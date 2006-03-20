MTReport4 - 1.8


Net profit 124.65Initial deposit 10000.00
Gross profit 131.00Interest earned 1.65
Gross loss 8.00Commission paid 0.00
 
Total number of trades 21Percentage profitable 95.2%
Total number of pips 123Average pips per trade 5
 
Number of winning trades 20Number of losing trades 1
Average winning trade 6.55Average losing trade 8.00
Average winning pips 6Average losing pips 8
 
Return (3 days) 1.2%Maximum drawdown 0.1%


TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionSwapProfitPipsBalanceDD
3777312006.03.20 14:26sell0.10eurusd1.21851.22551.21452006.03.20 14:331.2178 0.00 0.00 7.00 7 10007.00
3778092006.03.20 14:54sell0.10eurusd1.21851.22551.21452006.03.20 15:001.2178 0.00 0.00 7.00 7 10014.00
3784542006.03.20 16:30sell0.10eurusd1.21851.22551.21452006.03.20 16:321.2178 0.00 0.00 7.00 7 10021.00
3793442006.03.20 21:50sell0.10eurusd1.21681.22381.21282006.03.20 22:561.2164 0.00 0.00 4.00 4 10025.00
3806042006.03.21 07:35sell0.10gbpusd1.75361.76061.74962006.03.21 07:421.7529 0.00 0.00 7.00 7 10032.00
3806412006.03.21 07:48sell0.10gbpusd1.75361.76061.74962006.03.21 08:131.7530 0.00 0.00 6.00 6 10038.00
3807832006.03.21 08:31sell0.10eurusd1.21411.22111.21012006.03.21 08:541.2134 0.00 0.00 7.00 7 10045.00
3814112006.03.21 10:58sell0.10eurusd1.21391.22101.21002006.03.21 14:451.2132 0.00 0.00 7.00 7 10052.00
3835282006.03.21 19:29sell0.10eurusd1.20971.21671.20572006.03.21 19:371.2090 0.00 0.00 7.00 7 10059.00
3843222006.03.22 04:13sell0.10gbpusd1.74731.75431.74332006.03.22 04:361.7468 0.00 0.00 5.00 5 10064.00
3846502006.03.22 08:08sell0.10eurusd1.20941.21641.20542006.03.22 08:381.2087 0.00 0.00 7.00 7 10071.00
3855582006.03.22 13:04sell0.10eurusd1.20851.21551.20452006.03.22 13:171.2078 0.00 0.00 7.00 7 10078.00
3875762006.03.22 23:03sell0.10eurusd1.20801.21501.20402006.03.23 01:251.2073 0.00 1.65 7.00 7 10086.65
3888902006.03.23 05:40sell0.10eurusd1.20571.21271.20172006.03.23 10:351.2065 0.00 0.00 -8.00 -8 10078.65*
3891812006.03.23 06:51sell0.10gbpusd1.74431.75131.74032006.03.23 07:261.7436 0.00 0.00 7.00 7 10085.65
3896222006.03.23 08:15sell0.10gbpusd1.74431.75131.74032006.03.23 08:321.7436 0.00 0.00 7.00 7 10092.65
3911702006.03.23 14:04sell0.10gbpusd1.74311.75021.73922006.03.23 14:111.7425 0.00 0.00 6.00 6 10098.65
3911982006.03.23 14:17sell0.10gbpusd1.74321.75021.73922006.03.23 14:341.7426 0.00 0.00 6.00 6 10104.65
3915172006.03.23 14:53sell0.10gbpusd1.74321.75021.73922006.03.23 16:011.7426 0.00 0.00 6.00 6 10110.65
3916462006.03.23 15:24sell0.10eurusd1.20661.21361.20262006.03.23 15:511.2059 0.00 0.00 7.00 7 10117.65
3936582006.03.23 22:01sell0.10eurusd1.19761.20461.19362006.03.23 22:261.1969 0.00 0.00 7.00 7 10124.65