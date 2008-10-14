Alpari Ltd

Account: 1184777 Name: Alpha_SRSI19 Currency: USD 2008 October 17, 10:50
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
311095292008.10.14 02:47balanceDeposit10 000.00
311891532008.10.15 00:01buy0.04usdchf1.13650.00000.00002008.10.16 00:311.13540.000.00-0.93-3.88
311892842008.10.15 00:01sell0.04usdjpy102.120.000.002008.10.16 00:3199.490.000.00-0.94105.74
  0.00 0.00 -1.87 101.86
Closed P/L: 99.99
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
312772302008.10.16 00:31buy0.04usdchf1.13540.00000.0000 1.13470.000.00-0.35-2.47
  0.00 0.00 -0.35 -2.47
 Floating P/L: -2.82
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 99.99 Floating P/L: -2.82 Margin: 8.00
Balance: 10 099.99 Equity: 10 097.17 Free Margin: 10 089.17
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 104.80 Gross Loss: 4.81 Total Net Profit: 99.99
Profit Factor: 21.79 Expected Payoff: 49.99  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 4.81 (0.05%) Relative Drawdown: 0.05% (4.81)
 
Total Trades: 2 Short Positions (won %): 1 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 1 (0.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 1 (50.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 1 (50.00%)
Largest profit trade: 104.80 loss trade: -4.81
Average profit trade: 104.80 loss trade: -4.81
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 1 (104.80) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-4.81)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 104.80 (1) consecutive loss (count): -4.81 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 1 consecutive losses: 1