Strategy Tester Report
Scalper_Champ
MetaQuotes-Demo (Build 218)

SymbolEURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
Period1 Minute (M1) 2008.01.07 00:03 - 2008.08.29 22:59 (2008.01.06 - 2008.09.01)
ModelOpen prices only (only for Expert Advisors that explicitly control bar opening)
ParametersEA_Name="Scalper Champ"; JumpPips="EURUSD=2-3,GBPUS=3-4,USDJPY=2-3..."; Jump_Pips=3; Lots=5; Slippage=2; StopLoss=1000; TakeProfit=3; MinProfit=1; Protected_Stop=100; Secure_Profit=10; MaxTrades=1; MaxDrawdownPercent=50; TradingTimes="Trading Hours"; StartHour=2; StartMinute=5; EndHour=23; EndMinute=30; Spread="Use Spread Protection"; UseSpread=true; SpreadToCheck=2; MM="Money Management"; UseMM=true; PercentMM=30; MagicNumber=20000; MagicNumberB=20071030; MagicNumberS=20071029;
Bars in test215761Ticks modelled413183Modelling qualityn/a
Mismatched charts errors0
Initial deposit10000.00
Total net profit8681.38Gross profit8766.70Gross loss-85.32
Profit factor102.75Expected payoff117.32
Absolute drawdown6534.18Maximal drawdown9003.40 (72.20%)Relative drawdown72.20% (9003.40)
Total trades74Short positions (won %)44 (95.45%)Long positions (won %)30 (100.00%)
Profit trades (% of total)72 (97.30%)Loss trades (% of total)2 (2.70%)
Largestprofit trade380.00loss trade-79.20
Averageprofit trade121.76loss trade-42.66
Maximumconsecutive wins (profit in money)36 (4830.73)consecutive losses (loss in money)1 (-79.20)
Maximalconsecutive profit (count of wins)4830.73 (36)consecutive loss (count of losses)-79.20 (1)
Averageconsecutive wins24consecutive losses1
Graph
#TimeTypeOrderSizePriceS / LT / PProfitBalance
12008.01.07 08:56sell13.001.46681.56681.4665
22008.01.07 09:00t/p13.001.46651.56681.466590.0010090.00
32008.01.11 02:05sell23.001.47911.57911.4788
42008.01.11 03:03close23.001.47901.57911.478830.0010120.00
52008.01.11 03:04sell33.001.47881.57881.4785
62008.01.11 08:02t/p33.001.47851.57881.478590.0010210.00
72008.01.15 02:05buy43.101.48721.38721.4875
82008.01.15 02:20close43.101.48741.38721.487562.0010272.00
92008.01.21 02:05sell53.101.45581.55581.4555
102008.01.21 02:09t/p53.101.45551.55581.455593.0010365.00
112008.01.22 02:05sell63.101.44051.54051.4402
122008.01.22 08:38t/p63.101.44021.54051.440293.0010458.00
132008.01.22 10:54buy73.101.44731.34731.4476
142008.01.22 10:56t/p73.101.44761.34731.447693.0010551.00
152008.01.23 02:05sell83.201.46431.56431.4640
162008.01.23 02:08close83.201.46401.56431.464096.0010647.00
172008.01.24 02:05sell93.201.46021.56021.4599
182008.01.24 08:15close93.201.46001.56021.459964.0010711.00
192008.01.29 02:05sell103.201.47781.57781.4775
202008.01.29 02:20close103.201.47751.57781.477596.0010807.00
212008.02.04 08:59buy113.201.48321.38321.4835
222008.02.04 09:00t/p113.201.48351.38321.483596.0010903.00
232008.02.08 02:05sell123.301.44811.54811.4478
242008.02.08 06:42t/p123.301.44781.54811.447899.0011002.00
252008.02.12 02:05sell133.301.45021.55021.4499
262008.02.12 10:07t/p133.301.44991.55021.449999.0011101.00
272008.02.19 10:04sell143.301.47101.57101.4707
282008.02.19 10:14t/p143.301.47071.57101.470799.0011200.00
292008.02.29 02:05sell153.401.51681.61681.5165
302008.02.29 13:41t/p153.401.51651.61681.5165102.0011302.00
