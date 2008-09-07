|Account: 1114427
|Name: RentaSignal
|Currency: USD
|2008 September 29, 10:57
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|28743605
|2008.09.07 19:58
|balance
|Deposit
|50 000.00
|28760509
|2008.09.08 08:00
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.4418
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.09.08 16:00
|1.4196
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-444.00
|
|221221
|TrendEnvelopeExpert_v2.2 BUY
|28776189
|2008.09.08 11:00
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.4239
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.09.09 09:00
|1.4139
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.34
|200.00
|
|20202
|TrendStrengthExpert_v2 SELL
|28781069
|2008.09.08 11:54
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.4224
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.09.09 10:00
|1.4123
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.34
|202.00
|
|20202
|TrendStrengthExpert_v2 SELL
|28801050
|2008.09.08 16:00
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.4196
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.09.09 15:11
|1.4103
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.34
|186.00
|
|221221
|TrendEnvelopeExpert_v2.2 SELL
|28849405
|2008.09.09 08:45
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.1297
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.09.09 15:12
|1.1344
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-82.86
|
|21224
|TrendEnvelopeExpert_v2.2 SELL
|28883355
|2008.09.09 17:00
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.1287
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.09.11 15:15
|1.1410
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.18
|-215.60
|
|21224
|TrendEnvelopeExpert_v2.2 SELL
|28883391
|2008.09.09 17:00
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.4134
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.09.11 08:45
|1.3946
|0.00
|0.00
|1.46
|-376.00
|
|221221
|TrendEnvelopeExpert_v2.2 BUY
|29017031
|2008.09.11 15:00
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3925
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.09.12 07:45
|1.4013
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.28
|-176.00
|
|221221
|TrendEnvelopeExpert_v2.2 SELL
|29018468
|2008.09.11 15:15
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.1410
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.09.16 08:51
|1.1102
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.99
|-554.85
|
|21224
|TrendEnvelopeExpert_v2.2 BUY
|29040567
|2008.09.11 21:00
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.7528
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.09.16 08:52
|1.7936
|0.00
|0.00
|5.88
|816.00
|
|21222
|TrendEnvelopeExpert_v2.2 BUY
|29090322
|2008.09.12 15:00
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.4123
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.09.16 08:53
|1.4257
|0.00
|0.00
|0.70
|268.00
|
|221221
|TrendEnvelopeExpert_v2.2 BUY
|29180066
|2008.09.15 13:00
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.4183
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.09.15 14:19
|1.4157
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|52.00
|
|20202
|TrendStrengthExpert_v2 SELL
|29276468
|2008.09.16 11:30
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.4233
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.09.17 07:30
|1.4174
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.38
|118.00
|
|221221
|TrendEnvelopeExpert_v2.2 SELL
|29278280
|2008.09.16 11:45
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.1129
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.09.17 10:44
|1.1203
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.32
|132.11
|
|21224
|TrendEnvelopeExpert_v2.2 BUY
|29285565
|2008.09.16 13:00
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.4173
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.09.17 03:00
|1.4194
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.38
|-42.00
|
|20202
|TrendStrengthExpert_v2 SELL
|29311675
|2008.09.16 17:00
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|104.89
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.09.17 10:45
|105.69
|0.00
|0.00
|0.28
|151.39
|
|21223
|TrendEnvelopeExpert_v2.2 BUY
|29375273
|2008.09.17 10:30
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.7840
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.09.17 10:44
|1.7835
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|
|21222
|TrendEnvelopeExpert_v2.2 SELL
|29389957
|2008.09.17 14:00
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.4232
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.09.17 20:56
|1.4376
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|288.00
|
|221221
|TrendEnvelopeExpert_v2.2 BUY
|29412861
|2008.09.17 18:00
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.4130
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.09.17 20:00
|1.4306
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-352.00
|
|20202
|TrendStrengthExpert_v2 SELL
|29418281
|2008.09.17 19:00
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.1158
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.09.17 20:56
|1.1015
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|259.65
|
|21224
|TrendEnvelopeExpert_v2.2 SELL
|29430696
|2008.09.17 21:00
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.4374
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.09.17 21:03
|1.4366
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-16.00
