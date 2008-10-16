|Account: 1118794
|Name: Wayne Freeman
|Currency: USD
|2008 October 17, 14:18
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|15667511
|2008.10.16 23:25
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3510
|1.3504
|1.3487
|2008.10.16 23:43
|1.3487
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|92.00
|15668894
|2008.10.17 00:11
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3510
|1.3504
|1.3487
|2008.10.17 00:43
|1.3487
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|92.00
|15668903
|2008.10.17 00:12
|sell
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.3511
|1.3504
|1.3488
|2008.10.17 00:43
|1.3488
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|69.00
|15668923
|2008.10.17 00:12
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3510
|1.3504
|1.3487
|2008.10.17 00:43
|1.3487
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|46.00
|15670309
|2008.10.17 00:54
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3467
|1.3474
|1.3489
|2008.10.17 01:08
|1.3489
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|88.00
|15671478
|2008.10.17 01:20
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3467
|1.3450
|1.3490
|2008.10.17 01:26
|1.3450
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-68.00
|15671493
|2008.10.17 01:20
|buy
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.3465
|1.3448
|1.3488
|2008.10.17 01:26
|1.3448
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-51.00
|15671569
|2008.10.17 01:22
|buy
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.3465
|1.3448
|1.3488
|2008.10.17 01:26
|1.3448
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-51.00
|15671780
|2008.10.17 01:26
|buy
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.3453
|1.3458
|1.3475
|2008.10.17 01:40
|1.3458
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.00
|15671805
|2008.10.17 01:26
|buy
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.3450
|1.3458
|1.3473
|2008.10.17 01:40
|1.3458
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|24.00
|15671812
|2008.10.17 01:26
|buy
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.3449
|1.3457
|1.3472
|2008.10.17 01:38
|1.3472
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|69.00
|15672493
|2008.10.17 01:42
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3450
|1.3433
|1.3473
|2008.10.17 01:43
|1.3433
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-68.00
|15672508
|2008.10.17 01:42
|buy
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.3447
|1.3430
|1.3470
|2008.10.17 01:43
|1.3430
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-51.00
|15672518
|2008.10.17 01:42
|buy
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.3446
|1.3429
|1.3469
|2008.10.17 01:43
|1.3429
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-51.00
|15672692
|2008.10.17 01:43
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3430
|1.3438
|1.3453
|2008.10.17 01:59
|1.3453
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|92.00
|15672718
|2008.10.17 01:43
|buy
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.3430
|1.3438
|1.3453
|2008.10.17 01:59
|1.3453
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|69.00
|15672724
|2008.10.17 01:43
|buy
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.3430
|1.3438
|1.3453
|2008.10.17 01:59
|1.3453
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|69.00
|15677169
|2008.10.17 04:20
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3468
|1.3485
|1.3449
|2008.10.17 04:30
|1.3485
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-68.00
|15677174
|2008.10.17 04:20
|sell
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.3470
|1.3487
|1.3451
|2008.10.17 04:30
|1.3487
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-51.00
|15677180
|2008.10.17 04:20
|sell
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.3469
|1.3486
|1.3450
|2008.10.17 04:30
|1.3486
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-51.00
|15677518
|2008.10.17 04:30
|sell
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.3482
|1.3499
|1.3463
|2008.10.17 05:02
|1.3499
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-51.00
|15677526
|2008.10.17 04:30
|sell
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.3483
|1.3500
|1.3464
|2008.10.17 05:02
|1.3500
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-51.00
|15677532
|2008.10.17 04:30
|sell
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.3483
|1.3501
|1.3465
|2008.10.17 05:02
|1.3501
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-54.00
|15678494
|2008.10.17 05:02
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3499
|1.3496
|1.3480
|2008.10.17 05:31
|1.3480
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|76.00
|15678499
|2008.10.17 05:02
|sell
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.3501
|1.3497
|1.3482
|2008.10.17 05:31
|1.3482
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|57.00
|15678505
|2008.10.17 05:02
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3501
|1.3497
|1.3482
|2008.10.17 05:31
|1.3482
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|38.00
|15681925
|2008.10.17 06:33
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3507
|1.3504
|1.3489
|2008.10.17 06:44
|1.3489
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|72.00
|15681932
|2008.10.17 06:33
|sell
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.3508
|1.3504
|1.3489
|2008.10.17 06:44
|1.3489
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|57.00
|15681942
|2008.10.17 06:33
|sell
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.3508
|1.3504
|1.3489
|2008.10.17 06:44
|1.3489
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|57.00
|15683657
|2008.10.17 07:05
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3462
|1.3466
|1.3481
|2008.10.17 07:23
|1.3481
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|76.00
|15683660
|2008.10.17 07:05
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3461
|1.3464
|1.3480
|2008.10.17 07:22
|1.3480
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|76.00
|15683668
|2008.10.17 07:05
|buy
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.3462
|1.3466
|1.3481
|2008.10.17 07:23
|1.3481
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|57.00
|15686626
|2008.10.17 07:51
|buy
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.3458
|1.3441
|1.3477
|2008.10.17 08:00
|1.3441
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-85.00
|15686643
|2008.10.17 07:51
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3458
|1.3441
|1.3477
|2008.10.17 08:00
|1.3441
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-68.00
|15686666
|2008.10.17 07:51
|buy
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.3457
|1.3439
|1.3475
|2008.10.17 08:00
|1.3439
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-54.00
|15687567
|2008.10.17 08:00
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3443
|1.3445
|1.3462
|2008.10.17 08:44
|1.3462
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|76.00
|15687569
|2008.10.17 08:00
|buy
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.3442
|1.3445
|1.3461
|2008.10.17 08:44
|1.3461
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|57.00
|15687596
|2008.10.17 08:01
|buy
