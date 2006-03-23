|Account: 1002800
|Name: Philip Smith
|Currency: USD
|2006 March 24, 20:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|42790
|2006.03.23 05:56
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|43879
|2006.03.23 07:14
|sell
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1681
|1.1721
|1.1641
|2006.03.23 08:09
|1.1669
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|102.84
|44920
|2006.03.23 07:55
|buy
|1.00
|chfjpy
|89.52
|89.12
|90.12
|2006.03.23 09:56
|89.61
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|76.89
|47431
|2006.03.23 11:38
|buy
|1.00
|chfjpy
|89.52
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.03.24 00:42
|89.60
|0.00
|0.00
|1.20
|67.79
|51197
|2006.03.23 15:11
|sell
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1682
|1.1722
|1.1642
|2006.03.23 16:19
|1.1666
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|137.15
|63147
|2006.03.24 02:19
|buy
|1.00
|chfjpy
|89.52
|89.12
|90.12
|2006.03.24 05:21
|89.60
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|67.81
|65473
|2006.03.24 08:10
|sell
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1681
|1.1721
|1.1641
|2006.03.24 08:44
|1.1673
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|68.53
|67556
|2006.03.24 10:07
|sell
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1681
|1.1721
|1.1641
|2006.03.24 11:03
|1.1670
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|94.26
|67940
|2006.03.24 11:11
|sell
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1681
|1.1721
|1.1641
|2006.03.24 13:39
|1.1668
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|111.42
|70560
|2006.03.24 13:56
|sell
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1681
|1.1721
|1.1641
|2006.03.24 15:11
|1.1669
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|102.84
|76336
|2006.03.24 15:33
|sell
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1681
|1.1721
|1.1641
|2006.03.24 17:14
|1.1669
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|102.84
|0.00
|0.00
|1.20
|932.37
|Closed P/L:
|933.57
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|80946
|2006.03.24 19:59
|sell
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1681
|1.1721
|1.1641
|1.1687
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.90
|-51.34
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.90
|-51.34
|Floating P/L:
|-54.24
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|933.57
|Floating P/L:
|-54.24
|Margin:
|1 000.00
|Balance:
|10 933.57
|Equity:
|10 879.33
|Free Margin:
|9 879.33
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|933.57
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|933.57
|Profit Factor:
|0.00
|Expected Payoff:
|93.36
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|0.00 (0.0%)
|Total Trades:
|10
|Short Positions (won %):
|7 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|3 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|10 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|137.15
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|93.36
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|10 (933.57)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|933.57 (10)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|10
|consecutive losses:
|0