.000.00-51.00
156725182008.10.17 01:42buy0.30eurusd1.34461.34291.34692008.10.17 01:431.34290.000.000.00-51.00
156726922008.10.17 01:43buy0.40eurusd1.34301.34381.34532008.10.17 01:591.34530.000.000.0092.00
156727182008.10.17 01:43buy0.30eurusd1.34301.34381.34532008.10.17 01:591.34530.000.000.0069.00
156727242008.10.17 01:43buy0.30eurusd1.34301.34381.34532008.10.17 01:591.34530.000.000.0069.00
156771692008.10.17 04:20sell0.40eurusd1.34681.34851.34492008.10.17 04:301.34850.000.000.00-68.00
156771742008.10.17 04:20sell0.30eurusd1.34701.34871.34512008.10.17 04:301.34870.000.000.00-51.00
156771802008.10.17 04:20sell0.30eurusd1.34691.34861.34502008.10.17 04:301.34860.000.000.00-51.00
156775182008.10.17 04:30sell0.30eurusd1.34821.34991.34632008.10.17 05:021.34990.000.000.00-51.00
156775262008.10.17 04:30sell0.30eurusd1.34831.35001.34642008.10.17 05:021.35000.000.000.00-51.00
156775322008.10.17 04:30sell0.30eurusd1.34831.35011.34652008.10.17 05:021.35010.000.000.00-54.00
156784942008.10.17 05:02sell0.40eurusd1.34991.34961.34802008.10.17 05:311.34800.000.000.0076.00
156784992008.10.17 05:02sell0.30eurusd1.35011.34971.34822008.10.17 05:311.34820.000.000.0057.00
156785052008.10.17 05:02sell0.20eurusd1.35011.34971.34822008.10.17 05:311.34820.000.000.0038.00
156819252008.10.17 06:33sell0.40eurusd1.35071.35041.34892008.10.17 06:441.34890.000.000.0072.00
156819322008.10.17 06:33sell0.30eurusd1.35081.35041.34892008.10.17 06:441.34890.000.000.0057.00
156819422008.10.17 06:33sell0.30eurusd1.35081.35041.34892008.10.17 06:441.34890.000.000.0057.00
156836572008.10.17 07:05buy0.40eurusd1.34621.34661.34812008.10.17 07:231.34810.000.000.0076.00
156836602008.10.17 07:05buy0.40eurusd1.34611.34641.34802008.10.17 07:221.34800.000.000.0076.00
156836682008.10.17 07:05buy0.30eurusd1.34621.34661.34812008.10.17 07:231.34810.000.000.0057.00
156866262008.10.17 07:51buy0.50eurusd1.34581.34411.34772008.10.17 08:001.34410.000.000.00-85.00
156866432008.10.17 07:51buy0.40eurusd1.34581.34411.34772008.10.17 08:001.34410.000.000.00-68.00
156866662008.10.17 07:51buy0.30eurusd1.34571.34391.34752008.10.17 08:001.34390.000.000.00-54.00
156875672008.10.17 08:00buy0.40eurusd1.34431.34451.34622008.10.17 08:441.34620.000.000.0076.00
156875692008.10.17 08:00buy0.30eurusd1.34421.34451.34612008.10.17 08:441.34610.000.000.0057.00
156875962008.10.17 08:01buy0.30eurusd1.34381.34391.34572008.10.17 08:211.34390.000.000.003.00
156892052008.10.17 08:21buy0.30eurusd1.34341.34341.34502008.10.17 08:331.34500.000.000.0048.00
156918362008.10.17 09:15buy0.50eurusd1.34291.34121.34482008.10.17 09:221.34120.000.000.00-85.00
156918752008.10.17 09:15buy0.40eurusd1.34311.34131.34492008.10.17 09:221.34130.000.000.00-72.00
156918842008.10.17 09:15buy0.30eurusd1.34301.34131.34492008.10.17 09:221.34130.000.000.00-51.00
156923922008.10.17 09:22buy0.30eurusd1.34191.34231.34382008.10.17 09:501.34380.000.000.0057.00
156924012008.10.17 09:22buy0.30eurusd1.34161.34191.34352008.10.17 09:411.34350.000.000.0057.00
156924272008.10.17 09:22buy0.30eurusd1.34141.34171.34322008.10.17 09:331.34320.000.000.0054.00
156953812008.10.17 10:08buy0.40eurusd1.34121.33951.34312008.10.17 10:131.33950.000.000.00-68.00
