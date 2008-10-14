|Account: 1184777
|Name: Alpha_SRSI19
|Currency: USD
|2008 October 17, 10:50
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|31109529
|2008.10.14 02:47
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|31189153
|2008.10.15 00:01
|buy
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1365
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.10.16 00:31
|1.1354
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.93
|-3.88
|31189284
|2008.10.15 00:01
|sell
|0.04
|usdjpy
|102.12
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.10.16 00:31
|99.49
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.94
|105.74
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.87
|101.86
|Closed P/L:
|99.99
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|31277230
|2008.10.16 00:31
|buy
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1354
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.1347
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.35
|-2.47
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.35
|-2.47
|Floating P/L:
|-2.82
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|99.99
|Floating P/L:
|-2.82
|Margin:
|8.00
|Balance:
|10 099.99
|Equity:
|10 097.17
|Free Margin:
|10 089.17
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|104.80
|Gross Loss:
|4.81
|Total Net Profit:
|99.99
|Profit Factor:
|21.79
|Expected Payoff:
|49.99
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|4.81 (0.05%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.05% (4.81)
|Total Trades:
|2
|Short Positions (won %):
|1 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|1 (0.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|1 (50.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|1 (50.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|104.80
|loss trade:
|-4.81
|Average
|profit trade:
|104.80
|loss trade:
|-4.81
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|1 (104.80)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-4.81)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|104.80 (1)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-4.81 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|1
|consecutive losses:
|1