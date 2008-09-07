Alpari Ltd

Account: 1114427 Name: RentaSignal Currency: USD 2008 September 29, 10:57
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
287436052008.09.07 19:58balanceDeposit50 000.00
287605092008.09.08 08:00buy0.20eurusd1.44180.00000.00002008.09.08 16:001.41960.000.000.00-444.00
 221221TrendEnvelopeExpert_v2.2 BUY
287761892008.09.08 11:00sell0.20eurusd1.42390.00000.00002008.09.09 09:001.41390.000.00-2.34200.00
 20202TrendStrengthExpert_v2 SELL
287810692008.09.08 11:54sell0.20eurusd1.42240.00000.00002008.09.09 10:001.41230.000.00-2.34202.00
 20202TrendStrengthExpert_v2 SELL
288010502008.09.08 16:00sell0.20eurusd1.41960.00000.00002008.09.09 15:111.41030.000.00-2.34186.00
 221221TrendEnvelopeExpert_v2.2 SELL
288494052008.09.09 08:45sell0.20usdchf1.12970.00000.00002008.09.09 15:121.13440.000.000.00-82.86
 21224TrendEnvelopeExpert_v2.2 SELL
288833552008.09.09 17:00sell0.20usdchf1.12870.00000.00002008.09.11 15:151.14100.000.00-2.18-215.60
 21224TrendEnvelopeExpert_v2.2 SELL
288833912008.09.09 17:00buy0.20eurusd1.41340.00000.00002008.09.11 08:451.39460.000.001.46-376.00
 221221TrendEnvelopeExpert_v2.2 BUY
290170312008.09.11 15:00sell0.20eurusd1.39250.00000.00002008.09.12 07:451.40130.000.00-2.28-176.00
 221221TrendEnvelopeExpert_v2.2 SELL
290184682008.09.11 15:15buy0.20usdchf1.14100.00000.00002008.09.16 08:511.11020.000.00-0.99-554.85
 21224TrendEnvelopeExpert_v2.2 BUY
290405672008.09.11 21:00buy0.20gbpusd1.75280.00000.00002008.09.16 08:521.79360.000.005.88816.00
 21222TrendEnvelopeExpert_v2.2 BUY
290903222008.09.12 15:00buy0.20eurusd1.41230.00000.00002008.09.16 08:531.42570.000.000.70268.00
 221221TrendEnvelopeExpert_v2.2 BUY
291800662008.09.15 13:00sell0.20eurusd1.41830.00000.00002008.09.15 14:191.41570.000.000.0052.00
 20202TrendStrengthExpert_v2 SELL
292764682008.09.16 11:30sell0.20eurusd1.42330.00000.00002008.09.17 07:301.41740.000.00-2.38118.00
 221221TrendEnvelopeExpert_v2.2 SELL
292782802008.09.16 11:45buy0.20usdchf1.11290.00000.00002008.09.17 10:441.12030.000.00-0.32132.11
 21224TrendEnvelopeExpert_v2.2 BUY
292855652008.09.16 13:00sell0.20eurusd1.41730.00000.00002008.09.17 03:001.41940.000.00-2.38-42.00
 20202TrendStrengthExpert_v2 SELL
293116752008.09.16 17:00buy0.20usdjpy104.890.000.002008.09.17 10:45105.690.000.000.28151.39
 21223TrendEnvelopeExpert_v2.2 BUY
293752732008.09.17 10:30sell0.20gbpusd1.78400.00000.00002008.09.17 10:441.78350.000.000.0010.00
 21222TrendEnvelopeExpert_v2.2 SELL
293899572008.09.17 14:00buy0.20eurusd1.42320.00000.00002008.09.17 20:561.43760.000.000.00288.00
 221221TrendEnvelopeExpert_v2.2 BUY
294128612008.09.17 18:00sell0.20eurusd1.41300.00000.00002008.09.17 20:001.43060.000.000.00-352.00
 20202TrendStrengthExpert_v2 SELL
294182812008.09.17 19:00sell0.20usdchf1.11580.00000.00002008.09.17 20:561.10150.000.000.00259.65
 21224TrendEnvelopeExpert_v2.2 SELL
294306962008.09.17 21:00buy0.20eurusd1.43740.00000.00002008.09.17 21:031.43660.000.000.00-16.00
 20202TrendStrengthExpert_v2 BUY
294721692008.09.18 10:30buy0.20eurusd1.44100.00000.00002008.09.18 12:211.44910.000.000.00162.00
 221221TrendEnvelopeExpert_v2.2 BUY
