|A/C No: 287508
|Name: Pedro Echenagucia
|2006 April 3, 10:49 (local time)
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|R/O Swap
|Trade P/L
|2772470
|2006/03/31 04:30
|balance
|deposit
|25000.00
|2773224
|2006/03/31 09:05
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7419
|1.7449
|1.7369
|2006/03/31 11:20
|1.7369
|0.00
|0.00
|500.00
|2773271
|2006/03/31 09:13
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|117.36
|117.66
|116.86
|2006/03/31 12:00
|117.66
|0.00
|0.00
|-254.98
|2773305
|2006/03/31 09:16
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.3011
|1.2981
|1.3061
|2006/03/31 12:04
|1.3061
|0.00
|0.00
|382.81
|2774339
|2006/03/31 12:04
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.3074
|1.3044
|1.3124
|2006/03/31 12:43
|1.3044
|0.00
|0.00
|-230.00
|2774593
|2006/03/31 12:43
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.3044
|1.3074
|1.2994
|2006/03/31 15:15
|1.3074
|0.00
|0.00
|-229.47
|2774075
|2006/03/31 11:20
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7366
|1.7396
|1.7316
|2006/03/31 15:33
|1.7396
|0.00
|0.00
|-300.00
|2774290
|2006/03/31 12:00
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|117.66
|117.36
|118.16
|2006/04/03 03:33
|118.16
|0.00
|11.50
|423.15
|2773361
|2006/03/31 09:23
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2129
|1.2159
|1.2079
|2006/04/03 05:30
|1.2097
|0.00
|6.06
|320.00
|2781224
|2006/04/03 09:55
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.3129
|1.3099
|1.3179
|2006/04/03 11:52
|1.3099
|0.00
|0.00
|-229.03
|2781116
|2006/04/03 09:40
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|118.62
|118.32
|119.12
|2006/04/03 12:58
|118.32
|0.00
|0.00
|-253.55
|2782568
|2006/04/03 13:05
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|118.44
|118.14
|118.94
|2006/04/03 17:01
|118.14
|0.00
|0.00
|-253.94
|2781015
|2006/04/03 09:18
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7287
|1.7317
|1.7237
|2006/04/03 17:28
|1.7317
|0.00
|0.00
|-300.00
|2782489
|2006/04/03 12:57
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.3099
|1.3129
|1.3049
|2006/04/03 17:43
|1.3049
|0.00
|0.00
|383.17
|2781985
|2006/04/03 11:45
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2062
|1.2032
|1.2112
|2006/04/03 17:43
|1.2112
|0.00
|0.00
|500.00
|0.00
|17.56
|458.16
|Deposit/Withdrawal: 25000.00
|Credit Facility: 0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|475.72
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|R/O Swap
|Trade P/L
|No Transactions
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No Transactions
|A/C Summary:
|Closed Trade P/L:
|475.72
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|25000.00
|Total Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Balance:
|25475.72
|Equity:
|25475.72
|Margin Requirement:
|0.00
|Available Margin:
|25475.72