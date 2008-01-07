Strategy Tester Report
Scalper_Champ
MetaQuotes-Demo (Build 218)
|Symbol
|EURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
|Period
|1 Minute (M1) 2008.01.07 00:03 - 2008.08.29 22:59 (2008.01.06 - 2008.09.01)
|Model
|Open prices only (only for Expert Advisors that explicitly control bar opening)
|Parameters
|EA_Name="Scalper Champ"; JumpPips="EURUSD=2-3,GBPUS=3-4,USDJPY=2-3..."; Jump_Pips=3; Lots=5; Slippage=2; StopLoss=1000; TakeProfit=3; MinProfit=1; Protected_Stop=100; Secure_Profit=10; MaxTrades=1; MaxDrawdownPercent=50; TradingTimes="Trading Hours"; StartHour=2; StartMinute=5; EndHour=23; EndMinute=30; Spread="Use Spread Protection"; UseSpread=true;
SpreadToCheck=2; MM="Money Management"; UseMM=true;
PercentMM=30; MagicNumber=20000; MagicNumberB=20071030; MagicNumberS=20071029;
|Bars in test
|215761
|Ticks modelled
|413183
|Modelling quality
|n/a
|Mismatched charts errors
|0
|Initial deposit
|10000.00
|Total net profit
|8681.38
|Gross profit
|8766.70
|Gross loss
|-85.32
|Profit factor
|102.75
|Expected payoff
|117.32
|Absolute drawdown
|6534.18
|Maximal drawdown
|9003.40 (72.20%)
|Relative drawdown
|72.20% (9003.40)
|Total trades
|74
|Short positions (won %)
|44 (95.45%)
|Long positions (won %)
|30 (100.00%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|72 (97.30%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|2 (2.70%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|380.00
|loss trade
|-79.20
|Average
|profit trade
|121.76
|loss trade
|-42.66
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|36 (4830.73)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|1 (-79.20)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|4830.73 (36)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-79.20 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|24
|consecutive losses
|1
|#
|Time
|Type
|Order
|Size
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Profit
|Balance
|1
|2008.01.07 08:56
|sell
|1
|3.00
|1.4668
|1.5668
|1.4665
|2
|2008.01.07 09:00
|t/p
|1
|3.00
|1.4665
|1.5668
|1.4665
|90.00
|10090.00
|3
|2008.01.11 02:05
|sell
|2
|3.00
|1.4791
|1.5791
|1.4788
|4
|2008.01.11 03:03
|close
|2
|3.00
|1.4790
|1.5791
|1.4788
|30.00
|10120.00
|5
|2008.01.11 03:04
|sell
|3
|3.00
|1.4788
|1.5788
|1.4785
|6
|2008.01.11 08:02
|t/p
|3
|3.00
|1.4785
|1.5788
|1.4785
|90.00
|10210.00
|7
|2008.01.15 02:05
|buy
|4
|3.10
|1.4872
|1.3872
|1.4875