156953982008.10.17 10:08buy0.40eurusd1.34101.33931.34292008.10.17 10:131.33930.000.000.00-68.00
156954072008.10.17 10:08buy0.30eurusd1.34101.33931.34292008.10.17 10:131.33930.000.000.00-51.00
156957892008.10.17 10:13buy0.30eurusd1.33971.33971.34162008.10.17 10:241.33970.000.000.000.00
156958202008.10.17 10:13buy0.40eurusd1.33931.33971.34122008.10.17 10:241.33970.000.000.0016.00
156958252008.10.17 10:13buy0.30eurusd1.33931.33961.34122008.10.17 10:291.33960.000.000.009.00
156972622008.10.17 10:41buy0.40eurusd1.33931.33961.34112008.10.17 11:141.33960.000.000.0012.00
156975832008.10.17 10:47buy0.30eurusd1.33931.33951.34122008.10.17 11:141.33950.000.000.006.00
156975892008.10.17 10:47buy0.30eurusd1.33901.33921.34092008.10.17 11:021.34090.000.000.0057.00
157043742008.10.17 12:40sell0.40eurusd1.34171.34341.33982008.10.17 12:511.34340.000.000.00-68.00
157043822008.10.17 12:40sell0.40eurusd1.34191.34361.34002008.10.17 12:511.34360.000.000.00-68.00
157043972008.10.17 12:41sell0.30eurusd1.34181.34351.33992008.10.17 12:511.34350.000.000.00-51.00
157052332008.10.17 12:52sell0.40eurusd1.34341.34321.34162008.10.17 13:271.34320.000.000.008.00
157052482008.10.17 12:52sell0.30eurusd1.34331.34311.34142008.10.17 13:271.34310.000.000.006.00
157052572008.10.17 12:52sell0.30eurusd1.34341.34311.34152008.10.17 13:271.34310.000.000.009.00
157084722008.10.17 13:40sell0.40eurusd1.34441.34621.34262008.10.17 13:511.34620.000.000.00-72.00
157084842008.10.17 13:40sell0.30eurusd1.34431.34601.34242008.10.17 13:461.34600.000.000.00-51.00
157085242008.10.17 13:40sell0.30eurusd1.34431.34601.34242008.10.17 13:461.34600.000.000.00-51.00
157092572008.10.17 13:46sell0.30eurusd1.34551.34761.34402008.10.17 13:591.34760.000.000.00-63.00
157092672008.10.17 13:46sell0.30eurusd1.34571.34741.34382008.10.17 13:591.34740.000.000.00-51.00
157095852008.10.17 13:51sell0.30eurusd1.34601.34771.34412008.10.17 13:591.34770.000.000.00-51.00
157101882008.10.17 13:59sell0.40eurusd1.34731.34721.34572008.10.17 14:101.34570.000.000.0064.00
157102122008.10.17 14:00sell0.30eurusd1.34711.34671.34522008.10.17 14:141.34520.000.000.0057.00
157102492008.10.17 14:00sell0.20eurusd1.34721.34691.34532008.10.17 14:141.34530.000.000.0038.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 131.00
Closed P/L: 131.00
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 131.00 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 3 131.00 Equity: 3 131.00 Free Margin: 3 131.00
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 1 925.00 Gross Loss: 1 794.00 Total Net Profit: 131.00
Profit Factor: 1.07 Expected Payoff: 1.90  
Absolute Drawdown: 28.00 Maximal Drawdown: 653.00 (18.01%) Relative Drawdown: 18.01% (653.00)
 
Total Trades: 69 Short Positions (won %): 31 (51.61%) Long Positions (won %): 38 (60.53%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 39 (56.52%) Loss trades (% of total): 30 (43.48%)
Largest profit trade: 92.00 loss trade: -85.00
Average profit trade: 49.36 loss trade: -59.80
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 9 (566.00) consecutive losses ($): 6 (-339.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 566.00 (9) consecutive loss (count): -339.00 (6)
Average consecutive wins: 4 consecutive losses: 4