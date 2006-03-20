MIG Investments SA

Account: 10193 Name: BrunoFX-STI_V403_preset_Helena-m30 Currency: USD 2006 March 21, 15:56
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
3765582006.03.20 09:13balanceDeposit10 000.00
3777312006.03.20 14:26sell0.10eurusd1.21851.22551.21452006.03.20 14:331.21780.000.000.007.00
3778092006.03.20 14:54sell0.10eurusd1.21851.22551.21452006.03.20 15:001.21780.000.000.007.00
3784542006.03.20 16:30sell0.10eurusd1.21851.22551.21452006.03.20 16:321.21780.000.000.007.00
3793442006.03.20 21:50sell0.10eurusd1.21681.22381.21282006.03.20 22:561.21640.000.000.004.00
3806042006.03.21 07:35sell0.10gbpusd1.75361.76061.74962006.03.21 07:421.75290.000.000.007.00
3806412006.03.21 07:48sell0.10gbpusd1.75361.76061.74962006.03.21 08:131.75300.000.000.006.00
3807832006.03.21 08:31sell0.10eurusd1.21411.22111.21012006.03.21 08:541.21340.000.000.007.00
3814112006.03.21 10:58sell0.10eurusd1.21391.22101.21002006.03.21 14:451.21320.000.000.007.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 52.00
Closed P/L: 52.00
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 52.00 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 10 052.00 Equity: 10 052.00 Free Margin: 10 052.00