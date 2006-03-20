MIG Investments SA

Account: 10195 Name: BrunoFX-STI_V406 Currency: USD 2006 March 22, 17:53
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
3765882006.03.20 09:22balanceDeposit10 000.00
3765902006.03.20 09:25buy0.10eurusd1.21871.21371.21932006.03.20 10:151.21930.000.000.006.00
3778112006.03.20 14:54buy0.10eurusd1.21871.21371.21932006.03.20 15:301.21680.000.000.00-19.00
3780132006.03.20 15:30sell0.10eurusd1.21671.22171.21612006.03.20 15:481.21610.000.000.006.00
3782382006.03.20 15:48sell0.10eurusd1.21591.22101.21542006.03.20 18:371.21540.000.000.005.00
3788292006.03.20 18:37sell0.10eurusd1.21531.22031.21472006.03.20 22:001.21700.000.000.00-17.00
3789282006.03.20 19:13sell0.10gbpusd1.75331.75831.75272006.03.21 01:381.75270.000.00-0.106.00
3793622006.03.20 22:00buy0.10eurusd1.21711.21211.21772006.03.20 23:001.21590.000.000.00-12.00
3794452006.03.20 23:00sell0.10eurusd1.21601.22101.21542006.03.21 01:011.21540.000.000.556.00
3801242006.03.21 04:00sell0.10eurusd1.21321.21821.21262006.03.21 04:011.21260.000.000.006.00
3801422006.03.21 04:00sell0.10gbpusd1.75251.75751.75192006.03.21 07:341.75360.000.000.00-11.00
3801582006.03.21 04:01sell0.10eurusd1.21231.21731.21172006.03.21 09:051.21410.000.000.00-18.00
3806402006.03.21 07:48buy0.10gbpusd1.75391.74891.75452006.03.21 09:001.75130.000.000.00-26.00
3809272006.03.21 09:00sell0.10gbpusd1.75121.75621.75062006.03.21 09:141.75060.000.000.006.00
3809862006.03.21 09:14sell0.10gbpusd1.75021.75521.74962006.03.21 09:161.74960.000.000.006.00
3810072006.03.21 09:16sell0.10gbpusd1.74941.75441.74882006.03.21 09:241.74880.000.000.006.00
3810562006.03.21 09:24sell0.10gbpusd1.74841.75341.74782006.03.21 09:441.74780.000.000.006.00
3811562006.03.21 09:44sell0.10gbpusd1.74761.75261.74702006.03.21 10:081.74700.000.000.006.00
3814132006.03.21 10:59buy0.10eurusd1.21441.20941.21502006.03.21 11:031.21500.000.000.006.00
3814742006.03.21 11:04buy0.10eurusd1.21521.21031.21592006.03.21 14:291.21590.000.000.007.00
3823672006.03.21 14:52sell0.10eurusd1.21271.21761.21202006.03.21 15:041.21200.000.000.007.00
3824832006.03.21 15:04sell0.10eurusd1.21151.21661.21102006.03.21 15:441.21100.000.000.005.00
3825002006.03.21 15:05sell0.10gbpusd1.74731.75231.74672006.03.21 16:091.74670.000.000.006.00
3826702006.03.21 15:44sell0.10eurusd1.21091.21591.21032006.03.21 16:081.21030.000.000.006.00
3827922006.03.21 16:08sell0.10eurusd1.21021.21521.20962006.03.21 16:101.20960.000.000.006.00
3828102006.03.21 16:09sell0.10gbpusd1.74641.75141.74582006.03.21 17:431.74580.000.000.006.00
3828282006.03.21 16:10sell0.10eurusd1.20951.21451.20892006.03.21 16:531.20890.000.000.006.00
3835322006.03.21 19:30buy0.10eurusd1.21001.20501.21062006.03.21 21:551.20870.000.000.00-13.00
3837512006.03.21 21:55sell0.10eurusd1.20851.21351.20792006.03.21 23:101.21000.000.000.00-15.00
3839342006.03.21 23:55buy0.10eurusd1.21031.20531.21092006.03.21 23:561.21090.000.000.006.00
3839542006.03.21 23:56buy0.10eurusd1.21101.20601.21162006.03.22 01:561.20910.000.00-0.75-19.00
3841712006.03.22 01:34sell0.10gbpusd1.74661.75161.74602006.03.22 03:531.74720.000.000.00-6.00
3842292006.03.22 02:04sell0.10eurusd1.20891.21391.20832006.03.22 04:371.20830.000.000.006.00
3843212006.03.22 04:13buy0.10gbpusd1.74761.74261.74822006.03.22 05:301.74590.000.000.00-17.00
3843962006.03.22 05:30sell0.10eurusd1.20801.21301.20742006.03.22 07:421.20940.000.000.00-14.00
3843982006.03.22 05:30sell0.10gbpusd1.74581.75081.74522006.03.22 08:511.75080.000.000.00-50.00
3846492006.03.22 08:08buy0.10eurusd1.20961.20461.21022006.03.22 08:201.21020.000.000.006.00
3846892006.03.22 08:21buy0.10eurusd1.21041.20551.21112006.03.22 09:301.20800.000.000.00-24.00
3849462006.03.22 09:30sell0.10eurusd1.20791.21291.20732006.03.22 11:021.20730.000.000.006.00
3851722006.03.22 11:02sell0.10gbpusd1.74691.75191.74632006.03.22 11:361.74630.000.000.006.00
3855572006.03.22 13:04buy0.10eurusd1.20871.20371.20932006.03.22 14:001.20720.000.000.00-15.00
  0.00 0.00 -0.30 -126.00
Closed P/L: -126.30
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
3857162006.03.22 14:10sell0.10eurusd1.20701.21201.2064 1.20970.000.000.00-27.00
3865412006.03.22 16:59sell0.10gbpusd1.74651.75151.7459 1.74860.000.000.00-21.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -48.00
 Floating P/L: -48.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -126.30 Floating P/L: -48.00 Margin: 147.68
Balance: 9 873.70 Equity: 9 825.70 Free Margin: 9 678.03