294917232008.09.18 14:00buy0.20usdjpy104.790.000.002008.09.18 15:48104.980.000.000.0036.20
 21223TrendEnvelopeExpert_v2.2 BUY
295046982008.09.18 16:00buy0.20usdchf1.10150.00000.00002008.09.19 01:081.10850.000.000.60126.30
 21224TrendEnvelopeExpert_v2.2 BUY
295744512008.09.19 10:30sell0.20eurusd1.41640.00000.00002008.09.22 09:001.45210.000.00-1.88-714.00
 221221TrendEnvelopeExpert_v2.2 SELL
296606522008.09.22 09:00buy0.20eurusd1.45210.00000.00002008.09.23 08:451.47620.000.00-0.06482.00
 221221TrendEnvelopeExpert_v2.2 BUY
296606632008.09.22 09:00sell0.20usdchf1.10030.00000.00002008.09.23 14:151.08110.000.00-1.60355.19
 21224TrendEnvelopeExpert_v2.2 SELL
296606732008.09.22 09:00buy0.20gbpusd1.83650.00000.00002008.09.23 14:151.85280.000.000.62326.00
 21222TrendEnvelopeExpert_v2.2 BUY
297713292008.09.23 14:15buy0.20usdchf1.08110.00000.00002008.09.25 14:451.08140.000.00-0.405.55
 21224TrendEnvelopeExpert_v2.2 BUY
297713612008.09.23 14:15sell0.20eurusd1.47330.00000.00002008.09.25 07:151.47280.000.00-7.4410.00
 221221TrendEnvelopeExpert_v2.2 SELL
298906852008.09.25 07:15buy0.20eurusd1.47280.00000.00002008.09.25 16:301.46450.000.000.00-166.00
 221221TrendEnvelopeExpert_v2.2 BUY
299183142008.09.25 14:00sell0.20eurusd1.46670.00000.00002008.09.26 03:001.46690.000.00-1.92-4.00
 20202TrendStrengthExpert_v2 SELL
299229162008.09.25 14:45sell0.20usdchf1.08140.00000.00002008.09.26 15:301.08870.000.00-0.92-134.10
 21224TrendEnvelopeExpert_v2.2 SELL
  0.00 0.00 -22.23 908.98
Closed P/L: 886.75
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
299792562008.09.26 10:00sell0.20eurusd1.45730.00000.0000 1.43570.000.00-2.00432.00
 20202TrendStrengthExpert_v2 SELL
299998472008.09.26 15:15sell0.20eurusd1.45960.00000.0000 1.43570.000.00-2.00478.00
 221221TrendEnvelopeExpert_v2.2 SELL
297713522008.09.23 14:15sell0.20gbpusd1.85280.00000.0000 1.80690.000.00-19.18918.00
 21222TrendEnvelopeExpert_v2.2 SELL
300111562008.09.26 17:15buy0.20usdchf1.08930.00000.0000 1.10450.000.00-0.28275.24
 21224TrendEnvelopeExpert_v2.2 BUY
297653582008.09.23 12:45sell0.20usdjpy105.280.000.00 106.160.000.00-11.37-165.79
 21223TrendEnvelopeExpert_v2.2 SELL
  0.00 0.00 -34.83 1 937.45
 Floating P/L: 1 902.62
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 50 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 886.75 Floating P/L: 1 902.62 Margin: 1 353.94
Balance: 50 886.75 Equity: 52 789.37 Free Margin: 51 435.43
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 4 175.25 Gross Loss: 3 288.50 Total Net Profit: 886.75
Profit Factor: 1.27 Expected Payoff: 26.87  
Absolute Drawdown: 1 220.32 Maximal Drawdown: 1 357.30 (2.71%) Relative Drawdown: 2.71% (1 357.30)
 
Total Trades: 33 Short Positions (won %): 17 (52.94%) Long Positions (won %): 16 (68.75%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 20 (60.61%) Loss trades (% of total): 13 (39.39%)
Largest profit trade: 821.88 loss trade: -715.88
Average profit trade: 208.76 loss trade: -252.96
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 5 (1 169.86) consecutive losses ($): 4 (-853.46)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 1 169.86 (5) consecutive loss (count): -853.46 (4)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 2