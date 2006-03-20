MIG Investments SA
|Account: 10195
|Name: BrunoFX-STI_V406
|Currency: USD
|2006 March 22, 17:53
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|376588
|2006.03.20 09:22
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|376590
|2006.03.20 09:25
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2187
|1.2137
|1.2193
|2006.03.20 10:15
|1.2193
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.00
|377811
|2006.03.20 14:54
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2187
|1.2137
|1.2193
|2006.03.20 15:30
|1.2168
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-19.00
|378013
|2006.03.20 15:30
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2167
|1.2217
|1.2161
|2006.03.20 15:48
|1.2161
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.00
|378238
|2006.03.20 15:48
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2159
|1.2210
|1.2154
|2006.03.20 18:37
|1.2154
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|378829
|2006.03.20 18:37
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2153
|1.2203
|1.2147
|2006.03.20 22:00
|1.2170
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-17.00
|378928
|2006.03.20 19:13
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7533
|1.7583
|1.7527
|2006.03.21 01:38
|1.7527
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.10
|6.00
|379362
|2006.03.20 22:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2171
|1.2121
|1.2177
|2006.03.20 23:00
|1.2159
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.00
|379445
|2006.03.20 23:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2160
|1.2210
|1.2154
|2006.03.21 01:01
|1.2154
|0.00
|0.00
|0.55
|6.00
|380124
|2006.03.21 04:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2132
|1.2182
|1.2126
|2006.03.21 04:01
|1.2126
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.00
|380142
|2006.03.21 04:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7525
|1.7575
|1.7519
|2006.03.21 07:34
|1.7536
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-11.00
|380158
|2006.03.21 04:01
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2123
|1.2173
|1.2117
|2006.03.21 09:05
|1.2141
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-18.00
|380640
|2006.03.21 07:48
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7539
|1.7489
|1.7545
|2006.03.21 09:00
|1.7513
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-26.00
|380927
|2006.03.21 09:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7512
|1.7562
|1.7506
|2006.03.21 09:14
|1.7506
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.00
|380986
|2006.03.21 09:14
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7502
|1.7552
|1.7496
|2006.03.21 09:16
|1.7496
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.00
|381007
|2006.03.21 09:16
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7494
|1.7544
|1.7488
|2006.03.21 09:24
|1.7488
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.00
|381056
|2006.03.21 09:24
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7484
|1.7534
|1.7478
|2006.03.21 09:44
|1.7478
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.00
|381156
|2006.03.21 09:44
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7476
|1.7526
|1.7470
|2006.03.21 10:08
|1.7470
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.00
|381413
|2006.03.21 10:59
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2144
|1.2094
|1.2150
|2006.03.21 11:03
|1.2150
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.00
|381474
|2006.03.21 11:04
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2152
|1.2103
|1.2159
|2006.03.21 14:29
|1.2159
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.00
|382367
|2006.03.21 14:52
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2127
|1.2176
|1.2120
|2006.03.21 15:04
|1.2120
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.00
|382483
|2006.03.21 15:04
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2115
|1.2166
|1.2110
|2006.03.21 15:44
|1.2110
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|382500
|2006.03.21 15:05
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7473
|1.7523
|1.7467
|2006.03.21 16:09
|1.7467
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.00
|382670
|2006.03.21 15:44
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2109
|1.2159
|1.2103
|2006.03.21 16:08
|1.2103
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.00
|382792
|2006.03.21 16:08
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2102
|1.2152
|1.2096
|2006.03.21 16:10
|1.2096
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.00
|382810
|2006.03.21 16:09
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7464
|1.7514
|1.7458
|2006.03.21 17:43
|1.7458
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.00
|382828
|2006.03.21 16:10
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2095
|1.2145
|1.2089
|2006.03.21 16:53
|1.2089
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.00
|383532
|2006.03.21 19:30
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2100
|1.2050
|1.2106
|2006.03.21 21:55
|1.2087
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-13.00
|383751
|2006.03.21 21:55
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2085
|1.2135
|1.2079
|2006.03.21 23:10
|1.2100
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-15.00
|383934
|2006.03.21 23:55
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2103
|1.2053
|1.2109
|2006.03.21 23:56
|1.2109
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.00
|383954
|2006.03.21 23:56
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2110
|1.2060
|1.2116
|2006.03.22 01:56
|1.2091
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.75
|-19.00
|384171
|2006.03.22 01:34
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7466
|1.7516
|1.7460
|2006.03.22 03:53
|1.7472
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.00
|384229
|2006.03.22 02:04
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2089
|1.2139
|1.2083
|2006.03.22 04:37
|1.2083
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.00
|384321
|2006.03.22 04:13
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7476
|1.7426
|1.7482
|2006.03.22 05:30
|1.7459
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-17.00
|384396
|2006.03.22 05:30
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2080
|1.2130
|1.2074
|2006.03.22 07:42
|1.2094
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-14.00
|384398
|2006.03.22 05:30
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7458
|1.7508
|1.7452
|2006.03.22 08:51
|1.7508
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-50.00
|384649
|2006.03.22 08:08
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2096
|1.2046
|1.2102
|2006.03.22 08:20
|1.2102
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.00
|384689
|2006.03.22 08:21
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2104
|1.2055
|1.2111
|2006.03.22 09:30
|1.2080
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-24.00
|384946
|2006.03.22 09:30
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2079
|1.2129
|1.2073
|2006.03.22 11:02
|1.2073
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.00
|385172
|2006.03.22 11:02
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7469
|1.7519
|1.7463
|2006.03.22 11:36
|1.7463
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.00
|385557
|2006.03.22 13:04
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2087
|1.2037
|1.2093
|2006.03.22 14:00
|1.2072
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-15.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.30
|-126.00
|Closed P/L:
|-126.30
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|385716
|2006.03.22 14:10
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2070
|1.2120
|1.2064
|
|1.2097
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-27.00
|386541
|2006.03.22 16:59
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7465
|1.7515
|1.7459
|
|1.7486
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-21.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-48.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|-48.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-126.30
|Floating P/L:
|-48.00
|Margin:
|147.68
|Balance:
|9 873.70
|Equity:
|9 825.70
|Free Margin:
|9 678.03