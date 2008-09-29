Beaverhead Financial Inc.

Account: 4503687 Name: testea2 Currency: USD 2008 September 29, 18:10
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
32567552008.09.29 03:24balanceDeposit5 000.00
32608952008.09.29 10:00sell0.01gbpusd1.81871.80700.00002008.09.29 15:331.80700.000.000.0011.70
32612762008.09.29 10:15sell0.01gbpjpy192.83191.550.002008.09.29 15:16191.550.000.000.0012.05
32678082008.09.29 17:00buy0.10gbpusd1.80421.80680.00002008.09.29 17:181.80940.000.000.0052.00
32690362008.09.29 17:45sell0.10gbpjpy189.56189.790.002008.09.29 18:06189.790.000.000.00-21.92
32692972008.09.29 18:00buy0.10gbpusd1.80961.80820.00002008.09.29 18:011.80820.000.000.00-14.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 39.83
Closed P/L: 39.83
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 39.83 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 5 039.83 Equity: 5 039.83 Free Margin: 5 039.83
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 75.75 Gross Loss: 35.92 Total Net Profit: 39.83
Profit Factor: 2.11 Expected Payoff: 7.97  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 35.92 (0.71%) Relative Drawdown: 0.71% (35.92)
 
Total Trades: 5 Short Positions (won %): 3 (66.67%) Long Positions (won %): 2 (50.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 3 (60.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 2 (40.00%)
Largest profit trade: 52.00 loss trade: -21.92
Average profit trade: 25.25 loss trade: -17.96
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 3 (75.75) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-35.92)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 75.75 (3) consecutive loss (count): -35.92 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 2