Strategy Tester Report
Profit Generator - OptionsSet2
|Symbol
|GBPJPYm (Great Britain Pound vs Japanese Yen)
|Period
|4 Hours (H4) 2001.10.17 12:00 - 2006.03.27 00:00 (2006.03.25 - 2006.03.28)
|Model
|Every tick (based on all available least timeframes with fractal interpolation of every tick)
|Parameters
|ID=1234; lots=1; MM=false;
Risk=10; stoploss=30; takeprofit=40; UseClose=false;
TSactivation=40; TrailPips=5; MaxTrades=1; UseHourTrade=false;
FromHourTrade=7; ToHourTrade=20; LongBar=15; UseLastPeriodPerams=false;
period=0; OneTradeperPeriod=false;
DisablePeriodMGMT=false;
Alerts=false;
AlertOnlyMode=false;
|Bars in test
|6782
|Ticks modelled
|11859497
|Modelling quality
|46.41%
|Initial deposit
|10000.00
|Total net profit
|34.38
|Gross profit
|34.38
|Gross loss
|0.00
|Profit factor
|Expected payoff
|34.38
|Absolute drawdown
|0.00
|Maximal drawdown (%)
|0.00 (0.0%)
|Total trades
|1
|Short positions (won %)
|1 (100.00%)
|Long positions (won %)
|0 (0.00%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|1 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|34.38
|loss trade
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade
|34.38
|loss trade
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|1 (34.38)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|34.38 (1)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|1
|consecutive losses
|0
�
|#
|Time
|Type
|Order
|Lots
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Profit
|Balance
|1
|2006.03.26 23:37
|sell
|1
|1.00
|204.85
|205.15
|204.45
�
|2
|2006.03.27 00:43
|t/p
|1
|1.00
|204.45
|205.15
|204.45
|34.38
|10034.38