|Account: 1002752
|Name: Philip Smith
|Currency: USD
|2006 March 24, 20:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|40934
|2006.03.23 03:21
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|41417
|2006.03.23 03:47
|buy
|1.00
|chfjpy
|89.47
|89.07
|90.07
|2006.03.23 05:25
|89.64
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|145.07
|43877
|2006.03.23 07:14
|sell
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1681
|1.1721
|1.1641
|2006.03.23 08:33
|1.1660
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|180.10
|44917
|2006.03.23 07:55
|buy
|1.00
|chfjpy
|89.52
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.03.24 09:08
|89.74
|0.00
|0.00
|1.20
|186.15
|51194
|2006.03.23 15:11
|sell
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1682
|1.1722
|1.1642
|2006.03.23 16:56
|1.1661
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|180.09
|0.00
|0.00
|1.20
|691.41
|Closed P/L:
|692.61
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|65472
|2006.03.24 08:10
|sell
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1681
|1.1721
|1.1641
|1.1687
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.90
|-51.34
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.90
|-51.34
|Floating P/L:
|-54.24
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|692.61
|Floating P/L:
|-54.24
|Margin:
|1 000.00
|Balance:
|10 692.61
|Equity:
|10 638.37
|Free Margin:
|9 638.37
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|692.61
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|692.61
|Profit Factor:
|0.00
|Expected Payoff:
|173.15
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|0.00 (0.0%)
|Total Trades:
|4
|Short Positions (won %):
|2 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|2 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|4 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|187.35
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|173.15
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|4 (692.61)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|692.61 (4)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|4
|consecutive losses:
|0