312008.03.06 17:30sell163.401.53661.63661.5363
322008.03.06 17:33t/p163.401.53631.63661.5363102.0011404.00
332008.03.07 17:31buy173.401.53681.43681.5371
342008.03.10 00:01t/p173.401.53711.43681.5371113.2211517.22
352008.03.10 02:05buy183.501.53821.43821.5385
362008.03.10 02:17t/p183.501.53851.43821.5385105.0011622.22
372008.03.14 15:08sell193.501.56561.66561.5653
382008.03.14 15:09t/p193.501.56531.66561.5653105.0011727.22
392008.03.14 22:14sell203.501.56671.66671.5664
402008.03.18 20:43t/p203.501.56641.66671.566432.2011759.42
412008.03.20 21:51sell213.501.54261.64261.5423
422008.03.20 22:06close213.501.54241.64261.542370.0011829.42
432008.03.24 22:59buy223.501.54391.44391.5442
442008.03.25 02:54close223.501.54411.44391.544281.5511910.97
452008.03.27 02:05sell233.601.58291.68291.5826
462008.03.27 02:37t/p233.601.58261.68291.5826108.0012018.97
472008.03.28 10:22sell243.601.57541.67541.5751
482008.03.28 15:29t/p243.601.57511.67541.5751108.0012126.97
492008.04.09 06:38sell253.601.56991.66991.5696
502008.04.14 02:17t/p253.601.56961.66991.5696-79.2012047.77
512008.04.16 02:05sell263.601.57841.67841.5781
522008.04.16 05:11t/p263.601.57811.67841.5781108.0012155.77
532008.04.16 09:51sell273.601.58371.68371.5834
542008.04.16 10:25t/p273.601.58341.68371.5834108.0012263.77
552008.04.23 02:05sell283.701.59751.69751.5972
562008.04.23 02:25close283.701.59711.69751.5972148.0012411.77
572008.04.23 02:26sell293.701.59691.69691.5966
582008.04.23 08:32t/p293.701.59661.69691.5966111.0012522.77
592008.04.23 09:00sell303.801.59611.69611.5958
602008.04.23 09:08close303.801.59511.69611.5958380.0012902.77
612008.04.28 09:07sell313.901.56241.66241.5621
622008.04.28 09:13t/p313.901.56211.66241.5621117.0013019.77
632008.04.30 12:04buy323.901.55591.45591.5562
642008.04.30 13:27t/p323.901.55621.45591.5562117.0013136.77
652008.04.30 23:24buy333.901.56241.46241.5627
662008.05.01 00:22t/p333.901.56271.46241.5627155.6113292.38
672008.05.07 02:05sell344.001.55181.65181.5515
682008.05.07 02:08t/p344.001.55151.65181.5515120.0013412.38
692008.05.07 11:14buy354.001.54721.44721.5475
702008.05.07 11:44close354.001.54751.44721.5475120.0013532.38
712008.05.07 11:45buy364.101.54761.44761.5479
722008.05.09 09:44t/p364.101.54791.44761.5479177.1213709.50
732008.05.12 02:05sell374.101.54701.64701.5467
742008.05.12 03:05t/p374.101.54671.64701.5467123.0013832.50
752008.05.13 02:05sell384.101.55331.65331.5530
762008.05.13 02:43close384.101.55311.65331.553082.0013914.50
772008.05.13 06:55sell394.201.55161.65161.5513
782008.05.13 06:57t/p394.201.55131.65161.5513126.0014040.50
792008.05.19 02:05buy404.201.55901.45901.5593
802008.05.19 09:46t/p404.201.55931.45901.5593126.0014166.50
812008.05.22 10:35sell414.201.57451.67451.5742
822008.05.22 14:32t/p414.201.57421.67451.5742126.0014292.50
832008.05.26 05:08buy424.301.57721.47721.5775
842008.05.26 09:02close424.301.57741.47721.577586.0014378.50
852008.06.02 16:05buy434.301.55031.45031.5506
862008.06.02 16:09t/p434.301.55061.45031.5506129.0014507.50
872008.06.12 16:46sell444.401.54071.64071.5404
882008.06.12 17:49close444.401.54051.64071.540488.0014595.50
892008.06.13 17:31buy454.401.53781.43781.5381
902008.06.13 17:33t/p454.401.53811.43781.5381132.0014727.50
