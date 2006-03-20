MTReport4 - 1.8
|Net profit
| 124.65
|Initial deposit
| 10000.00
|Gross profit
| 131.00
|Interest earned
| 1.65
|Gross loss
| 8.00
|Commission paid
| 0.00
|
|Total number of trades
| 21
|Percentage profitable
| 95.2
|%
|Total number of pips
| 123
|Average pips per trade
| 5
|
|Number of winning trades
| 20
|Number of losing trades
| 1
|Average winning trade
| 6.55
|Average losing trade
| 8.00
|Average winning pips
| 6
|Average losing pips
| 8
|
|Return (3 days)
| 1.2
|%
|Maximum drawdown
| 0.1
|%
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Swap
|Profit
|Pips
|Balance
|DD
|377731
|2006.03.20 14:26
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2185
|1.2255
|1.2145
|2006.03.20 14:33
|1.2178
| 0.00
| 0.00
| 7.00
| 7
| 10007.00
|
|377809
|2006.03.20 14:54
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2185
|1.2255
|1.2145
|2006.03.20 15:00
|1.2178
| 0.00
| 0.00
| 7.00
| 7
| 10014.00
|
|378454
|2006.03.20 16:30
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2185
|1.2255
|1.2145
|2006.03.20 16:32
|1.2178
| 0.00
| 0.00
| 7.00
| 7
| 10021.00
|
|379344
|2006.03.20 21:50
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2168
|1.2238
|1.2128
|2006.03.20 22:56
|1.2164
| 0.00
| 0.00
| 4.00
| 4
| 10025.00
|
|380604
|2006.03.21 07:35
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7536
|1.7606
|1.7496
|2006.03.21 07:42
|1.7529
| 0.00
| 0.00
| 7.00
| 7
| 10032.00
|
|380641
|2006.03.21 07:48
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7536
|1.7606
|1.7496
|2006.03.21 08:13
|1.7530
| 0.00
| 0.00
| 6.00
| 6
| 10038.00
|
|380783
|2006.03.21 08:31
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2141
|1.2211
|1.2101
|2006.03.21 08:54
|1.2134
| 0.00
| 0.00
| 7.00
| 7
| 10045.00
|
|381411
|2006.03.21 10:58
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2139
|1.2210
|1.2100
|2006.03.21 14:45
|1.2132
| 0.00
| 0.00
| 7.00
| 7
| 10052.00
|
|383528
|2006.03.21 19:29
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2097
|1.2167
|1.2057
|2006.03.21 19:37
|1.2090
| 0.00
| 0.00
| 7.00
| 7
| 10059.00
|
|384322
|2006.03.22 04:13
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7473
|1.7543
|1.7433
|2006.03.22 04:36
|1.7468
| 0.00
| 0.00
| 5.00
| 5
| 10064.00
|
|384650
|2006.03.22 08:08
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2094
|1.2164
|1.2054
|2006.03.22 08:38
|1.2087
| 0.00
| 0.00
| 7.00
| 7
| 10071.00
|
|385558
|2006.03.22 13:04
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2085
|1.2155
|1.2045
|2006.03.22 13:17
|1.2078
| 0.00
| 0.00
| 7.00
| 7
| 10078.00
|
|387576
|2006.03.22 23:03
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2080
|1.2150
|1.2040
|2006.03.23 01:25
|1.2073
| 0.00
| 1.65
| 7.00
| 7
| 10086.65
|
|388890
|2006.03.23 05:40
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2057
|1.2127
|1.2017
|2006.03.23 10:35
|1.2065
| 0.00
| 0.00
| -8.00
| -8
| 10078.65
|*
|389181
|2006.03.23 06:51
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7443
|1.7513
|1.7403
|2006.03.23 07:26
|1.7436
| 0.00
| 0.00
| 7.00
| 7
| 10085.65
|
|389622
|2006.03.23 08:15
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7443
|1.7513
|1.7403
|2006.03.23 08:32
|1.7436
| 0.00
| 0.00
| 7.00
| 7
| 10092.65
|
|391170
|2006.03.23 14:04
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7431
|1.7502
|1.7392
|2006.03.23 14:11
|1.7425
| 0.00
| 0.00
| 6.00
| 6
| 10098.65
|
|391198
|2006.03.23 14:17
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7432
|1.7502
|1.7392
|2006.03.23 14:34
|1.7426
| 0.00
| 0.00
| 6.00
| 6
| 10104.65
|
|391517
|2006.03.23 14:53
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7432
|1.7502
|1.7392
|2006.03.23 16:01
|1.7426
| 0.00
| 0.00
| 6.00
| 6
| 10110.65
|
|391646
|2006.03.23 15:24
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2066
|1.2136
|1.2026
|2006.03.23 15:51
|1.2059
| 0.00
| 0.00
| 7.00
| 7
| 10117.65
|
|393658
|2006.03.23 22:01
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.1976
|1.2046
|1.1936
|2006.03.23 22:26
|1.1969
| 0.00
| 0.00
| 7.00
| 7
| 10124.65
|