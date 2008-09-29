Beaverhead Financial Inc.
|Account: 4503687
|Name: testea2
|Currency: USD
|2008 September 29, 18:10
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|3256755
|2008.09.29 03:24
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|3260895
|2008.09.29 10:00
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.8187
|1.8070
|0.0000
|2008.09.29 15:33
|1.8070
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.70
|3261276
|2008.09.29 10:15
|sell
|0.01
|gbpjpy
|192.83
|191.55
|0.00
|2008.09.29 15:16
|191.55
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.05
|3267808
|2008.09.29 17:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8042
|1.8068
|0.0000
|2008.09.29 17:18
|1.8094
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|52.00
|3269036
|2008.09.29 17:45
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|189.56
|189.79
|0.00
|2008.09.29 18:06
|189.79
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-21.92
|3269297
|2008.09.29 18:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8096
|1.8082
|0.0000
|2008.09.29 18:01
|1.8082
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-14.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|39.83
|Closed P/L:
|39.83
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|39.83
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|5 039.83
|Equity:
|5 039.83
|Free Margin:
|5 039.83
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|75.75
|Gross Loss:
|35.92
|Total Net Profit:
|39.83
|Profit Factor:
|2.11
|Expected Payoff:
|7.97
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|35.92 (0.71%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.71% (35.92)
|
|Total Trades:
|5
|Short Positions (won %):
|3 (66.67%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|2 (50.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|3 (60.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|2 (40.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|52.00
|loss trade:
|-21.92
|Average
|profit trade:
|25.25
|loss trade:
|-17.96
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|3 (75.75)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-35.92)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|75.75 (3)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-35.92 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|2