912008.06.19 02:05buy464.401.55641.45641.5567
922008.06.19 02:22close464.401.55671.45641.5567132.0014859.50
932008.07.03 15:10sell474.501.57451.67451.5742
942008.07.03 15:13t/p474.501.57421.67451.5742135.0014994.50
952008.07.03 15:39buy484.501.57601.47601.5763
962008.07.03 15:46t/p484.501.57631.47601.5763135.0015129.50
972008.07.04 02:05sell494.501.56861.66861.5683
982008.07.04 11:33close494.501.56841.66861.568390.0015219.50
992008.07.07 02:05sell504.601.56891.66891.5686
1002008.07.07 02:12close504.601.56851.66891.5686184.0015403.50
1012008.07.08 08:25sell514.601.56981.66981.5695
1022008.07.08 08:34t/p514.601.56951.66981.5695138.0015541.50
1032008.07.09 11:23buy524.701.56931.46931.5696
1042008.07.09 11:58close524.701.56951.46931.569694.0015635.50
1052008.07.09 11:59buy534.701.56971.46971.5700
1062008.07.09 12:04t/p534.701.57001.46971.5700141.0015776.50
1072008.07.17 02:05buy544.701.58291.48291.5832
1082008.07.17 02:15close544.701.58331.48291.5832188.0015964.50
1092008.07.24 02:05sell554.801.56801.66801.5677
1102008.07.24 02:13t/p554.801.56771.66801.5677144.0016108.50
1112008.07.24 14:30buy564.801.56801.46801.5683
1122008.07.24 14:31t/p564.801.56831.46801.5683144.0016252.50
1132008.07.25 02:05buy574.901.56871.46871.5690
1142008.07.25 05:59close574.901.56901.46871.5690147.0016399.50
1152008.07.30 02:05buy584.901.55941.45941.5597
1162008.07.30 02:20close584.901.55951.45941.559749.0016448.50
1172008.07.30 16:59sell594.901.55601.65601.5557
1182008.07.30 17:00t/p594.901.55571.65601.5557147.0016595.50
1192008.07.31 17:02buy605.001.56071.46071.5610
1202008.08.04 16:16t/p605.001.56101.46071.5610183.0016778.50
1212008.08.06 02:05buy615.001.54691.44691.5472
1222008.08.06 02:18close615.001.54711.44691.5472100.0016878.50
1232008.08.13 16:59sell625.101.48631.58631.4860
1242008.08.14 07:48t/p625.101.48601.58631.4860-6.1216872.38
1252008.08.19 12:56buy635.101.47071.37071.4710
1262008.08.19 16:36t/p635.101.47101.37071.4710153.0017025.38
1272008.08.20 16:42sell645.101.47471.57471.4744
1282008.08.20 16:53t/p645.101.47441.57471.4744153.0017178.38
1292008.08.21 02:05buy655.201.47531.37531.4756
1302008.08.21 02:09close655.201.47561.37531.4756156.0017334.38
1312008.08.22 02:05sell665.201.48851.58851.4882
1322008.08.22 02:35close665.201.48831.58851.4882104.0017438.38
1332008.08.22 09:47buy675.201.48641.38641.4867
1342008.08.22 09:55close675.201.48661.38641.4867104.0017542.38
1352008.08.22 10:40sell685.301.48371.58371.4834
1362008.08.22 11:01t/p685.301.48341.58371.4834159.0017701.38
1372008.08.22 13:49sell695.301.48051.58051.4802
1382008.08.22 14:05t/p695.301.48021.58051.4802159.0017860.38
1392008.08.25 02:06sell705.401.47651.57651.4762
1402008.08.25 02:08close705.401.47611.57651.4762216.0018076.38
1412008.08.25 02:38sell715.401.47251.57251.4722
1422008.08.25 02:41close715.401.47221.57251.4722162.0018238.38
1432008.08.28 02:05buy725.501.47451.37451.4748
1442008.08.28 02:07close725.501.47481.37451.4748165.0018403.38
1452008.08.29 02:08buy735.501.47041.37041.4707
1462008.08.29 02:42close735.501.47061.37041.4707110.0018513.38
1472008.08.29 02:43buy745.601.47081.37081.4711
1482008.08.29 02:52t/p745.601.47111.37081.4711168.0018681.38