|8
|2008.01.15 02:20
|close
|4
|3.10
|1.4874
|1.3872
|1.4875
|62.00
|10272.00
|9
|2008.01.21 02:05
|sell
|5
|3.10
|1.4558
|1.5558
|1.4555
|10
|2008.01.21 02:09
|t/p
|5
|3.10
|1.4555
|1.5558
|1.4555
|93.00
|10365.00
|11
|2008.01.22 02:05
|sell
|6
|3.10
|1.4405
|1.5405
|1.4402
|12
|2008.01.22 08:38
|t/p
|6
|3.10
|1.4402
|1.5405
|1.4402
|93.00
|10458.00
|13
|2008.01.22 10:54
|buy
|7
|3.10
|1.4473
|1.3473
|1.4476
|14
|2008.01.22 10:56
|t/p
|7
|3.10
|1.4476
|1.3473
|1.4476
|93.00
|10551.00
|15
|2008.01.23 02:05
|sell
|8
|3.20
|1.4643
|1.5643
|1.4640
|16
|2008.01.23 02:08
|close
|8
|3.20
|1.4640
|1.5643
|1.4640
|96.00
|10647.00
|17
|2008.01.24 02:05
|sell
|9
|3.20
|1.4602
|1.5602
|1.4599
|18
|2008.01.24 08:15
|close
|9
|3.20
|1.4600
|1.5602
|1.4599
|64.00
|10711.00
|19
|2008.01.29 02:05
|sell
|10
|3.20
|1.4778
|1.5778
|1.4775
|20
|2008.01.29 02:20
|close
|10
|3.20
|1.4775
|1.5778
|1.4775
|96.00
|10807.00
|21
|2008.02.04 08:59
|buy
|11
|3.20
|1.4832
|1.3832
|1.4835
|22
|2008.02.04 09:00
|t/p
|11
|3.20
|1.4835
|1.3832
|1.4835
|96.00
|10903.00
|23
|2008.02.08 02:05
|sell
|12
|3.30
|1.4481
|1.5481
|1.4478
|24
|2008.02.08 06:42
|t/p
|12
|3.30
|1.4478
|1.5481
|1.4478
|99.00
|11002.00
|25
|2008.02.12 02:05
|sell
|13
|3.30
|1.4502
|1.5502
|1.4499
|26
|2008.02.12 10:07
|t/p
|13
|3.30
|1.4499
|1.5502
|1.4499
|99.00
|11101.00
|27
|2008.02.19 10:04
|sell
|14
|3.30
|1.4710
|1.5710
|1.4707
|28
|2008.02.19 10:14
|t/p
|14
|3.30
|1.4707
|1.5710
|1.4707
|99.00
|11200.00
|29
|2008.02.29 02:05
|sell
|15
|3.40
|1.5168
|1.6168
|1.5165
|30
|2008.02.29 13:41
|t/p
|15
|3.40
|1.5165
|1.6168
|1.5165
|102.00
|11302.00
|31
|2008.03.06 17:30
|sell
|16
|3.40
|1.5366
|1.6366
|1.5363
|32
|2008.03.06 17:33
|t/p
|16
|3.40
|1.5363
|1.6366
|1.5363
|102.00
|11404.00
|33
|2008.03.07 17:31
|buy
|17
|3.40
|1.5368
|1.4368
|1.5371
|34
|2008.03.10 00:01
|t/p
|17
|3.40
|1.5371
|1.4368
|1.5371
|113.22
|11517.22
|35
|2008.03.10 02:05
|buy
|18
|3.50
|1.5382
|1.4382
|1.5385
|36
|2008.03.10 02:17
|t/p
|18
|3.50
|1.5385
|1.4382
|1.5385
|105.00
|11622.22
|37
|2008.03.14 15:08
|sell
|19
|3.50
|1.5656
|1.6656
|1.5653
|38
|2008.03.14 15:09
|t/p
|19
|3.50
|1.5653
|1.6656
|1.5653
|105.00
|11727.22
|39
|2008.03.14 22:14
|sell
|20
|3.50
|1.5667
|1.6667
|1.5664
|40
|2008.03.18 20:43
|t/p
|20
|3.50
|1.5664
|1.6667
|1.5664
|32.20
|11759.42
|41
|2008.03.20 21:51
|sell
|21
|3.50
|1.5426
|1.6426
|1.5423
|42
|2008.03.20 22:06
|close
|21
|3.50
|1.5424
|1.6426
|1.5423
|70.00
|11829.42
|43
|2008.03.24 22:59
|buy
|22
|3.50
