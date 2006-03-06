Strategy Tester Report
TrendStrengthEMA

SymbolEURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
Period1 Hour (H1) 2006.03.01 00:00 - 2006.03.27 00:00 (2006.03.01 - 2006.03.28)
ModelEvery tick (based on all available least timeframes with fractal interpolation of every tick)
ParametersEAName="TrendStrengthEMA"; magic=2703; SL=0; TP=0; slippage=3; lots=0.1;
Bars in test16990Ticks modelled92642Modelling quality90.00%
Initial deposit5000.00
Total net profit360.47Gross profit420.63Gross loss-60.16
Profit factor6.99Expected payoff45.06
Absolute drawdown0.00Maximal drawdown (%)57.90 (1.1%)
Total trades8Short positions (won %)4 (75.00%)Long positions (won %)4 (25.00%)
Profit trades (% of total)4 (50.00%)Loss trades (% of total)4 (50.00%)
Largestprofit trade213.03loss trade-36.45
Averageprofit trade105.16loss trade-15.04
Maximumconsecutive wins (profit in money)2 (346.33)consecutive losses (loss in money)2 (-52.45)
Maximalconsecutive profit (count of wins)346.33 (2)consecutive loss (count of losses)-52.45 (2)
Averageconsecutive wins1consecutive losses1
Graph
#TimeTypeOrderLotsPriceS / LT / PProfitBalance
12006.03.06 18:00sell10.101.19990.00000.0000
22006.03.09 01:00close10.101.19280.00000.000073.755073.75
32006.03.09 01:00buy20.101.19280.00000.0000
42006.03.09 18:00close20.101.19220.00000.0000-6.005067.75
52006.03.09 18:00sell30.101.19220.00000.0000
62006.03.10 14:00close30.101.19220.00000.00000.555068.30
72006.03.10 14:00buy40.101.19220.00000.0000
82006.03.10 15:00close40.101.19060.00000.0000-16.005052.30
92006.03.10 15:00sell50.101.19060.00000.0000
102006.03.13 03:00close50.101.19430.00000.0000-36.455015.85
112006.03.13 03:00buy60.101.19430.00000.0000
122006.03.20 23:00close60.101.21610.00000.0000213.035228.88
132006.03.20 23:00sell70.101.21610.00000.0000
142006.03.24 21:00close70.101.20310.00000.0000133.305362.18
152006.03.24 21:00buy80.101.20310.00000.0000
162006.03.27 00:59close at stop80.101.20300.00000.0000-1.715360.47