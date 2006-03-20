|Account: 10193
|Name: BrunoFX-STI_V403_preset_Helena-m30
|Currency: USD
|2006 March 21, 15:56
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|376558
|2006.03.20 09:13
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|377731
|2006.03.20 14:26
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2185
|1.2255
|1.2145
|2006.03.20 14:33
|1.2178
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.00
|377809
|2006.03.20 14:54
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2185
|1.2255
|1.2145
|2006.03.20 15:00
|1.2178
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.00
|378454
|2006.03.20 16:30
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2185
|1.2255
|1.2145
|2006.03.20 16:32
|1.2178
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.00
|379344
|2006.03.20 21:50
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2168
|1.2238
|1.2128
|2006.03.20 22:56
|1.2164
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|380604
|2006.03.21 07:35
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7536
|1.7606
|1.7496
|2006.03.21 07:42
|1.7529
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.00
|380641
|2006.03.21 07:48
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7536
|1.7606
|1.7496
|2006.03.21 08:13
|1.7530
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.00
|380783
|2006.03.21 08:31
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2141
|1.2211
|1.2101
|2006.03.21 08:54
|1.2134
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.00
|381411
|2006.03.21 10:58
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2139
|1.2210
|1.2100
|2006.03.21 14:45
|1.2132
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|52.00
|Closed P/L:
|52.00
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|52.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|10 052.00
|Equity:
|10 052.00
|Free Margin:
|10 052.00