|1.5439
|1.4439
|1.5442
|44
|2008.03.25 02:54
|close
|22
|3.50
|1.5441
|1.4439
|1.5442
|81.55
|11910.97
|45
|2008.03.27 02:05
|sell
|23
|3.60
|1.5829
|1.6829
|1.5826
|46
|2008.03.27 02:37
|t/p
|23
|3.60
|1.5826
|1.6829
|1.5826
|108.00
|12018.97
|47
|2008.03.28 10:22
|sell
|24
|3.60
|1.5754
|1.6754
|1.5751
|48
|2008.03.28 15:29
|t/p
|24
|3.60
|1.5751
|1.6754
|1.5751
|108.00
|12126.97
|49
|2008.04.09 06:38
|sell
|25
|3.60
|1.5699
|1.6699
|1.5696
|50
|2008.04.14 02:17
|t/p
|25
|3.60
|1.5696
|1.6699
|1.5696
|-79.20
|12047.77
|51
|2008.04.16 02:05
|sell
|26
|3.60
|1.5784
|1.6784
|1.5781
|52
|2008.04.16 05:11
|t/p
|26
|3.60
|1.5781
|1.6784
|1.5781
|108.00
|12155.77
|53
|2008.04.16 09:51
|sell
|27
|3.60
|1.5837
|1.6837
|1.5834
|54
|2008.04.16 10:25
|t/p
|27
|3.60
|1.5834
|1.6837
|1.5834
|108.00
|12263.77
|55
|2008.04.23 02:05
|sell
|28
|3.70
|1.5975
|1.6975
|1.5972
|56
|2008.04.23 02:25
|close
|28
|3.70
|1.5971
|1.6975
|1.5972
|148.00
|12411.77
|57
|2008.04.23 02:26
|sell
|29
|3.70
|1.5969
|1.6969
|1.5966
|58
|2008.04.23 08:32
|t/p
|29
|3.70
|1.5966
|1.6969
|1.5966
|111.00
|12522.77
|59
|2008.04.23 09:00
|sell
|30
|3.80
|1.5961
|1.6961
|1.5958
|60
|2008.04.23 09:08
|close
|30
|3.80
|1.5951
|1.6961
|1.5958
|380.00
|12902.77
|61
|2008.04.28 09:07
|sell
|31
|3.90
|1.5624
|1.6624
|1.5621
|62
|2008.04.28 09:13
|t/p
|31
|3.90
|1.5621
|1.6624
|1.5621
|117.00
|13019.77
|63
|2008.04.30 12:04
|buy
|32
|3.90
|1.5559
|1.4559
|1.5562
|64
|2008.04.30 13:27
|t/p
|32
|3.90
|1.5562
|1.4559
|1.5562
|117.00
|13136.77
|65
|2008.04.30 23:24
|buy
|33
|3.90
|1.5624
|1.4624
|1.5627
|66
|2008.05.01 00:22
|t/p
|33
|3.90
|1.5627
|1.4624
|1.5627
|155.61
|13292.38
|67
|2008.05.07 02:05
|sell
|34
|4.00
|1.5518
|1.6518
|1.5515
|68
|2008.05.07 02:08
|t/p
|34
|4.00
|1.5515
|1.6518
|1.5515
|120.00
|13412.38
|69
|2008.05.07 11:14
|buy
|35
|4.00
|1.5472
|1.4472
|1.5475
|70
|2008.05.07 11:44
|close
|35
|4.00
|1.5475
|1.4472
|1.5475
|120.00
|13532.38
|71
|2008.05.07 11:45
|buy
|36
|4.10
|1.5476
|1.4476
|1.5479
|72
|2008.05.09 09:44
|t/p
|36
|4.10
|1.5479
|1.4476
|1.5479
|177.12
|13709.50
|73
|2008.05.12 02:05
|sell
|37
|4.10
|1.5470
|1.6470
|1.5467
|74
|2008.05.12 03:05
|t/p
|37
|4.10
|1.5467
|1.6470
|1.5467
|123.00
|13832.50
|75
|2008.05.13 02:05
|sell
|38
|4.10
|1.5533
|1.6533
|1.5530
|76
|2008.05.13 02:43
|close
|38
|4.10
|1.5531
|1.6533
|1.5530
|82.00
|13914.50
|77
|2008.05.13 06:55
|sell
|39
|4.20
|1.5516
|1.6516
|1.5513
|78
|2008.05.13 06:57
|t/p
|39
|4.20
|1.5513
|1.6516
|1.5513
|126.00
|14040.50
