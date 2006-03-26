Strategy Tester Report
Profit Generator - OptionsSet2

SymbolGBPJPYm (Great Britain Pound vs Japanese Yen)
Period4 Hours (H4) 2001.10.17 12:00 - 2006.03.27 00:00 (2006.03.25 - 2006.03.28)
ModelEvery tick (based on all available least timeframes with fractal interpolation of every tick)
ParametersID=1234; lots=1; MM=false; Risk=10; stoploss=30; takeprofit=40; UseClose=false; TSactivation=40; TrailPips=5; MaxTrades=1; UseHourTrade=false; FromHourTrade=7; ToHourTrade=20; LongBar=15; UseLastPeriodPerams=false; period=0; OneTradeperPeriod=false; DisablePeriodMGMT=false; Alerts=false; AlertOnlyMode=false;
Bars in test6782Ticks modelled11859497Modelling quality46.41%
Initial deposit10000.00
Total net profit34.38Gross profit34.38Gross loss0.00
Profit factorExpected payoff34.38
Absolute drawdown0.00Maximal drawdown (%)0.00 (0.0%)
Total trades1Short positions (won %)1 (100.00%)Long positions (won %)0 (0.00%)
Profit trades (% of total)1 (100.00%)Loss trades (% of total)0 (0.00%)
Largestprofit trade34.38loss trade0.00
Averageprofit trade34.38loss trade0.00
Maximumconsecutive wins (profit in money)1 (34.38)consecutive losses (loss in money)0 (0.00)
Maximalconsecutive profit (count of wins)34.38 (1)consecutive loss (count of losses)0.00 (0)
Averageconsecutive wins1consecutive losses0
Graph
#TimeTypeOrderLotsPriceS / LT / PProfitBalance
12006.03.26 23:37sell11.00204.85205.15204.45
22006.03.27 00:43t/p11.00204.45205.15204.4534.3810034.38