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.3438
|1.3439
|1.3457
|2008.10.17 08:21
|1.3439
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.00
|15689205
|2008.10.17 08:21
|buy
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.3434
|1.3434
|1.3450
|2008.10.17 08:33
|1.3450
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|48.00
|15691836
|2008.10.17 09:15
|buy
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.3429
|1.3412
|1.3448
|2008.10.17 09:22
|1.3412
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-85.00
|15691875
|2008.10.17 09:15
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3431
|1.3413
|1.3449
|2008.10.17 09:22
|1.3413
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-72.00
|15691884
|2008.10.17 09:15
|buy
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.3430
|1.3413
|1.3449
|2008.10.17 09:22
|1.3413
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-51.00
|15692392
|2008.10.17 09:22
|buy
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.3419
|1.3423
|1.3438
|2008.10.17 09:50
|1.3438
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|57.00
|15692401
|2008.10.17 09:22
|buy
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.3416
|1.3419
|1.3435
|2008.10.17 09:41
|1.3435
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|57.00
|15692427
|2008.10.17 09:22
|buy
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.3414
|1.3417
|1.3432
|2008.10.17 09:33
|1.3432
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|54.00
|15695381
|2008.10.17 10:08
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3412
|1.3395
|1.3431
|2008.10.17 10:13
|1.3395
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-68.00
|15695398
|2008.10.17 10:08
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3410
|1.3393
|1.3429
|2008.10.17 10:13
|1.3393
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-68.00
|15695407
|2008.10.17 10:08
|buy
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.3410
|1.3393
|1.3429
|2008.10.17 10:13
|1.3393
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-51.00
|15695789
|2008.10.17 10:13
|buy
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.3397
|1.3397
|1.3416
|2008.10.17 10:24
|1.3397
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15695820
|2008.10.17 10:13
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3393
|1.3397
|1.3412
|2008.10.17 10:24
|1.3397
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.00
|15695825
|2008.10.17 10:13
|buy
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.3393
|1.3396
|1.3412
|2008.10.17 10:29
|1.3396
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.00
|15697262
|2008.10.17 10:41
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3393
|1.3396
|1.3411
|2008.10.17 11:14
|1.3396
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.00
|15697583
|2008.10.17 10:47
|buy
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.3393
|1.3395
|1.3412
|2008.10.17 11:14
|1.3395
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.00
|15697589
|2008.10.17 10:47
|buy
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.3390
|1.3392
|1.3409
|2008.10.17 11:02
|1.3409
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|57.00
|15704374
|2008.10.17 12:40
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3417
|1.3434
|1.3398
|2008.10.17 12:51
|1.3434
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-68.00
|15704382
|2008.10.17 12:40
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3419
|1.3436
|1.3400
|2008.10.17 12:51
|1.3436
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-68.00
|15704397
|2008.10.17 12:41
|sell
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.3418
|1.3435
|1.3399
|2008.10.17 12:51
|1.3435
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-51.00
|15705233
|2008.10.17 12:52
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3434
|1.3432
|1.3416
|2008.10.17 13:27
|1.3432
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.00
|15705248
|2008.10.17 12:52
|sell
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.3433
|1.3431
|1.3414
|2008.10.17 13:27
|1.3431
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.00
|15705257
|2008.10.17 12:52
|sell
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.3434
|1.3431
|1.3415
|2008.10.17 13:27
|1.3431
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.00
|15708472
|2008.10.17 13:40
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3444
|1.3462
|1.3426
|2008.10.17 13:51
|1.3462
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-72.00
|15708484
|2008.10.17 13:40
|sell
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.3443
|1.3460
|1.3424
|2008.10.17 13:46
|1.3460
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-51.00
|15708524
|2008.10.17 13:40
|sell
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.3443
|1.3460
|1.3424
|2008.10.17 13:46
|1.3460
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-51.00
|15709257
|2008.10.17 13:46
|sell
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.3455
|1.3476
|1.3440
|2008.10.17 13:59
|1.3476
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-63.00
|15709267
|2008.10.17 13:46
|sell
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.3457
|1.3474
|1.3438
|2008.10.17 13:59
|1.3474
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-51.00
|15709585
|2008.10.17 13:51
|sell
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.3460
|1.3477
|1.3441
|2008.10.17 13:59
|1.3477
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-51.00
|15710188
|2008.10.17 13:59
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3473
|1.3472
|1.3457
|2008.10.17 14:10
|1.3457
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|64.00
|15710212
|2008.10.17 14:00
|sell
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.3471
|1.3467
|1.3452
|2008.10.17 14:14
|1.3452
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|57.00
|15710249
|2008.10.17 14:00
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3472
|1.3469
|1.3453
|2008.10.17 14:14
|1.3453
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|38.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|131.00
|Closed P/L:
|131.00
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|131.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|3 131.00
|Equity:
|3 131.00
|Free Margin:
|3 131.00
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|1 925.00
|Gross Loss:
|1 794.00
|Total Net Profit:
|131.00
|Profit Factor:
|1.07
|Expected Payoff:
|1.90
|Absolute Drawdown:
|28.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|653.00 (18.01%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|18.01% (653.00)
|Total Trades:
|69
|Short Positions (won %):
|31 (51.61%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|38 (60.53%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|39 (56.52%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|30 (43.48%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|92.00
|loss trade:
|-85.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|49.36
|loss trade:
|-59.80
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|9 (566.00)
|consecutive losses ($):
|6 (-339.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|566.00 (9)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-339.00 (6)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|4
|consecutive losses:
|4