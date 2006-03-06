|Symbol
|EURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
|Period
|1 Hour (H1) 2006.03.01 00:00 - 2006.03.27 00:00 (2006.03.01 - 2006.03.28)
|Model
|Every tick (based on all available least timeframes with fractal interpolation of every tick)
|Parameters
|EAName="TrendStrengthEMA"; magic=2703; SL=0; TP=0; slippage=3; lots=0.1;
|Bars in test
|16990
|Ticks modelled
|92642
|Modelling quality
|90.00%
|Initial deposit
|5000.00
|Total net profit
|360.47
|Gross profit
|420.63
|Gross loss
|-60.16
|Profit factor
|6.99
|Expected payoff
|45.06
|Absolute drawdown
|0.00
|Maximal drawdown (%)
|57.90 (1.1%)
|Total trades
|8
|Short positions (won %)
|4 (75.00%)
|Long positions (won %)
|4 (25.00%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|4 (50.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|4 (50.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|213.03
|loss trade
|-36.45
|Average
|profit trade
|105.16
|loss trade
|-15.04
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|2 (346.33)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|2 (-52.45)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|346.33 (2)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-52.45 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|1
|consecutive losses
|1
|#
|Time
|Type
|Order
|Lots
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Profit
|Balance
|1
|2006.03.06 18:00
|sell
|1
|0.10
|1.1999
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2
|2006.03.09 01:00
|close
|1
|0.10
|1.1928
|0.0000
|0.0000
|73.75
|5073.75
|3
|2006.03.09 01:00
|buy
|2
|0.10
|1.1928
|0.0000
|0.0000
|4
|2006.03.09 18:00
|close
|2
|0.10
|1.1922
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-6.00
|5067.75
|5
|2006.03.09 18:00
|sell
|3
|0.10
|1.1922
|0.0000
|0.0000
|6
|2006.03.10 14:00
|close
|3
|0.10
|1.1922
|0.0000
|0.0000
|0.55
|5068.30
|7
|2006.03.10 14:00
|buy
|4
|0.10
|1.1922
|0.0000
|0.0000
|8
|2006.03.10 15:00
|close
|4
|0.10
|1.1906
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-16.00
|5052.30
|9
|2006.03.10 15:00
|sell
|5
|0.10
|1.1906
|0.0000
|0.0000
|10
|2006.03.13 03:00
|close
|5
|0.10
|1.1943
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-36.45
|5015.85
|11
|2006.03.13 03:00
|buy
|6
|0.10
|1.1943
|0.0000
|0.0000
|12
|2006.03.20 23:00
|close
|6
|0.10
|1.2161
|0.0000
|0.0000
|213.03
|5228.88
|13
|2006.03.20 23:00
|sell
|7
|0.10
|1.2161
|0.0000
|0.0000
|14
|2006.03.24 21:00
|close
|7
|0.10
|1.2031
|0.0000
|0.0000
|133.30
|5362.18
|15
|2006.03.24 21:00
|buy
|8
|0.10
|1.2031
|0.0000
|0.0000
|16
|2006.03.27 00:59
|close at stop
|8
|0.10
|1.2030
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-1.71
|5360.47