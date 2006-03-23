Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1002800 Name: Philip Smith Currency: USD 2006 March 24, 20:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
427902006.03.23 05:56balanceDeposit10 000.00
438792006.03.23 07:14sell1.00usdcad1.16811.17211.16412006.03.23 08:091.16690.000.000.00102.84
449202006.03.23 07:55buy1.00chfjpy89.5289.1290.122006.03.23 09:5689.610.000.000.0076.89
474312006.03.23 11:38buy1.00chfjpy89.520.000.002006.03.24 00:4289.600.000.001.2067.79
511972006.03.23 15:11sell1.00usdcad1.16821.17221.16422006.03.23 16:191.16660.000.000.00137.15
631472006.03.24 02:19buy1.00chfjpy89.5289.1290.122006.03.24 05:2189.600.000.000.0067.81
654732006.03.24 08:10sell1.00usdcad1.16811.17211.16412006.03.24 08:441.16730.000.000.0068.53
675562006.03.24 10:07sell1.00usdcad1.16811.17211.16412006.03.24 11:031.16700.000.000.0094.26
679402006.03.24 11:11sell1.00usdcad1.16811.17211.16412006.03.24 13:391.16680.000.000.00111.42
705602006.03.24 13:56sell1.00usdcad1.16811.17211.16412006.03.24 15:111.16690.000.000.00102.84
763362006.03.24 15:33sell1.00usdcad1.16811.17211.16412006.03.24 17:141.16690.000.000.00102.84
  0.00 0.00 1.20 932.37
Closed P/L: 933.57
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
809462006.03.24 19:59sell1.00usdcad1.16811.17211.1641 1.16870.000.00-2.90-51.34
  0.00 0.00 -2.90 -51.34
 Floating P/L: -54.24
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 933.57 Floating P/L: -54.24 Margin: 1 000.00
Balance: 10 933.57 Equity: 10 879.33 Free Margin: 9 879.33
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 933.57 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 933.57
Profit Factor: 0.00 Expected Payoff: 93.36  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 0.00 (0.0%)  
 
Total Trades: 10 Short Positions (won %): 7 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 3 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 10 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 137.15 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 93.36 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 10 (933.57) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 933.57 (10) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 10 consecutive losses: 0