|
|20202
|TrendStrengthExpert_v2 BUY
|29472169
|2008.09.18 10:30
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.4410
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.09.18 12:21
|1.4491
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|162.00
|
|221221
|TrendEnvelopeExpert_v2.2 BUY
|29491723
|2008.09.18 14:00
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|104.79
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.09.18 15:48
|104.98
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|36.20
|
|21223
|TrendEnvelopeExpert_v2.2 BUY
|29504698
|2008.09.18 16:00
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.1015
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.09.19 01:08
|1.1085
|0.00
|0.00
|0.60
|126.30
|
|21224
|TrendEnvelopeExpert_v2.2 BUY
|29574451
|2008.09.19 10:30
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.4164
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.09.22 09:00
|1.4521
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.88
|-714.00
|
|221221
|TrendEnvelopeExpert_v2.2 SELL
|29660652
|2008.09.22 09:00
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.4521
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.09.23 08:45
|1.4762
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|482.00
|
|221221
|TrendEnvelopeExpert_v2.2 BUY
|29660663
|2008.09.22 09:00
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.1003
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.09.23 14:15
|1.0811
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.60
|355.19
|
|21224
|TrendEnvelopeExpert_v2.2 SELL
|29660673
|2008.09.22 09:00
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8365
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.09.23 14:15
|1.8528
|0.00
|0.00
|0.62
|326.00
|
|21222
|TrendEnvelopeExpert_v2.2 BUY
|29771329
|2008.09.23 14:15
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.0811
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.09.25 14:45
|1.0814
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.40
|5.55
|
|21224
|TrendEnvelopeExpert_v2.2 BUY
|29771361
|2008.09.23 14:15
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.4733
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.09.25 07:15
|1.4728
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.44
|10.00
|
|221221
|TrendEnvelopeExpert_v2.2 SELL
|29890685
|2008.09.25 07:15
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.4728
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.09.25 16:30
|1.4645
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-166.00
|
|221221
|TrendEnvelopeExpert_v2.2 BUY
|29918314
|2008.09.25 14:00
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.4667
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.09.26 03:00
|1.4669
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.92
|-4.00
|
|20202
|TrendStrengthExpert_v2 SELL
|29922916
|2008.09.25 14:45
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.0814
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.09.26 15:30
|1.0887
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.92
|-134.10
|
|21224
|TrendEnvelopeExpert_v2.2 SELL
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-22.23
|908.98
|Closed P/L:
|886.75
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|29979256
|2008.09.26 10:00
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.4573
|0.0000
|0.0000
|
|1.4357
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.00
|432.00
|
|20202
|TrendStrengthExpert_v2 SELL
|29999847
|2008.09.26 15:15
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.4596
|0.0000
|0.0000
|
|1.4357
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.00
|478.00
|
|221221
|TrendEnvelopeExpert_v2.2 SELL
|29771352
|2008.09.23 14:15
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8528
|0.0000
|0.0000
|
|1.8069
|0.00
|0.00
|-19.18
|918.00
|
|21222
|TrendEnvelopeExpert_v2.2 SELL
|30011156
|2008.09.26 17:15
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.0893
|0.0000
|0.0000
|
|1.1045
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.28
|275.24
|
|21224
|TrendEnvelopeExpert_v2.2 BUY
|29765358
|2008.09.23 12:45
|sell
|0.20
|usdjpy
|105.28
|0.00
|0.00
|
|106.16
|0.00
|0.00
|-11.37
|-165.79
|
|21223
|TrendEnvelopeExpert_v2.2 SELL
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-34.83
|1 937.45
|
|Floating P/L:
|1 902.62
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|50 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|886.75
|Floating P/L:
|1 902.62
|Margin:
|1 353.94
|Balance:
|50 886.75
|Equity:
|52 789.37
|Free Margin:
|51 435.43
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|4 175.25
|Gross Loss:
|3 288.50
|Total Net Profit:
|886.75
|Profit Factor:
|1.27
|Expected Payoff:
|26.87
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|1 220.32
|Maximal Drawdown:
|1 357.30 (2.71%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|2.71% (1 357.30)
|
|Total Trades:
|33
|Short Positions (won %):
|17 (52.94%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|16 (68.75%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|20 (60.61%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|13 (39.39%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|821.88
|loss trade:
|-715.88
|Average
|profit trade:
|208.76
|loss trade:
|-252.96
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|5 (1 169.86)
|consecutive losses ($):
|4 (-853.46)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|1 169.86 (5)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-853.46 (4)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|2