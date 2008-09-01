|Account: 260511
|Name: Barna Otvois
|Currency: USD
|2008 September 22, 05:39
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|6947736
|2008.09.01 00:32
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4712
|1.4580
|1.4778
|2008.09.01 00:33
|1.4709
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.00
|6948054
|2008.09.01 01:03
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.4693
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.09.01 01:33
|1.4698
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-50.00
|6951420
|2008.09.01 07:41
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4636
|1.4770
|1.4569
|2008.09.01 08:52
|1.4647
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-11.00
|6951421
|2008.09.01 07:41
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.4636
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.09.01 07:41
|1.4639
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.30
|6951423
|2008.09.01 07:41
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.4637
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.09.01 07:41
|1.4639
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.20
|6952959
|2008.09.01 08:53
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4645
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.09.01 10:14
|1.4653
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.00
|6955454
|2008.09.01 10:31
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4655
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.09.01 11:09
|1.4640
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-15.00
|6956249
|2008.09.01 11:09
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4639
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.09.01 11:14
|1.4643
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.00
|6956468
|2008.09.01 11:22
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4640
|1.4774
|1.4573
|2008.09.01 12:06
|1.4661
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-21.00
|6957165
|2008.09.01 12:06
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4661
|1.4527
|1.4728
|2008.09.01 15:07
|1.4612
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-49.00
|6960758
|2008.09.01 15:07
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4612
|1.4746
|1.4545
|2008.09.02 08:24
|1.4545
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.60
|67.00
|6971261
|2008.09.02 08:39
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4530
|1.4664
|1.4463
|2008.09.03 06:13
|1.4463
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.60
|67.00
|6990852
|2008.09.03 06:14
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4466
|1.4601
|1.4399
|2008.09.03 10:20
|1.4399
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|67.00
|6995375
|2008.09.03 10:30
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4407
|1.4544
|1.4339
|2008.09.04 09:35
|1.4544
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.80
|-137.00
|7024578
|2008.09.04 15:07
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4475
|1.4612
|1.4407
|2008.09.04 16:29
|1.4407
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|68.00
|7028522
|2008.09.04 16:48
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4382
|1.4520
|1.4313
|2008.09.04 23:12
|1.4313
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|69.00
|7037038
|2008.09.04 23:31
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4241
|1.4383
|1.4170
|2008.09.08 00:00
|1.4383
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.20
|-142.00
|7062814
|2008.09.08 08:55
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4327
|1.4467
|1.4257
|2008.09.08 10:55
|1.4257
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|70.00
|7072030
|2008.09.08 10:56
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4250
|1.4393
|1.4179
|2008.09.08 12:12
|1.4179
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|71.00
|7074941
|2008.09.08 12:31
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4213
|1.4358
|1.4141
|2008.09.08 17:56
|1.4141
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|72.00
|7083784
|2008.09.08 17:57
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4132
|1.4278
|1.4059
|2008.09.08 19:43
|1.4059
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|73.00
|7086968
|2008.09.08 19:44
|sell stop
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4054
|1.4202
|1.3980
|2008.09.09 00:00
|1.4117
|cancelled
|7091051
|2008.09.09 01:44
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4122
|1.4268
|1.4051
|2008.09.09 04:46
|1.4051
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|71.00
|7093278
|2008.09.09 06:24
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4089
|1.4235
|1.4016
|2008.09.10 17:29
|1.4016
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.60
|73.00
|7143362
|2008.09.10 17:30
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4017
|1.4165
|1.3943
|2008.09.11 01:52
|1.3943
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.80
|74.00
|7152546
|2008.09.11 02:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3936
|1.4084
|1.3862
|2008.09.12 09:10
|1.4084
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.60
|-148.00
|7191340
|2008.09.12 11:31
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4105
|1.4258
|1.4029
|2008.09.15 00:00
|1.4258
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.60
|-153.00
|7255823
|2008.09.16 06:11
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4206
|1.4366
|1.4126
|2008.09.16 16:59
|1.4126
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|80.00
|7283441
|2008.09.16 17:02
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4117
|1.4279
|1.4036
|2008.09.17 19:40
|1.4279
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.60
|-162.00
|7334229
|2008.09.17 21:32
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4309
|1.4476
|1.4226
|2008.09.18 11:58
|1.4476
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.80
|-167.00
|7394269
|2008.09.19 13:45
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4208
|1.4034
|1.4295
|2008.09.19 14:36
|1.4295
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|87.00
|7396726
|2008.09.19 14:40
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4282
|1.4105
|1.4366
|2008.09.19 15:25
|1.4366
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|84.00
|7409623
|2008.09.19 20:46
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4470
|1.4293
|1.4558
|2008.09.22 05:37
|1.4558
|0.00
|0.00
|0.24
|88.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.96
|126.50
|Closed P/L:
|116.54
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|116.54
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|5 106.54
|Equity:
|5 106.54
|Free Margin:
|5 106.54
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|1 185.64
|Gross Loss:
|1 069.10
|Total Net Profit:
|116.54
|Profit Factor:
|1.11
|Expected Payoff:
|3.64
|Absolute Drawdown:
|145.50
|Maximal Drawdown:
|553.60 (10.25%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|10.25% (553.60)
|Total Trades:
|32
|Short Positions (won %):
|25 (52.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|7 (57.14%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|17 (53.12%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|15 (46.88%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|88.24
|loss trade:
|-168.80
|Average
|profit trade:
|69.74
|loss trade:
|-71.27
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|7 (501.60)
|consecutive losses ($):
|5 (-64.50)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|501.60 (7)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-331.40 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|3