FXDirectDealer, LLC
A/C No: 287508Name: Pedro Echenagucia2006 April 3, 10:49 (local time)
 
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItemPriceS / LT / PClose TimePriceCommissionR/O SwapTrade P/L
2772470 2006/03/31 04:30balancedeposit25000.00
2773224 2006/03/31 09:05sell1.00gbpusd1.74191.74491.7369 2006/03/31 11:201.73690.000.00500.00
2773271 2006/03/31 09:13sell1.00usdjpy117.36117.66116.86 2006/03/31 12:00117.660.000.00-254.98
2773305 2006/03/31 09:16buy1.00usdchf1.30111.29811.3061 2006/03/31 12:041.30610.000.00382.81
2774339 2006/03/31 12:04buy1.00usdchf1.30741.30441.3124 2006/03/31 12:431.30440.000.00-230.00
2774593 2006/03/31 12:43sell1.00usdchf1.30441.30741.2994 2006/03/31 15:151.30740.000.00-229.47
2774075 2006/03/31 11:20sell1.00gbpusd1.73661.73961.7316 2006/03/31 15:331.73960.000.00-300.00
2774290 2006/03/31 12:00buy1.00usdjpy117.66117.36118.16 2006/04/03 03:33118.160.0011.50423.15
2773361 2006/03/31 09:23sell1.00eurusd1.21291.21591.2079 2006/04/03 05:301.20970.006.06320.00
2781224 2006/04/03 09:55buy1.00usdchf1.31291.30991.3179 2006/04/03 11:521.30990.000.00-229.03
2781116 2006/04/03 09:40buy1.00usdjpy118.62118.32119.12 2006/04/03 12:58118.320.000.00-253.55
2782568 2006/04/03 13:05buy1.00usdjpy118.44118.14118.94 2006/04/03 17:01118.140.000.00-253.94
2781015 2006/04/03 09:18sell1.00gbpusd1.72871.73171.7237 2006/04/03 17:281.73170.000.00-300.00
2782489 2006/04/03 12:57sell1.00usdchf1.30991.31291.3049 2006/04/03 17:431.30490.000.00383.17
2781985 2006/04/03 11:45buy1.00eurusd1.20621.20321.2112 2006/04/03 17:431.21120.000.00500.00
 0.0017.56458.16
Deposit/Withdrawal: 25000.00Credit Facility: 0.00Closed Trade P/L:475.72
 
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItemPriceS / LT / P PriceCommissionR/O SwapTrade P/L
No Transactions
 
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItemPriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No Transactions
 
A/C Summary:
Closed Trade P/L:475.72 Floating P/L:0.00
Deposit/Withdrawal:25000.00 Total Credit Facility:0.00
Balance:25475.72 Equity:25475.72
Margin Requirement:0.00 Available Margin:25475.72