|79
|2008.05.19 02:05
|buy
|40
|4.20
|1.5590
|1.4590
|1.5593
|80
|2008.05.19 09:46
|t/p
|40
|4.20
|1.5593
|1.4590
|1.5593
|126.00
|14166.50
|81
|2008.05.22 10:35
|sell
|41
|4.20
|1.5745
|1.6745
|1.5742
|82
|2008.05.22 14:32
|t/p
|41
|4.20
|1.5742
|1.6745
|1.5742
|126.00
|14292.50
|83
|2008.05.26 05:08
|buy
|42
|4.30
|1.5772
|1.4772
|1.5775
|84
|2008.05.26 09:02
|close
|42
|4.30
|1.5774
|1.4772
|1.5775
|86.00
|14378.50
|85
|2008.06.02 16:05
|buy
|43
|4.30
|1.5503
|1.4503
|1.5506
|86
|2008.06.02 16:09
|t/p
|43
|4.30
|1.5506
|1.4503
|1.5506
|129.00
|14507.50
|87
|2008.06.12 16:46
|sell
|44
|4.40
|1.5407
|1.6407
|1.5404
|88
|2008.06.12 17:49
|close
|44
|4.40
|1.5405
|1.6407
|1.5404
|88.00
|14595.50
|89
|2008.06.13 17:31
|buy
|45
|4.40
|1.5378
|1.4378
|1.5381
|90
|2008.06.13 17:33
|t/p
|45
|4.40
|1.5381
|1.4378
|1.5381
|132.00
|14727.50
|91
|2008.06.19 02:05
|buy
|46
|4.40
|1.5564
|1.4564
|1.5567
|92
|2008.06.19 02:22
|close
|46
|4.40
|1.5567
|1.4564
|1.5567
|132.00
|14859.50
|93
|2008.07.03 15:10
|sell
|47
|4.50
|1.5745
|1.6745
|1.5742
|94
|2008.07.03 15:13
|t/p
|47
|4.50
|1.5742
|1.6745
|1.5742
|135.00
|14994.50
|95
|2008.07.03 15:39
|buy
|48
|4.50
|1.5760
|1.4760
|1.5763
|96
|2008.07.03 15:46
|t/p
|48
|4.50
|1.5763
|1.4760
|1.5763
|135.00
|15129.50
|97
|2008.07.04 02:05
|sell
|49
|4.50
|1.5686
|1.6686
|1.5683
|98
|2008.07.04 11:33
|close
|49
|4.50
|1.5684
|1.6686
|1.5683
|90.00
|15219.50
|99
|2008.07.07 02:05
|sell
|50
|4.60
|1.5689
|1.6689
|1.5686
|100
|2008.07.07 02:12
|close
|50
|4.60
|1.5685
|1.6689
|1.5686
|184.00
|15403.50
|101
|2008.07.08 08:25
|sell
|51
|4.60
|1.5698
|1.6698
|1.5695
|102
|2008.07.08 08:34
|t/p
|51
|4.60
|1.5695
|1.6698
|1.5695
|138.00
|15541.50
|103
|2008.07.09 11:23
|buy
|52
|4.70
|1.5693
|1.4693
|1.5696
|104
|2008.07.09 11:58
|close
|52
|4.70
|1.5695
|1.4693
|1.5696
|94.00
|15635.50
|105
|2008.07.09 11:59
|buy
|53
|4.70
|1.5697
|1.4697
|1.5700
|106
|2008.07.09 12:04
|t/p
|53
|4.70
|1.5700
|1.4697
|1.5700
|141.00
|15776.50
|107
|2008.07.17 02:05
|buy
|54
|4.70
|1.5829
|1.4829
|1.5832
|108
|2008.07.17 02:15
|close
|54
|4.70
|1.5833
|1.4829
|1.5832
|188.00
|15964.50
|109
|2008.07.24 02:05
|sell
|55
|4.80
|1.5680
|1.6680
|1.5677
|110
|2008.07.24 02:13
|t/p
|55
|4.80
|1.5677
|1.6680
|1.5677
|144.00
|16108.50
|111
|2008.07.24 14:30
|buy
|56
|4.80
|1.5680
|1.4680
|1.5683
|112
|2008.07.24 14:31
|t/p
|56
|4.80
|1.5683
|1.4680
|1.5683
|144.00
|16252.50
|113
|2008.07.25 02:05
|buy
|57
|4.90
|1.5687
|1.4687
|1.5690
|114
|2008.07.25 05:59
