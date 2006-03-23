Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1002752 Name: Philip Smith Currency: USD 2006 March 24, 20:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
409342006.03.23 03:21balanceDeposit10 000.00
414172006.03.23 03:47buy1.00chfjpy89.4789.0790.072006.03.23 05:2589.640.000.000.00145.07
438772006.03.23 07:14sell1.00usdcad1.16811.17211.16412006.03.23 08:331.16600.000.000.00180.10
449172006.03.23 07:55buy1.00chfjpy89.520.000.002006.03.24 09:0889.740.000.001.20186.15
511942006.03.23 15:11sell1.00usdcad1.16821.17221.16422006.03.23 16:561.16610.000.000.00180.09
  0.00 0.00 1.20 691.41
Closed P/L: 692.61
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
654722006.03.24 08:10sell1.00usdcad1.16811.17211.1641 1.16870.000.00-2.90-51.34
  0.00 0.00 -2.90 -51.34
 Floating P/L: -54.24
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 692.61 Floating P/L: -54.24 Margin: 1 000.00
Balance: 10 692.61 Equity: 10 638.37 Free Margin: 9 638.37
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 692.61 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 692.61
Profit Factor: 0.00 Expected Payoff: 173.15  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 0.00 (0.0%)  
 
Total Trades: 4 Short Positions (won %): 2 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 2 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 4 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 187.35 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 173.15 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 4 (692.61) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 692.61 (4) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 4 consecutive losses: 0