|close
|57
|4.90
|1.5690
|1.4687
|1.5690
|147.00
|16399.50
|115
|2008.07.30 02:05
|buy
|58
|4.90
|1.5594
|1.4594
|1.5597
|116
|2008.07.30 02:20
|close
|58
|4.90
|1.5595
|1.4594
|1.5597
|49.00
|16448.50
|117
|2008.07.30 16:59
|sell
|59
|4.90
|1.5560
|1.6560
|1.5557
|118
|2008.07.30 17:00
|t/p
|59
|4.90
|1.5557
|1.6560
|1.5557
|147.00
|16595.50
|119
|2008.07.31 17:02
|buy
|60
|5.00
|1.5607
|1.4607
|1.5610
|120
|2008.08.04 16:16
|t/p
|60
|5.00
|1.5610
|1.4607
|1.5610
|183.00
|16778.50
|121
|2008.08.06 02:05
|buy
|61
|5.00
|1.5469
|1.4469
|1.5472
|122
|2008.08.06 02:18
|close
|61
|5.00
|1.5471
|1.4469
|1.5472
|100.00
|16878.50
|123
|2008.08.13 16:59
|sell
|62
|5.10
|1.4863
|1.5863
|1.4860
|124
|2008.08.14 07:48
|t/p
|62
|5.10
|1.4860
|1.5863
|1.4860
|-6.12
|16872.38
|125
|2008.08.19 12:56
|buy
|63
|5.10
|1.4707
|1.3707
|1.4710
|126
|2008.08.19 16:36
|t/p
|63
|5.10
|1.4710
|1.3707
|1.4710
|153.00
|17025.38
|127
|2008.08.20 16:42
|sell
|64
|5.10
|1.4747
|1.5747
|1.4744
|128
|2008.08.20 16:53
|t/p
|64
|5.10
|1.4744
|1.5747
|1.4744
|153.00
|17178.38
|129
|2008.08.21 02:05
|buy
|65
|5.20
|1.4753
|1.3753
|1.4756
|130
|2008.08.21 02:09
|close
|65
|5.20
|1.4756
|1.3753
|1.4756
|156.00
|17334.38
|131
|2008.08.22 02:05
|sell
|66
|5.20
|1.4885
|1.5885
|1.4882
|132
|2008.08.22 02:35
|close
|66
|5.20
|1.4883
|1.5885
|1.4882
|104.00
|17438.38
|133
|2008.08.22 09:47
|buy
|67
|5.20
|1.4864
|1.3864
|1.4867
|134
|2008.08.22 09:55
|close
|67
|5.20
|1.4866
|1.3864
|1.4867
|104.00
|17542.38
|135
|2008.08.22 10:40
|sell
|68
|5.30
|1.4837
|1.5837
|1.4834
|136
|2008.08.22 11:01
|t/p
|68
|5.30
|1.4834
|1.5837
|1.4834
|159.00
|17701.38
|137
|2008.08.22 13:49
|sell
|69
|5.30
|1.4805
|1.5805
|1.4802
|138
|2008.08.22 14:05
|t/p
|69
|5.30
|1.4802
|1.5805
|1.4802
|159.00
|17860.38
|139
|2008.08.25 02:06
|sell
|70
|5.40
|1.4765
|1.5765
|1.4762
|140
|2008.08.25 02:08
|close
|70
|5.40
|1.4761
|1.5765
|1.4762
|216.00
|18076.38
|141
|2008.08.25 02:38
|sell
|71
|5.40
|1.4725
|1.5725
|1.4722
|142
|2008.08.25 02:41
|close
|71
|5.40
|1.4722
|1.5725
|1.4722
|162.00
|18238.38
|143
|2008.08.28 02:05
|buy
|72
|5.50
|1.4745
|1.3745
|1.4748
|144
|2008.08.28 02:07
|close
|72
|5.50
|1.4748
|1.3745
|1.4748
|165.00
|18403.38
|145
|2008.08.29 02:08
|buy
|73
|5.50
|1.4704
|1.3704
|1.4707
|146
|2008.08.29 02:42
|close
|73
|5.50
|1.4706
|1.3704
|1.4707
|110.00
|18513.38
|147
|2008.08.29 02:43
|buy
|74
|5.60
|1.4708
|1.3708
|1.4711
|148
|2008.08.29 02:52
|t/p
|74
|5.60
|1.4711
|1.3708
|1.4711
|168.00
|18681.38